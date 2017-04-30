Navios Maritime Midstream Partners' (NAP) CEO Angeliki Frangou on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017, 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Angeliki Frangou – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Erifili Tsironi – Chief Financial Officer

Ted Petrone – Vice Chairman

Analysts

John Humphery – Bank of America-Merrill Lynch

Donald Bogden – Wells Fargo

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Laura and good morning to all of you for joining us on today's call. We are pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2017. We reported $21.1 million of revenue and $14.7 million of EBITDA. We recently announced a distribution of $0.4225 per unit representing an annualized distribution over $1.59 per unit in current yield of about 14%. Our total unit coverage ratio for the distribution was a healthy 1.1 times for the quarter.

Investor sentiment in the MLP sector has materially improved since early 2016. The price appreciation within the MLP sector has caused the MLP units to tighten with the Libyan MLP now yielding about 7%. Unfortunately the recovery in the price of oil from the first quarter of 2016 low was accompanied by uncertainty of the market for oil transportation.

As a result in the first quarter, VLCCs support rate has experienced a great deal of volatility. The rate growing from above $50,000 per day in the early part of the first quarter to below $15,000 per day and not above $30,000 per day. This volatility act as a noble front on the price of publicly traded unit and also YPS with a result that the effective yield on those units are above two times Alerian MLP. We have been using this time constructively by being patient and actively considering opportunities in the SMP market. We believe that operations and policies will be rewarded.

Slide 4 summarizes our company positioning. NAP has long-term charges that provides visible cash flows and we expect over $400 million long-term contracted revenue with top tier companies. Our average charter duration of 4.1 years provides a significant forward visibility and allows whatever assets in markets. Moreover, we have purchase options for three VLCC vessels expiring in November 2018 to provide us with significant freight and distribution growth. Overall, we believe we have a solid revenue base for distribution to our unit call list now with the upside in profit sharing arrangement. Let us remind you that we had $4.9 million in the year 2016.

Our financial strength and flexibility is represented through our conservative leverage profile of 31.7 net debt to capitalization. Moreover Navios Group provides Navios Midstream significant economies of scale as well as to access the protection future creating acquisition. Our operating expenditures are fixed through December 2018 and are in line with the industry average.

Slide 5 outlines Navios Midstream strength, a fleet a 100% fixed through 2018 Included the backstop commitment from Navios Acquisition. In addition Navios Midstream enjoys profit sharing which generate $4.9 million in 2016 and $8 million in 2016. Also from the balance sheet perspective, Navios Midstream has now forward growth CapEx commitment in our debt maturities until 2020.

Our significant cash flow generation also provided an ability to increase distributions once MLP in energy markets becomes healthier. Under the management agreement with Navios Holdings, Navios Midstream operating expenses are fixed until December 2018. Moreover Navios Holdings sales economics of scale with Navios Midstream by charging no additional fee for technical or commercial management of which a fleet not any fee or share repurchase or any financial transactions.

During the quarter, we strengthened the collateral of our Term Loan B by contributing $10 million to the collateral package. We are also evaluating the sale and lease back structures with Chinese leasing houses as the structures provide a reasonable source of capital with favorable pricing and can also have longer maturity. As an update to our $25 million continuous offering program and into the second quarter of 2016, we have raised $3.9 million of equity in 2017 year-to-date.

Please turn to Slide 6 which provides details of the extension of the three purchase options until November 18, 2018. These fair market value purchase options provides a continue avenue for fleet and distribution growth. Navios Midstream's right to acquire vessels from the Navios Group along with its ability to purchase tankers directly from third parties through the other company to grow distribution fairly.

Slide 7 demonstrates our liquidity position. We have $48.3 million in cash and $197 of debt. Navios' profile is conservative with 31.7% in a debt to capitalization now committed growth to tax, no significant debt maturities until 2020.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over Tsironi, Navios Midstream, CFO. Eri?

Erifili Tsironi

Thank you, Angeliki, and good morning all. We'll briefly review our financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This financial information is included in the press release and summarized in the slide presentation on the company's website. During the quarter, our vessels continued their long-term employment with remaining average term of 4.1 years including the backstop.

