Kinnevik Investment's (KINNF) CEO Joakim Andersson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kinnevik Investment ABB (OTCPK:KINNF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Joakim Andersson - Acting CEO and CFO

Chris Bischoff - Senior Investment Director

Analysts

Elias Porse - Nordea

Victor Hoglund - SEB

Magnus Raman - HSB

Stefan Ward - Swedbank

Nizla Naizer - Deutsche Bank

Felicity Smith - Hempshill Hall Asset Management

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Kepler Cheuvreux

Paolo Mortarotti - Tower House Partners

Stefan Gauffin - Nordea Markets

Operator

Joakim Andersson

Good morning and welcome to the presentation of Kinnevik’s Results for the First Quarter 2017. I am, Joakim Andersson, acting CEO and CFO; and with me today is Chris Bischoff, our Senior investment Director; and Torun Litzén; our Director of Corporate Communication.

During the first quarter 2017, we continue to execute on our strategy, among others we invested in a new digital consumer healthcare company based in U.S. Livongo. We continued to rationalize our portfolio by selling half of our stake in Rocket Internet and divested Metro Sweden. We also agreed to support Black Earth Farming’s asset sale. We remained highly focused on supporting all our portfolio companies both public and private in their strategy execution.

As you would have seen in today’s report, we had a strong quarter, with net asset value up 10% to SEK 79.5 billion, driven by the strong performance particularly in Millicom and Tele2.

Furthermore, this morning we announced having acquired 18.5% of Com Hem, for a total consideration of SEK 3.7 billion. Com Hem, has a very attractive market position in the Swedish broadband and TV market and the shareholding will be complementary to our existing companies in the communications and entertainment sectors in the Nordics.

We will start today by taking you through presentation of the results and after that we are happy to answer any questions you may have. Turning over to page three, we have summarized the key highlights of the first quarter of this year. Our operating companies had strong performance during the quarter, notably our Fashion e-commerce companies are executing according to plan, with Zalando expanding its businesses profitably, while investing to improve the customer experience and supplier preposition.

Our communication and entertainment assets continue to progress on their strategic transmissions as evidenced this quarter by continued improved operational efficiencies and exit of non-core assets by both Millicom and MTG. Our financial services businesses betterment in particular, continue to grow and are doing so by leveraging strategic partnerships in their respective markets.

We made total divestments of SEK 2.1 billion this quarter, whereof the majority from the sale of half of our shareholding in Rocket Internet. In addition to the investment in Livongo, which is our second investment in digital healthcare, we also showed our continued support for Babylon by participating in their latest funding round. In conclusion as I said earlier, our NAV is up 10% in the quarter, driven by the public portfolio and we have a very strong balance sheet with SEK 0.4 billion in net cash.

Let’s now turn to page four and some background information on our most recent investment, the one that was announced this morning. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, Kinnevik has today announced that we have acquired 18.5% of Com Hem from BC Partners for SEK 3.7 billion or SEK 110 per share. As a substantial part of Kinnevik’s current portfolio is in communications and entertainment within the Nordics this is natural Kinnevik to evaluate investment opportunities within this region and these sectors.

Com Hem has a very interesting strategic preposition with TV, telephony and high speed internet access to Swedish homes and businesses. The acquisition enables Kinnevik to take a leading position in an asset that is complementing our existing mobile and media companies. We will finance this investment with existing cash and by drawing on existing financing facilities and the leverage post transaction will be around 4%, which is well within our target.

Turning now to the first section of this presentation on page six. The public part of our portfolio accounts for 85% of the portfolio value, and it's therefore a major driver of value creation. Zalando, Tele2 and MTG all delivered healthy growth with MTG reporting record first quarter revenues.

Tele2 showed clear improvement both in profitability and in cash flow generation. Millicom was held back by weak quarter in Africa, but continued the rapid build out of its broadband network in Latin America. Overall we are very pleased with the development in our public companies during the quarter.

On the next page, page seven, we have outlined three concrete examples of how our public companies execute their strategies. Millicom and MTG both exited non-core assets in Africa in the Baltics respectively. For Millicom this is in line with the strategy to reconfigure its business by rapidly growing mobile data and cable revenue in Latin America, while monetizing the significant value created in other business lines and regions.

