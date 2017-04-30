Kuka AG's (KUKAF) Management on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kuka AG (OTCPK:KUKAF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Peter Mohnen - CFO

Kerstin Heinrich - IR

Analysts

James Stettler - Analyst

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Sebastian Ubert - Societe Generale

Richard Schramm - HSBC

Christian Breitsprecher - Macquarie

Peter Rothenaicher - Baader Bank

Alexander Hauenstein - DZ Bank

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Q1 2017 Financial Results Conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Miss. Kerstin Heinrich, please go ahead.

Kerstin Heinrich

Welcome to our conference call for the first quarter financial results 2017. My name is Kerstin Heinrich. Peter Mohnen, CFO of KUKA AG, will present the financial results for 2017 for the first quarter and afterwards answer your questions.

Peter Mohnen

Ladies and gentlemen, I warmly welcome you to this presentation of the financial results of the KUKA Group for the first quarter 2017. In quarter one, we achieved a volume of orders received totaling EUR976 million (slide 52 EUR967m). This corresponds to an increase of almost 30% on the previous year. It was the second highest figure ever achieved by KUKA in a single quarter.

All divisions contributed to this result, with a double-digit growth rate compared to the previous year. The demand for robotic automation solutions remains high, and KUKA continues to grow. Sales revenues were up 26% year-on-year, from EUR629 million to EUR791 million. This increase is attributable to the high level of orders in the preceding quarters. The EBIT margin before purchase price allocation for Swisslog and before growth investments was 5% in the first quarter, compared with 5.4% in the previous year.

We are on course to meet our guidance targets for the full year but are still slightly below them in the first quarter. We will be focusing more closely on our future this year and need to lay the groundwork now for growth. For this reason, we are planning to with gross investment in the further course of the year. Earnings after taxes totaled EUR26.6 million in the first quarter of 2017. This was an increase of 27% on the previous quarter.

We are very proud of the award for our customer solutions in the field of powertrain & body shop equipment. General Motors distinguished KUKA Systems with the supplier of the year award for 2016. KUKA Systems was nominated and ultimately won, due to its innovation and its exceptional contribution to value added for General Motors.

Hannover Trade Fair. KUKA is exhibiting this week at the Hannover Messe and we are enjoying the positive feedback. With the Smart Factory, we are showing our customers how they can network their production and manufacture highly customized products. It is incidentally the largest network trade fair application in the history of our Company. The Smart Factory shows highly flexible network manufacturing facility and unites KUKA's technologies, products, solutions, and expertise. This customer-driven business model can only be implemented efficiently with complementary digitized processes and highly flexible automated production and logistics systems. The solution from KUKA covers the entire value chain.

This year at Hannover Messe, connyun is also presenting its cloud-based platform that can be operated with any infrastructure. This means that the customer can choose whether to operate a connyun IoT platform in the form of a private cloud or public cloud or locally on the premises.

Connyun, I have to say, is a start-up and we are invested in and we had their booth next to ours in Hannover. System operators can use the IoT platform to process the data of their production machinery and draw conclusions for optimization of their production processes.

Roboception, another start-up company in which we have invested is exhibiting at a neighboring booth. The combination of one of our robots with a 3D vision system is another important technology for the networking of production processes. We are continuing to work on this so that our customers can benefit from our innovative capabilities.

KUKA Systems have entered into a cooperation agreement with BEET in order to -- another start-up, an American one, in order to offer its customers additional solutions with the goal of boosting efficiency and further improving productivity. The technology from BEET enables customers to reduce their maintenance costs. As part of our IoT strategy, we will also be further intensifying our cooperation with SAP. We have therefore entered into a strategic partnership in order to push ahead with increasing the flexibility and automation of production processes.

