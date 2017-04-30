DryShips: Countdown To The Next Reverse Stock Split

With so much weakness in the Baltic Dry Index, DryShips' stock will likely fall below $1.00. And another R/S split will be required to prevent de-listing.

DryShips is unlikely to be able to dilute stockholders again, so the company will probably need to rely on bank financing.

DryShips' stock is drifting down to $1.00 per share. This is a price Economou wants to avoid because of the risk of de-listing.

The DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) mess intensifies. And the stock is once again drifting towards the dreaded price of $1.00 per share where NASDAQ requirements would prompt a delisting notice. De-listing is something Economou can't afford to let happen because it would significantly reduce his company's visibility to the retail investors it depends on.

However, instead of playing it safe and seeking to survive this industry storm, DryShips' management seems dead set on acquiring vessels at these currently low prices. In an April 27th press release, Economou stated quote:

We are very excited to have completed the remarkable transformation of our balance sheet. Having all of our assets debt free, no mandatory loan payments over the next 4 years and available liquidity of $384 million, we strongly believe that our efforts to access bank debt financing for the first time since November 2014 will be successful and will allow us to further grow the size our fleet

So Economou clearly wants to continue buying ships. But with much of DryShips' cash already earmarked for acquisitions, he will have to raise capital from an outside source if he wants to pull this off. There are only two viable options: equity dilution and commercial credit. The option of equity dilution seems exhausted. DryShips hasn't even finished its current round of dilution, and starting another one may be too much for the company's long-suffering shareholders to tolerate.

Equity dilution depends on the stock price, and the stock price depends on the Baltic Dry Index. The Baltic Dry Index is simply not showing the strength that DryShips would like to see at such a perilous moment. Thirteen vessels in the DryShips fleet are Panamaxes, and the Panamax index continues to tank.

With the Baltic Dry Index failing to support Economou's cash needs by propping up the stock, he is forced to turn to bank financing. To achieve this goal, DryShips has changed the terms with Sifnos Shareholders to allow DryShips' assets to be used to back new debt. And it has also paid off legacy creditors in full.

However, I doubt any reputable bank would be crazy enough to lend money to a company like DryShips. In the press release itself, DryShips admits that the legacy debt holders were paid "overdue" interest - this means the interest wasn't paid on time. On top of that, the total paid - $15.2 million - is less than what was actually owned - $16.5 million - suggesting that Economou got a discount on the debt.

This wouldn't be the first time Economou has misused creditors for his own benefit. In fact, the current Sifnos-owned credit facility was once owned by outside parties who were induced to sell to Economou for a 44% discount. It is unlikely that new lenders will be interested in DryShips considering the history of the company.

Conclusion

If the Baltic Dry Index doesn't turn around, DryShips is doomed. The company's stock is drifting closer and closer to $1.00. And if Economou does another R/S split, that might be the last straw for some of the more stubborn long investors to finally abandon the stock.

Instead of playing it safe and weathering the storm, DryShips' management seems to want to continue its acquisition spree, and they will need cash for this. But with the stock in such a tailspin, another dilutive capital raise is probably not an option. Economou wants to get bank debt, but with the company's dastardly track record, this is unlikely to work out. This stock should be avoided.