Moving to the financial results that are shown on Slide 8; the revenue for the first quarter of 2017 decreased by $3 million to $21.1 million compared to $24.1 million for the same period in 2016. In Q1 2016, revenue reported to a high by $3 million due to their high rate for the vessels of Navios and $1.7 million of profit sharing reorganized for the quarter.

In the first quarter of 2017, we achieved a Navios time charter equivalent rate of $38,547 per day compared to $43,476 per day for the same period in 2016. All our vessels are fixed or long-term time charters with an average remaining raise 4.1 year.

Other expenses for the quarter including management fees and general and administrative expenses amounted to $5.9 million compared to $6 million for the same period last year. Our OpEx for the vessels excluding dry docking are fixed at $9,500 per day per vessel until December 2018 under the management agreement with Navios Bankers Management Inc.

EBITDA decreased by $3 million to $14.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to $17.7 for the same period in 2016. Net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $4.5 million or $0.21 per unit compared to $7.5 million or $0.36 per unit for the same quarter in 2016. Navios Midstream generated an operating surplus for the quarter of $9.5 million. Replacement and maintenance CapEx reserve for the period was $2.5 million. Our fleet continues its excellent operational performance. Vessel utilization for Q1 2017 was 99.5%. Turning to Slide 9 for the balance sheet highlights; cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash of $10 million was $48.3 million as of March 31, 2017 compared to $52.87 million as of December 31, 2016.

The decrease was mainly attributable to the following items. A $4.4 million cash out flow to coverage upcoming dry docking of one of our vessels. $2 million cash out flow to cover working capital required to be paid in advance of entering to the pool and $1.8 million revenue from pool earnings reach to the cash statement was a sit up in the quarter and in line with industry practice. Mainly as a result of these movements our other current assets increased by $10.2 million to $18.5 million as of March 31, 2017 compared to $8.3 million as of December 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017, Navios Midstream issued 315,846 common units under a continuous offering program and received net proceeds of $3.8 million. The net proceeds from the issuance of the general partnership units were $0.1 million. Long-term debt net of deferred finance cost and net of discount including current portion was $197 million. Our long-term debt related to the term loan bill facility concluded in June 2015 which was utilized to the financial previous credit facility and acquire two addition VLCCs.

Net debt to book capitalization of March 31, 2017 was at the comfortable level of 31.7%. As shown on the Slide 10, we declared the cash distribution for the first quarter of 2017 of $0.4225 per unit which translates into $1.69 on an annual basis. This distribution provides our unit holders with a yield of around 14%. The cash distribution is payable on May 11, 2017 begin the holders of record on May 5, 2017.

Total distributions for the quarter are approximately $9 million. Our common unit coverage for the quarter is 2.2 times and our total unit coverage is approximately 1.1 times. I would like to remind you that for U.S. tax brackets a portion of our distribution as a return of capital. Also we reported cumulative annual distributions to common unit holders on Form 1099.

I'll now pass the call Ted Petrone, our Vice Chairman to discuss Industry section.

Ted Petrone

Thank you, Eri. Please turn to Slide 11. Navios Midstream expects to receive approximately for that $400 million of long term contracted revenue for top tier companies. We have 4.1 years of average remaining employment with strong counterparties including the backstop commitments from Navios Acquisition. We have significant upside to profit sharing which was approximately $4.9 million in 2016.

Turning to Slide 12; Slide 12 shows 2017 cash flow cushion from a low break even. We expected to earn an average contracted daily base rate of $39,580. Our average fully loaded cost is $19,424. As you know, our daily operating costs include dry dock, general and administrative expenses, interest expenses and capital repayment. Navios Midstream enjoys a vessel operating expenses in line with the industry average. The operating costs under this management agreement with Navios Holdings are fixed at current levels until December 2018.

