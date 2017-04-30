Making Sense Of Amazon's One Downgrade

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) seemingly had a terrific start to 2017 when it reported its Q1 earnings on Thursday night. The e-commerce juggernaut posted a $1.48 EPS and $35.7 billion in revenue, which both beat their consensus estimates of $1.13 and $35.31 billion respectively. This huge beat pleased investors and analysts alike. Amazon shares soared to an all-time high of $949.59 on Friday morning, as almost all analysts hiked their price targets on the stock.

Company New Rating Price Target Old Price Target Aegis Buy $1,069 $953 Barclays Overweight $1,120 N/A BMO Outperform $1,200 N/A Canaccord Genuity Buy $1,150 $900 Cantor Fitzgerald Buy $970 N/A Citigroup Buy $1,060 $960 Credit Suisse Outperform $1,100 $1,050 Deutsche Bank Buy $1,125 $1,050 Jefferies Buy $1,150 N/A JMP Securities Buy N/A N/A JP Morgan Buy N/A N/A Macquarie Buy N/A N/A Maxim Buy $1,075 $1,000 Needham Buy $1,100 $1,050 Pacific Crest Sector Weight $961 N/A

One of these is not like the others. Following the Q1 2017 earnings report, Pacific Crest's Edward Yruma went against the crowd and downgraded Amazon to Sector Weight from Overweight. Amazon held this rating at the investment bank for more than two years. Yruma is certainly taking a contrarian view on the company, but he brings up multiple issues that Amazon bulls should consider moving forward. The main risk Yruma cites is increasing competition from Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in both Amazon's e-commerce and cloud computing businesses.

Wal-Mart, the largest retailer in the offline world, has recently taken strides to close the gap between them and Amazon in the e-commerce space. Earlier this month, Wal-Mart began offering large discounts on some online orders when customers opt for in-store pickup. Increased competition is not the only concern for Amazon when it comes to e-commerce. In their most recent earnings report, Amazon provided a split between first-party (1P) and third-party (3P) vendors for the first time ever. 1P vendors sell wholesale to Amazon, while 3P vendors are independent sellers. The 16% growth rate in 1P growth in Q1 2017 was well below the 3P growth rate. As more businesses move towards a third-party relationship with Amazon, the company will have less control over inventory and pricing of the products it sells. This has already begun to hurt Amazon, which saw its North American operating margin fall 62 bps year-over-year in Q1 2017. This trend should continue to be a headwind to Amazon's revenue and profitability growth.

Along with the issues in e-commerce, Yruma and Pacific Crest noted that the company's cloud computing business could also be facing headwinds. The online retailer's Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit, which sells remote computing capacity to businesses, is facing increased competition from Microsoft. In their most recent quarter, Microsoft's cloud growth increased to 52% year-over-year, which was fueled by 93% annual growth for its Azure unit. In that same period, AWS's growth slowed to 43% year-over-year, down from 47% in Q4 2016. AWS is a big part of Amazon's business, accounting for almost 20% of the company's bottom line. This area is something investors should monitor closely, as any loss of market share in the cloud computing space to Microsoft would be detrimental to the company moving forward.

While Pacific Crest did not mention this in their report, I believe Amazon's big bet in India carries extraordinary risk. Amazon has sacrificed profits for investments over the past few years and one area where they've spent a lot of resources is India. Since officially launching in India 9 months ago, the company has increased its Prime selection in the country by 75% and announced 18 Indian original TV series. India's population is 1.2 billion and English is an official language of the country, so the subcontinent is often considered an attractive area for American and European businesses. While India sounds great on paper, few outside business have actually found much success there. Motorola, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Nokia, Starbucks, Vodafone, and Wal-Mart are all examples of large corporations who have struggled to gain much traction in the country or left entirely.

Pacific Crest and Yruma made it clear that they were not betting against Amazon, titling its letter to investors, "This is as Good as it Gets (for Now)." While the bank brings up multiple legitimate risks for investors, it would be crazy to bet against Amazon, which is why they are sector weight. Short-sellers lost $554.5 million on an average short position of $3.96 billion in 2016 and are down $953.8 million on an average short position of $4.72 billion year-to-date, so shorting the company is clearly a dangerous game to play.

Amazon is by no means a cheap stock. It currently trades at an almost 60x forward P/E and 23x price-to-book. The risks that Pacific Crest outlined and the stock's extremely high valuation multiples have forced me to watch from the sidelines. If Amazon shows the ability to combat the efforts of Wal-Mart and Microsoft, I will certainly revisit my opinion and I'm sure Pacific Crest will do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.