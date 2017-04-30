Milacron Holdings' (MCRN) CEO Tom Goeke on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Milacron Holdings (NYSE:MCRN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Mac Jones - VP of Finance & IR

Tom Goeke - CEO

Bruce Chalmers - CFO

Analysts

Brian Drab - William Blair & Company

Mike Halloran - Robert W. Baird

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Milacron Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mac Jones, Investor Relations for Milacron. Thank you, Mr. Jones. You may now begin.

Mac Jones

Thanks Matt. Good morning and thanks for joining us for our first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. By now everyone should have received a copy of the earnings press release that was distributed this morning. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain it from the IR section of our website at milacron.com.

This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. During our call, we will be referring to the earnings release supplemental slides which are posted on our website and will also be a part of the archives.

With me on today's call are Tom Goeke, Chief Executive Officer and Bruce Chalmers, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it, and as such does include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release and our SEC filings for more information on specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the projections described in today's discussion. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undergo no obligations to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Also, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures on today's call. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings press release and are also available as a part of the presentation materials posted on our website.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tom Goeke, Chief Executive Officer of Milacron.

Tom Goeke

Thanks, Mac. Good morning and thank you for joining us for Milacron's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. As Mac mentioned, we have a slide presentation on our website to accompany our earnings call and it includes additional details to the commentary being presented this morning.

Before we get started, I think just a couple comments, we wrapped up 2016 with a solid performance in Q4; did a great start to 2017 and I think really critical is it's a reaffirmation to our consumable strategy, which we chose for the business. As we go through today's deck, we'll reaffirm those comments and demonstrate that we're on the right track.

Let me begin by providing a brief overview of our first quarter highlights, I'll then follow that up with a recap on the geographic and end market drivers, before turning the call over to Bruce, who will provide a more detailed review of our financial performance.

Turning to Page 3, first-quarter sales were $285 million, a 4.3% increase over the first quarter of the prior year. This was $8 million ahead of our expectations as we began to get traction on some of the key strategic groundwork that we implemented last year.

As a reminder, our core strategy is to leverage our large installed base to drive consumable products, which for Q1 made up approximately 66% of our total sales. These consumable products include aftermarket parts and service, hot runners and related components, mold basin MRO supplies and fluid technologies. The total consumable's portfolio grew at 9% on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA was $50 million or 17.5% of sales, which is a 50-basis point improvement over the prior year. Our first quarter adjusted net income grew 20% and our adjusted EPS $0.32 an 18.5% increase from the prior year period.

Our Q1 free cash flow was unfavorable, primarily impacted by the build of WIP and finished goods to support our shipments in Q2 and Q3, as well as the timing of European severance payments.

Moving to Page 4, we'll recap the quarter from a geographic and end market perspective. As a reminder, Milacron is the only manufacturer to have major operations in each of our core regions and the only injection molding provider with full manufacturing and parts and service capabilities in the U.S.

This product breath and geographic and end market diversity allows us flexibility in accessing growth while providing good financial stability for the overall business. We had a strong quarter in the consumables portion of our portfolio in most regions of the world with particular strength in the aftermarket in North American and hot runners in Europe and Asia.

Likewise, our fluids business grew in most major regions with particular strength in North America and Asia. North American equipment market continues to be soft as part of our portfolio. From an end market perspective, electronics, consumer goods, construction and custom molders, all had robust year-over-year growth and they were offset by declines in automotive and medical versus prior year, which were primarily due to strong prior-year comps.

Order activity was strong driven by growth in most of our major end markets and regions, although automotive was flat. Overall, we had 5.3% volume growth, offset by 1% of price and 1.4% of the FX, which gives us constant currency growth of 4.3%.

Moving to Page 5, we continue to progress with our cost-out initiative. During Q1, we realized $3 million of cost savings and continue to track well towards the $35 million of total structural cost out by the end of 2018. In Q1, we announced the consolidation of our U.S. manufacturing sites within our DME business to streamline operation that supports our major cost-out and footprint optimization plan. This keeps us on track to achieve 20%-plus EBITDA margins by Q4 2018.

I'll now turn the call over to Bruce for a more detailed review of our financial performance.

Bruce Chalmers

Thank you, Tom and good morning, everyone.

I'll walk you through our financial performance for the first quarter, before turning the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks. As Tom mentioned, we are pleased with the results for the first quarter and continue to track well for the full-year guidance that we provided in our fourth quarter earnings call. For sake of brevity, I'll be referring to our first quarter growth rates on a constant currency basis versus the same period in the prior year.

Turning to our consolidated results on Page 6, orders were $326 million, a strong increase over the prior year. The strong Q1 order rates and ending backlog levels provide a confidence to achieve our 2017 guidance and have also begun to build backlog for 2018.

