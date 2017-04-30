TOR Minerals International's (TORM) CEO Olaf Karasch on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TOR Minerals International Inc. (TORM) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

David Mossberg - IR

Olaf Karasch - CEO

Barbara Russell - CFO

Analysts

Bob Meeder - UBS

Greetings and welcome to the TOR Minerals Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Mossberg of Investor Relations.

Joining in the discussion of the results are CEO, Dr. Olaf Karasch; and CFO, Barbara Russell. First, Barbara will review the financials followed by Dr. Karasch's comments on the quarter.

This call is being recorded and will be available for replay for a period of 30 days here in the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site.

And with that, I will turn it over to Barbara.

Barbara Russell

Thanks, Dave. During the first quarter, we had mixed results with 12% top line growth and negative earnings comparisons. The negative earnings comparisons was -- were mainly due to a temporary increase in downtime to complete maintenance on equipment in our Netherlands and Corpus Christi manufacturing facilities.

In addition, we’re increasing our focus on TOR's future by expanding our research and development work on new products and applications. We also featured our current products and new products at several global trade shows during the quarter, but Olaf will discuss this in more detail in his report.

Further, profitability comparisons were made somewhat difficult as last year's first quarter benefited from the reversal of a bad debt expense that had previously been deemed uncollectible.

Before I get into more detail about profitability, I'll now review revenue performances for our three main product categories: specialty hydrated aluminas, barium sulfate and other products, and titanium dioxide pigments.

Our first product group, specialty aluminas, represented 54% of our first quarter sale and includes our HALTEX, ALUPREM and OPTILOAD products. These products are primarily used as fire retardant fillers, engineered fillers, white pigment in plastic and rubber applications, as well as for use in catalyst application.

First quarter sales in this category increased 19%. Our specialty alumina business showed strong growth across geographic areas in both Europe and the United States, as well as across end market applications.

Our ALUPREM's sales increased 17%, which was led by a significant increase in volume to a large U.S. customer, as well as strong growth to both existing and new customers. ALUPREM sales also benefited from initial traction in new applications that show promise in becoming meaningful contributors to our overall business.

Alumina sales from our HALTEX and OPTILOAD products also had a strong performance, increasing 27% during the year due to growth with both new and existing customers. We’re gaining traction selling our OPTILOAD product into critical flame retardant building component, which is a newer end market for us, and we expect this to contribute nicely to growth in the specialty alumina product group.

Our second product group is barium sulfate and other specialty minerals, which represented 22% of our first quarter revenue, and mainly consists of barium sulfate products, which are used as an extender filler in paint and plastics application. Sales in this category increased 1% during the first quarter.

Sales comprised in this category were negatively affected by the reduction of sales to a significant barium sulfate customer. But with the addition of several new customers in powder and coating applications, comparisons turned positive this quarter and we expect to post modest growth in this category for the year.

Our third product group is titanium dioxide colored pigments, which represented the remaining 24% of revenue and includes our colored titanium dioxide pigment HITOX and TIOPREM, which are specialty TiO2 pigments used as value-added replacements for commodity TiO2 and other colored pigments in traditional paint and plastics formulations.

Titanium dioxide colored pigments sales increased 8% during the first quarter, which represented the first quarterly increase in more than three years. The TiO2 market conditions are improving, and we’ve added new global distribution partners.

As a result, our titanium dioxide pigments sales in Europe increased 61%. And in Asia, sales increased 40% during the quarter. This performance was partially offset by an 11% decrease in the United States, although this business is also showing signs of recovery due to improving market conditions.

The average selling price decreased by 5% during the first quarter, due to the change in geographic mix as we sell at lower prices in some areas outside the United States. However, due to more favorable market conditions, we’ve recently increased prices in both Europe and in Asia.

Moving on to profitability. During the first quarter, gross margin decreased 3.3 percentage points to 10.5% of sales. During the quarter, we performed significantly more maintenance than usual at our plants in the United States and in the Netherlands. This extra downtime resulted in a lower utilization and a temporary decrease in gross profit.

