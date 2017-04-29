How To Research And Invest In Global Stocks The Smart Way

Recently, I included the following chart of the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) in my article, "What Some Very Smart Hedge Fund Managers Are Saying About This Market"

With the chart above being so scary, especially when that data is backed up by recent news of slowing U.S. GDP, it is no wonder that smart investors are turning more and more to global investing trying to diversify outside of the U.S. These same investors unfortunately are becoming confused, as high quality research in this area has been hard to get one's hands on unless one is willing to pay up for the privilege.

In this article, I will show everyone that global investing is not as easy as everyone thinks, and that unless one understands what one is doing, it can be quite dangerous. The major problem for U.S. investors going global is that much of the research one uses when investing through ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) is not current if one's data source gets the data from the SEC.

American depositary receipts were introduced in 1927 as an easier way for U.S. investors to purchase stock in foreign companies. An American depositary receipt (ADR) is a negotiable certificate issued by a U.S. bank representing a specified number of shares (or one share) in a foreign stock traded on a U.S. exchange. ADRs are denominated in U.S. dollars, with the underlying security held by a U.S. financial institution overseas but are listed on US Exchanges like the NYSE, OTC or NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ).

ADRs at first glance sound wonderful, but because the foreign companies that list as ADRs are not required to report to the SEC in the same way as U.S. based companies are, this may cause confusion for investors, especially when one realizes that there are four types of ADRs one can invest in:

Source: Deutsche Bank

Therefore, with foreign firms not required to report to the SEC as completely or as timely as U.S. firms do, one cannot really rely on the free information found on sec.gov as the most current available. As an investor, if one does not have the most current information available (which is considered TTM or trailing twelve months of data), one is basically unable to do one's due diligence accurately.

The solution to this problem is to analyze each ADR using data from its source country, and if things then look great, invest in the U.S. listed ADR, or even better, open an account at one of these brokers and buy the stock directly from the foreign exchange in the source country itself. Many don't want to invest in foreign markets directly or convert currency in doing so, thus ADR investing serves a purpose, but before doing so one must always strive to make sure you get your data right. Here are some examples of U.S. SEC ADR Data vs. Source Country Data using our Friedrich Algorithm:

Fresenius Medical (NYSE:FMS)

Source Country = Germany

Fresenius Medical (using German source data) (ETR:FRE)

As you can see, the U.S. data on Fresenius from the SEC only goes up to 2015 and the TTM data is untrustworthy, but when analyzing the company using German source data, we not only get data including 2016 but also get very reliable TTM or trailing twelve months' data. In doing so, we are thus using the same data that German investors have access to in Germany.

A further example of this phenomenon can be shown using a very popular ADR here in the U.S., Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), using SEC data vs. source data from Denmark:

From these two examples above, one can clearly see that relying on SEC ADR data is not a smart move to make and that if one is going to invest in ADRs, one should always go to the source country to get the most relevant data. The same works for investors outside of the U.S. who want to invest in GDRs or Global Depositary Receipts, which for example trade on the London and Singapore exchanges. Our Friedrich Global Research has the ability to analyze Russian stocks using data from Russia, and therefore, an investor wanting to invest in GDRs of Russian stocks can easily analyze many of the underlying Russian GDRs using Russian source country data as shown in the example below:

The following list contains all the countries that we get source data from and generate over 20,000+ datafiles like those above:

Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Brazil Canada China Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Hong Kong Iceland India Indonesia Israel Italy Japan Lithuania Malaysia Mexico Netherlands New Zealand Poland Portugal Russia Singapore South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Turkey United Kingdom USA

Along with the datafiles, we also offer fundamental (not technical) charts on the same 20,000+ stocks from the same list above, such as this one on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Finally, in our premium product offering on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, we also offer model portfolios for the conservative as well as the aggressive investor and have exclusive historic analysis on select companies going as far back as 1969. We are currently working on creating a Global Portfolio as well, which will allow our subscribers to invest in the best global investments we can identify using our research.

