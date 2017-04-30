DryShips: Updated Sources And Uses And Stock Issuance Tables

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) filed a 6-K on April 28th that provided an update on the equity issuance under its current Prospectus Supplement for the period April 24th through April 28th. The salient points are as follows:

6.66 million shares issued.

$8.3 million raised, slightly below the Fixed Amount Requested of $9 million.

Average issuance price of $1.24.

Shares outstanding at April 28th of 65.56 million.

Remaining Equity Issuance of $159.2 million.

First Some Housekeeping Chores

On the morning of April 27th, DRYS filed a 6-K containing a press release announcing repayment of its last commercial bank loan outstanding in the amount of $15.2 million (secured by the vessel Raraka). It also listed shares outstanding as 58.9 million as of April 27th and I accepted that figure at face value. In past disclosures by DRYS, shares outstanding have included shares sold but not settled. It customarily includes language stating this. Here is the language included in the April 28th 6-K cited above.

Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 65,564,556 shares of common stock outstanding.

The 65.56 million disclosed on April 28th is materially different from the 58.9 million disclosed in the press release the morning of April 27th. The figure included in the press release on April 27th therefore must not have included shares sold but not closed. I wrote an article titled "Repays Last Third Party Loan ..." that included an analysis predicated on the clearly wrong 58.9 million figure. Since the figure was wrong, the chunk of the analysis that concluded the equity offering had ground to a halt based on the 58.9 million figure was wrong. Mea Culpa. I should have been more skeptical of the April 27th number based on my own work (that is now supported by the April 28th 6-K) published in the article "What is GE's End Game" published on April 24th. I will now pause to wipe egg off my face.... Okay, let's proceed.

Equity Issuance Update

The following table provides an update for DRYS equity issuance. Please note that the daily pace of issuance for the period April 24th to 28th was $1.64 million. This was an increase from the daily pace of issuance of $1.48 million for the period April 18th to 21st. Most of the equity issued for the period ended April 28th likely occurred on April 24th as discussed in the "What is GE's End Game" article. DRYS stock closed at $1.31 on Monday April 24th and then traded in a range from the mid $1.20s to the low $1.40s the remainder of the week before closing at $1.30 on April 28th. DRYS stock price has tended to trade down under pressure on Fridays recently due to the "announcement risk" attendant to the stock. I think the price action supports the surmise that most of the issuance occurred on April 24th.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S April 21st (millions) 58.68 Remaining Offering (millions) $167.42 Dates of Issuance April 24th - 28th Shares Issued (millions) 6.658 Avg Issuance Price $1.2400 Volume Traded (millions) 53.60 VWAP (estimated) $1.3289 Value Traded (millions) $71.23 April 28th Close $1.30 Shares O/S April 28th 65.56 Actual Theoretical Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 12.42% 10.00% 12.50% 15% 17.50% 20% Shares Issued 6.658 5.36 6.70 8.04 9.38 10.72 Discount to VWAP @ Issuance 6.69% 15% 15% 15% 15% 15% Est of Value of Equity Issued $8.26 $6.05 $7.57 $9.08 $10.60 $12.11 Remaining Equity Issuance $159.16 $161.36 $159.85 $158.33 $156.82 $155.31 Equity Market Value @ April 28th Close $85.23 $83.25 $85.00 $86.74 $88.48 $90.22 Remaining Issuance as % of EMV @ April 28th 187% 194% 188% 183% 177% 172% Remaining Equity Issuance @ 15% Discount to April 28th Close (shares/millions) 144.0 146.0 144.7 143.3 141.9 140.5

As always, the theoretical columns show the estimated equity issuances at higher percentages of volume traded if the issuance was at the same price, an aggressive assumption.

Sources and Uses Model

During the morning of April 28th, DRYS issued a 6-K containing a press release announcing the acquisition of an additional 2014 built Kamsarmax for $24 million and the delivery from the shipyard of the Newbuild Aframax tanker. The following Sources and Uses model has been updated for the final payments for the Aframax, the issuance of equity through April 28th, the repayment of the Raraka loan, and the purchase price of the additional Kamsarmax. As discussed below, Q2 cash from operations has not been updated for the Aframax tanker delivery.

The important takeaway is that the Funding Gap now exceeds the Remaining Equity Issuance from the table above by almost $9.4 million. One note of caution! Other than the option exercise payments on the VLGCs, DRYS has not disclosed any prepayments on the other vessels being acquired. The April 19th Cash Available figure may already be net of some prepayments for vessels that it is currently acquiring. If so, that would reduce the Funding Shortfall.

DryShips Sources/Uses Announced Acquisitions VLGCs $334,000 VLCC $60,000 Aframax - Newbuild $43,000 Newcastlemax $124,000 Aframax 2012 $29,000 Kamsarmax Newbuild $26,500 Kamsarmax 2x 2014 $45,500 Kamsarmax 1x 2014 $22,500 Kamsarmax Acquisition April 27th $24,000 Subtotal $708,500 VLGC OptionExercisePmts $87,600 RemainingPayments $620,900 Cash Available April 19th $429,000 Cash Flow Q2 $(622) Q3 $12,308 Q4 $12,642 Raraka Debt Repayment $(15,200) Equity Issuance April 18th to 21st $5,989 Equity Issuance April 24th to April 28th $8,256 Aframax NB Delivery April 27th $(43,000) Funding Shortfall $168,527

Conclusion

DRYS has continued to make more noise about a potential Debt Financing. We shall see. DRYS continues to issue common stock and dilute current shareholders in the interim. If the pace of issuance slows, the stock may be able to find a bottom but we could just as easily see more days where it trades down 15%.

I am updating my Run Rate Cash Earnings model and should have it posted by tomorrow. Based on the work I've completed so far, there is a serious asymmetric risk to the upside if DRYS does complete a Debt Financing. The move up could be explosive so be careful if you are shorting the stock. Some readers will note that I am long the stock. Similar to last week, I bought near the close to capture any potential pop on a Debt Financing announcement before the market open on Monday. If it does not happen, I would likely close the position Monday, subject to how the stock is trading at the open.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips, for the last several weeks on the long side. I do not short stocks. I will likely aggressively trade DRYS over the next several days, increasing and decreasing my position based on the stocks performance. I expect DRYS to be volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.