However, the maintenance was necessary to prepare the Company for growth, as well as to improve efficiencies and lower our output costs. We expect the level of maintenance activities will return to normal during the balance of the year, and we now are in a better position to show year-over-year improvement in profitability.

Year-over-year comparisons for operating expense during the first quarter were difficult as the first quarter of 2016 included the reversal of bad debt expense of $273,000. Excluding this from the comparison, operating expenses increased 7%, primarily related to increases in sales and marketing expenses, which includes our research and development as well as the trade shows we attended. During the first quarter, the net loss was $132,000 or $0.04 per diluted share as compared to net income of $244,000 or a positive $0.08 per diluted share during the prior year.

Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flows. Cash flow from operations was $1.3 million during the first quarter. The bulk of the increase in cash flow was related to the continued reduction in our inventory levels, which were at $9.4 million at the end of the quarter versus $11.8 million at the end of the year. This equates to inventory turns of 4.1x, which is more than one full turn improvement.

Over the last two years, we’ve been successfully reducing our inventory. When combined with profitability improvements, we are generating significant cash flow and enhanced the strength of our balance sheet. Accounts receivable at the end of the first quarter was $5.3 million, which equates to days sales outstanding of 45 days, well below our targeted goal of 50 to 60 days.

Capital expenditures during the first quarter was $895,000 compared to $228,000 last year. The increase in capital spending was primarily related to the increase in production equipment related to the production of specialty aluminas.

We expect our capital spending during 2017 to be approximately $2.5 million to $3 million, which is slightly higher than our normal. Cash at the end of the quarter was $3.7 million, unchanged from the end of last year. Total debt was $3.7 million and was down $363,000 from the end of last year.

I'll now turn the floor over to Olaf.

Olaf Karasch

Yes, thank you, Barbara. Thank you for your interest in TOR Minerals and for joining us on the conference call today. Yes, we’ve had mixed results during the first quarter. We saw continuing strength in our specialty alumina business and for the first time in a long-time period a return to growth in our TiO2 pigment business.

While we had a loss in the first quarter, we expect the increment for maintenance, as well as the increased sales and marketing expenses that Barbara reviewed earlier will enable faster growth and improved profitability and returns during the 2017 and for the next several years.

We participated in two trade shows during the first quarter and plan to continue to step up our marketing activities during 2017. As a result, we’ve garnered interest from several new customers, several of which we’ve already begun testing and have potential to be a high volume business in the future.

Our specialty alumina business, which represents more than 50% of our total revenue, continues to perform well and should continue to be the main driver of our top line growth for 2017 and in the next several years.

Due to customer concentration in this segment, the overall performance of our specialty alumina business can vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter, depending on the reliability of the order patterns of our largest customer. As such, we’re working hard to add new customers as well as add new end market application that will grow and diversify geographic end market and customer mix.

Our existing base business in Europe, which represents about a third of our overall specialty alumina revenue, we continue to add new and expand business with existing customers. We're a leading provider of ultra white and high purity fire retardant fillers across Europe and have been able to maintain and even grow our position.

During the first quarter, specialty hydrated alumina revenue in Europe increased 8%. We expect to see a similar increase in Europe during the balance of 2017.

Our OPTILOAD specialty alumina product is continuing to gaining traction into the market for critical flame retardant building component, which is a never end market application for us -- a newer end [indiscernible] for us. OPTILOAD is a non-toxic fire retardant smoke suppressant filler and can replace brominated fire retardants, which gives off smoke and are proven to have negative health effects. We have gained new customers for OPTILOAD and are expecting double-digit growth in sales in 2017. We’re also successfully introducing specialty alumina products for new end market applications.

We’ve been working with several large multinational customers to develop new large volume applications for our specialty hydrated alumina products. We have new customers using our specialty aluminas for a new application related to alternative energy and we expect this business could ramp up to $1 million in sales during 2017. This application is in an emerging market that will likely take several years to develop.