MTG continues its transformation into a global digital entertainer by reallocating capital from Baltic and Czech TV assets into e-sports and gaming among others. As announced on Tuesday this week Qliro Group is divesting Lekmer to Babyshop in order to focus on its core business areas, market place, fashion and financial services. Activity remains high in our public companies and these transactions are clear examples of.

We would now spend some time on the performance of our private companies and as such I would like to handover to Chris Bischoff our Senior Investment Director.

Chris Bischoff

Thank you, Joakim. I am going to touch on as Joakim mentioned the next steps we are taking to building of digital health vertical and the continued rationalization of our portfolio to allow us to focus our resources on digital brands that we believe we can grow.

Healthcare is a $8 trillion sector and its one facing significant challenges. Aging populations, increasing chronic diseases and mounting costs just a few of these problems. We believe technology can make healthcare more effective, more efficient and more equitable. However this will take time as less than 1% of healthcare spend is currently digital.

We see three big shifts, driving adoption of digital only one of which is technology. Firstly payers are demanding better outcomes for the same price. Secondly, consumers are demanding more control over their own health. And finally of course technological advances, meaning the AI and other tools, are beginning to deliver at least as good if not better outcomes differentiate the causes.

We see the potential to create digital platforms that address the evolving needs of both payers and consumers both in developed and in developing markets. Our digital healthcare strategy to build large stakes in a small number of successful companies we have started the two import consumer health sectors. Primary care where we can address general, low frequency needs of the whole population and act as a gateway to further care. And chronic care what we can address specific high frequency needs of a small share of the population.

We are very excited to announce that we co-led Babylon’s GBP50 million Series B round with a further GBP 17 million investment. As you recall, we led the Series A round January last year. And so, we increased our stake to 20% and are the largest outside investor in the company. Babylon is a UK based primary care platform that combine the latest advances and artificial intelligence with human doctors to provide accessible, accurate, affordable, and importantly individualized healthcare.

The company launched an automated triage tool last year and that has proving as fast and accurate as a doctor or nurse at a fraction of the cost. The tool is now helping UK’s Stretched National Health Service handle patient requests through its urgent care line in a trial across over 1 million patients. Babylon is also developing an automated diagnosis product, poised to help doctors to expand their reach and capability, which we see potential step change for the UK digital health landscape.

Babylon has around 800,000 registered users across its footprint, more than five times as much as when we saw it's invested last January. Secondly, we co-led $52.5 million round in March ‘17 in Livongo, which as Joakim mentioned is a California based chronic disease management platform. Livongo today provides diabetes patients with personalized, end-to-end services to manage their diabetes. It’s from the measurement of blood glucose levels to real time contextual feedback and access to life coaching.

Diabetes is one of the largest and fastest growing chronic conditions globally and in the U.S. alone is approaching 1 in 10 people. The company helps nearly 35,000 members by corporate schemes to manage their diabetes and its proven ability to sustainably decreased the largest healthcare cost drivers for its corporate clients. Livongo now works with over half of the Fortune 100 companies.

We see the diabetes as a path to a greater coverage of co-mobilities over 70% of people of age 50 have other co-mobilities and Livongo’s platform is ideally placed to expand and creates the holistic service offering across such conditions.

If we move forward beyond those two investments, we also took the steps as Joakim mentioned to rationalize the portfolio He covered off the divestiture of part of stake in Rocket, which realized an attractive return for our investors and we as part of the intention to reduce the number of companies and further concentrate our resources we also divested Metro Sweden during the quarter and agreed to support Black Earth Farming’s assets sales.

I’ll now hand back to Joakim.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you Chris. So turning now to look at our financial position, we will start with the capital markets trends on page 15. The valuation of our businesses is driven by three components, operational development, general equity market conditions and the translation of foreign currencies. Now that we have covered the operational performance, I’d like to turn over to the equity marketing currency developments.