Net sales were $285 million for the quarter, a 4.3% increase. Solid growth was driven by consumables, which grew at 9% versus equipment, which contracted 4%. Adjusted EBITDA was $50 million or $17.5 million -- 17.5% of sales, which is a 50-basis point improvement over the prior year.

Although this revenue growth levered at a healthy 36%, we did encounter several headwinds that total $3 million in the quarter. We are working through these headwinds with specific actions and expect to have them substantially behind us in the second half of the year.

In APPT, we encounter $1.7 million of price pressure that is normally offset by procurement savings. However, in Q1, we begun to see some material inflation that did not allow us to fully achieve this offset.

In MDCS, we encountered $1.5 million of headwinds from foreign exchange, an incremental overtime required to deliver the growth achieved in the quarter.

Now let me walk you through our segment results beginning on Page 7 with APPT. APPT's first-quarter sales were up 0.9% driven by strength in aftermarket, which grew at 9% versus the prior year. Geographically, the North American market had strong aftermarket growth while equipment continued to grow in India.

From an end market perspective, consumer goods, construction, industrial and custom molders performed very well in the first quarter. APPT generated adjusted EBITDA of $17.4 million in the quarter, a 4.8% increase versus the prior year. The incremental margin was driven by the higher aftermarket mix, partially offset by the price impact from the equipment that was shipped within the quarter.

Turning to our MDCS segment on Page 8, sales were up 9.7%. Strong sales were driven by the hot runner business with growth in all major regions, particularly in Europe and China. The segment had end market growth in electronics, consumer goods, industrial and custom molders,

Adjusted EBITDA for this segment grew by 5.8% in the quarter and incremental, $1.8 million of margin from the revenue growth.

Lastly, in our fluid technology segment on Page 9, sales grew 5.7% for the quarter. Regionally, sales were driven by a strong quarter in North America and China. From an end market perspective, growth was achieved in electronics and consumer goods. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 million in the first quarter a 3.3% decrease from the prior year, driven primarily by geographic mix and some incremental price pressure in Europe

Turning to cash flow on Page 10, first quarter cash flow was negative $18 million versus positive $16.5 million in the prior year. This decrease versus prior year was primarily driven by the timing of working capital improvements made in Q1 of 2016 and the restructuring costs incurred in Q1 of 2017.

Additionally, Q1 had a $60 million WIP and finished goods build for orders expected to ship in the coming quarters. Our working capital reduction initiatives started in 2016 with working capital at approximately 27% of sales and a targeted improvement of 400 basis points by the end of 2017. We ended the quarter at approximately 25% and remain on track to reach our target by year-end.

We ended the quarter with cash of $88 million and net debt of $866 million or 4X adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter, we had a large interest payment of $25 million and funded a $27.4 million of refinancing cost from cash on hand. Our new debt structure will significantly improve our cash flow going forward.

Turning to Page 11, we would like to provide clarity on our post restructuring cash flow of approximately $100 million once all restructuring is complete. Nondiscretionary cash requirements for the business are approximately $120 million and include maintenance CapEx at approximately 3% of sales, interest and cash taxes.

Are targeted cash flow should allow us to continue to de-lever while providing sufficient cash flow for tuck-in acquisitions.

Turning to our outlook for 2017 on Page 12. We recognized the recent momentum in North American industrials and are optimistic that this will positively impact our industry. However, we remain cautious as we expect this momentum to take some time to translate into orders and confirm our previously communicated guidance of full-year organic sales growth in the order of 2%.

As we progress with our cost-out initiative, the low-end of our growth range will result in EBITDA of $219 million with the upper end at $225 million versus $212.8 million in the prior year, a 2.9% to 5.7% increase. Free cash flow before restructuring is forecasted to be between $90 million and $100 million as we look at the phasing of the year.

Q2 2017 to 2016 is our toughest comp and we expect the second quarter to be flat with the prior year on both sales and profit.

I'll turn the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks.

Tom Goeke

Thank you, Bruce. Moving to Page 13, to wrap up the first quarter was impressive as we started to see momentum in our consumable strategy and generated good growth in both our aftermarket and hot runner business.

We remain, cautiously optimistic and will continue to monitor market recovery throughout the remainder of 2017. We look forward to the challenge that is in front of us and remain confident that our diverse portfolio and geographic reach will continue to provide stability in the business. We share the optimism on the industrial markets and we feel we're poised to benefit when the U.S. economy achieves a sustained recovery.

Thank you for joining us on the call and Matt with that, you can flip it to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Our first question is from Brian Drab of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Brian Drab

Good morning, thanks for taking my question.

Tom Goeke

Good morning, Brian.

Bruce Chalmers

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Drab

Just want to be clear on the guidance and how that is incorporating the beat in the first quarter and your change in the FX forecast. Your previous outlook was for a $27 million headwind from FX. Now it's $20 million, and you beat by $8 million in the quarter, I guess there could be some overlap, some small amount of overlap between those two numbers.

