Lowe's: A Strong Buy At Today's Price

As we move into the spring home-buying season, clouds are beginning to form on the horizon. Mortgage rates are increasing, there's a shortage of available housing to meet demand, and new housing starts are falling. This is arguably a worry for those involved with home-building supplies, as a lack of building means less demand from professional home builders. Whilst investors may be concerned that Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and its sensational run are coming to an end, we think the home remodeling market will more than offset any declines.

As inflation ticks upwards, the Fed has signaled its intention to lift rates at a reasonable pace. The current expectation is for three rate hikes this year, leaving rates in the 125 to 150 basis points range. The knock-on effect of this is the end of cheap money and of course rising mortgage rates. We feel this will lead to fewer housing starts and a drop in the availability of housing. All in all, we expect this shortage to drive house prices higher, which in turn will encourage homeowners to focus on upgrading and renovating their existing homes, readying them for the market.

But it's not just this that we expect to drive the renovation boom. Spending on DIY projects reached a new record high last year and is expected to keep rising as more and more baby boomers, approximately 10,000 per day, retire. As well as the boomers, recent studies have found that millennials burdened with student debt and a growing sense of independence are likely to snap up affordable single person housing. Typically neglected due to being in the hands of elderly home owners for many years, the single person homes are likely to require a reasonable amount of maintenance. So we expect the millennial will head to stores like Lowe's in order to upgrade their new house to meet their needs.

While Lowe's and rival Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are two big-box retailers which stand to benefit most from any kind of renovation boom, we believe Lowe's is the one with most to gain. We feel Home Depot aims their business slightly more towards the construction side than DIY renovations, whereas Lowe's is more renovation and DIY-focused.

Although things look favorable for Lowe's, it is worth remembering that its shares have rallied strongly over the last few years. Whilst we like to invest in companies with strong macro trends backing up the business, we also like to avoid paying over the odds to own a slice of a company. As such, we will only invest at the right price. The good news here is that Lowe's ticks all these boxes. As you can see below, the company's shares have had a tendency to trade in the 21x to 25x earnings range in recent years. In order to be conservative, we have chosen to value its shares on a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.

For FY 2017 management has provided full-year diluted earnings per share guidance of $4.64. Considering the strong macro trends from the renovation boom and the company's roll-out of around 35 new stores, we feel extremely confident that Lowe's will at the very least deliver on its guidance. In light of this we have a price target of $96.44 on Lowe's shares. Which would mean a potential return in the region of 15% from its last close price.

In our opinion this potential return and the strong macro trends supporting its future growth makes Lowe's one of the best retail investment options available to investors today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.