TAL Education (TAL) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you all for joining us today for TAL Education Group's fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2017 earnings conference call.

During this call, you will hear from Chief Management Officer, Mr. Rong Luo.

Rong Luo

Thank you, Mei. Good evening and good morning to you all, and thank you for joining us on this earnings call.

I’m pleased to report a strong set of fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results. We continue to enjoy robust top line growth, driven by the high demand in all cities and supported by further capacity expansion. Top line growth in the quarter was 80.7% through $316.3 million. In RMB terms, net revenue grew by 90.7% year-over-year.

Two key factors I would like to make about our top line performance and draw your attention. First, revenue growth was supported by the growth of our small class business across all cities, in ways as should growth lead from a classroom capacity that we have added in the previous quarters. And because of the earlier timing of the Spring Festival holiday, we scheduled one more section of spring classes in the fourth quarter in most cities than we did in the same period last year, which is definitely better. And second, the contribution from the newly acquired business, Firstleap, in particular, which didn’t contribute much last year but grew healthily and contributed more revenue than expected in the fourth quarter.

For the full year, net revenue was up by 80 -- was around 68.3% in U.S. dollars and up by 78% in renminbi. Non-GAAP operating profit increased by 113% year-on-year, also above our key expectations.

Earlier in the year, we started to accumulate classroom capacity for the summer term, so the non-GAAP operating margin declined in the first quarter and the second quarter, but gradually recovered in the third quarter and fourth quarter. As a result, for the full fiscal year 2017, non-GAAP operating margin was 16.4%, down by 150 basis points from prior year, declined slightly than our early expectation. Today, I would first like to briefly review our operational progress in the first quarter and give you some insight in our plans for fiscal 2018. Following that, I will provide further analysis of financial results for the quarter and give you a quick recap of full year highlights. I will finish my prepared remarks with the business outlook.

Small class, accounting for 83.6% of total net revenue compared to 84% in the same year ago period. Peiyou small class representing 75.9% of total revenue, lower than 80% in the same year ago period, mainly due to the consolidation of the newly acquired business.

Let me remind you that the small class is including the Xueersi Peiyou small class, Firstleap, Mobby and some other educational programs and services.

In the fourth quarter, revenue contribution from Firstleap was 5%. Net revenue for small class was up by 90% in renminbi terms and 80% in dollar terms, while enrollment increased by 65%. Xueersi Peiyou small class revenue generated from cities other than the top 5, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, grew by 100% year on year in dollar perspective and 111% in renminbi.

The other than top 5 cities accounted for 39% offshore for the Peiyou small class business and increased from 33% in the same quarter last year. We have achieved triple digit year over year revenue growth in 16 out of 24 cities that we have entered by the fourth quarter of fiscal Year 2016, including Shenzhen, Xi’an, Chengdu, Wuhan, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Taiyuan, Jinan, Shijiazhuang, Changsha, Qingdao, Luoyang, Ningbo, Hefei, Wuxi and Fuzhou.

The enrollment growth in Beijing was over 40% year over year, driven by our packaged sales of winter quarters. These promotional activities have encouraged more children to take more classes than ever before, and we believe this will help raise the average number of quarters that the new students plan to take, further supporting our belief that the growth in Beijing will remain robust in the coming quarters. Our ongoing efforts to roll out a wider variety of tutoring courses in more cities made solid progress in the quarter. Right now we provide English classes in 10 cities and Chinese in 5 cities. Enrollment from English and Chinese increased at a faster rate than others since studied as we saw in previous quarters. We also see faster growth of primary school students due to a favorable demographic chart of China’s newborn baby population. After years of decline, we begin to grow again from the year 2008 onwards. We have successfully capitalized on the momentum, and we are working to expand the number of courses and grades we offer in a larger number of places going forward.

Turning to our capacity expansion. In the fourth quarter, we added a net 24 Peiyou small class learning centers or 1,145 classrooms. We have opened 143 small class learning centers in Beijing. This gives us a full year expansion of 79% by the end of February 2017 versus fiscal year 2016. This quarter, we’re adding more small class classrooms in 15 of our cities on Monday: Beijing, Chengdu, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Xi’an, Taiyuan, Hangzhou, Jinan, Hefei, Fuzhou, Zhengzhou, Shanghai and Lanzhou. As planned, we’ll also enter 3 new cities: Xiamen, Lanzhou and Dalian. By the end of February 2017, we have 507 learning centers, of which, 339 were Peiyou small class, 8 were Mobby small class, 53 were Firstleap small class, and 107 were one-on-one. Our geography footprint currently covers 30 cities across China. Looking to Q1, we’re planning to add 25 to 35 Peiyou small class learning centers.