But you've got basically $15 million in revenue, extra revenue that was not previously forecast and that's about 1.3 points of growth for the year. But we are not changing the guidance. I am just wondering how much should we take out of the balance of the year or should we just assume that we are more likely to hit the high-end?

Tom Goeke

I think we had some good momentum in Q1, but we still see a lot of headwinds from certain areas of the business in certain geographies. I think until we we really see strong consistent momentum in the North American market, which makes up over half of our business, we remain very cautious about just the solid growth and in the equipment side of APPT and margin pressure.

We've got things in our backlog that are shipping in Q2 that were priced last year and we had some material inflation, which is not fully offset, which has put a headwind on everything shipping in the first half of the year.

So, there's some well-founded caution on some of the margins in Q2 and we continue to see some headwinds from FX. They were not as significant as we had originally anticipated. We were when we first came out with that guidance, we were looking at a Euro at about 105 and it's -- as you can see with where it's been across the quarter, it's been a headwind, but it's been a slightly above that 105 level. So that's why we backed off from $27 million of headwinds there to $20 million for the year.

Brian Drab

Just to follow up on that, some things got better, I guess, in the quarter. A couple of the things I think you just mentioned were probably known or, I think, it was incorporated into your previous guidance. You knew the pricing, that was understood a year ago what the pricing was for those orders.

I am just wondering if anything, if you could talk a little bit more about what specifically what end markets, what geographies, I guess is it Europe that you are more cautious about for 2Q, 3Q, 4Q than you were when we talked to you a couple of months ago?

Tom Goeke

So, let's split it between, it's Tom, Brian. Let's split it between revenue and EBITDA. On the EBITDA side, we really hadn’t expected the drift in inflation with material when we were pricing in Q2, Q3, which really what's delivered in Q1 and into Q2 and so we were playing catch-up on costing and also on new bids for equipment.

In the case of melt delivery and aftermarket we had the opportunity to reprice as we go. So, in those cases, we had a I would say very in-proportion with cost and pricing fluids on pricing we talked about the windfall going back 12 to 18 months and I think we're leveling out at about 20% EBITDA.

So, I think those are really the impacts on EBITDA as we look in Q1 Q2 and we'll see how materials develop into Q2 into Q3 to really look at what Q3 Q4 has in store for us on the margin from our material inflation and it's a bit early to call that.

We just know that we're repricing bids now and equipment to reflect what the material cost inflation is. So those are really the impact that we have from a margin on the top line. We have seen good progression in terms of the consumables portion of our portfolio and as Bruce mentioned, we got a pretty tough top line comp in Q2 and we'll see if the order patterns continue into Q2 before looking at how do we view growth for the year at the moment.

We're very cautious as to whether it will carry through Q3 -- Q2 Q3. Where we do see good momentum is in China. We've seen good pickup in China. In particular there was a drop off in the electronic products last year in the case of product updates. We see some of that coming through in 2017.

So, China electronics, we see business robust in India to continue. We do see a drop off in some regions, which is in Africa, which is an export region from India, not significant, but it is volume. So, sort of with that mix and I would say really the most cautious mix we have is top line equipment in North America and until we get better signals of where that's trending, we're holding tight.

Brian Drab

Okay. All that detail is really helpful. I wonder if you could make any comment on whether that really great order growth continued into April?

Tom Goeke

In the case of -- in Q1, we can single signal out to two very specific items within our backlog that I don't really expect to recur in Q2, which are electronics in Asia. So, it's pretty healthy order. So thus far we see on the consumable side I would say a moderate adjustment, nothing really no decline, but a continuation of the same equipment.

We see the same as well, soft in the case of North America we see a pickup in Europe and about the same order pattern in Asia. So, I would say we're rolling into two at a decent clip, but I would say it's exclusive of about $9 million in orders that we have for a one-time job that we received in Asia.

Brian Drab

This is my last question. Can you just comment on how you are able to maintain, essentially maintain your gross margin, very healthy gross margin in the face of significant raw material price increases when we are talking about 50% price increases deal, etcetera and because price I believe you said it is down 1 point in the quarter. Maybe if you could include in your comments what, just a reminder…

Tom Goeke

We're having trouble hearing you Brian. We have a bit of a break up Brian, if you can restate, that would be great.

Brian Drab

I'm sorry. Can you hear me now?

Tom Goeke

Yeah.

Brian Drab

I am sorry. I was just saying you are maintaining really healthy gross margin but price is down one point and you've got raw materials like steel up like 50%. If you could just remind us what maybe percentage of your COGS or percentage of your sales steel and some of these other raws account for and just talk a little bit about how you are able to maintain that healthy gross margin in this environment. Thanks.

