Think it over, think it under. - A.A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

The Milne family are friends of mine. They are feisty, they are never shy and, in a world that is composed of both Chiefs and Indians, there is not an Indian amongst them. Every one; a Chief.

I dedicate today's commentary to the Milne family.

My mother, I am told by her, used to read me "Winnie the Pooh" when I had not emerged into the world yet. Later, safe upon her lap, she read it to me again, along with "The House at Pooh Corner," and the other notable selections of Mr. Milne's works. There is great fundamental wisdom in the Pooh books. Mr. Milne wrote them for his son, Christopher Robin, and they were infused into me by my mother, not wanting her son's intellect to lay wasteful on the plains of Kansas City, where I grew up.

During my forty-three years on Wall Street, more years than some of you have been alive, I have listened to many economists and supposed gurus of our trade and wondered at their thinking. They were always trying to make things seem so complicated in an attempt, I suppose, to impress us with how large their brain must be.

I was never impressed.

I had been taught, quite carefully my mother says, how to "Think it over, think it under." I have been following this advice, of Mr. Pooh, for the rest of my life and I commend this thinking to all the rest of you. It may not have the name of some lead bank or some big money manager or some colossal hedge fund attached to it but then it doesn't need to, you know.

Wisdom can stand upon its own two feet.

"Out of the Box" covers a wide variety of subjects. Most often it warns, sometimes it tosses up an idea to be considered and, right or wrong, it is exactly and precisely what I think. Nothing more, nothing less.

It is an odd thing, writing a financial markets commentary. I know what I have written and what I expressed and then people write back to you and have read what I wrote in an entirely different manner. This is sometimes a frustrating affair. Yet, generally, I smile and harken back to "The Bear," once again.

When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it. - A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

It is not the writing, you see, but the looking that causes all of the problems. Looking is usually a "prejudices attached" affair and if you are to win at The Great Game then you must not only understand your own prejudices but you must minimize them, to be successful. This may be a difficult task but it is a worthwhile one, I can assure you.

Recently I have warned about a wide variety of subjects. These include France, the Italian banking system, Greece, OPEC and North Korea. They all have a common thread. There is very little truth espoused, by any people in official positions, that is tied to any of these issues. It is quite difficult, for me at least, to believe in a subject when so many people are playing make-believe with a topic. Therefore, as a matter of assessing the risk, I choose to opt out.

You see, I may not know the outcome, but I do know that people are creating a fantasy land, and I do know that there is plenty of risk, when people behave in this manner. Just understanding the risk part of the equation is sometimes all that you need to know so you can politely decline to play. I don't wish that either you, or me, gets hurt.

I'm not lost for I know where I am. But however, where I am may be lost. - A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

I point out this morning, that there is a methodology to my warnings. I wait and watch to see how much is being denied and with what intensity. The bigger and louder and more frequent the denials, the more likely that they are trying to mislead us. This is especially true in Europe where they can bring out countless people, with grand titles, to assure us of one thing or another that has no basis in fact.

How many times have you seen some article where the IMF's funding for Greece was just moments away? More times than the fingers on your hands, of that you may be certain. How many times have you seen each and every OPEC nation swearing allegiance to production cuts? More times than the toes on your feet, of that you may be certain. You see, the basic arithmetic of fingers and toes is quite useful, in understanding what investments are worthwhile and which ones to avoid. It does not have to be overly complicated.

The third-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking with the majority. The second-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking with the minority. The first-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking. - A.A. Milne

Keep thinking!