3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 29, 2017

Pfizer breaks through in lung cancer

Lung cancers harboring genomic aberrations leading to unchecked activation of the analplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) had a notably poor prognosis prior to the advent of effective tyrosine kinase inhibitors, the first of which was crizotinib. Since then, one of the major narratives has been the exploration of the second-generation inhibitors like alectinib and ceritinib in first-line therapy. A parallel line of research has been the development of newer-generation inhibitors, the first of which was brigatinib.

Recently, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that its own entry into the fray, lorlatinib, has received breakthrough designation from the US FDA on the basis of results of an ongoing phase I/II trial. Lorlatinib is also being studied in the phase III CROWN trial, which is assessing lorlatinib compared with chemotherapy in first-line ALK-positive lung cancer.

Looking forward: New treatment options are really important in these mutation-driven solid tumors. Inevitably, ALK-positive lung cancer evolves resistance to targeted therapy, and this is where lorlatinib has gained some significant excitement. It appears that this agent is able to help against resistance mutations that mess up the other available agents, so if lorlatinib ends up approved, it will provide a crucial new option to overcome resistance.

Bayer's multidirected kinase inhibitor approved for liver cancer

Stivarga is a drug that has been providing a treatment option for colorectal cancer since its approval in 2012. Since then, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) has worked to expand the indications for this agent, with the nearest target being liver cancer. Since the publication of favorable results from the RESORCE trial last year, approval has been anticipated.

BAYZF just announced that the Stivarga approved label has been expanded to include liver cancer. This is now the second approval for this agent to date.

Looking forward: Stivarga has a sort of tough sea to sail thanks to its propensity for toxicity, with class effects of multitargeted kinase inhibitors like rash and diarrhea. However, liver cancer represents a significant unmet need, so this approval marks an important new treatment option for patients.

Bayer also shuffling along in non-Hodgkin lymphoma

During their earnings call, BAYZF also announced that they have initiated a rolling NDA to seek approval for their version of a PI3K-delta inhibitor, copanlisib, in indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This submission will likely be based mostly on the results of their phase 2 trial, last seen at AACR, which showed favorable response rates in relapsed disease.

If approved, copanlisib would join the Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) notorious agent idelalisib, which has suffered numerous high-profile setbacks due to toxicity. It remains to be seen what kind of safety data we'll see and if the FDA feels it is sufficient to move forward.

Looking forward: What I feel is most interesting about this development is how companies continue to press on with PI3K-delta inhibition, despite the toxicity seen in latter idelalisib trials. This is one factor I've noticed for a while, that despite the low overall sales of idelalisib, Bayer and GILD continue to develop them, and Bayer sees some kind of reward to be gained. Will it be over a pittance? Time will tell, but I don't think you should stop paying attention to these PI3K inhibitors just yet.