The gross margin in the first quarter of 2017 was 24.7% and thus down on the previous year's figure of 28.1%. This is primarily due to the increase in the cost of sales compared to sales revenues. Our robot production facilities are also working at near maximum capacity with material and personnel costs rising in relative terms. Capital expenditure in Q1 2017 was EUR15 million and thus below the previous year's value of EUR19 million. Around EUR8 million was invested in tangible assets. This included investments in technical, factory, and office equipment. We have capitalized around EUR4 million in the field of R&D, slightly down on the previous year. All in all, the investment ratio in quarter one totaled around 2% of sales revenues.

The workforce rose from 12,433 employees at the end of March last year to 13,556 people. Additional workforce growth came from mainly two reasons. Over half of the new employees were taken on by Robotics. Here the increase in personnel was primarily centered on sales and production. At Swisslog, the emphasis was on R&D, we have to further invest in R&D at Swisslog. That is one of the key levers for increasing profitability there. Cash flow from current business operations was down from minus EUR45 million in quarter one last year to minus EUR82 million in the first quarter. This reduction is primarily due to the strong increase in trade working capital by EUR89 million to EUR519 million. This was particularly due to the increase over the course of the quarter in orders that have been partially processed but not yet invoiced. This has led to a rise in inventories, trade receivables, and receivables from construction contracts.

Due to the development of cash flow, of the operational cash flow, the free cash flow of the past quarter was negative at minus EUR107.5 million. We are expecting an improvement for the full year 2017.

Now let's look at the divisions. First, I'd like to comment on robotics. Robotics achieved orders received totaling EUR307 million and thus 27% up on the previous year. Robotics surpassed the EUR300 million marks for the second time running. The high level of orders is primarily attributable to the positive development in China and in North America. Orders received from general industry in the past quarter were up 33% to EUR143 million, constituting 74% of total orders received.

In the automotive segment, a total volume of EUR107 million was achieved, up 28% on the previous year. The orders were mainly due to call-offs from framework contracts of German and American automobile manufacturers. In the field of service, robotics recorded growth of 13% from EUR51 million to EUR57 million, and thus achieved double-digit growth on the previous year in this segment too. The share of overall order volume was approximately 20% of sales in robotics division.

Sales revenues at robotics were up from EUR210 million in the prior year quarter to EUR272 million. The EBIT margin of 9.5% was down slightly on the previous year's figure of 10.1%. The main reasons for this were the increased cost of sales and the relatively high sales share accounted for by automotive. Nevertheless, we are optimistic that we will surpass the 10% EBIT margin and be higher than last year for the full year. I will later comment on that in our guidance part.

In quarter one 2017, systems posted orders received totaling EUR464 million (see slide 47, 446m) compared to previous year's result of EUR368 million (see slide 47 EUR386m). This represents a rise of 16% and reflects the high level of confidence that our customers have in our solutions. The high level of orders received was generated in particular by the body structure and the assembly & test segments. Sales revenues were up approximately 30% to EUR396 million (slide 47 EUR369 million), a considerable increase on the previous year's figure of EUR292 million. The good order situation in 2016 led to the increase of sales revenues in the first quarter. The EBIT margin improved from 6.5% to 7.1%. The improvement was primarily due to the very good development in the US business and the highly efficient project processing.

Let's look at Swisslog. Swisslog was able to increase the volume of orders received in the first quarter of 2017 to EUR230 million, thus representing a plus of 83% on the previous year. In particular, the logistics sector achieved substantial growth. Here KUKA succeeded in winning a number of major projects with future-oriented technologies, for example, in the automotive, pharma, and beverage sectors.

Swisslog also managed to increase sales revenues by 17% year-on-year to EUR159 million. This is the result of the very high level of orders received in the previous year. The EBIT margin before purchase price allocation fell from 1.5% last year to 0.6% in the first quarter. This development is primarily attributable to the seasonal nature of Swisslog's business. The margin here developed as planned and will improve considerably as in previous years, particularly in the second half year. Here we have to know that Swisslog has, especially in this logistics part, seasonality, and we always have a much stronger second half of the year. We expect to achieve for the full year a margin of around 3%.

