Thoughts On Consonance Capital's Positions - Part 2

AMAG is an interesting turnaround play, while the current dip in Array shares appears to be a buying opportunity.

In part two of a series on Consonance Capital, we take a look at positions recently added to in a significant way.

This article is a continuation of our new series on analyzing positions of key hedge funds that we believe are worth tracking, both for trying to understand the mindset of managers who have a history of outperformance as well as gleaning new potential investment ideas worthy of further due diligence.

The first article on each fund will focus on positions with highest weighting within the portfolio (see Consonance Capital part 1 here), while each follow up article will highlight positions to which managers are aggressively adding. As a bonus at the end, I also include a couple of new positions that could be intriguing.

Without further ado, let's continue.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

ATRC data by YCharts

Shares of this small cap medical device firm appear to be gaining momentum since February. With the only FDA-approved devices for surgical atrial fibrillation (Afib) and looking to penetrate a growing market opportunity in excess of $3.5 billion annually, the company recently announced their AtriClip System reached over 100,000 units sold worldwide.

Business overview (source: company presentation)

Management has executed, delivering 4 years of 15%+ organic growth and the future indeed appears bright with the majority of the market still to be penetrated.

Procedure types and remaining market opportunity (source: corporate presentation)

It appears the company is approaching profitability in the medium term, with management projecting a $4 to $6 million EBITDA loss in 2017 and positive full-year EBITDA profit achievable in 2018.

Trading at 4.5 times sales and near 52-week highs, shares appear fairly valued for the present. Additionally, one would expect dilution in the near to medium term in order to fund future growth in operations.

Accounting for over 5% of their portfolio, the stock appears to be a relatively lower risk position in a similar fashion to Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) (mentioned in the first part of this series), one that could do very well in the near term in a potential M&A scenario.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

MYGN data by YCharts

Shares of Myriad Genetics have been underperforming over the past six months as the small cap molecular diagnostic company struggles to get its tests covered by payers.

Second quarter 2017 revenues totaled $196.5 million with adjusted earnings per share of $0.26, as management continues its diversification strategy and new products contributed over two-thirds of revenue. One highlight was GeneSight revenue, which beat expectations, generating $21.7 million and growing 47% year over year.

During the quarter, the company repurchased $10 million of stock, with $161 million remaining under their current repurchase authorization.

The company is not currently receiving much positive analyst interest and over 30% of the float is sold short. They will be reporting third-quarter earnings in a few days.

A bet on the company is a bet that management will make inroads into current payor challenges, as full reimbursement could unlock $620 million in annual new revenue. Landmark GeneSight study data to be reported in fall is also a significant catalyst.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)

MACK data by YCharts

The fund's position accounts for roughly 4% of the portfolio. Merrimack shares have stayed relatively rangebound in the past few months and are down significantly over the past six.

In January, the company announced Ipsen would acquire certain assets, including oncology drug Onivyde, for up to $1.025 billion including $450 million in potential future cash milestone payments. Since then and after declaring a $1.06/share special dividend, the firm is now refocused on three clinical programs.

MM-121, otherwise known as seribantumab, is a first in class monoclonal antibody targeting HER3 with the potential to make a significant impact in the treatment of heregulin positive patients. Prior data is encouraging, although it should be taken with a grain of skepticism due to low patient numbers and retrospective analysis.

Seribantumab reverses the negative prognostic effect of high HRG in patients (source: corporate presentation)

I imagine the investment thesis has to do with 2018 data for all three drug candidates consisting of two Phase 2 randomized trials and Phase 1 preliminary results for MM-310. Also, 100% pass-through of milestone payments from the Ipsen deal could equate to up to $5 per share in dividends if label expansion efforts prove successful.

Vericel Corp. (VCEL)

VCEL data by YCharts

Almost 3 million shares of Vericel account for slightly less than 1% of the portfolio, an increase of 34% since last reporting period. This tiny specialty biologics firm realized net revenues of $54.4 million in 2016 and closed a $20 million financing in December.