Turning to Slide 13; world crude consumption has generally grown for the past 30 years with declines in '08 and '09 due to the global financial crisis. Starting in 2010, world crude oil and refine product consumption returned to its pattern of growth, the structural drivers going forward on moderate VLCC fleet growth increasing demand from the Asian economies particularly China and India as well as the growth in the U.S. and the Eurozone. Behind that projected global GDP growth for 2017 and '18 of 0.5% and 3.6% respectively led by emerging in developing markets growth of 4.5% in '17 and 4.8% in 2018. Growth in emerging markets is a key driver in future oil demand. Increases in world GDP growth year-on-year had generally led to higher time generates with VLCC.

Please turn the Slide 14. As noted in the top half of Slide 14 in terms of ton miles the moving of crude from West Africa and South America to China uses about as many VLCCs as is the movement from the Arabian Gulf even though the Arabian Gulf shipped about 2 tons more oil to China. With relatively steady demand in the U.S. increases in crude production have led to increased exports heading to ton miles.

From November 2016 to January of this year, the U.S. export of about 2 million barrels per month to China. Near-term new crude exports streams from West Africa, Brazil and other Atlantic based suppliers to the new refineries in the Eastern Hemisphere should help increase the ton miles to support VLCC rates. The expansion of west to east crude movements can be seen in the bottom part of the Slide which shows spot VLCC fixtures from load courts west to U.S. headed to the east continue to expand as a portion of total fixtures.

Please turn to Slide 15. China is the world's second largest consumer of oil, importing about half of these requirements. Chinese imports had more than doubled since January 2009 representing a 15% CAGR. Chinese crude imports reached an all-time record high of 9.2 million barrels per day in launch with this year and have averaged 8.53 million barrels per day for Q1 which represents a 1.2 million barrels per day increase or 16% over Q1 of 2016. Additional refinery openings going forward should add about 1.1 million barrels per day in crude demand by the end of this year with a further 2.4 million barrels per day to come on stream from 2018 to 2020.

As you can see in the upper right and then in the table below on a per capita basis U.S. oil usage is 6.9 times that of China, European usage is 3.1 times and world usage is 1.5 times. If China goes to world per capita consumption level, China would require an additional 271 VLCCs, assuming how crude is important by sea. This represents an expansion in the existing fleet by about 40%.

Please turn to Slide 16. According to BP's latest worldwide oil demand projections to 2035 more than half of the increase in demand will come from China and India. A significant portion of additional demand will come from the Middle East meaning that less crude will leave that area as exports. Majority of supply increases will come from non-OPEC Atlantic based resources and in conjunction with less Mideast exports should increase ton miles from VLCCs going forward.

Please turn to Slide 17. Slide 17 shows the balance between the new billing orderbook and the pull of scrap candidates. Even with the recent pickup in new billing orders to current contracted orderbook of 93 vessels is much less than 169 that are 15-year of age or older. Given the outlook for continued ton mile growth, the supply and demand fundamentals remained healthy going forward.

Please turn to Slide 18. Non-delivery remained high, last year at 36% and had continued that trend so far posting a 27% non-delivery rate in Q1 of 2017. Forecast of net fleet growth for 2017 is approximately 31 VLCCs or 4.4%. We know two VLCCs scraped in Q1 of this year.

Thank you I would now like to turn the call back over to Angeliki.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Ted. And we open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of John Humphery of Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

John Humphery

Hi, good morning. How are all of you.

Ted Petrone

Good, good.

John Humphery

Ted, I just wanted to start back on Slide 16, this is nice detail. If you could just sort of go through back to that dynamic where demand continues to grow steadily, but where you see the opportunity or sort of the risks for the VLCC market as supply sort of shifts where it's coming from the world?

Ted Petrone

Well I think let's just talk about what's happening in the last few months here. We had OPEC cut, but you've got a tremendous amount of oil coming out of West Africa. I'm just reading today now the Libyan they'd be back on the market, Brazil, Kazakhstan. So the cut that we're seeing in OPEC, let's say you get with Russia which looks like you're not going to continue with it going forward. 1.2 million barrels out of the Middle East which we're missing. When you look at the ton mile issue, all you need is about 600,000 to 700,000 tons per day coming at Atlantic and that certainly has helped keep the rates in the low 30s in Q1.

