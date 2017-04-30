InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/28/17: United Continental, OPKO, Onconova, Delek Logistics

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance, it spotlights a stock that investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again next week and stay strong until the final week of June.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) (Still rated "Bullish" with recent insider sale);
- OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
- Onconova (NASDAQ:ONTX); and
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN);
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX);
- Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST);
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS);
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ);
- Moelis (NYSE:MC);
- Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI);
- Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC), and;
- Corning (NYSE:GLW).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Dorsey Jack
|CEO,DIR
|TWTR
|B
|$9,540,946
|2
|Karfunkel George
|DIR
|Eastman Kodak
|KODK
|JB*
|$8,983,840
|3
|Shapiro Edward
|DIR
|United Continental
|UAL
|B
|$693,520
|4
|Woods Thomas D
|DIR
|Bank Of America
|BAC
|B
|$595,250
|5
|Dunlap David D
|CEO,DIR
|Superior Energy Services
|SPN
|B
|$551,700
|6
|Petrovich Mary L
|DIR
|Woodward
|WWD
|B
|$498,956
|7
|Delek Us
|BO
|Delek Logistics Partners
|DKL
|AB
|$375,442
|8
|Reddy E Premkumar
|DIR
|Onconova
|ONTX
|JB*
|$250,001
|9
|Replogle John B
|DIR
|Cree
|CREE
|B
|$221,079
|10
|Frost Phillip Md
|CEO,CB,BO
|OPKO Health
|OPK
|B
|$175,787
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Modjtabai Avid
|VP
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|S
|$5,421,000
|2
|Stolk Marcel
|VP,PR
|Logitech International SA
|LOGI
|S
|$3,156,515
|3
|Muse John R
|DIR
|Nexstar Media
|NXST
|AS
|$2,708,065
|4
|Gavrielov Moshe
|CEO,DIR
|Xilinx
|XLNX
|AS
|$1,627,566
|5
|St Clair Joyce
|VP
|Northern Trust
|NTRS
|S
|$1,574,547
|6
|First Eagle Inv
|BO
|Intevac
|IVAC
|S
|$1,520,719
|7
|Cohodes Jeffrey D
|VP
|Northern Trust
|NTRS
|S
|$1,375,050
|8
|Moelis Kenneth
|CB,CEO,BO
|Moelis
|MC
|JS*
|$1,239,053
|9
|Weeks Wendell P
|CB,CEO,PR
|Corning
|GLW
|S
|$1,169,089
|10
|Apple Robert E
|COO
|MasTec
|MTZ
|AS
|$1,126,420
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
