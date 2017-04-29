Accenture: Growth Through Expertise

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) is a quality stock that has outperformed the market and will continue to do so in the future. The company delivers value by leveraging industry knowledge and technical expertise in the five segments that they serve: Communications - Media & Technology, Financial Services, Health & Public Service, Products, and Resources. The majority of their revenue is driven from consulting work, but they are also a large player in outsourcing. Their solid value proposition in outsourcing has performed well recently, winning large deals from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck (NYSE:MRK), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and Eli Lily (NYSE:LLY).

Geographically, Accenture has slightly more revenue outside of the US compared to in the US; however, in the last year, the US market was double the growth of international markets.

Per the latest 10-K, the company continues to grow in various verticals in the U.S. and operating margins have either increased over last year or remained flat in each segment except for resources which dropped 1%.

The company's strategy is growing a network of industry experts and leveraging their knowledge to serve clients. Accenture continues to acquire small firms in order to bring in additional experts, enter new markets, and maintain their strong position in the consulting industry. As client demands adapt and change, Accenture will continue to position themselves to handle these demands through strategic acquisitions.

These recent acquisitions include Altitude - a private product design and innovation firm, Seabury Group - a strategy consulting firm of 120 employees focused on aviation, and a majority stake in SinnerSchrader AG - a leading digital agency in Germany to expand digital marketing capabilities. This will also help them take market share from competitors in the digital marketing space such as IBM (NYSE:IBM). In fiscal 2016, Cloud Sherpas was acquired to enable Accenture to accelerate their cloud first agenda. These acquisitions will better serve the growing demand for cloud capabilities, offer cyber security expertise, and continue to lead Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) capabilities with over 3,700 skilled consultants.

Some recent bad news includes lower guidance for fiscal 2017. Revenue is expected to grow 5-8% in local currency and earnings of 5.64-5.87 (prior 5.75-5.98). Considering the strong balance sheet of 4 billion in cash and only about 24 million in debt, I'm considering this company to be low risk. Additionally, they've built a strong reputation over the years which has enabled them to have such stability.

"It takes 20 years to build a reputation and 5 minutes to ruin it. If you think about that you'll do things differently."

- Warren Buffett



Image source: Business Insider

Accenture has taken this quote about reputation to heart. As one of the largest global consulting firms, more than 90 of their top 100 customers have remained their customers in the past decade.

Some challenges the company will face going forward include any reduction in IT services spending. This is a low-risk item considering the IT Services Index has outperformed the S&P 500 quite simply because it not only has better growth in sales and earnings overall but also because it has more profitable growth than the S&P 500 on average. I arrived at this by looking at the mean companies in the IT Services industry compared to the mean companies in the S&P 500.

Consulting firms work with clients to solve business problems by utilizing industry specific knowledge and technical skills. The need for consultants is multifaceted, but the main drivers continue to be increased global competitiveness, e-commerce and cloud computing growth, continuous regulatory changes, post-merger integration issues, and overall increased M&A related activities.

Second to IBM in revenues, Accenture is continuing to grow at a very profitable rate. With an industry leading return on invested capital averaging 60% in the last decade, this implies a very wide moat. Such a strong performance metric indicates the strength of expertise and relationships that Accenture has built over time and will profit from long-term contracts with healthy renewal rates.



Source: author created via morningstar.com data

Free cash flow as a percentage of sales has remained in the healthy range of 10-14% in the last ten years, implying that the company continues to invest profitably. The discounted cash flow analysis I performed implies a 20% margin of safety, putting this consulting firm at a value of $150 per share.

To summarize, Accenture is a quality business in an attractive industry. The small and consistent bolt-on acquisitions will fuel future growth and help them maintain an industry leading position in the consulting category. Shares have fallen slightly so far in 2017 and this is a great time to pick up this quality business at a slight discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.