On page 15 you can to the let see a generally strong development in the key equity indexes of the quarter. In particular for both European and emerging market telcos. E-commerce traded sideways to slight positive, as also reflected in Zalando’s share price during the quarter, which was up 4%.

On the right hand side of the slide, we have shown a selection of currencies that all point to weakening of the SEK during the first quarter. Obviously a context that should have a positive impact on the Kinnevik portfolio. With this backdrop, solid performance in our operating companies and generally favorable equity and currency markets.

I will now go on to talk about what is meant for the valuation of Kinnevik’s assets in the first quarter. On page 16, we have outlined the detail information on the valuation of our largest private companies. On a consolidated basis, you can see on the bottom-line that we had fair value of SEK12 billion for our unlisted assets a value that remains overall stable during the quarter.

At the top, we have our largest private asset Global Fashion Group, and still in absence of any material transactions we continue to value our shares in GFT on a weighted revenue multiple and this time of 1.3 times.

On page 17, adding the value of the private investments to that of our public companies we get to a total net asset value of SEK 79.5 billion at the end of the quarter, which corresponds to an increase by 10% led by our telecom assets and in particular Millicom with an increase in value of SEK 4.1 billion.

Our NAV per share consequently came up from SEK 263 to SEK 289 during the quarter. As of yesterday, our NAV has increased further 2% and NAV per share was SEK 296 an acknowledgement of the very strong first quarter performance of our large listed companies. Overall our NAV is up by 12% so far this year.

Turning to page 18, this is the final slide in this section is as usual the summary of our investment activities and the overview of our financial position. During the first quarter we made net divestment of SEK 1.9 billion the majority from our share sale in Rocket Internet, which puts us in a net cash position of SEK 447 million at quarter end. We issued a SEK 1 billion bond in the Swedish market during the quarter, taking advantage of the favorable funding conditions and further increasing our financial flexibility.

Let’s now conclude this presentation by summarizing the key priorities for 2017 on page 20. As our large companies are the main driver for value creation at Kinnevik, our top priority is to grow and protect that value. Each company has a clear strategic agenda and we will continue to work hard in 2017 to ensure they all deliver on their respective priorities.

Similarly, our investment team remains firmly focused on driving sustainable growth in our private portfolio, furthermore a key priority for 2017 is to ensure we find new exciting companies, companies that will complement our existing portfolio. And as I said earlier we announced one of those companies today and we have made the Livongo investment earlier this year.

Delivering on our targets would have ever not be possible without our top talent, therefore we seek to track retain and we will talent in line with Kinnevik’s value creation and we aim to support a strong culture and brand both through proactive and transparent communication with all our stakeholders.

In short, we are very pleased with the first quarter of 2017 and look forward to executing our strategy throughout the rest of the year. As a final remark, we will host our Annual General Meeting on 8th of May and I look forward to meeting many of you shareholders there.

Thank you very much and let's now open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Elias Porse from Nordea. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Elias Porse

Thank you, Elias Porse from Nordea. Good morning. Do you see any synergies between Com Hem and your older holdings Tele2 and MTG and if so how could this be extracted as a minority owner? Thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Hi, Elias. Thank you for the question. Well as you understand this is an investment that we are making from Kinnevik as a minority investment into Com Hem. Typically you would be able to extract synergies if you would consolidated businesses rather than if you have the investment team with minority stakes. So I would say you shouldn’t view this investment as part to achieve synergies, but rather as making a standalone investment into company that we think is very interesting and complementary to our existing portfolio.

Elias Porse

All right. And could you update us on the search for new CEO?

Joakim Andersson

Well yes I can, I can give the update that the work is still ongoing, as far as I know this is a Board led process as you know. And I am sure as soon as the Board reaches a conclusion, Kinnevik will communicate that to the market.

Elias Porse

All right, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Victor Hoglund from SEB. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Victor Hoglund

Yes, good morning. I have a few questions related to the previous one as well, could you just comment on the timing here? I mean, I supposed that the -- you've been contacted several times regarding Com Hem and why you choose to do this now.

