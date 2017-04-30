Reflecting On My McDonald's Sale In December 2015

I closed my position in McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) back in December of 2015. The blog I posted at the time can be found here.

Lately, when I look at my stock holdings and my watch list, I see MCD making new highs, which causes me some angst. This past February, after reading a book by Michael Lewis, I wrote an article about selling stocks and how regret is such a strong emotion for investors, and how it can keep us from making smart investment decisions.

Should I regret selling MCD back in late 2015? The quick and easy answer is yes. I sold it at around $118, and today it's trading above $140, what a Chump I am!

But wait, if you look more deeply at the decision, which would be impossible to do without a diary, log, or in my case, a blog, the story changes. Going back to my blog post from December 2015, I was concerned about the valuation of MCD. Looking at the FASTGraph for MCD from that time, I was right to be a little worried:

The price and PE had become disjointed from their earnings. In short, MCD was becoming a risky hold, and in my opinion, was likely to revert to a more normal historical PE in the coming year from the then current PE 24 down to a more normal PE 19.

However, because I dislike selling quality stocks, I was inclined to hold on to MCD and continue to collect the dividend, unless I could identify a more attractive alternative. The fear of regret was holding my back! I was imagining selling MCD, then watching it go to $140!

At about this same time, I was reviewing my watch list favorable alternatives. I had read a good article by Brad Thomas, actually several, touting the virtues of a REIT called Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), so it was on my watch list. After doing some research, I determined that I would shift by investment from MCD to STAG. Here is the FASTGraph for STAG at the time:

STAG was trading below its normal P/FFO ratio, was paying a 7.4% yield, and seemed a good value with a reasonable margin of safety, so I made the swap.

So while my initial reaction was to regret my sale of MCD, if I look at where the proceeds from that sale were invested, do I still feel regret? Here is an accounting of the Swap:

These are just close approximations, not a perfect accounting, but it's clear that I made a pretty good decision, at least as of today, and I can have a lot less regret over the sale of my MCD holdings.

To summarize:

I still struggle to trim or sell good stocks when their valuations get too high.

However, if the price of a holding gets disjointed from earnings, I believe trimming or selling is prudent to de-risk the portfolio and protect against inevitable corrections.

Especially if I can find an alternative on my watch list of sufficient quality with a more attractive valuation, dividend, and margin of safety.

And I can't simply consider how much money I "lost" selling a rising stock, I have to consider where the proceeds were redeployed.

Regarding my MCD sale, no regrets!

And perhaps most importantly, I've learned that keeping both an historical record of my trades, and an up to date watch/wish list of quality stocks is really important to my investment success. My swap above would have been difficult without the latter, and this article, and a reminder of why I made the sale, would have been difficult without the former.