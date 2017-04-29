Valero Revenues Don't Indicate An Opportunity To Buy Yet

The lovely part is that the majority of planned maintenance for the year is complete, so if there is an opportunity for margin expansion, the refineries will definitely capture it.

Valero (NYSE:VLO) reported first-quarter earnings before the market opened on Tuesday, April 25th, and on the surface, the results were great with the company reporting earnings of $0.68 per share (beating estimates by $0.05) on revenue of $21.8B (beating estimates by $2.6B). The stock moved lower after it reported earnings, moving by 1.5%. Before I begin to parse through an income statement, balance sheet, or cash flow statement, I like to check out how the segment revenues did and see if there was anything glaring. Below is a table on how the company did during the quarter compared to last year.

Segment Revenues (millions of dollars) Mar-16 Mar-17 Y/Y Refining $14,920 $20,887 40.0% Ethanol $794 $945 19.0% VLP $0 $106 N/A Corporate & Eliminations $0 -$166 N/A Total $15,714 $21,772 38.6%

Overall revenues were higher from this time last year by 38.6% on the overall increase of the refining and ethanol revenues which constitute roughly 95.9% and 4.3% of their revenue streams, respectively. In reality, all the other revenue streams for this company don't matter because of how big of a percentage the refining segment commands.

The fascinating part is that even though all the refineries hit 91% utilization during the quarter at an average of 2.8M barrels per day which was the same efficiency during the quarter last year, it was able to achieve more revenue. The lovely part is that the majority of the planned maintenance for the year is complete, so if there is ever an opportunity for margin expansion, the refineries will definitely be able to capture it. An additional benefit during the quarter was the lower biofuel blending costs which were recognized due to lower Renewable Identification Number, or RIN, prices. If RIN prices continue to decline during the year and margin expansion takes place thanks to no facility shutdowns, I feel very comfortable owning the stock going forward, but I'm not purchasing additional shares just yet.

I actually initiated my position in Valero in late February and have been pretty unhappy with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $59 because I believe that is where they offer additional value. I've selected $59 because it is the average of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) for Valero during the 2017 first-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (20.4% or 110.8% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap, I have lost out on gains. For now, here is a chart to compare how Skyworks and Valero have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, Valero is my smallest position and has done poorly, as I'm down 6.3% on the name, while it occupies roughly 3.4% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a value stock. I own the stock for the value portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.7% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 14.7%. For 2017, my portfolio is up 7.2% while the market is up 6.5%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 23.6% 10.5% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 13.7% 4.1% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 12.7% 4.1% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 4.6% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 3.1% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -0.2% 7.3% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -4.2% 9.0% Valero Energy Corporation -6.3% 3.4% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -7.4% 5.2% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -8.0% 9.8% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -14.8% 19.3% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -79.1% 0.1% Cash $ 19.74%