And then maybe if you can also comment on -- I read of course, that you say that MTG, Tele2 and Com Hem are separate companies, will remain that way and so on. But if you were to elaborate a bit, in your mind do you see that Com Hem and Tele2 have more in common in the future? Or Com Hem and MTG have more in common in the future, so maybe not related to synergies, but more related to where you think you can see partnerships and so on.

And then also do you still believe in a mobile-only strategy for Tele2? And lastly, how is your -- has this been catalyzed in any way from the recent discussions, say on MVNOs and the EU and competition again that they're driving on that?

Joakim Andersson

Thank you, thank you for the questions. So I’ll try to deal with them in the order that you put on. So first one if I got it right so timing why now. As I said Kinnevik is a large investor in these sectors and subsectors in the Nordics and as such we obviously stay close to the developments , keep an eye on what’s happening in there and what investment opportunities there are.

Com Hem is a company that we have kept an eye for quite some time and based on the ownership structure of that company and based on the fact that BC Partners in February sold down. We thought that they might be seller for the remaining stake as well. So we have been -- and that’s the background. We have been in the discussion with them the last couple of days and the opportunity was here now and we decided to pursue it and execute on it.

On the next one, if we see that Tele2 has more in common with Com Hem than MTG, or vice-versa. I think that these companies obviously know each other, there are some commercial partnerships already established, as the companies have announced and as you can understand. There is obviously one just to given an example there is a partnership between MTG and Com Hem on content. As MTG has acquired exclusive content and then have commercial partnerships with all the distributors for them to access it of MTG to access their consumers.

I am sure, that those discussions on commercial partnerships will continue and I am not really in the position to say if Tele2 would benefit from this or not. I would say that I mean these companies operate on a standalone basis with our own boards and regardless if Kinnevik is the main shareholder of any of these three the discussions will continue on a company level.

The third question was the question about Tele2 strategy and their connectivity strategy and actually I don’t have a view, we have the strong believe that Tele2 will continue to execute the strategy that is the most appropriate one for them based on where they are and what they think about the future.

And the fourth question relating to MVNO and what’s happened that’s a couple of days probably. Obviously we’ve read the communication for all the Telco operators, we have read what’s been written about this. It hasn’t had any impact on our view on this transaction that we announced this morning. Was that clear enough?

Victor Hoglund

Yes, absolutely. Thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Magnus Raman from HSB. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Magnus Raman

Thank you. Magnus Raman here. I have, firstly three questions on Com Hem. Who was the advisor for you in the transaction? Number two, were there any other bidders in the transaction to your knowledge? And then number three, how do you plan to finance the acquisition?

Joakim Andersson

Can you repeat the second question? Sorry, Magnus.

Magnus Raman

Yes, the second was, were there any other bidders in the transaction to your knowledge?

Joakim Andersson

Okay, thank you, sorry. Okay, so the first one, advisor. No advisers to Kinnevik. We have a very competent team with relevant background so we had great support from them and also the Board, as you know.

Second, competition. I mean, this is -- this was a discussion, bilateral discussion we had with the sellers, if they had separate discussion or parallel discussions, I can't comment on, I don't know. I don't -- obviously I don't have full transparency there.

The third one was on financing. So we had -- we ended the quarter in a net cash position of SEK 0.4 billion, and we will finance this by using the gross cash position we have. We will finance it through drawing on existing credit facilities we have. So after we have closed this deal, we -- our leverage will be at around 4% of the portfolio value. So still well within the target of 10%.

Magnus Raman

Yes, and that leads me to the next question. Following on there, as you say it, it's plenty of room to 10% ceiling on leverage. And relating to your dividend, I guess, I just want your confirmation that there should be no scare for cutback in dividend levels. And maybe also if you can confirm that the dividend gap between incoming and outgoing dividend, which has been around SEK 350 million, should decrease by around SEK 200 million from the additional dividend -- sort of incoming dividend you will receive from Com Hem. So the gap there will decline to some SEK 150 million, is that correct?

Joakim Andersson

Yes. So dividend gap, you're probably right. I haven't really done that math there, but you're probably right. So this is -- Com Hem is obviously adding cash flows and dividends to us so you're probably right there. On the leverage target and our new leverage, we are very committed to the dividend policy and I don't see any risk of changing that based on this transaction. We are still at a very low leverage level even post this transaction.

