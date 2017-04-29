Under Armour: Emerging From The Hole

After an initial 30% loss, yesterday I broke even on my Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) trades. Is this the start of a turnaround? Should I hold out for a profit? Or is this just a short lived relief rally and I should take the opportunity to walk away unscathed?

Sorry if this sounds self centered, but perhaps many are in the same position. By analyzing our own thoughts and identifying our feelings and goals, we can tune in to what many in the market feel too.

Trading and investing is not only about analysis of fundamentals and/or technicals. There is psychology involved. We may try to remove emotions from our decisions, but at the end of the day we are only human, and the way the market moves is a function of us.

Background

I was long Under Armour during the Q4 earnings and 25% decline in January. Ouch. My February article, 'Under Armour: Digging Myself Out Of A Hole', explained how I planned to salvage the trade:

I plan to add two positions around $17.5 once its stock price stabilizes. This would give me an average of around $20 and let me exit at a break-even on any move higher to the low $20s.

It could have gone badly wrong, so yesterday's relief rally after reporting Q1 was, well... a relief.

Other participants will be at or approaching breakeven on their trades too. The natural thing to do in this position is to close out and thank your lucky stars. This is my instinct too, but I have resisted thus far in case I am making a mistake.

To Buy Or Sell?

Some traders will have bought at the lows and will be showing >10% profit. Well done to them, but I wonder if these participants are long-term 'strong hands' or merely traders looking for a quick 10-20%.

If price reverses in the next sessions, we will know it was mostly the latter.

At some point, institutions will be attracted back to the stock by either a low valuation created by further drops in price, or by a turnaround/stabilization in the top and bottom lines.

Will they be chasing UA higher due to yesterday's earnings and UA's first loss since its IPO? Probably not.

But the results weren't terrible and UA maintained its full-year revenue guidance of 11-12% growth. This at least shows some stabilization.

UAA data by YCharts

When growth falls from the 'parabolic' phase, it's not always clear when it will stop. UA was - and quite possibly still is - in danger of being just another fashion 'fad'. If it manages to hold 11% growth, investors will be reassured.

The problem at the moment is the continued slowing in the key markets. North American sales fell 1%. Margins are down. Posting a loss at this stage in the company's development is a an obvious concern.

Operating income has always been fairly light, especially for Q1 and Q2, but investors want to see improvement. Even without yesterday's $2.2M net loss, the chart below shows a worrying trend (or lack of) for a company worth nearly $10B.

I won't go into the earnings in depth, but the rally does seem to be a function of 'not as bad as expected' rather than 'proving the doubters wrong'.

If earnings for Q2 show increasing revenue in North America, overall revenue consistent with 11% YoY growth, margins up, and profit, then we can start making a case for a longer term stabilization.

At the moment, there is nothing likely to prompt accumulation by institutions.

Price Action

My decision to buy more UA at $17.5 (note I buy UAA but analyze UA.C charts) was partially based on UA's price action following earnings gaps. I expected prices to stabilize, trade sideways and squeeze higher. So far, the repetition has been fairly reliable.

As I said in the introduction, trading decisions always have an element of psychology involved. People tend to do similar things under comparable circumstances. This suggests this rally may get slightly higher, but it also adds to my suspicions that traders will be booking profits or taking the chance to jump at breakeven. Price could well head down again.

What To Do?

Given the context of this rally, I think the odds for a sustained trend back to the 2017 highs are fairly low at this moment. I will therefore sell two of my positions into strength which will lower my average. This way I can hold my remaining smaller position longer term and not lose any sleep (like I did several days ago before earnings).

In the longer term, UA may need a few more quarters to prove itself and attract institutions willing to accumulate. I plan to hold through the Q2 release, but only if there is a cushion above my entry.

I would not want to go through this sequence of events again.

Conclusions

UA has dished out its fair share of expensive lessons. A growth stock which slows down rapidly is a dangerous investment until there is stabilization.

Q1 results show there is a decent chance that UA has stabilized, but many investors will want to see a few more quarters to confirm this view.

With a bit of luck, and some well timed trades, it is possible to escape from big losses. I am now much better positioned to take advantage of any future rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.