Since the beginning of the year, we have initiated various projects together with Midea focusing on the identification of current areas of growth and synergy effects. The project team for our post-merger integration is working, for example, on jointly pushing ahead with the robotic automation of logistic centers. Potential in this area has also been identified within the Midea Group. Our common objective is to be able to serve the Chinese market with its high automation potential even faster. Midea is assisting KUKA in this respect. For instance, by further expanding the customer base in China. In this context, we are also working together in the field of professional service robotics and consumer robotics. We are talking here about new markets and that -- in which we have still a low level of automation.

Modern production concepts can also be implemented in these markets, including the complete customization of mass-produced products. We are demonstrating what from this might take to visitors at Hannover Messe. Both companies are profiting from the combination of their core competencies. Midea has know-how in the consumer sector while KUKA has many years of experience in automation as well as industrial experience.

In the context of this cooperation, we have prioritized six projects on which we are working with Midea and KUKA in joint work streams and jointly the teams are working on these topics. As soon as we have evaluated sufficiently robust synergies and the growth potential, we shall report on this.

Now I'd like to talk about the outlook. We have a high degree of visibility for the business year 2017, thanks to the high order backlog with a volume of around EUR2.3 billion and good prospects for growth in demand from our customers. Regarding sales revenues, we are expecting stable sales revenue development in the following quarters.

We are generally anticipating growth in the regions of North America and Asia and particularly in China. For Europe, we are expecting a stable development and are thus able to confirm our guidance target of an increase in sales revenues to EUR3.1 billion. Adjusted to take into the consideration the effect of the sale of our US aerospace business in the previous year, this corresponds to organic growth of around 8%.

Now coming to the EBIT margin, in robotics for the year as a whole, as I mentioned earlier the EBIT margin should be at least above 10% and 10.1% of last year and we will benefit at robotics here from the higher share of revenues from general industry in the next three quarters, and a significantly higher number of robots sold. Therefore, we are confident to be above the 10.1% EBIT margin we achieved last year.

At systems, we continue to anticipate an EBIT margin of at least 6% at a similar level of the previous year. On the basis of the good first quarter, we are highly confident of this estimate.

For Swisslog, we are expecting profitability to continue to improve year on year in 2017, to a level of around 3%, before the effects of -- from the PPA as well as growth compared with the previous year, and particularly the improved results in the logistics sector will contribute to this. In the healthcare division, we expect more stable development.

For 2017, we are anticipating total sales revenues of around EUR3.1 billion at Group level. On this basis, an EBIT margin of over 5% before PPA and the planned growth investment should be possible. We are on course to meet our guidance targets and see potential for further growth for our KUKA team to tap.

Thank you very much for your attention and I am now looking forward to answering your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

We will now take our first question. It comes from James Stettler from Barclays. Please go ahead, your line is open.