Magnus Raman

I just have one final question. On the Rocket Internet holding, could you remind us what the lockup is currently for you on the remaining stake there?

Joakim Andersson

So it was the three month lockup based on when we executed the transaction, so quite customary. We executed it in the beginning of February, so still a couple of weeks to go, I think. I can get back to you with a date, if you want.

Magnus Raman

No, that's fine. But that would imply -- I mean, if you would take that out, it would imply gearing coming down to maybe 2% or something like that?

Joakim Andersson

Yes. I mean, we obviously don't comment on any future transactions, so -- but the value would probably be right.

Magnus Raman

Sure, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Stefan Ward from Swedbank. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Stefan Ward

My questions were also related mostly to the gearing, dividend outlook, et cetera, which has been somewhat answered here. But if you could just give some further details on how you look on the investment for cost for this year and in relation to the Com Hem investment, obviously. And also how you view with this rather large investment if it's -- if you will scale back on investments in other areas in the -- over the next couple of years?

Also another picture. If looking at Zalando, in my model it looks like they will be free cash flow positive 2017. Is it reasonable to expect Zalando to start distributing maybe in the next couple of years or so? If you could comment anything on that development.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you, Stefan. So on leverage and the investment activity, I don't think you should expect our activity level to change based on this morning's transaction. So we will continue, work hard, look at different opportunities that's out there. The guidance that we have provided is just around -- well, just, but it's around the leverage target. So we are -- we will stay below the 10% leverage.

You remember probably last quarter, we said that we will probably continue on the same level of activity as last year. But we will continue and work hard to identify and find exciting investments such as this that we announced this morning.

On the Zalando then, moving on and the free cash flow and the forecast there and potential for dividends, if I understood you right, I mean, that's definitely up to the Zalando Board to work on that. But I wouldn't expect them to start paying dividends anytime soon.

Stefan Ward

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Nizla Naizer from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Nizla Naizer

Great. Hi, thank you. So just to follow-up on the investment activity question as well. How should we look at the sectors that you may be interested in going forward? Because I guess that the Com Hem acquisition, it seems like you're going back to that infrastructure-heavy sort of a telco or a broadband-based asset and you have also made investments in the digital consumer this year as well. So going forward, would you be more focused on the digital consumer side of things? Or would you be looking at the more high EBITDA margin, dividend-paying assets as with Com Hem? That was my first question.

And secondly, I'd just like to understand a bit more the reasoning behind lowering the multiple on Global Fashion Group. Is it just based on the total e-commerce space? Or was there another reason as to how you view that particular valuation? Thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Sure, thank you. So I think the acquisition or investment that we made this morning was a very interesting one for us, as I said, as it complements our T&T portfolio in the Nordic region. I think you shouldn't exclude us or read into that, that we are changing our view or our investment strategy. We continue to spend time on those sectors that we've said before, the sectors that we have invested in and adjacent sectors or subsectors.

Regarding stage, we also continue to focus a lot on the growth stage, what we've talked about earlier, but obviously we are open-minded and can invest earlier and also later in the more mature businesses. However, I mean, these businesses are more mature businesses, if you call it that. And looking at MTG, Tele2 and Com Hem, obviously there's a lot of innovation going on as well inside those businesses.

But no, you shouldn't conclude and say that Kinnevik is going for infrastructure investments. It will continue to be around digital consumers, and we obviously acknowledge also that the connectivity is an important stepping stone to achieve the digitalization. And again, this -- the Com Hem asset is very complementary and very logical for Kinnevik to make. So that's probably the first one.

The second around the GFG. So the approach we have is that we have a peer group, which you can pick up from the quarterly report in the notes. We have a peer group for our E-Commerce businesses. And in this case, it's Fashion. We look at the multiple they are trading at and then we try to assess how that fits on our businesses.

For GFG, we then use kind of sum of the parts approach where we have different multiples for the different assets in GFG. And then the 1.3 times is an average where we have applied a discount level towards the peer group there that we have because the peer group is the Western or more mature companies. Was that the answer to your question?

