Ackman Looks Like A Winner After The Big Chipotle Beat

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is a restaurant chain in the US. It made the headlines 1-2 years ago when it had a problems with a number of infectious diseases infecting customers. These included E. Coli, Salmonella, and norovirus. The outbreaks sickened hundreds of people across the country. Naturally the company suffered customer losses. Sales fell dramatically. That set it up for the current rebound in which the disease problems have seemingly been forgotten.

Apparently Bill Ackman is betting on a rebound in sales and CMG's stock price. On September 6, 2016 Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management disclosed it had bought 9.9% of Chipotle's shares; and it would to enter into discussions with the chain's top management. Chipotle shares closed at $414.07 that day; and they rose +5.5% after hours (to about $437 per share).

Today's news had to be heartening for Bill Ackman. The earnings beat by $0.33/share at $1.60/share. The $1.60/share was up from a loss of -$0.88/share a year earlier. Revenues beat by about $20 million at $1.07B (+28.1% YoY). The stock is at $481.64/share as of this writing on April 26, 2017. Ackman is significantly in the black on this trade/investment.

Let's see if the average investor should join him or not at this point. Some of the other earnings information clarifies the picture. Comparable restaurant sales increased 17.8% in Q1 2017. It is worth noting that this was the first increase in Same Restaurant Sales in more than a year. Restaurant level operating margin was 17.7% (up from 6.8% a year earlier). Net income was $46.1 million. This was up from a net loss of -$26.4 million. CMG opened 57 new restaurants. It closed 15 ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen restaurants and one Chipotle restaurant for a net of 51 added restaurants. The total restaurant count at Q1E 2017 was 2,291.

CMG's better performance in Q1 2017 was attributed to:

Focus on guest experience.

Improved training of employees and management.

Improved execution of digital ordering.

Increased marketing and improvements in customer sentiment.

Focus on wholesome and delicious food.

A Restructured and simplified bonus program for restaurant managers and field leaders.

Commitment to "real" food made from whole unprocessed ingredients.

The above have all translated into a decreased turnover of employees, better customer service, better digital sales support, labor efficiencies, etc. The above contributed strongly to CMG's improved restaurant level operating margin of 17.7% in Q1 2017 from 6.8% in Q1 2016. Online sales increased 53.5% YoY. Part of this last is due to CMG's new smarter pick up times technology. All of the above have also led to a significant improvement in employee morale. Desserts are planned for Q2 2017.

Now it is time to take a look at where CMG has been and what the future may hold. The table below shows CMG's last five years of income statements.

Investors will want to note that the Diluted EPS in FY2015 were $15.10. In FY2016 Diluted EPS were only $0.77. In Q1 2017 Diluted EPS were $1.60. Yes this was a great beat of $0.33/share; but four times $1.60 is only $6.40 for FY2017, if you multiply the Q1 result by four. That is still -$8.70 below the FY2015 result for Diluted EPS.

The FY2017 Guidance Adds Perspective:

Comparable restaurant sales are expected to be in the high single digits.

CMG expects 195-210 new restaurant openings.

CMG estimates a full year tax rate for 2017 of approximately 39.0%.

In Q1 2017 Comparable Restaurant Sales increased 17.8% year over year. Total Revenues were up 28.1% to $1.07B. This was due to a combination of Comparable Restaurant Sales growth and new restaurant openings. If the high single digit growth guidance for Comparable Restaurant Sales is accurate, then Total Revenues growth for FY2017 should be cut to roughly (28.1% - 17.8%) + 8.5% = approximately 18.8%. This would mean CMG would exit FY2017 with Total Revenues of $3.9B * 1.18 = $4.6B. This would be above the FY2015 level. However, as we saw above the guidance information, the extrapolation of the Q1 2017 EPS result over four quarter leaves CMG far shy of the FY2015 EPS result. Admittedly we are talking about very approximate numbers. Still the Q1 EPS extrapolation is not encouraging, even if you adjusted for more revenues later in the year. This seems to tell investors that CMG is less profitable as an enterprise than it was before the infectious diseases problems.