We have a solid fourth quarter for our one-on-one business. Zhikang one-on-one achieved double-digit year-over-year enrollment growth, driven by the strong local demand. On a net basis, we added 8 new one-on-one learning centers in cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Chengdu and Hangzhou. One-on-one accounted for 11% of total revenue compared to 12% in the same year-ago period.

We are pleased with the ongoing progress of live broadcasting on xueersi.com. The results today give us great confidence in the online live teaching model we will see in more cities when we roll it out further. Nevertheless, we’re moving at a reasonable pace because we really want to take our time to make the new cities just right in every detail, to ensure we are building a strong foundation to support future growth. For example, we want the right balance between the size of classes and that our teachers and assistants can take care and the best possible student experience.

In the fourth quarter, revenue for xueersi.com grew by 131% year-over-year in dollar terms or 144% year-over-year in renminbi terms. Online cost is contributing 5.2% of total revenue this quarter compared to 4.1% in the year-ago period. Online enrollment is accounting for 16% of total enrollment compared to 14% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Other revenue are mostly from the online advertising business, representing 0.6% of total revenue in Q4 2017.

Turning briefly to full fiscal year 2017, which was another year of progress for TAL, we delivered solid financial and operational results, driven by robust enrollment growth, mostly through the continued expansion of our small class classrooms as well as additional contribution from the newly acquired business.

In renminbi terms, revenue increased by 78% year-over-year, and in dollar terms, the top line growth was 68.3%, reaching $1.04 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin was at 16.4% compared to 17.9% in fiscal year 2016.

Looking ahead into fiscal year 2018. First of all, small class remains as the core of our business model. We expect it to continue through the year, with demand-driven growth from the healthy pace of expansion of the number of the classrooms by approximately 30% to 50%, and most likely, we will reach the high end of, in this range. We’ll essentially enter new cities, with the optimal localized meeting up of online and offline allocation of facilities. Moreover, we expect the newly acquired business to continue to improve operational efficiency and flexibility and at the same time, further integrate into a clear ecosystem at the right pace.

Lastly, we have recently reinforced that the key observation is awarding education through research and technology. For fiscal year 2018, we are planning to strategically stay on the cost of growth based on expansion and technology based on -- and technology based innovation. So it’s the right balance between present and future growth. Our longstanding good record gives us confidence that our ongoing efforts to converge technology, communication and educational resources are making us a leading technology based education service provider in China.

Let me now go through some key financial points for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017. After that, I will give our business outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. In the fourth fiscal quarter, small class ASP in renminbi terms increased by 14.8% year over year, mainly driven by the regular price increase and fast growth of the newly acquired business, in particular, Firstleap. Zhikang one on one ASP in renminbi terms increased by 2%. Online cost ASP increased by 23% in renminbi terms in the fourth quarter, mainly because of the increased sales of the online live class, which generates higher ASP than prerecorded classes. Both GAAP and non-GAAP cost of revenue increased by 78.1% to US$158.1 million from US$88.8 million in the same year ago quarter. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to first, an increase in teacher compensation and rental costs; and second, new business acquisitions of Firstleap and Shunshun.

In the fourth quarter, gross profit was US$158.2 million as compared to US$86.3 million for the same year ago period. Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 50% as compared to 49.3% for the same year ago period. Operating income increased by 116.9% to US$43.4 million. Non-GAAP operating income increased by 113.2% year over year to US$53.8 million. We saw an improving margin trend in Q3 and Q4 as we had expected. Impairment loss on long term investments was US$2.1 million, mainly due to the other than temporary declines in the value of the long term investments in several domestics.

Basic and diluted net income for ADS was US$0.39 and US$0.36. And for the quarter, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which exclude the share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.52 and US$0.47 respectively. From the balance sheet, as of February 28, 2017, we have US$470.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$229.5 million of short term investments compared to US$43.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$17.3 million of term deposits and US$27.5 million of short term investments as of February 29, 2016.

CapEx for the fourth quarter was US$22.4 million, representing an increase of US$10.8 million from US$11.6 million in the same year ago period. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the company’s teaching facility and mobile network research and development. As of February 28, 2017, the company’s deferred revenue balance was US$518.9 million as compared to US$289.3 million as of February 29, 2016, representing an increase of 79.4%. Deferred revenue, primarily consisting of the tuition revenue collected in advance for the spring semesters of Xueersi Peiyou small classes as well as the tuition revenue and deferred revenue collected from the newly acquired business, Shunshun and Firstleap in particular.

We are also very pleased that our Board of Directors have approved a special cash dividend of US$0.25 per common share or $0.50 per ADS, representing an aggregate dividend payment of approximately US$41.2 million. This marks our second dividend payout since we’ve become a listed company. This declaration of the dividend reflects our confidence in TAL’s future cash flows and our commitment to use the TAL cash not only for the further growth but also for delivery of shareholder return. The cash dividend will be paid on or about May 25, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2017.