Nizla Naizer

Absolutely, thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Okay, great. Thanks

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Felicity Smith from Hempshill Hall Asset Management. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Felicity Smith

Thank you, good morning. You've been very clear about articulating the strategy and the sort of companies you want to invest in, but I just wondered, how do you think about the returns you expect? And how do you balance the need for some of those companies to produce decent cash flows and dividends with some of those earlier-stage investments? And are there -- and at what stage do you review and say, this isn't working, we need to reduce or it's time to take profit?

Joakim Andersson

Thank you. It's a very, very good question, very important, a big question as well. But yes, so of course, we -- every time when we make or consider making an investment, we do make assumptions around the minimum or the required return that we are looking for in order to make the investment. And that return then obviously differs depending on geographies and stage, et cetera.

When we think about the portfolio that we have, then, again, back to what I said, so we have today a portfolio with companies -- quite early-stage companies and then we have, on the other side of the spectrum, more mature companies. So the more mature companies is then also probably quite cash generative whilst the other category or other side, they are more cash consuming.

So you're perfectly right that we are looking to find an appropriate balance both on the cash-generative side, bearing in mind our leverage target as well, but also on the risk side. So we don't want to put all eggs in the very, very early stage. At the same time, we don't want to put all eggs in the very, very late stage. So it's a mix. But we are quite pragmatic as well on the mix.

So we evaluate all the investment opportunities on a stand-alone basis. If we think there is a fit with Kinnevik and our criteria, then we consider it, and in some cases, we go all the way like this morning with Com Hem.

Felicity Smith

Okay. And just as a follow-up, I mean, obviously we've been through very long period of very favorable interest rate. If that cycle starts to change, would we expect the pace of investments to come down perhaps more biased to more cash-generative business and fewer early-stage investments?

Joakim Andersson

No. No, I wouldn't say that. It's certainly a factor to consider, but there are so many other factors that we consider. So no, it's not as important.

Felicity Smith

Okay. But there are no sort of parameters we can look at to sort of say you wouldn't want the mature portfolio to exceed X percent of the value or anything like that? So that...

Joakim Andersson

No, no. That's -- no, you shouldn't -- nothing in our guidance around that. I mean, the two numbers that we have in this context is around the leverage target of 10% -- maximum 10% of the portfolio value. And then also what we've said based on your comment around the favorable interest rate environment is that we aim to deliver to all our shareholders 10% to 12% over a cycle in return. So that's probably the framework in a way.

Felicity Smith

Okay, thank you very much.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Hjalmar Ahlberg from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Hjalmar Ahlberg

Thank you. So just first a question on Com Hem. You generally are interested in companies that are high growth, I would say. Where do you see growth in Com Hem? Do you see it in the new offers? Or do you see it in potential acquisitions? Or -- what is your view there?

Joakim Andersson

Thank you. So I mean I think they have a very, very good business, a very solid business with, I think, they're around a mid-digit -- mid-single-digit growth as well on -- well, for both revenues and EBITDA. I think what we are looking and what we are understanding is that, for instance, the acquisition of Boxer that they made earlier -- or last year -- mid-last year is something that they are working on where they are trying to convert the consumers onto their fiber and IPTV offerings.

So that's clearly a growth opportunity, I would say. But otherwise, I mean, I think they have a solid business and also very cash-generative business and very attractive assets and back to the reasons why we think this is an interesting to Kinnevik as investment as well.

Hjalmar Ahlberg

Thanks. And then just a curious question on Quikr. I mean, they seem to be developing very well in terms of growth. But your DCF valuations have been pretty much the same for several quarters now. Why isn't it increasing?

Joakim Andersson

Sorry to interrupt you, but it's very difficult to hear you.

Hjalmar Ahlberg

Okay. I'll try again. I was wondering about your DCF valuation on Quikr. I mean, Quikr seems to be developing very well, but your DCF valuation is pretty much staying the same. Should it be increasing if Quikr is doing well?

Joakim Andersson

So yes. I mean the valuation is based on the DCF and the DCF then uses the business plan that we have been provided. So yes, it's fairly stable. Chris, would you mind commenting a bit more on the operational performance of Quikr?

