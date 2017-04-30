Shelf Drilling To Acquire 3 Premium Jack-Ups For $225 Million; Rumor Is That Seadrill Is The Most Likely Seller (Update)

This is a new development in the Seadrill restructuring saga (if confirmed).

SDRL has about 6 premium jack-ups ready stacked. Three in the Middle East and Three in Asia.

The rumor is that Seadrill is selling three premium jack-ups to Shelf Drilling for $225 million.

Image: The Jack-up West Triton.

Investment Thesis:

The offshore drilling Industry is suffering through the worst bear cycle in history. The oil crash that began late in 2014 has had a terrible effect, particularly on the offshore drilling players such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), Ensco Plc. (NYSE:ESV) or Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) and another dozen or more companies struggling to avoid a financial meltdown, due to a basic lack of work, dismal day rates and rig oversupply which is the unavoidable consequence of an offshore drilling bear market.

Subsequently, competition is naturally becoming fiercer, because the offshore jack-up market (shallow waters) and the offshore floater market are oversupplied by a multitude of rigs, modern and old, that compete against each other for a very limited amount of contracts at low day rate, often close to break-even level.

However, in my preceding article, I tried to demonstrate that despite a difficult environment, there is a silver lining in every dark cloud, and it is the jack-up segment rebound here. The recent contract up-trend in the Jack-up segment has shown clearly a nascent recovery shaping up during the first quarter 2017.

This new trend has created a new opportunity in the distressed market and new companies emerged to scoop up the best jack-ups at a fraction of their original value. Seeking alpha recently published one of my articles about Borr Drilling's acquisition of the entire Transocean jack-up fleet at a very attractive price.

My article today is another example of this very specific activity that may increase in size throughout 2017.

What is the "news" all about?

On April 27, 2017, OffshoreEnergyToday announced the following:

The company, one of the world's largest jack-up rig contractors, has decided to conduct a private placement of new common shares, aiming to raise $250 million, to be used for fleet expansion. Shelf has entered into letters of intent to acquire three premium jack-up drilling rigs from an unnamed third party for $225 million. According to Shelf, the acquisition remains subject to execution of a mutually agreed sale and purchase agreement, board approvals from both parties, and confirmation that the required financial structure is in place no later than April 30, 2017, which is intended to be met through the private placement. "The acquired rigs all have a reputable operating history in Shelf Drilling's key markets and will strengthen the group's leading position there. The acquisition will further strengthen the group's fleet and fortify the group's position as a globally leading jack-up contractor. The group's total jack-up rig count will increase from 36 rigs to 39 jack-up drilling rigs," Shelf said. Earlier this month, Shelf took delivery of its second newbuild jack-up rig - Shelf Drilling Krathong (NYSEARCA:SDK). The rig will be used by Chevron in Thailand, under a five-year contract awarded in 2014.

For the ones who are interested to read the shelf drilling $250 million offering, please click here.

Now, I tried to guess who could the "seller" be? I do not have any inside information to support my claim, but I will explain why I believe it is Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), who is in fact the most likely seller, at my surprise I must admit, and the location targeted could be the middle East or Asia?

What do we know?

1 - "Shelf has entered into letters of intent to acquire three premium jack-up drilling rigs from an unnamed third party for $225 million."

According to InfieldRigs, the premium market segment represents today 213 Jack-ups Worldwide. Below is the graph repartition (click graph to enlarge):

The only suitable premium jack-ups responding to the description should be found in the operational and/or ready-stacked segment indicated above. However, the price paid per Jack-up is $75 million, and it is more likely that the Jack-ups sold are "ready stacked".

Another important criteria is the Asian location or the Middle East location, because Shelf drilling is present in this two regions.

After the review of the 160 rigs potential, it becomes apparent that only ATW and SDRL presents the potential with its three premium jack-ups [Paragon offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) could have been another choice, but had to be eliminated for lack of rigs ready stacked -- 3 cold stacked and one Ready stacked only -- that fits the need and Asian location]. I studied earlier the case of Atwood Oceanics for Asia. Let's talk about Seadrill, now.

The company has 6 premium jack-ups ready stacked:

West Mischief (2010) Le Tourneau super 116-E. Ready stacked in Abu Dhabi (NASDAQ:UAE). West Resolute (2008) Le Tourneau super 116-C. Ready stacked in Sharjah . West Triton (2007) Baker Marine Pacific 375. Ready stacked in Sharjah. West Prospero (2007) Keppel FELS Mod VB. Ready stacked in Malaysia. West Vigilant (2008) Le Tourneau super 116-C. Ready stacked in Malaysia. West Leda (2010) Baker Marine Pacific 375. Ready stacked in Malaysia.

It is likely that Shelf drilling will acquire either the "Middle East" group composed of the three first rigs listed above or the "Asian" group composed of the three last rigs listed above. However, this is academic and what seems clear is that Seadrill is the seller.

Initially, I wrongly eliminated Seadrill totally arbitrarily, because I thought that John Fredriksen would not allow such a sale and would acquire the rigs for himself using the recently created Northern Drilling entity.

Conclusion:

This is a new development in the Seadrill restructuring saga (if confirmed). This is obviously a new phase in the restructuring process and is conducted while dealing with its subsidiaries and related companies first, to simplify restructuring with its own creditors later to reach a final deal.

This transaction, if confirmed, could be the prelude of other similar sales by the company in its Jack-up segment which is quite large. Seadrill may follow Transocean who is about to sell its entire Jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling.