James Stettler

Yes, thank you and good morning, all. Can you talk a bit about the outlook for automotive? I think you mentioned it's looking a bit flat. I guess you highlight that growth has been very significant, so going forward do you expect to see a slowdown there? Secondly, could you talk a bit about pricing, what you're seeing out there in the market? And then finally, what's the view of -- if there's anything you can say about the free float which is obviously incredibly small, are there plans to potentially increase that? Again, in combination with potential investments with Midea, could there be future acquisitions, thank you?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, hello, James. Here are my answers to your three questions. Regarding auto, we are positive and we stick to our general expectation that we see a growth of between -- of around or up to 5% for the automotive business overall at KUKA. We get a lot of order intake, you saw at systems and in robotics, really double-digit order intake even from the automotive sector and I'm confident that the auto customers will invest into the future and there we can help them to fulfill their goals. Pricing is the same as always in the automotive sector. It's tough. It's really tough and especially in Europe it's very tough and will continue to be tough. That you saw in the first quarter, in the robotics EBIT margin, you saw there we had more-than-average sales revenue with automotive customers and that is diluting then the margin. So it's clear that in automotive there is price pressure and that we see to continue. Therefore, for us it's important to further invest into the future on the one hand side, which is on short term not so good for the margins, but on the other hand side to be very cost sensitive and we are looking at costs that is a must to be competitive in the automotive sector. Your third question was around a free float and possible M&A deals. Free float, we were talking with Midea yesterday, they were at Hannover fair with their top management and in Augsburg yesterday, and we are continuously talking to them at really very good cooperation. Regarding free float, I have no news compared to our annual press conference. It's a topic we are discussing but there is nothing new to comment on that. Regarding M&A, yes, we are constantly talking about M&A targets. We had a meeting before this tele call regarding a small M&A target. That's not something big; we have done a lot in the start-up area, that's connyun and Roboception. The BEET is what we could announce in quarter one and there will be more during the year but there's nothing big, they just are small investments in areas which are strategically important for us. Mainly I see they are currently topics regarding IoT.

Operator

We will now take our next question from William Mackie from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead, your line is open.

William Mackie

Yes, it's William Mackie from Kepler Cheuvreux. Good morning, Peter, good morning, Kerstin. Thank you for taking my questions. Can you just, sorry for clarification, would you share with us what the breakdown is by end market roughly within the robotics business as we stand today? And then also you kindly offered some insight into your expectations for demand on automotive. But can you also look at that from a geographic perspective and share with us some of the trends you're seeing in Europe, North America and China? I know you've touched on it. And perhaps how you see the growth developing in each of those regions across robotics and systems. Thank you.

Peter Mohnen

What do you mean with this breakdown in robotics?

William Mackie

Well, I mean between your end customer industry segment, so between automotive or general industry where we are in terms of the percentage of revenues from automotive as opposed to other industries.

Peter Mohnen

I have the figures for all the intake with me but not for revenue currently. Perhaps we can do that then later in the call. But for order intake it is automotive in first quarter robotics was 35% of our order intake and general industry was 47% of our order intake. And there you can see that we expect during the remainder of the year that there will be more revenue in general industry with tangentially higher margins. And that for us is one of the indicators that we are confident to be higher than 10% EBIT margin for the full year. Regarding auto, you wanted geographic analysis. For the US and American region, we are very positive. We are very well position there. And I'm here talking mainly about systems. At systems, we are very well positioned, the number one in the region. And the American OEMs, the big ones GM, Ford and Chrysler are really investing a lot currently in brownfield and greenfield. And there we are the number one partner. And I see that that will continue. Then in Europe I -- and what I wanted to say is there here and there you see a part of the negative free cash flow development if there is a lot of order intake from US customers there we don't get prepayments and not milestone payments during the project. And that means we have the cash out first for material and paying the employees during the execution of such projects which last a year or even longer. And then at the end of the project we get the cash -- then we send the invoice, the final invoice, to the customer. So that is part of the explanation that the free cash flow is relatively negative. But if we see it for the whole lifetime of such a project, we are expecting a good positive cash flow. Therefore, the negative cash flow in quarter one doesn't worry me. That's what we expected internally. And it's not a bad sign. That is due to the payment pattern of the American business with auto customers. Then in Europe, we see that that is a much tougher environment. There are still overcapacities. And there are more competitors competing for the projects. And the result is it's the margin is lower and the growth is lower. And in China that's relatively similar to the development in the US. We are positive that there we have a higher growth that in Europe.

William Mackie

Thank you very much. Can I just come back to one other follow up? It seemed a significant drop in gross margin between Q1 last year and this year from 28.1% to 24.7%. Can you just remind me some of the levers which have -- is it just the mix between systems and Swisslog versus product?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, it's mainly the robotic and the robotic reason, its more auto, more auto and then we have a drop of gross margin.