Christopher Bischoff

Yes, I think we have to take into account -- it's Chris. I think we have to take into account the macro environment in India where yes, there's been positive tailwinds, but there's also been some headwinds in the shape of demonetization made in early-stage market. So we look at the cost of capital as well as the business plan for the business and we feel pretty comfortable in terms of the value as where it is for the moment.

Hjalmar Ahlberg

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Paolo Mortarotti from Tower House Partners. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Paolo Mortarotti

Yes, good morning, and thank you for taking my call. With regards to the Com Hem acquisition, if we look at the history of fixed and mobile consolidation, it has been historically able to unlock a large amount of capital and operational synergies. In this case, when looking at the senior management team, there is quite a lot of, I would say, history between people at Tele2 and people at Com Hem that goes back from the Swedish market, but even prior to that into the Virgin Media experience.

So the quality of the people and the management to potentially unlock this type of the synergies is there and is very high. How do you see the potential to extract value without combining the control of these 2 companies and whether there is something that commercially can be viable? Or whether there is the need for a much deeper combination of the assets?

Joakim Andersson

Yes, thank you. I think it relates a little bit back to what I said earlier as well. I mean, we have made this investment on a standalone business as we think that they are doing a lot of good things -- right things and they are delivering solid result and cash flow. Obviously, we also acknowledge and see the convergence trends, having both fixed, mobile and content media and different trends all over the globe and we also see different companies acting different -- differently upon it.

I think what we do see from our portfolio and our perspective as investor into these businesses, we have today a company with -- within the mobile, we have a company within the media or digital entertainment and in a way we were lacking the fixed piece of this. And then we thought when this opportunity was given that Com Hem fulfills that for us.

So that's back to the reason why we made the Com Hem investment. I mean, that's the plan. We have a standalone plan for Com Hem as we have for Tele2 and MTG and then back to the commercial partnerships that is in place and that they are working on a daily basis between the companies probably.

Paolo Mortarotti

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is a follow-up question from Magnus Raman from HSB. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Magnus Raman

Yes, just on Com Hem again. I mean, in your view, why hasn't there been any significant partnership between Tele2 and Com Hem today if they make commercial and financial sense? And also do you see an MVNO between the two companies having become more likely post this transaction?

Joakim Andersson

So thank you, Magnus. So no, I don't have any comments to your first -- well, I don't have any comments to your second either. I think these questions should be put forward to the different boards, I guess to the companies. It's the board that will deal with that for them. So actually, sorry, Magnus, but I don't have any comments to the questions.

Magnus Raman

Fair enough.

Operator

The next question comes from Stefan Gauffin from Nordea. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Stefan Gauffin

Yes, hello. Sorry, I didn't hear the previous question, but I just reacted to your comment that you have assets in the media, in the mobile and that you lack the fixed business and now you complement it. But I mean, from an owner perspective, this is only meaningful if you combine these three assets. Now you don't get that from being a minority owner. If I mean, the only thing I can see makes sense is that this is a defensive move keeping the option that you can combine these assets in the future. Just your comment on this.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you, Stefan. So yes, my comment would be that, well, firstly, you've seen for a number of years these trends playing out differently, as I said, these convergence trends. And you've also seen that we have managed to run Tele2 and MTG on a standalone basis separate from each other quite successfully, we would say.

So I think you shouldn't look at the Com Hem investment in any other way. Obviously, you could argue that you could realize the synergies from a combination of different companies. But that's not there, that's not the plan. So this is an opportunity that we had to buy the 18.5% in Com Hem. And again, I mean, very solid company, cash flow generative and complementary. We will run it as a standalone company going forward as an investment from Kinnevik.

Stefan Gauffin

Okay, thanks.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you, Stefan.

Operator

There appears to be no further questions. I return the conference back to you.

Joakim Andersson

Very good. So thank you very much for all the questions, very good questions. And thank you for listening. As a reminder, we would like to inform you that we will report our Q2 results on the 21st of July. Thank you again, and have a nice day.