MACI, the company's third generation autologous chrondrocyte implant for the treatment of cartilage defects of the knee, was approved by the FDA in December, with clinical data revealing statistically significant greater improvement compared to microfracture. As a first line treatment, management is ready to capitalize on a very large addressable market opportunity for the treatment.

A revised label for Epicel, the company's FDA approved autologous epidermal product indicated for large total body surface area burns, should lead to continued growth in another large addressable market.

With steadily growing revenues, the current core business appears to support share price while ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic DCM offers a kicker with the potential to result in dramatically increased upside. In a prior trial, treated patients experienced a 37% reduction in events compared to placebo. A partnership for the asset could be a potential near to medium catalyst, although mixed secondary endpoint data might make that more difficult.

Bonus Section: New Positions

Array BioPharma (ARRY)

ARRY data by YCharts

Accounting for a bit over 2.5% of the fund, shares of Array had doubled before the pullback in the last couple months. The share price decline is due in part to management withdrawing their new drug application for binimetinib monotherapy for the treatment of NRAS-mutant melanoma. Apparently, discussions with the FDA led them to believe the clinical benefit demonstrated in the Phase 3 NEMO clinical trial might not be sufficient to support approval. However, the NDA for binimetinib in combination with encorafenib for the treatment of BRAF-mutant melanoma remains on track for mid-year.

As NRAS is only a small part of the bigger picture, BRAF melanoma appears to be the main value driver of this story. Keep in mind that there are over 87,000 new melanoma cases expected in 2017 with up to 50% of patients with metastatic disease possessing activating BRAF mutations, while currently marketed MEK/BRAF combination agents are nearing $1 billion in annual worldwide sales. It appears that current weakness is providing enterprising investors with a buying opportunity.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

AMAG data by YCharts

Accounting for almost 4% of the fund's holdings, shares were already acting weakly in January on light revenue guidance and then plunged after setbacks with its Makena autoinjector, including the discontinuation of a comparative pain study that was going to highlight points of differentiation versus available generic treatments.

Since then, management has made several key decisions, such as licensing exclusive North American rights for Palatin's Rekynda (bremelanotide) for the on-demand treatment of pre-menopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). In early April, they continued to focus on building their women's health franchise by licensing US commercial rights to Intrarosa (prasterone) - while currently the non-estrogen steroid hormone is utilized for treating dyspareunia (pain during intercourse), it also has potential applications in treating female-sexual dysfunction in post-menopausal women.

While not without near-term challenges, I can see the rationale for establishing a position in a firm focused on transitioning into a women's health pure play. Makena's market share continues to grow (now at 42%), while the potential for Feraheme's addressable market to double if label expansion efforts are successful adds to the upside. Dyspareunia is a large untapped market for Intrarosa, while bremelanotide is targeting a patient population of around 10 million pre-menopausal women in the United States with HSDD. The on-demand nature of the treatment could accelerate uptake if approved.

On the other hand, the company's debt situation is worrisome, although current cash flow appears able to keep the situation in check.

I wouldn't be surprised to see Blutt adding to this position in the future.

Conclusion

I hope you'll stick around for further entries into this series in the month of May. From turnaround plays to lower risk acquisition candidates, more riskier stories like Merrimack to companies suffering short-term weakness, I consider it fascinating to delve into fund holdings and try to guess at what these managers are thinking. A number of the above stocks are worthy of further due diligence, with a write-up on Array sure to come in the next few weeks.

As always, stick to your own thesis and manage risk appropriately.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher. I categorize ideas into near-term, medium-term (months to a year), and long-term (multi-year) based on when I expect outperformance to potentially occur. If that interests you, consider clicking the follow button at the top of the article next to my name. For my real-time followers, on my blog, I also post bi-weekly watch lists to discuss names on my radar and fielding your suggestions, as well as a weekly market/sector overview and occasional interviews with corporate management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.