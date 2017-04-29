Baidu - Back To Growth, With Powerful Allies

Back to growth, really

Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) first quarter delivered mixed signals but was overall positive. The company was able to beat earnings estimates but missed revenue by $50 million. Despite the slight miss, the company is confirming a significant re-acceleration in revenue. Total revenues in the first quarter of 2017 were RMB16.891 billion ($2.454 billion), a 6.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2016. The growth rate is a nice start for 2017, and guidance is rather positive:

Baidu currently expects to generate total revenues in an amount ranging from RMB20.470 billion ($2.974 billion) to RMB20.980 billion ($3.048 billion) for the second quarter of 2017, representing an annual increase of 12.1% to 14.9% and a sequential increase of 21.2% to 24.2%.

Considering that in Q4 2016, revenue contracted 2.6% on YoY basis, we are seeing a nice re-acceleration in just 2 quarters. Going from -2.6% to +13.5% (midpoint of the guidance) means the company is really back to growth.

The negative, which was largely expected, is that margins still suffer from the operating losses in Transaction Services and iQiyi. Both divisions have been increasing their spending for a while in order to develop and promote their platforms. Baidu's iQiyi, in particular, has been affected by high amount of spending for content acquisition. As a result, operating margin for the company contracted from roughly 14% to 11.9% on a YoY basis. There is some positive news on this front. CFO Jennifer Li declared (Seeking Alpha transcript):

We'll continue to scale back spend for Nuomi, and shift to Nuomi from a take rate transaction based business model to an advertising-based business model, which leverages our core business. We do not expect Nuomi to be a significant contributor to margin drag going forward.

This doesn't mean we can expect Transaction Services to be profitable anytime soon, but at least we can expect revenue to grow more than operating costs. Anyway, margin expansion in the division will be more difficult to assess, as the company will change the way it reports segments starting from next quarter:

Consistent with our strategic and operational focus to build our core business and invest in AI, we intend to realign our segment reporting, and fold Transaction Services into our core business. Starting next quarter, we'll report Baidu Core as a whole and Transaction Services will no longer be a separate segment.

I must be honest, I don't like this change. Investors should know how the Transaction Services division is performing since it has been such a drag on profits so far. On the other side, it's something that I was expecting since management has often pointed out how the division is an integral part of Baidu's core business. I would prefer this change to be effective after a significant reduction of operating losses in Transaction Services, but I understand that management sees this division as part of its core business and that it makes sense to report them as a single unit. After all, the two services are highly integrated. Just think how the search or map divisions provide targeted recommendations for restaurants or other places supporting Nuomi.

Baidu's stock has gone basically nowhere for the last 2 years and is still trading 25% below the top reached in November 2014. Investors have been increasingly skeptical about the company's growth prospects due to some negative factors that have weighed on the company's results, such as new ad regulations that had a negative effect on the number of customers, and the ongoing losses in the company's non-core divisions. I think we are starting to have more clarity on the company's future. The core business looks very strong, as the temporary setback in 2016 was a one-time event that will no longer weigh on the company's revenue. The future of the core search business looks promising. It's still exposed to two secular trends - rising internet penetration and rising internet consumption. Whether from a laptop, PC or smartphone, internet consumption will continue to increase, which means more traffic and potentially more revenue for Baidu. In this context of growth, Baidu is starting to monetize its fast-growing news feed and starting to see benefits from the implementation of AI in the search business, maps and transaction services, exposing customers to more targeted ads and offerings, increasing revenue per traffic.

Positive news from iQiyi

Baidu's online streaming platform iQiyi competes with similar services offered by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZD), plus a number of smaller players. Let me tell you that in a business where scale is such an important factor, the real battle is among the biggest players, which in this case control over 70% of online video watch time in China. Baidu's iQiyi is above the others, commanding an estimated 35% of the monthly time spent watching online video in China, compared to Alibaba's Youku-Tudou at 22% and Tencent Video at 13%, according to market research firm iResearch.

In this context of uncertainty, the recent licensing deal with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) can only be seen as a positive factor. The partnership allows Netflix to enter the Chinese market (although indirectly) and includes a content licensing deal with iQiyi that covers Netflix's original shows. Whether partnering with a giant like Netflix will be enough to put iQiyi ahead of competitors is not something we can know, but still, it's not a factor we can ignore. There is something we know about Baidu that we should keep in mind. The company's unprofitable non-core divisions weigh on the stock price and are seen as both a risk and an opportunity. Transaction Services and iQiyi are both reporting wide operating losses despite significant revenue growth, and there are not many signs to indicate a possible improvement in the short term.

The iQiyi division is still affected by rising investments in content that are necessary to make the service appealing to customers, and we shouldn't expect such investments to decline anytime soon. Subscription-based video entertainment is a nice business when you are the only player, but it's a tough one when many companies are fighting to gain market share. The video streaming market is expected to grow at a 18.6% CAGR between 2016 and 2021, reaching the value of $70 billion from the current $30 billion. The growth rate is expected to be even higher in China, close to 30%. With these growth prospects and the lessons taught by cable TV and satellite broadcasting markets, Chinese players are fighting to conquer a dominant position, which is the only way to obtain decent margins, thanks to a scale advantage. In this context of fight for the first place, the deal with Netflix gives us some important information:

After years of trials and hard work to try to enter the Chinese market, Netflix has understood there will be probably no other effective way to have access to this market other than partnering with a local company. We already knew the company admitted defeat in its ambition to conquer the Chinese market a few months ago, telling investors it would have tried to enter the market through partnerships with local players, but there was some uncertainty surrounding those plans as well. Netflix could have changed its mind while it was in the process of negotiating with potential partners, reopening hopes (for Netflix investors) and fears (for Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba) for a new expansion trial. The licensing deal with Baidu tells us something - there is one less potential competitor for the company, which is now a partner.

It's nice to see that Netflix, like Lions Gate Entertainment and Warner Bros before it, chose Baidu as its partner. If we assume that Netflix chose the partner that gives it the best future prospects, it means Netflix sees iQiyi as the future leading platform. Someone may argue that Baidu may be the company that offered the best financial conditions, but it's something we can't know. Considering Netflix's desire to expand in China and the potential market size, I am sure the company's choice was not based on short-term assessments but more on a long-term view. Netflix, which had previously licensed its show "House of Cards" to Sohu, has chosen iQiyi because they see them as the market leader. It's not known what's included in the licensing deal, but if we assume it contains more than just a few titles, we can expect iQiyi's content to benefit from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective.

Baidu's iQiyi is already the leading subscription-based platform in China, with more than 20 million subscribers, and I expect it to lead in terms of subscriber growth, as the licensing deals with leading content producers will further increase the appeal of the service. I think the fact that content producers such as Warner Bros, Lions Gate and Netflix chose iQiyi contributes to put Baidu ahead of competitors in the online video business. Now we must see if and how Baidu's competitors will try to respond.

Takeaway

My view on Baidu remains positive. Recent results and guidance clearly show the company is back to growth, although there are still some questions and long-term challenges in the company's non-core divisions. On one side, margins can benefit from decreased spending from Transaction Services. On the other side, investments in iQiyi will probably remain high. Starting from this point, I expect margins to slowly expand, although the road to profitability for Baidu's non-core divisions is still long.