Operator

We'll now take our next question. It comes from Sebastian Ubert from Soc Gen. Please go ahead your line is open.

Sebastian Ubert

Yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, for taking my question. I have just one left over with regards to your like-for-like growth in systems. If I'm correct last year, you also had a couple of million revenues from your North American aerospace business. Can you remind us what was here the numbers? And do you see any impact yet from potential delays in decision-making from OEMs? Maybe not the US OEMs but Western OEMs in North America due to potential say tariffs on imported goods. Thank you.

Peter Mohnen

Yes, Sebastian, the aero revenue last year was around EUR100 million, which is we sold the business at the end of the year therefore something like EUR100 million we have to take out to do a proper like-for-like analysis. And your second question was regarding?

Sebastian Ubert

It was regarding if you see any -- you talked about positive momentum with the --

Peter Mohnen

With delayed decisions, yes delayed decisions.

Sebastian Ubert

With the Western OEMs but do you see any of the other OEMs that have maybe some plans in mind to invest either in the US or in Mexico or wherever that they are getting a bit slower in their decision-making process.

Peter Mohnen

Not really, not really if they decide for building a plant in the US instead of Mexico we are in both countries and we will help wherever it is in this continent. And we don't in my -- no, not really.

Sebastian Ubert

Okay. Then one follow-up question if I may with regards to China. Do you see strong targets for EVs and hybrids on the agenda from the government? Durr has flagged that also new OEMs come onto the agenda as we have also seen companies like Faraday Future or NextEV. Can you give us an indication how do you see the business opportunities with these new players, especially now with your Chinese big shareholder also in the background?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, good point. Yes, that's really true that they are coming up. And especially the hybrid and the e-motor topic is an important one for China. And we are close to the customers there. Whoever it is, we are really optimistic that we are well positioned for helping them to solve this e-mobility topic. And I think that's an opportunity for us. And even battery, we had some nice battery projects order intake in first quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from Richard Schramm from HSBC. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Richard Schramm

Yes, thank you, morning. A follow up concerning this divestment of aviation systems I'm not sure if I missed it, but what about the possible gain or loss you made on this. I suppose it was a gain because closing was already announced. So can you shed a bit of light on this one? And also a question concerning the major order you announced today together with the results of about EUR90 million here from this European automotive company. It says that the installation is already starting May 2017. Is this correct or is it a misprint? Would it be more or less to book orders and immediately start to make installations so this looks a bit strange to me? Can you elaborate a bit more on this one? Thanks.

Peter Mohnen

Yes, aviation that is -- that was a gain last year in quarter four and not really a significant number. Order intake, yes that is something we start immediately.

Richard Schramm

So in fact you had already kind of pre-work done for this already even though the booking was not finalized or how should I interpret this?

Peter Mohnen

The quarter is a period of three months and we did not say that we got the order intake yesterday. And we have -- that is one of the reasons why we win sometimes such orders because we are flexible. We are in such countries. And that is in Eastern Europe and we can start immediately. That is one of the advantages that we are global and close to our customers.

Richard Schramm

And will this --?

Peter Mohnen

But if time is of essence we want to do the utmost to help the customers.

Richard Schramm

And how long will it take to implement this project in full? When is it then [Multiple Speakers?]

Peter Mohnen

And it's a longer project there is huge time pressure but it's a longer project more than a year.

Operator

Our next question comes from Christian Breitsprecher from Macquarie. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Christian Breitsprecher

Yes, good morning. It's Christian Breitsprecher from Macquarie. Two questions, one on the full-year revenue guidance. You had very strong order intake in revenue growth in the first quarter. Why should -- if we take just the stated number for the full year, that would imply a very sharp slowdown of growth in the remaining quarters. Is there any reason why we should assume that, that the dynamics will come off that much? And the second question when it comes to the EUR45 million costs related to future growth innovation. How should we split that over the quarters and between the segments? And on that number what should we expect for the next two years? Thanks

Peter Mohnen

Sales growth let's see how the following quarters develop. We are confident with the, what, EUR3.1 billion. And the EUR45 million growth investment we -- it is nothing you can really linear distribute over the quarters. There are several possible reasons behind. And for example, M&A effects if we -- it might not all be OpEx; part of it might be CapEx. And therefore, it's difficult to now give guidance on that when and which quarter, how much in which segment we will have.

