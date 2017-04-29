Ellie Mae Is Too Expensive

This could change if they land a big bank as a customer, which would be a breakthrough.

But the law of big numbers and some headwinds in the mortgage market is slowing growth and exposing a valuation that is too rich.

Ellie Mae has one of the best business models we have come across.

We first recommended buying Ellie Mae (NYSEMKT:ELLI) in 2012 when the shares traded under $15. Since then, the company has been on a terrific run and the shares have zoomed up to above $110, although they gave back some 10% in the wake of their Q1 results.

Q1 Results

At first sight, the results were solid, with yet another revenue and earnings beat:

Revenue of $93.0M, up 26%.

Net income of $9.6M ($0.27 per diluted share), up from $2.5M in Q1 2016.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the first quarter was $8.9M, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $7.6M, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2016. On a per share basis, also reflects the impact from an additional 3.2 million shares which were issued in August 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA of $20.8M, up 33%.

12,100 new Encompass seats booked.

The earnings seem particularly spectacular until you realize that a good part of that is due to an accounting change. From the 8-K filing:

In March 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") No. 2016-09, Compensation - Stock Compensation (Topic 718), Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting ("ASU 2016-09"), which addresses, among other items, the accounting for income taxes, forfeitures and cash flow presentation. Under ASU 2016-09, excess tax benefit generated upon the settlement or exercise of stock awards are no longer recognized as additional paid-in capital, but are instead recognized as an income tax benefit. Ellie Mae adopted this amendment in accounting for income taxes effective January 1, 2017 and recognized a benefit to GAAP net income of $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2017.

So, without this accounting change net earnings would have been $3.1M, 24% higher than Q1 2016.

Guidance

From the 8-K:

For the full year 2017, revenue is expected to be in the range of $433.0 million to $440.0 million. Net income is expected to be in the range of $50.0 million to $55.0 million, or $1.37 to $1.49 per diluted share. Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $65.6 million to $70.7 million, or $1.79 to $1.92 per diluted share, which reflects the tax adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $139.5 million to $147.4 million. Per share guidance assumes a weighted average share count of approximately 37 million.

The accounting adjustment has closed some of the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings; this used to be rather big. Despite the really considerable drop in mortgage volumes, the guidance is actually improving on that provided at the Q4 presentation, during which:

There will be 8,000 to 10,000 seats added per quarter. Q1 managed 12,100 new seats.

Net income on a GAAP basis is expected to be in the range of $45M to $50M or $1.23 to $1.36 per diluted share. This is now increasing to $50M to $55M ($1.37 to $1.49 per diluted share).

Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $55M to $65M for the full year, beating the already significant $42M of 2016.

Since the adjusted net income hasn't received an upwards revision, perhaps the GAAP revision is the result of the accounting change, although that would be somewhat surprising as that hardly came as a surprise.

The bigger picture

Let's take a step back and discuss the question whether these shares are still a fundamentally good investment. There are several good arguments that say yes:

Fantastic business model

Always beat expectations

Performs even when the mortgage market is down

Business model

Ellie Mae's business model is one of the most compelling we've come across. The company provides a one-stop shop called Encompass, which simplifies the mortgage origination process end-to-end.

You might not realize it, but that process is very complex, full of paperwork, sign-offs, checks, a myriad of parties involved and it is rife with waiting times, errors and duplications. Basically, it's an expensive headache for parties involved. Sometimes a picture says more than a thousand words:

Encompass automates this and automatically updates the whole process for the latest regulations. This makes it a very valuable solution, and as a side note, it's somewhat curious we're almost the only ones writing on it on Seeking Alpha.

We give you a few advantages for the company:

Encompass is becoming the de-facto standard as it enables diverse parties to cooperate and coordinate on the same platform; there are clearly network effects operating here. This is why they are relentlessly expanding the number of users (seats).

There are also economies of scale operating. Encompass used to be a software package, but it's now almost entirely hosted in the cloud (which in itself is enabling better interconnectivity between different partners so reinforcing the network effects).

Economies of scope are present as well, as Ellie Mae can offer complementary solutions to users, which is why revenue per seat is still growing.

The combined workings of the economies of scale and scope and some network effect make Ellie's position virtually unassailable.

While they are renewing a quarter of their customers every year, churn is just 4%, giving a retention rate in the high 90s.

