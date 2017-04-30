InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/28/17: United Continental, OPKO, Onconova, Delek Logistics

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/28/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance, it spotlights a stock that investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again next week and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) (Still rated "Bullish" with recent insider sale);
  • OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Onconova (NASDAQ:ONTX); and
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • United Continental (NYSE:UAL);
  • Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC); and
  • Cree (NASDAQ:CREE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN);
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX);
  • Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST);
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS);
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ);
  • Moelis (NYSE:MC);
  • Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI);
  • Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC), and;
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD);
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and;
  • Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Dorsey Jack CEO,DIR Twitter TWTR B $9,540,946
2 Karfunkel George DIR Eastman Kodak KODK JB* $8,983,840
3 Shapiro Edward DIR United Continental UAL B $693,520
4 Woods Thomas D DIR Bank Of America BAC B $595,250
5 Dunlap David D CEO,DIR Superior Energy Services SPN B $551,700
6 Petrovich Mary L DIR Woodward WWD B $498,956
7 Delek Us BO Delek Logistics Partners DKL AB $375,442
8 Reddy E Premkumar DIR Onconova ONTX JB* $250,001
9 Replogle John B DIR Cree CREE B $221,079
10 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO OPKO Health OPK B $175,787

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Modjtabai Avid VP Wells Fargo WFC S $5,421,000
2 Stolk Marcel VP,PR Logitech International SA LOGI S $3,156,515
3 Muse John R DIR Nexstar Media NXST AS $2,708,065
4 Gavrielov Moshe CEO,DIR Xilinx XLNX AS $1,627,566
5 St Clair Joyce VP Northern Trust NTRS S $1,574,547
6 First Eagle Inv BO Intevac IVAC S $1,520,719
7 Cohodes Jeffrey D VP Northern Trust NTRS S $1,375,050
8 Moelis Kenneth CB,CEO,BO Moelis MC JS* $1,239,053
9 Weeks Wendell P CB,CEO,PR Corning GLW S $1,169,089
10 Apple Robert E COO MasTec MTZ AS $1,126,420

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

