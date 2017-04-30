Westlake Chemical Partners: The Cyclical Nature Of The Chemical Industry

Westlake's Limited Partnership IPO'ed on August 4, 2014. Organizational structure included Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP), Westlake Chemical OpCo LP and Westlake Chemical OpCo GP LLC. Formed in Delaware, Westlake operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and other related assets. With their IPO, they acquired 10.6% interest in OpCo and a 100% interest in OpCo GP (the general partner of OpCo). Since events include a purchase of an additional 2.7% newly-issued limited partner interest in OpCo - resulting in an aggregate of 13.3% (April 1, 2015). Since they own the OpCo's general partner, they have control over all assets and business operations. As of December 31, 2016, Westlake held an 86.7% limited partner interest in OpCo and a 52.2% limited partner interest in themselves (1.4 million common units), the general partner interest, and their incentive distribution rights.

Assets include three ethylene production facilities, whose primary job is converting ethane into ethylene - they have an aggregate fuel capacity of roughly 3.7 billion pounds and a 200-mile common carrier pipeline.

Notes on these assets:

1) OpCo completed an expansion of its Petro 1 ethylene unity at Lake Charles during the third quarter of 2016

2) Their 13.3% limited partner interest in OpCo is their only revenue generating asset

3) Their three production facilities are situated on real property - (2) 50 year leases to OpCo by Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Forward looking statements - Likes

Ethylene is the world's most widely used petrochemical (volume) - used to produce a number of derivatives (Polyethylene "PE" and Polyvinyl chloride "PVC") which is used in packaging, construction and transportation Everything is in house. Westlake's downstream PE and PVC production facilities consume much of ethylene produced by OpCo. They sell the co-products of ethylene (propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen) 12 Year sales agreement to purchase 95% of OpCo's planned ethylene production each year on a cost-plus basis with an expected fixed margin per pound (10 cents) - "On August 4, 2016, OpCo and Westlake entered into an amendment to the Ethylene Sales Agreement in order to provide that certain of the pricing components that make up the price for ethylene sold thereunder would be modified to reflect the portion of OpCo's production capacity that is used to process Westlake's purge gas instead of producing ethylene and to clarify that costs specific to the processing of Westlake's purge gas would be recovered under the Services and Secondment Agreement, and not the Ethylene Sales Agreement." <- Copied from 10-k

Forward looking statements - Concerns

Amount of ethane that they can process (probably operating difficulties) Volume of ethylene that they can sell Price of the ethylene they sell (mainly WLK) Industry market outlook Funding for OpCo's plan to increase the ethylene capacity of their production facility at Calvert City Olefins Dependent on Westlake (WLK) for cash flows

Let's talk Financials.

Honestly, I'm in love with these financials. WLKP is trading around 25.45 at the time I wrote this article. RSI has been tricky, spiking as high as 60's, but I think it's misleading due to the 90.8% of shares held by Institutions and mutual funds/ETFs. WLKP has a market cap of roughly $690M, but a book value of $1.17B (not all tangible). Trades currently at 2.0 Price/book, 2.64 Enterprise Value/EBITDA, and 1.52 Price/Cash Flow. These numbers are strong for an MLP that's recycling so much cash into assets to generate both revenue and depreciation. WLKP yields 5.2% (trailing) / 5.58% (forward).

Now, I'm no expert on the energy sector, but I do know everyone FLED from this sector when it looked like Hillary Clinton was going to win. I would imagine that more individuals jump slowly back into the energy funds in their 401k/IRA and create a demand in the market. It is hard to find a read that doesn't support higher prices for plastics, even though WLKP doesn't sell much more than 4-5% to anyone other than WLK (owned 70% by insiders). WKLP and WLK don't have a history of production stops - which can heavily affect supply levels in the industry. I think this is a great buy for anyone looking to dump some of their taxable money into the energy sector (assuming they know the associated risk), and could pick up a nice dividend and appreciation/cash flow (16+% already this year). Do not fear the volatility - the volume on this is very low and doesn't represent true value. Sources : 10-K, WKLP's website, Yahoo Finance Page for WLKP, good read on OPEC and ethylene prices.