Tom Goeke

So, as I mentioned, the impact we really have on gross margin is really coming out of equipment and I think fluids leveling out and we have the opportunity in the melt delivery and in our aftermarket to reprice as we bed because your quick turnaround orders and highly engineered.

So, in I would say about half of our portfolio is really a repricing opportunity every time we bit. On the equipment, we have a lag community meaning we're quoting from a prior period. So, the impact we really do have in gross margins coming out of prior bids and rolling through with a bit higher cost.

And then on in addition to that, we continue to have procurement effort always to offset price and this year I think that will be the real work in order to maintain gross margin is really to attack feedstock or input cost and I think when you look at the 10-Q Brian, I think you'll see that the headwinds that I spoke to you. You will see that impact come through at the gross margin level.

So, when that comes out, when you take a look at if you have any particular questions, feel free to reach back out to us and we'll provide any clarity.

Brian Drab

Of course. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] And the next question is from Mike Halloran of Robert W. Baird. Please go ahead.

Mike Halloran

Hey. Good morning, guys.

Tom Goeke

Good morning, Mike.

Mike Halloran

So, let's stick on the order side here. I just want to make sure I understand what you guys are coming from. 13% growth or pretty close to that this quarter, strongest order growth you've had as a publicly traded Company. Also, I think the highest level you had just from a pure order level since we started seeing results.

Could you talk about, and then you talked about positive consumable momentum that seems to be continuing here with some notes of caution but generally the right track. Talk about how that layers out. And, obviously, I understand the 0% to 2% guidance, I understand timing that you are talking about and some of the points of conservatism.

But talk about how you've had two nice quarters in a row from a positive growth perspective, when that starts layering in from your perspective because versus the 0% to 2% there is, obviously, that disconnect right? So, at some point in time those will roll through, you will see it in the results. I kind of want to understand a little better when that timing is from your perspective.

Tom Goeke

Yeah, I'll walk you through some of it and hopefully it'll provide some clarity. So, order is strong at $326 million, about $130 million of that shipped within the quarter. So, we have a lot of parts of our business like fluids, a lot of DME, a good portion of mold masters in the aftermarket, all roll within the quarter and they just -- they don't build into backlog.

So, when you take a look at that shipping within the quarter, it's about just shy of $200 million of those orders rolls into the backlog and about 40% of that will ship next quarter and the remainder really ships across the other three quarters Q3 Q4 and we're really starting to build into Q1.

We got some very significant orders in our extrusion business. They really aren’t scheduled to ship until Q1 of next year. So, they are building out over a pretty long-time horizon and that's normal for when we get some larger orders, they tend to have longer lead times and layout into future quarters.

So about -- if you look at Q1 sales, about $155 million of that $285 shipped from Q4 backlog. So, it's a bit of a rolling story with a lot of build out into the future quarters all the way into 2016 -- 2018 sorry.

Bruce Chalmers

We see the same thing roll through too then I think we have a solid case to come back and look at how the year could perform.

Mike Halloran

So, what you are basically saying, and please correct me, is you feel good about the momentum you are seeing in the last couple quarters. You just want to see it continue through the first half of the year to feel better about not only where the full-year number is shaking out but how you are going to progress from there. Is that fair?

Tom Goeke

Very fair. I still think that there's a lot of -- there is a lot of uncertainty still in the marketplace. So, I think everyone is being underlying you think about 50% plus of our business is North America and a large part of that you see equipment business and it's still soft.

So that really is the bellwether when we start looking at how robust the business in all regions is building and really until we see that level out and pick up, I would say that's what creates our caution, capital equipment and as I said, it's still not the most robust part of the portfolio.

Mike Halloran

And then, yes, no, that makes sense. And then the pricing side, consumables are give or take 60% of your portfolio. It feels like that piece is real-time price adjustments. When on a year-over-year basis as we work through this year does the pricing from last year that has a more challenging price cost curve to it, when does that roll off and reset toward something more neutral? Is that after the second quarter? Is it past that? Maybe just a little help there.

Tom Goeke

We certainly still see continued pricing, in fact a little bit more in Q2 than Q1. And it's really not until the back half of Q3 and into Q4 that we will be able to get the benefit of repricing.

Mike Halloran

And that's specifically from more of the OE HPT piece or is that a broad comment?

Tom Goeke

Yes, it's the OE.

Mike Halloran

All right. Great. I appreciate it guys. Thank you.

Tom Goeke

You're welcome. Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions in queue at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Tom Goeke

I would like to thank everyone for joining us. Very happy to report progress in the business and look forward to Q2 and Mac, if you could wrap it up with the announcement.

Mac Jones

First of all, thanks for joining us today and just a quick reminder to those on the line, we are holding our Investor Day on May 16 are Mold-Masters facility in Georgetown Ontario Canada just outside of Toronto. If did not receive an invite and would like to attend, please contact me and we'll get you registered.

With that, think again and have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