On the other hand, one might ballpark the FY2017 EPS as about $7 per diluted share. This would lead to a PE for FY2017 of approximately 68x. This is still a too high PE for this type of store. For instance, the current PE of McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) is 24.68x. The PE of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is an even lower 14.40x. CMG may be set to outperform in the near term. However, it will have gained back all of its lost revenues (due to the infectious diseases problems) by 2017E. Yet its EPS will still be lagging. Revenue growth from FY2014 to FY2015 was only about 9.6% YoY. It seems likely that revenue growth would slow significantly from the ballpark 18.8% YoY in the FY2017 guidance to much closer to the +9.6% revenue growth seen from FY2014 to FY2015. If this happened, the approximately 68x PE at 2017E would be too expensive for the stock. Even at +15% YoY revenue growth the PE would be too expensive.

If there is a recession or even a slowing of overall growth, CMG's guidance could be in jeopardy. The Q1 2017 first estimate of US GDP Growth was only +0.7%. The US economy grew at only a 2.1% rate in Q4 2016. The Commerce Department said part of the slow down was due to a cut back in defense spending. One might posit that such a cutback had a lot to do with the re-instatement of the US Debt Ceiling at $20.1T on March 16, 2017. The US Debt Clock shows the current US Debt at $19.89T. It is inching closer to the Debt Ceiling. Many pundits think Congress will have to act before the end of the summer or early fall to extend the US Debt Ceiling; or the US government may start to default on items. That is still a good ways off. However, if the government has already started to cut back on defense spending, it seems unlikely to speed that up again until the US Debt Ceiling issue is resolved. That could translate into a slow Q2 2017. Further once the trend to slowing is started; it is often hard to reverse. Remember auto sales are already supposed to be slower in FY2017 than in FY2016. It is also worth noting that CMG's recovery is still uncertain. Its only recent good data point has been Q1 2017.

On the other hand, Donald Trump's promises to cut the corporate tax rate could prove to be incredibly important to CMG. Remember CMG has an estimated tax rate of 39.0% for FY2017. If CMG could considerably cut its corporate taxes, those monies would feed almost directly into the bottom line. Perhaps CMG would see its diluted EPS double, triple, or even quadruple as a result. None of those outcomes would be a small thing for CMG or its investors. The current corporate tax rate is 35%. If Trump managed to cut it to just 25%, that would be a huge boon for CMG. Of course, the Trump promises may be a big reason that CMG currently has such a highly inflated PE. Investors will have to balance CMG's current reality with the possible positives and negatives. For right now I would rate it a HOLD. There is a lot of potential downside, while the upside is limited. That may change over the course of 2017 (either way); but for now CMG is a HOLD. The good result and great beat on EPS in Q1 2017 were encouraging; but I need more encouragement before I will want to buy into what is for now a dream.

The two year chart of CMG provides some direction for a trade / investment.

The above chart shows a bottoming pattern that is at last attempting to become an uptrend. The fundamentals support this so far. However, the fundamentals are weaker than the uptrend would indicate. Further the stock price is far above the 50-period SMA. That means the stock price is a bit more likely to return to the 50-period SMA than to keep accelerating upward. Great data later in the year might improve this outlook. Good progress on corporate tax legislation in Congress might improve this outlook. Acceleration of the US economy might improve this outlook. However, for now Bill Ackman is on his own with this pick. It isn't necessarily another failure; but it is not a sure fire winner either. This trade could fall apart in a heartbeat.

The recent unauthorized payment network access problem was disturbing. Another semi-serious problem with infectious diseases might be terrifying. Remember Salmonella tends to grow more quickly in things like mayonnaise, when the temperatures are warmer. The Northeast can be very hot an muggy in the late spring and summer, which are coming up soon. This could be a test for CMG. All of those "natural ingredients" mean there are no preservatives. Without preservatives their ingredients are much more susceptible to infectious diseases. CMG may have dealt with the problem temporarily; but it may be too much to expect that it will stay completely gone over the long term. Continued problems in this area could translate into continued problems for the stock. CMG is a HOLD for now, even though I like Bill Ackman.