But going forward, the demands start coming out of the East right, and more oils coming out of the Western Atlantic, so the ton mile issue will grow against that. On the on the supply side, think about it this way, you have 107 vessels that are 17 years of age or older. On paper today the orderbook in 92. Let's take 30% non-deliveries is 65%. So in the long run, it looks very healthy in terms supply and demand fundamentals where you add the ton miles and even if volumes is going to go up. And if the volume -- the demand continues to grow which is about 80.5% coming, the demand growth comes out in east and you're getting all the new oil and what else, I think ton miles versus the net fleet growth over the next few years, looks very good, even though you have headwinds today.

John Humphery

Great. Thank you. That's great color. I guess as shifting now a little bit to capital issues, the continuous offering program. If you could just sort of go into both the continuous offering program and sale leaseback opportunities that you're looking at. Are those more for being able to cover distribution in the near-term or more an eye on the vessel options in 2018 and potentially growing the fleet? Just wanted an update, it's more of a backstop to get you through this soft patch or if those are opportunistic measures for fleet growth in the future.

Angeliki Frangou

No, actually, it's very opportunistic. If you see our coverage is 1.1 times and if you don't take it deeply you are over 2.2 times. So our coverage of our distribution is very solid. What we are looking is on the sale leaseback, what we care about is extending our maturities, even though our average is 20-20, we have found very attractive financing where from the point of view of spread of all and maturities takes us over to 20-27. So if you can get over half of your debt to go 20-27, you had attractive financial -- much better attractive financial in terms of what you have. I think that's a very good idea.

On diversifying your source of date and also really creating a much better balance. Now the continuous program together with if you see the cash we have in the ability we could easily do in additional acquisition which we also if we have the maturity, [indiscernible], you don't have one single point in this balance sheet that will be effective. And we have seen that the operation is paid off as values of second hand vessels make sense. During this sale is back we create a good opportunity of acquiring cash in our balance sheet additional vessel and creating more cash flows.

John Humphery

Sorry Angeliki, I just missed. You said the opportunity you're looking at second hand vessels primarily.

Angeliki Frangou

Yes.

John Humphery

Okay.

Angeliki Frangou

The second hand vessels provide the best opportunities. And I think there is a good -- I mean if you see relative values with a volatility that existed in the VLCC and we showed in Q1, you had all the market going from $50,000 to as low as around $15,000 averaging over 35%. So this is a good environment where this kind of an uncertainty is good for us values and ability to acquire vessels. Overall we think that the VLCC market will be getting stronger for the second half and having a good opportunity where you can acquire an asset is a good property for the company.

John Humphery

Okay. So if I have you the right, the sale leaseback gives you an opportunity to move maturities from 2022 back to 2027 making future acquisitions easier as.

Angeliki Frangou

Yeah.

John Humphery

You push out the maturity.

Angeliki Frangou

The sale leaseback gives you the ability not to have a single maturity in 2020. So if you spread let's say over half of your maturity to 2027 that's a very attractive part, you don't have a single point where your entire balance sheet has to be refinanced. Also if you have spread, if you do it at an attractive spread which is lower than what we are paying today, I think also that's very attractive. So these are the issue that, we show on the sale leaseback that is very attractive. You diversify your source of financing. You do not have one single point of maturity, but you have -- you create two different points, you have no LTVs that will affect you, and you have a better spread, so all this makes a lot of sense for us.

John Humphery

Great, thank you. And if I can just ask one last one. Kind of the regulatory changes that are coming, do you see those as tightening the market or being mature or is it more a matter of the ages of fleet that you should get fleet rationalization there.

Ted Petrone

You know, thank you for asking that because I was thinking when I was done answering I should have mentioned that you know there has been two shifts scrap. I do think some of these older VLCCs will have to think very hard about going into special surveys. When you have water ballast and emissions on top of each other, going forward I do think it does help increase scrapping going forward. So I think it's positive.