Nevertheless, we are optimistic that this could grow into a meaningful business for TOR Minerals. Test and pilot production runs for other new end market applications are showing promising results, and we expect that several of other large volume applications will be moving into production within the next 12 months. We’re also working to expand our geographic reach into new markets. We’ve added new distribution partners in Asia that are marketing our specialty aluminas in new and existing markets.

Moving on to a discussion about our titanium dioxide business. Our TiO2 pigment business is well positioned to deliver double-digit growth during 2017, as well as returning to profitability. This change in our outlook is due not only to positive market trends, but also to a significant work we’ve done to lower our cost structure and recent initiatives to expand distribution.

TiO2 market conditions have improved substantially over the last several months. After several years of very difficult condition, the wind have changed. In the TiO2 market, now trends appear favorable for TOR Minerals. The pricing environment has stabilized and producers are instituting price increases in commodity TiO2. This has been supported by industry consolidation and some plant production capacity that has been taken offline.

In Europe, there is currently a shortage of TiO2 pigment. As we have discussed in previous calls, we’ve successfully transitioned from manufacturing our TiO2 feedstock material internally to sourcing it from third parties.

In the process, we’ve cut our breakeven volume point in half, lowered our maintenance capital spending level and as Barbara mentioned earlier, improved our inventory turn. This action not only lowered our cost structure, but also will enable our TiO2 business to consistently produce an attractive return on investment.

More recently, we’ve begun initiatives to drive increased volume to our TiO2 business. We're introducing a new product named HITOX neo white, which should expand the base of colors where HITOX can be used. In addition, we’re expanding distribution into new geographies, and we’re reentering countries where it was previously not profitable to do business.

Moving on to our barium sulfate product. To compete and produce adequate margin contribution in the market for commodity grade barium sulfate fillers, we’ve deployed new processing technology that lower our production costs. We’ve also recently added a new distribution partner for our BARYPREM and for 2017, we expect to show modest growth in this category.

The outlook. I’m very encouraged by the improvement we’ve made and believe we’re very well positioned to restore more meaningful revenue growth, as well as further improve profitability and returns for our shareholders in the coming quarters and years.

We’ve made several strategic moves to diversify our revenue base, lower our cost structure and improve returns. While we continuously work to improve our cost position due to the success of our key strategic initiatives, we can now spend more time focusing on top line growth.

Combined with improving market condition, we believe that we’re well positioned to deliver double-digit top line growth in each of our product segments for the next several years. In addition, we expect growth and profitability will outpace the top line as we increase utilization and leverage incremental sales over fixed costs. I look forward to keeping you current on our progress.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, you can please open now the call for questions.

Bob Meeder

Good afternoon.

Olaf Karasch

Yes, good afternoon.

Bob Meeder

It's been a while since I’ve been on your call. As I recall, your TiO2 pricing tends to follow the commodity generic TiO2 pricing, is that true?

Olaf Karasch

Yes, this is typically [indiscernible]. Yes, the TiO2 price as you know also very well, is different in the different continents, Asia, Europe and U.S., but typically, it links to the TiO2 price worldwide.

Bob Meeder

But it's also delayed. Your price increases tend to come after the other players in the space?

Olaf Karasch

Yes, yes, because our strategy is at first or I think what’s our main goal? First, to improve our position from the manufacturing side point of view to reduce the costs, get more business back and then we follow later the trend of the higher prices in the market.

Bob Meeder

Okay. Is pricing -- it stabilized. Is it still down year-over-year this quarter?

Olaf Karasch

No. I think we see early a clear mark that to the beginning of this year, the first quarter, the price increase was started first in Asia, then in Europe. There is not really a shortage of material and now followed by United States. Although U.S. is a little bit behind. This is the reason that we now focus first on Asia and Europe, but we think we get the same situation as in Europe and in U.S., because there were some shutdowns of different plants in Asia and also in Europe. There is a shortage of material.