Christian Breitsprecher

Okay, so --.

Peter Mohnen

We give the guidance only for this year so therefore I really cannot comment if some growth investments like this will continue to happen in the next two years. For us it's important to think mid and long term. And it's clear to us that we have to invest especially in IoT in the new trends, in mobility now and therefore we are ready to make the next steps.

Christian Breitsprecher

Okay but you're giving us --

Peter Mohnen

This is a ballpark number the EUR45 million.

Christian Breitsprecher

Okay. Could I ask a follow up on that?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, sure.

Christian Breitsprecher

But in terms of how it's hitting the different segments is it that most likely that we are not going to find it allocated anywhere and that it's going to be in this other column or is it mainly hitting Swisslog or robotics? Do you have any [Multiple Speakers?]

Peter Mohnen

It depends which -- what is the -- for what we spent the money. If it is in the others then it is -- it is more a general growth topic. But if it is related to robotics then we will -- you will see it in the robotic division. And we will clearly, if there is something in next quarter, we can communicate and we'll tell you, where which amount, will show up.

Christian Breitsprecher

Okay, thank you.

Peter Mohnen

Yes. For example -- therefore, I really cannot give a clear number and guidance on that. For example, if we now would invest into a start-up and have a participation quote of more than 20% and it would be accounted with the at-equity method then part of the cost of this start-up would show up in our P&L. And I cannot tell you today if that might be in Swisslog or in robotics or in systems or something more general IoT related and then it would show up in others.

Christian Breitsprecher

So also on this, this whole amount number it's a mixture of things that have an earnings impact and measures that just may be CapEx and may be categorized.

Peter Mohnen

Exactly, exactly if now going back to the example if that start-up, and we would have invested and our share would be 25% in the start-up, then it would be accounted at equity. And a part of their cost, a 25% of their net income of next quarter, would show up in the EBIT as a negative result. And start-ups usually don't have revenue but costs. And if the quote would be below 20% of the start-up and we would only have 15% then it would be only CapEx and no impact in EBIT.

Operator

Our next question comes from Peter Rothenaicher from Baader Bank. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Peter Rothenaicher

Yes, hello, Mr. Mohnen. One question regarding systems and your investments in ERP and PLM systems you started I think two or three years ago. When I remember back, there was a view that these investments could drive the margin by more than 100 basis points. What is your view currently? And what do you target then as a long-term margin for systems? If I would include this, the margin should come to more than 7%.

Peter Mohnen

Peter, [indiscernible]

0:43:17.4 you are right. We are working on these projects with full speed but there are long -- it's not so easy to implement the ERP software for the whole group of companies and therefore it's a longer project. We will invest this year around, let me guess, around EUR15 million into these projects. And a significant part will be OpEx. And if these projects are done and no other big IT projects would be in our pipeline and no other effects, then for sure the margin would go up because there is a clear business case behind these projects. And especially I mentioned earlier when I talked about it first; especially the PLM project has a good return. But you know it's difficult to give now a guidance that the margin for systems will be 100 basis points higher in two years because there are also other effects and price pressure will be there and so on. Therefore, we said through the cycle 6% EBIT margin at systems is really something that is a benchmark. If you look at competitors, 6% is really a lot. And again, I would like to mention here looking only at EBIT margin for systems business for project business is not everything. You have to -- because there is a big cost of goods sold effect and a big effect of the material you have to purchase that is 70% of the turnover. So there is a dilution effect of that if you look at the EBIT margin. Here, in addition to EBIT margin, I'm always looking at our return on capital invested. And there systems has the higher return on our capital invested than robotics and that -- and it is around 60%. And that shows that we are very profitable in systems. And it's a good idea to further invest into systems business.