Taking into consideration the recent currency change in renminbi exchange rate against U.S. dollars, based on our current estimates, total net revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, I expect it to be between US$302.4 million and US$306.3 million, representing an increase of 55% to 57% on a year-over-year basis. If not including the impact from the recent depreciation of renminbi against U.S. dollar, the projected revenue gross rate is expected to be in the range of 65% to 67% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. These estimates reflect our current expectation, which is subject to change.

That concludes my prepared remarks. And operator, we are right now -- we are now ready to take questions.

Zoe Zhao

Hi management, thank you for taking my question and congratulations on a very strong quarter. I have two questions. First one is on your margin guidance. If you could give us some colors on both GPM and OPM, that would be great. And the second question is regarding your summer promotion strategy. If you could talk a bit about like the scope of the summer promotion and what’s the pricing you are going to set, that would be very helpful.

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

So we need to invest for some of the new business, maybe for, through a 5 year’s time. So today, we’re actually at the beginning of the year. So my current view is we probably will be flattish in margin studies. And specifically about gross margin and OP margin, we don’t have that much details to disclose. But again, we’re as calmly and very cautious and very serious about our margin, so we will balance our investments and our, the kinds of the leverages we can get in margin studies. So we will deliver a sustainable and reliable growth in the future. And your second question about the summer promotion.

Same as before, we don’t have any national-wide promotion plan, and we don’t see any intention we want to increase a lot in promotion studies. Promotion is one of the tools we could use, but actually, we still strongly believe that teaching quality is the final say in front of the customers. Compared to promotions, we would like to invest more to, on our teacher, on our teaching system, on our learning management system to make sure that the whole experience that we deliver to our students are the best in the market. So in direction studies, we don’t have any much bigger promotion plans. We’d probably do something similar as already last year, especially, most of promotions will happen in Beijing. Some of you guys have seen our document already. So again, reaching the quality is the most important stuff we need to deliver to the children and we are very serious about that. And if we have anything more to update, I will let you know.

Terry Chen

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

Our mission has just been clarified, is we need and want an education through science and technology. With this special mission, we definitely need to invest in our data and technology platform to try to give some new experience to the students. Some of the new pilots we’re running in our one on one centers and in our small class centers, where we’re trying to present a new technology to make sure the experience and the quality we deliver to the students are much better than before.

So this is a right balance between -- we have some buffers, we have some leverages we can use in margin studies, but at the same time, we need to invest in more than one. So coming to today, we believe our guidance is kind of -- is too early to give, but the direction study will try to make sure the margin will be flat. But flat doesn’t need every quarter to be flat. Maybe in some quarters, it’s a little bit down, in some quarters, it’s a little bit higher, same as what we see in last year. So that probably that’s the key driver for our margin studies.

Terry Chen

Terry Chen

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

Alex Liu

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

Fan Liu

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

So with all of these advantages coming from technology and the Internet, so we -- probably may have more opportunities to leverage this new technology and Internet and try to penetrate more. But again, today we are still -- we are in the beginning of this new wave of development. And currently, we only cover 30 cities. And in these 30 cities, a lot of them, they have the, at the morning, half of them, they have more than, less than 10 learning centers. So what we need to care today is not to count how many cities we can penetrate. What we need to care is what we can do more to make sure in current cities we are penetrating, we are quite, we’re quite successful. In current places we have presence. We collaborate there [indiscernible] technology to try to cover more students and give much better level of quality to the students.

So need to care at current market first. Make sure what we deliver is the best market. So that’s our key priority. And how many students we can cover? how many places we can go? I think that’s a natural results before we drive everything right in the beginning. So coming to today, I don’t have any [indiscernible] to say, hey "How many places we can cover?" But we believe if we continue to put our students in the first priority, continue to improve our teaching quality, continue to invest in Beijing technology to leverage the [par], so we’ll face a much longer growth in the long run.

Tianxiao Hou

Second, Shanghai initiated a policy, which gave the students some in-school, like, training by the school themselves. And I wonder what could be the potential impact to you guys?. And what do you see this policy to impact nationwide? Will this policy go on to the other cities in the future? What’s your view on that? That’s my two questions.

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

Mariana Kou

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

And Shenzhen last year [Indiscernible] it was a bit partition because of the unique -- their overseas consultancy revenue -- recognition policy. And coming to this year, we can see some positive surprise from there. But again, because they are still very new and very young company, they need some more time to recover in the profitability perspective. But we have confidence, give them more time. They will capture. And their average level of the overseas consultancy positive levels in this industry.

In xueersipeiyou.com -- sorry, the Peiyou small class, the margin is quite stable and xueersi.com, which is also quite similar is quite bit stable. And with more and more live classes, their margin will be a little bit better. But considering they are only around 5% of the business. So that’s still not that much to my total numbers.