Bob Meeder

Are there -- is there capacity that can come back online if pricing goes up much more?

Olaf Karasch

No, because there also was an announcement from the company, Huntsman, they shut down really one plant facility in France. The other one, there was fire in the plant of Huntsman in Finland. This will probably come back on stream in around 1.5 years. But there were two or three shutdowns in China. And the decision was it's not going to come back, this capacity.

Bob Meeder

Okay.

Olaf Karasch

And TOR has enough capacity to produce and -- not fill the gap with its specialty TiO2 products, but we’ve enough capacity to grow more double-digit growth.

Bob Meeder

And you make all your TiO2 in the U.S.?

Olaf Karasch

We make most of the TiO2 in Malaysia.

Bob Meeder

Okay, I'm sorry, you make that -- but not the raw feedstock anymore?

Olaf Karasch

Yes. We now get raw materials. We don’t produce anymore our synthetic rutile. We source this feedstock material, and then we converge it to pigment.

Bob Meeder

Okay. And I don’t remember if you said, but I think you said you are looking for double-digit growth in TiO2?

Olaf Karasch

Yes, correct. We are very optimistic because there are two trends: one, steady increasing demand in tiO2, and second is the shortage in the …

Bob Meeder

And strong double-digit growth in specialty aluminas?

Olaf Karasch

Yes, yes. Correct.

Bob Meeder

Are we looking for similar growth to this last quarter or is this -- should it be more modest than in the [indiscernible]?

Olaf Karasch

Although I would say, we did everything to have a double-digit growth, and I’m optimistic that we will follow this growth rate in the future. I cannot guarantee, but you saw we did a lot of work in sales and marketing, joining different exhibitions, although from that side, a lot of good things are on the way. We spread out a lot of seeds.

Bob Meeder

Okay. But there is a fairly long lead time, isn't there, from those seeds to actual orders?

Olaf Karasch

Yes, yes. Although I mentioned this within the next 12 months, there are a number of approvals that we expect to come to real orders. And because of all the activities in the recent 12 months, I expect a lot of good news going this year.

Bob Meeder

Okay. And these are -- these new applications, new customers, are they capable of being $0.5 million to $1 million apiece?

Olaf Karasch

You are correct. Correct. Otherwise, the main change is really beyond our operating much more worldwide than ever before. We got new distributors, new agents, we participate on so many more exhibition and trade shows. We’ve new applications and we’re active in new areas, new regions. I think, it should be maximized our activities for sales and marketing promotion.

Bob Meeder

Okay. With the growth you are doing -- you are undergoing right now then, especially in these specialty aluminas, maintenance cap was expensive this quarter, but shouldn't we -- and modeling our expectations kind of smooth that out with much increased maintenance going forward to support this growth?

Olaf Karasch

No, no. I think, sometime you can plan a bunch of maintenance based on the experience, but there is also, in some cases, something that you cannot plan. If there is some broke and a very expensive part of equipment, that is maybe coming every 5 or every 7 years once, and this is as it is. Other -- based on our experience, it should come back on a normal level.

Bob Meeder

Okay. So as your margins return to more normal levels, you should produce some significant cash for the balance of the year, should you not?

Olaf Karasch

Yes, correct. Cash and as well by further a reduction of the inventory, we also generate cash.

Bob Meeder

Do you have a goal to get inventories to a certain level, or the 4 turns is better than you’ve ever been, hasn't it -- isn't it?

Olaf Karasch

Yes. The base -- or the lowest inventory level we ever had and we’re not at the end. Okay, if everything comes to the limit, but I think, the goal is up to 4.5, probably 5 turns. That we have to figure out how serious it is to achieve, but we see some further opportunities to improve inventory level on an acceptable level.

Bob Meeder

Okay. And because these -- I do follow Huntsman a little bit, one plant shutdown was permanent; the other one was a fire. You said, that should come -- that doesn't come back on line until late 2018?