Angeliki Frangou

One of the things we put in page 17, and I think it's a very good page that has created, if you see the entire orderbook is 93 vessels and 107 vessels that are 17 years and older. Importantly, if you see for 2000, the 20 year and all the vessels, 35 vessels versus an orderbook of 32 vessels, so this is an interesting data point. If you take in effect that all the nation ballast water etcetera will be coming even with an extension you will have to face them somewhere by 2019 or something like that, you see that there is a good amount of vessels that will be scrapped.

John Humphery

Great, thank you so much. That's it for me.

Ted Petrone

Yeah.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Donald Bogden of Wells Fargo.

Donald Bogden

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question is around U.S. crude exports. We've seen U.S. exports pick over 1 million barrels at times this year with a number of VLCCs being reversed lighted for just Asia. Are you seeing on the market and are you able to quantify or sort of estimate how much crude you think is moving to Asia as well as your expectations around that trade going forward into the second half of 2017, 2018.

Ted Petrone

Yeah, well I think you are right. I think last week we did 1.2 million barrels per day over the last week. That's a second week in the last month, we've got over 1 million barrels. And it looks like you know the first exports that were coming out last year were smaller vessels going to Europe. I think they are now going to bother field. And you're right, there are refineries in the state are at 94% capacity now, and we're just coming out of the maintenance season. So there is not a lot more we can consider from refinery. So as we continue to -- the shale oil creation is now, every week it goes up in terms of what we're going to take out of the ground. So it's going to have to go somewhere. I don't think it's going to be changing any trading routes, but it just adds to the overall Atlantic balance where add Libya, and like a said before, add West Africa, add Brazil, now add a little bit out of farther spots away from the from the Far East. And you guys know better than we do it. It's a change on the margin that changed markets then just a few of those cargos can have a big effect in terms of the supply and demand going forward, so I think it helps. But I don't think it's a major game changer, but it certainly helps.

Donald Bogden

Okay. Thanks for that color. My next question is just around asset values and SMP liquidity. We've seen some M&A tailwinds emerged in the space in recent months especially compared back to Q4 of last year. Were assets values at or near last cycle lows? Can you talk a bit to SMP liquidity in the space? Is there is amount of buyers and sellers relatively bounced or are you seeing people begin to step into the market and trying to time that asset value, asset values or so to so to speak?

Angeliki Frangou

I think you don't have any extent to give you a big outsiders coming in. You have less of the mega buyer. These are the bigger regions that we saw from last cycle where you saw amounts. And that created a lot of the new building. We see clearly that's not the play anymore, so people are all there. The buyers are already active in the market as they will buy second hand vessels, which is overall is a good market because they are creating a quite significant over capacity.

Donald Bogden

Okay. That's it. Go ahead, Ted.

Ted Petrone

I just said, this is a liquid market.

Donald Bogden

Got you. And I guess just one follow-up on sort of your reference to new builds there. We've seen about 16 new buildings done to-date which is roughly in line with the last year's level, sort of full year level. Do you think that's more efforts by the yard to fill prompt birth capacity that is sort of a trend and pick up in new build ordering across the board again based on your comments that you gave, second hand asset values and more attractive at this point in the cycle?

Angeliki Frangou

Yes. You see also that's why we put that orderbook in the deck of the pages. Don't forget they have also lot of options which create sometimes before they say, oh, I have also this option and it's also creating more of the fully booked and you know also shows the optionality for the owner to get additional space. So I don't see craziness in the new buildings. I mean if you remember in the previous period, we saw quite a significant new building ordering. I mean we have not seen this time out.

Ted Petrone

No I don't think you're going to see a straight trend line here from this. I think you just had to sort of bunch up at the beginning of the year. We don't anticipate this type of ordering, but what I do think a lot of the - building up some space and we don't worry to the 19 deliveries. I don't see a lot of this coming.

Donald Bogden

Okay. That's it for me. As always thanks for the call guys.

Ted Petrone

You're welcome.

Angeliki Frangou

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. I'll now turn the call to Mrs. Angeliki Frangou for any closing remarks.

Angeliki Frangou

This completes our presentation for the quarter. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for participating in today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

