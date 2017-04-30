28 Dividend Increases: April 24-28, 2017 (Part 1: Financials)

This past week, 28 companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including three of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me to identify candidates for further analysis.

Companies can only increase their dividends regularly if they manage to grow earnings sufficiently.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential. This past week, 28 companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including three of the stocks I own.

Part 1 covers stocks in the Financials sector, while Part 2 will cover the non-Financials.

The following table provides a summary of these increases. The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NDAQ is a holding company that provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services across six continents. As the creator of the first electronic stock market, the company's technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recently, the board of directors of NDAQ declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 18.75%. The new dividend is payable on June 30 to shareholders of record on June 16, with an ex-dividend date of June 14.

• Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, AMP, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. Products and services include financial planning and advisory services, full-service brokerage services, variable and fixed annuities, and insurance and risk management products. AMP was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005.

Recently, AMP increased its quarterly dividend to 83¢ per share, an increase of 10.67% over the prior dividend of 75¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 19 to shareholders of record on May 8.

• Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AHL)

AHL is a holding company that underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance in the United States and internationally. The company's Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance; marine, aviation and energy insurance; and financial and professional lines insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property catastrophe reinsurance, casualty reinsurance, and specialty reinsurance. AHL was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recently, AHL increased its quarterly dividend from 22¢ per share to 24¢ per share, an increase of 9.09%. AHL will trade ex-dividend on May 10. The dividend is payable on May 30, to shareholders of record on May 12.

• Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

HFWA is a bank holding company incorporated in the State of Washington in August 1997. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Heritage Bank, is a full-service commercial bank providing financial solutions to small and medium-sized business in Washington and Oregon. Effective 1 May 2014, HFWA completed a merger with Washington Banking Company.

The board of directors of HFWA has declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share. The new dividend is 8.33% above the prior dividend of 12¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is May 8 and the dividend will be paid on May 24 to shareholders of record on May 19.

• Lazard Limited (NYSE:LAZ)

LAZ is a Bermuda-based holding company founded in 1848 in New Orleans. The company operates as a preeminent international financial advisory and asset management firm, serving corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and high net-worth individuals in 41 cities across 26 countries.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share, an increase of 7.89% over the prior quarterly dividend. The ex-dividend date is May 4 and the dividend will be paid on May 19 to shareholders of record on May 8.

• West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Founded in 1893 and headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, WTBA provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit products, real estate and construction loans, commercial lines of credit, and trust services. WTBA has eight offices in the Des Moines metropolitan area; one office in Iowa City; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.88%, from 17¢ per share to 18¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 24 to shareholders of record on May 10. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 8.

• First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, FFIN is a financial holding company that provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, primarily in Texas. The company provides customary commercial banking services and various types of loans, including real estate, agricultural and commercial loans. It also provides retirement and employee benefit accounts, personal trust services, and security brokerage services. FFIN was founded in 1890.

On April 25, the company declared a dividend of 19¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 5.56% increase. The dividend is payable on July 3 to shareholders of record on June 16.

• Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Founded in 1868 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, CFR operates as the holding company for Frost Bank, offering a wide range of banking, investment and insurance services to businesses and individual customers across Texas. The company operates more than 120 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas and has about $28 billion in assets.

Recently, CFR increased its quarterly dividend from 54¢ per share to 57¢ per share, an increase of 5.56%. The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record on May 31. The ex-dividend date is May 26.

• Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey, LBAI is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank, which provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans; consumer banking services; and investment and advisory services. The company also offers wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking and night depository services.

The board of directors of LBAI has declared a quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share. The new dividend is 5.26% above the prior dividend of 9.5¢ per share. LBAI will trade ex-dividend on May 3. The dividend is payable on May 16, to shareholders of record on May 5.

• Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS)

WBS is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association. With about $25 billion in assets, the company provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It provides commercial, small business and consumer banking, mortgage lending, financial planning, and trust and investment services through banking centers, automatic teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking and online banking. WBS was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

On Monday, April 24, WBS increased its quarterly dividend to 26¢ per share, an increase of 4.00%. The dividend is payable on May 22 to shareholders of record on May 8.

• Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ)

IVZ is a publicly owned investment management firm, dedicated to helping investors worldwide achieve their financial objects. Operating in more than 20 countries, IVZ provides a wide range of investment strategies and offerings to retail and institutional clients. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

On April 27, the company declared a dividend of 29¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 3.57% increase. All shareholders of record on May 12 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 2.

• German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

GABC is a bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking services through its banking subsidiary, German American Bancorp. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. GABC was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

The company announced a quarterly dividend increase of 2.63% to 13¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on May 20 to shareholders of record on May 10. The ex-dividend date is May 8.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LBAI, AMP, and FFIN.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The adjusted earnings growth rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

First, look at LBAI and a rather typical chart for stocks in the Financials sector. Many of these stocks suffered in the Great Recession and, consequently, cut their dividends. Notice the so-called Trump Bump in LBAI's share price, which has pushed the stock well above fair value.

An investment in LBAI in January 2007 would have returned 6.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

A Financials sector stock that bucked the trend is AMP, a stock with an A credit rating. AMP maintained its dividend streak through the Great Recession. The stock now yields 2.60% and has an impressive 5-year DGR of 27%.

AMP's price line is between the stock's normal P/E ratio line (in blue) and the primary valuation line (in orange), so the stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AMP in January 2007 would have returned a respectable 9.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Finally, FFIN seems to have sailed through the Great Recession with little resistance, although the company froze its dividend for a few years. The stock is trading well above its normal P/E ratio line and the primary valuation line, so FFIN is trading at a premium to fair value.

An investment in FFIN in January 2007 would have returned a solid 12.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.