Olaf Karasch

Yes, correct. That was -- so far we know and from their announcement, it's late '18 or even later. So, the plant in France is closed and then a couple two or three plants in China are also closed.

Bob Meeder

Well, for Huntsman it turns out, that plant was insured and it's your benefit and perhaps even theirs.

Olaf Karasch

Okay. Yes, you know sometimes the reaction in the market, we’re aware on the European coatings show and we got so many contacts. And many of the existing customers from Huntsman become very nervous. And now they direct immediately to look alternatives, they requalify our products. Yes, this is situation, one, it's oversupplied, then nobody make any movement. If there is suddenly a shortage of material, all of the R&D people and purchasing manager become nervous and try to get what they can get in the market.

Bob Meeder

So increasingly compared to two or three years ago, is your HITOX more easily substituted for the standard product that’s out there?

Olaf Karasch

Yes. This is -- we’ve to see our HITOX is a pigment, TiO2 pigment, a color TiO2, so it's for off-white application. But typically, we say it can replace at least 35% of white TiO2 in some formulation, which are not white. And -- but it has to be also at the company or the customer an open mind to do some reformulation with our colored titanium dioxide pigment. But there are some benefits and they’ve application that now customers like only to use our HITOX instead of buy a white TiO2 and add carbon black or an iron pigment or a red pigment or, because for what reason you buy a pure white, if you add a pigment together, gray or yellow or blue color. This is our argument.

Bob Meeder

And the consolidation that’s going on in the downstream in the paint business is -- will that have any impact on you?

Olaf Karasch

From the paint business, they all can impact -- hit it on us. There is no question there, but we also look for new application. That’s in the past we were very much related to paint and coatings, but now we also are open our eyes for other application where TiO2 is needed. That’s also important, the diversification.

Bob Meeder

Okay. That’s all I had. I really appreciate it.

Olaf Karasch

Okay. Thank you for the questions from your side.

David Mossberg

Thanks, Bob.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, could you tell me why you would have a decrease in sales in the U.S. of TiO2 and such big increase in Europe and Asia?

Olaf Karasch

Yes. It depends also a little bit from the structure of the customers. If you come with relatively small numbers as in Europe and pick up two or bigger companies, then you have a huge increase of sales. U.S. was -- from the history side always, our biggest market. And then the other segment [ph] impact was what I mentioned before, the sudden shortage of material in Europe and the first price increases started in China. So our main activities where we focused in the past in the last six months was to get -- take advantage of the situation and promote the business first in Asia and Europe and now followed by United States. But another point is also that U.S. here the market at the moment, they’re a little bit behind. They’re not recognized at the moment, such a short-term slide [ph] in Europe and Asia.

Unidentified Analyst

And what’s driving the sharp increase in the specialty aluminas sales?

Olaf Karasch

Yes, this is because we did a lot of R&D work. We developed a number of new products. We promoted new products on exhibitions, brand new developments, and this is the reason that we think and focus our interest and activities in the future on this market segment. We think it can develop a lot of good business in the future for TOR Minerals, this hydrated alumina. And our goal was -- with TOR Minerals was in the past 100% TiO2 pigment manufacture, and the idea was to be less depending from this one market segment and redevelop other materials. And I think it was a right decision. So that they have more legs and a more solid base for TOR Minerals.

Unidentified Analyst

So is there still a number of new markets you could go into?

Olaf Karasch

Yes. Yes, correct. This is -- the ones [indiscernible] is clear, then the energy and storage technology is very impressing for us. Special papers, special plastic compounds, special light fillers. Although we see a lot of new opportunities and we -- maybe we can talk next time at our next conference call more about our brand new development in ultra white pigment and we see more than in 4 months what is the feedback on the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that would be great. Okay. Thank you.

Olaf Karasch

Okay. Thank you.

David Mossberg

Thank you, everyone for joining us on the call today, and feel free to reach out to me if you’ve any follow-up questions.

