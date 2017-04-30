Ford Is Extremely Overvalued

Ford's heavy debt load gives it a massive enterprise value and makes market cap unreflective of its value from a holistic perspective.

Ford's (NYSE:F) market cap is $48 billion, but when we adjust for cash and debt, this gives us an enterprise value of $152 billion. Investors who think Ford's stock represents value are not accounting for its debt dominated capital structure. When a company has $143 billion in long-term debt, its market cap becomes somewhat unreflective of its value from a holistic perspective.

With its $152 billion enterprise value, Ford trades for an EV/EBITDA of 24 and this is not a small multiple for a firm with poor EBITDA growth, a highly mature market, and a somewhat stagnant top line. When we compare Ford's EV/EBITDA to other mega-cap American corporations, we see that Ford's EBITDA multiple is pricing in a significant amount of growth that simply isn't materializing.

F EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Ford's EV/EBITDA is even higher than tech firms like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and this is highly problematic because these companies, while in materially different sectors, have undeniably better topline and bottom line growth than Ford and better margins also - yet are given a weaker EV/EBITDA multiple.

Some would say that a more reflective comparison would be made between Ford and other mega-cap multinational automakers. But even here, Ford's EV/EBITDA is much higher than the competition.

F EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Headwinds in Every Major Region

As if financial overvaluation is not bad enough, Ford also has several company-specific headwinds in most of its major international segments.

1.) U.S - In the U.S market, auto sales are predicted to decline for 2017. Kelley Blue Book expects U.S. auto sales to be from 16.8M to 17.3M units, and this is a drop of 1% to 4% from the year prior. Ford may be one of the worst affected with 5.5% YoY decline expected for April.

2.) China - Ford's small engine vehicle sales in China are in free fall. Ford's Chinese business depended on a lucrative government tax credit for small engine vehicles. As soon as the incentive was removed, sales in the region tanked. And they will continue to tank as the Chinese government scales back support.

3.) Europe - Ford's European business has hitherto avoided the negative impacts of Brexit through currency hedges against the pound. However, these derivatives are set to expire this year, and this will significantly reduce Ford's European revenue contribution from the British market.

Conclusion

If you only looked at Ford's stock price and used a market cap dependent valuation metric like, for example, the P/S ratio. Ford may look fairly valued or even undervalued. However, when we consider the company's unusually high debt load and its large enterprise value, it becomes distinctly less attractive from a valuation perspective.

Some of this is due to Ford's credit division. But Ford is not the only automaker with a bank. GM is involved with credit as well, and no other comparable automaker comes close to Ford's massive EV/EBITA multiple. The main problem is that Ford's high multiple is not justified by the company's top or bottom line growth. In fact, Ford is facing headwinds in practically every international segment. The stock should be avoided in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.