The company is innovating as well; here is management on the Q1 CC speaking about their recent success with corporate customers:

They're focused on the tremendous set of capabilities that we've started rolling out with the Connect suite, especially the Consumer Connect, and Third Party Origination Connect, and the Developer Connect, which introduces the APIs which allows these guys to really think about making the lending platform their own

This illustrates some of the network effects as all these solutions enable customers to coordinate easier with other parties on the platform.

Growing even in adverse market conditions

We quote from the 8-K again (our emphasis):

"We had a very productive first quarter and are on track for a solid year," said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. " Revenue increased 26% and seat bookings were strong at 12,100. While industry wide mortgage volume declined by 34% from the fourth quarter, lenders of all sizes continue to see the value of our Encompass Lending Platform as demonstrated by our Q1 seat bookings."

If you think this is a fluke, think again. They've pulled this off before:

During the Q1CC, management said this as well:

Revenue per active Encompass user increased 6% year-over-year to $551 despite industry loan volume declines, demonstrating increased adoption on our platform

Much of this is caused by the slow ramping of seats, and then activating the seats of new customers, especially the bigger ones which Ellie has had success with last year.

On the other hand, the decline in mortgage volume is entirely due to refinancing, which takes less manpower and will normalize at some point even in a higher rate scenario.

Risks

Valuation, especially on a GAAP basis

Law of big numbers

Headwinds possible from higher interest rate

The law of big numbers

Revenue grew by 42% in 2016, but this year's guidance (20-22% growth) is half that. Below you see the quarterly revenue data five years back. The Q1 2017 isn't yet accommodated in the figure, but Q1 revenue was $93M, which gives you two sequential quarters with falling revenues.

There is some seasonality working here (Q4 is almost always lower than Q3), but two quarters with falling revenue is fairly uncommon for this company. Having grown into a position where now a good deal of mortgages are processed with the help of their services, it's natural that growth is slowing down.

Where they could still make big inroads is at the big banks. Management said during the Q1CC that they were increasingly hopeful about that, but this is something for the longer term. We feel this might become an important, perhaps even crucial element for the longer-term perspective of the shares.

Headwinds

Just after the Trump election win, the shares collapsed 20%+ in a matter of days on the outlook of significantly higher mortgage rates. With Trump's reflationary policies still largely in limbo, rates have come down again, but this can change yet again.

This is in itself difficult to foresee, although it's by no means improbable, with the US economy operating close to capacity. Given the earlier experience just after the Trump election, another fall in the share price should rates go materially higher seems likely and simply the workings of the investment algos.

But above we have seen that Ellie isn't actually all that affected by downturns in mortgage volumes, so this perhaps isn't actually all that rational.

There is one caveat, though. What keeps revenue up during a mortgage volume downturn is a backlog of new clients. This backlog is especially large for enterprise clients, a market which Ellie had considerable success with lately.

It takes time for users to become active and when they are active they also start to use more services, so contracting new businesses, especially in the enterprise category, takes time to ramp, but this ramp is quite independent of market conditions.

It takes significant time from contract to activating seats, so there is the distinct possibility that a prolonged downturn in the mortgage market due to rising rates and/or a slowdown in the economy will have a delayed impact on revenues and earnings.

Another thing to understand is that rising rates are usually the product of an increasing economic picture, and this comes at the cost of the refi market, but the purchase market might very well improve.

It just so happens that the latter is considerably more labor intensive (refis can be done over the phone, essentially), so this is another mitigating influence on Ellie's numbers in the face of rising rates.

Margins

Because of the positive things we've said about the business model above, we expected some leverage to be visible in the gross and operating margins over time, but gross margin is actually trending down:

We are surprised about this because these were the years where the company also managed the successful transition from packaged software to Encompass in the cloud, a move that boosted revenues per seat.

Management addressed this in answer to a question related to EBITDA margins by saying that they had invested a lot in people to improve the platform and that this was going to level off.

Valuation

No easy way to sugarcoat this, the shares are expensive. Even at the top end of guidance for 2017 on a non-GAAP basis, EPS is expected to come in at $1.92, which gives the company a price-earnings ratio above 50 even after the $10 decline post-Q1 earnings.

They do have a healthy balance sheet and no debt, with more than $12 per share in net cash. They're not paying any dividend.

Conclusion

With a reduced growth rate (their aim is 25% long term), the shares are very richly valued. There is considerable justification for that given the qualities of the business model, but we think the shares are too expensive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.