Peter Rothenaicher

So did I understand it right that you expect the first major effects only in around two years' time?

Peter Mohnen

We have some effects already this year but that is significant -- that is not material compared to the cost we have for the project. Next year we will see more. But there is still a negative effect overall if we look at cost for the two projects and the benefits of the two projects. But then for 2019 I currently expect that we have net a positive contribution on the EBIT margin.

Peter Rothenaicher

Okay this year.

Peter Mohnen

And especially at systems.

Peter Rothenaicher

Great, okay.

Peter Mohnen

Because we started with this project at systems at least with the PLM project.

Operator

We'll now take our next question from Alexander Hauenstein from DZ Bank. Please go ahead your line is open.

Alexander Hauenstein

Yes, hello. This is Alex Hauenstein from DZ Bank. I have two questions with regard to Swisslog. First of all, you mentioned that logistics, auto, pharma and beverage were doing extremely well in terms of order intake. I was wondering is the beverage part is that a new focus you're looking at or was that just a one-time opportunity? And the second question is also to Swisslog. You mentioned the around 3% before PPA margin target. And you split it up in logistics, especially going up on the margin side while healthcare staying flattish. Could you remind us please why the healthcare part margins are lower here and why are you not apparently not able to increase this margin here further? And maybe you could also comment a bit on the growth expectations for both sub-segments. Thank you.

Peter Mohnen

Yes, okay. Then the first question was beverage that is not a real -- a very big focus of us currently, so I would tend to agree with you to say it has more the character of a one-time project. And the 3% guidance here I said the growth of the margin came primarily from logistics and the order intake increase is primarily logistic induced. But if we look at the absolute number of margin then healthcare has a higher margin than the logistic business. The margin at healthcare is roughly that high than in logistics and overall we are then at 3%. And in healthcare, we are more stable. In logistics last year, we had not those big projects in the execution. We won big projects last year. The Michelin was by far the biggest. We announced mid of last year and now its execution time there. That means that we had a low order intake and revenue year at the logistic division last year. And now the big projects are executed and therefore we have here more, let's call it, that's its more on the upturn. And healthcare is more stable on a high level. And for both we are positive as we look into the future that we will grow Swisslog like we have communicated in our Matterhorn project which -- how we call our internal efficiency program for Swisslog. There we are on schedule.

Operator

We'll now take our next question from William Mackie from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead your line is open.

William Mackie

Yes, thank you. One follow-up. During your introduction, you indicated that capacity utilization within the German operations is very high for robotics. And when I looked to your 2020 goals obviously, there is very ambitious upward runway for revenue growth. And you talk about the need for investment in a number of areas non-recurring and recurring relating to IoT and other factors. But when it comes to capacity investments for new manufacturing facility can you just share with us, is it perhaps too early or it's the wrong time in your budgetary cycle, but can you share with us what you're thinking with regard to the need for capacity expansion and where geographically you may plan to expand?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, sure. In robotics -- we are currently expanding our robotics plan in Shanghai. And in the first quarter 2018, we will have additional capacity there, which is urgently needed. And we are expanding our plant in Shanghai too for systems business. And if we now discuss with Midea about synergies and growth opportunities I would not exclude that in mid-term there are further capacity expansions needed.

William Mackie

Thank you. Can you give a sense of how large the addition is in Shanghai in relation to your existing capacities?

Peter Mohnen

It's doubling the capacities in Shanghai.

Operator

There are no further questions from the phone. As there are no further questions, I'll now turn the call back to your host for any additional or closing remarks.

Kerstin Heinrich

Thanks a lot for participating in our call. Have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. That will conclude today's call. Thank you for your participation ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.