About ASP, I think on Q1, it will be similar trend to Q4, because we did price up in general starting from summer of 4 . And we will start to see the ASP increase, and this trend may continue for the other one or two quarters. But again, in the long run, we don’t think the price increase is the key driver for the revenue growth. And we are a company very cautious and serious about taking price up. We prefer most of my revenue is driven by enrollments not by price. So we will be very cautious about that in price perspective.

Alvin Jiang

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

I think in the filter, we will also consider these two factors, and decide to pay dividend or not. But by the end of the day, I cannot give you more update about that. So every year, we will evaluate these two factors and draft for the right balance and make decision. So we will let the class know when we want to do it again. But generally speaking, when we have more cash coming in and we have wirestream cash flow and if we don’t have any huge M&A, we want to do in the short-term, so we will consider that.

And the second question about the double-teacher model, increase on details about this call or not, [indiscernible] something like that. I think again, the double-teacher model is good. We are the first company in K-12 area to provide this model and we’re inventing a lot of new features in this model. And -- but again, this model is still in the early stage. It work, but it still need more time to tweak on the details to make sure every detail is right. So we don’t have any trend to hurry on, to accelerate the coverage of double-teacher classrooms in China. There are still ways we could well pace, control it to be and try something different -- I will tweak our details to make it right. So we give the king and this model, more patience about that.

Now specially about price, based on what we see today, we don’t give any discount on this. And again, I don’t think discount is -- I make it price promotion or maybe something like that. The most important factors when we talk about the effectiveness of the double-teacher models. What we need to care more actually is the learning experience. Learning management system, and how we can react and how these teachers, assistants, students can interact in the classroom, before the classroom, after the classrooms. So what we care more is the quality not their price. So that’s what we can see today. We still manage the double-teacher centers [indiscernible] and so far, we don’t have any intention to hurry up in this area.

Andrew Orchard

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

So the reason for us to do that is because we, in the short-term, we don’t have any huge M&A. But in the long run, we’re still going to the global market and [indiscernible] the new process, new companies, which could be very complementary into my mainstream [indiscernible] and which could be very valuable in my strategies. So we still [indiscernible] to as own to seek that. And we don’t want to raise the money right before, we want to do a deal because that is not right and that will cost some unnecessary fluctuations in the market. So when the conditions, the pricing conditions are quite good, so we’ll do it and will converts [indiscernible] into the time deposits. So that’s also probably the reason why we’re be a little bit higher. So especially in cash perspective, we don’t have anything aggressive. We don’t have anything dramatic change compared to what we did in the past. Everything is right on track.

Xiaoyu Yang

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

And our, the other mainstream business, we’re looking to our [indiscernible] one-on-one business actually the revenue growth for the next fiscal year is also similar to what we have seen this year. And the life will can still be high growth engines. And [indiscernible] Bigger so urged specialty continually very healthy and reliable. So in general, we probably going to say still, in the long run, in 3 years time, we still be for 30% to 50%. That’s the right range we can be. And the most recent year 2014 probably will, close to the highest. So that’s the [Indiscernible] I think the actions we can make.

Xiaoyu Yang

Xiaoyu Yang

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

Lucy Yu

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

And [Indiscernible] enrollment, we still see very healthy growth across all cities, across all segments. As what I have said in my prepared remarks year in the beginning, which is a little bit long, and thank you so much for your patience. But actually, I have given very clear information about how enrollment grows across all cities. So we believe that we are still managing a healthy growth and we’re trying to deliver a much reliable and sustainable growth in the long run. And we also care more about long term than the sharp improvements.

Leon Chik

Rong Luo

Rong Luo

And your question about whether the double-teacher centers are counting in the 507 centers? Yes. The fourth question about the bad teachers teaching in the double-teacher model, why we care about their teaching quality? That’s a good question. Actually, when we talk about the teaching qualities, not only the 1 hour that teacher is talking in the classroom. The teaching quality actually is decided by a lot of factors. Especially whether the students [indiscernible] study whether they have interactions between their master teachers, teacher assistants and the students. So they need to have more interactions in the classrooms. And it’s also decided by whether way to encourage them to do more homeworks or maybe to finish that -- some sections right after their classrooms. So before class, in the class and after class, we need to have established a very important learning management systems to manage the whole process.

The double-teacher model is not a simple transformation from moving the teachers from physically in a position to a screen. You require a lot of change in learning management system strategy. We are the first company inventing this model in K-12 area. So we have a lot of lesson learned from there. So we’ll continue to make it right and we are now very patient about this model. So we will let you guys know more progress where we have sent new results upon the double-teacher models. Thank you, Leon.

Leon Chik

Leon Chik

