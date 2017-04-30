Franklin Financial Network's (FSB) CEO Richard Herrington on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 09:00 ET

Executives

Richard Herrington - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sarah Meyerrose - Chief Financial Officer

Myers Jones - Chief Credit Officer

Analysts

Tyler Stafford - Stephens Incorporated

Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point

Peyton Green - Piper Jaffray

Daniel Cardenas - Raymond James

Richard Herrington

Good morning and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2017 earnings call. I am here this morning with Sarah Meyerrose, our Chief Financial Officer and Myers Jones, our Chief Credit Officer. I will start our discussion this morning with a brief overview of our first quarter performance and a few comments on the steps we have taken to strengthen the company for the future. Sarah and Myers will review our financial results in more detail. Then we will open it up for your questions.

We are pleased with our results for the first quarter, the highlights of which are presented on Page 3. We always measure our performance in the context of three key metrics, soundness, growth and profitability. Under the heading of soundness, our asset quality continues strong with non-performing loans at 21 basis points at the quarter end and net charge-offs at 7 basis points for the quarter. Additionally, we are well-capitalized by any measure. Growth in loans and earnings were robust. Our loans grew 37% as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Net income climbed 27.8% and diluted earnings per share were $0.58 a share, a 5.5% growth compared to the first quarter of 2016 on a 23% increase in weighted average shares as a result of our November 2016 secondary offering. As expected, due to the equity offering, our key profitability metrics, return on average assets and return on tangible common equity declined a bit sequentially and year-over-year. We expect both of these measurements to improve in the quarters ahead as we further leverage the equity that we raised.

Page 4 presents a summary of our net income growth sequentially and year-over-year as well as comparison of our key profitability metrics. We produced strong revenue growth for the quarter, with a 22.7% increase in interest income. Non-interest income increased 29.9%, in part due to the impact of improved mortgage rate structure during the quarter on our mortgage loans held-for-sale. By holding growth in non-interest expense to 20.7%, we significantly improved our efficiency ratio despite the increased costs related to upgrading our core processing system and our infrastructure investment. Our income tax rate improved noticeably, reflecting the use of municipal – tax-free municipal bonds in our investment portfolio and other effective tax strategies. We also achieved a 20.1% increase in our tangible book value per share year-over-year.

I would like to take a moment to reflect on our historic growth and development. As we approach our 10th anniversary in November, it is important to look at our past and understand how we have prepared for the future. As you know, we have grown rapidly over the past decade and went from a startup bank in 2007 to almost $3.5 billion in assets and nearly $2 billion in loans and we still have more than 7 months left before our 10th anniversary. Throughout our history and even with rapid growth, our asset quality has remained strong with minimal problem assets and net loan losses for the decade of only $3.3 million. This commitment to asset quality is a cornerstone of our bank, importantly contributing to our earnings of $67 million since the bank opened.

In our last – in our call last quarter, we presented a slide that showed our net income grew at a 67% compounded growth rate over the last 5 years. Most of that growth occurred in the last 3 years, which produced 85% compounded annual growth. In addition, since the end of 2013, we have grown from about $800 million in assets to $3.5 billion today. So, we transformed quickly from a small, rapidly growing bank to a much larger and still rapidly growing bank, which we believe has been great for our customers, our employees, our shareholders and our communities. We recognized it as a larger bank. We not only face new challenges, but we also have the greater resources and talents to address these challenges as well as the opportunities that come with greater economies of scale.

Therefore in 2016, we committed to reinvesting in our company to reengineer key systems, processes, procedures, management disciplines and infrastructure. Effectively, our goal has been to reinvent our ability to meet the challenges and opportunities we have for the foreseeable future as a growing publicly held financial institution. Most of this investment incurred over the last two quarters although there are some remaining expenses to be completed in the current quarter. In addition to a significant investment in dollars, the process has demanded substantial resources in time and focus of our management team.

We are primarily focused on three major areas of our infrastructure. First, we completed the reengineering of our core processing system in the first quarter this year. We expect this system to improve our efficiency and effectiveness of essentially all of our operations, while scaling easily to meet our needs to grow in years to come. Secondly, we have expanded and upgraded the infrastructure processes and procedures for both our compliance and corporate risk management functions to ensure our ability to meet regulatory guidelines as we continue to grow. Third, we have invested in similar overhaul of the bank’s management and personnel infrastructure, policies and procedures. In total, we expect this investment will help us sustain our profitability and our credit quality by providing us the intelligence and the capabilities to manage the growing complexities not just from our business model, but also of the operating, competitive and regulatory environments we face as a large, growing bank. We are excited about the capabilities we’ve developed. While we will continue to have some level of focus on expanding and improving our capabilities, we are also very pleased to have this process behind us, so we can focus more fully on the profitable growth of the company.

Now, here is Sarah and Myers to address the financial results in more detail.

Sarah Meyerrose

Thank you, Richard and good morning everyone. We appreciate you being with us this morning. As usual, we have structured the financial and operating review, as Richard mentioned earlier, to analyze our performance in terms of soundness and I am going to focus mostly on asset quality, on growth and profitability.

Beginning on Page 5, we will look at asset quality. The left hand chart shows non-performing loans to total loans, which improved to only 21 basis points of total loans or $4 million at the end of the first quarter. The improvement was primarily related to two single project relationships with the bank that we discussed in the fourth quarter call. So I will ask Myers to give us an update on those loans.

Myers Jones

Good morning. Thanks Sarah. Both of these loans were present as non-performers at the end of Q4. One involves residential real estate and one involves commercial real estate. They are single asset relationships. The residential real estate has migrated into the other real estate column. This property is located in a highly desirable area of Nashville. So we anticipate that one will be liquidated rather rapidly. The other one involves a commercial property that the borrower has obtained a contract for sale. We expect, again that one to be resolved reasonably and do not anticipate any undue risk of loss in either relationship.

Sarah Meyerrose

Thank you, Myers. If you go back to Page 5 in your deck, on the right hand side, we have presented our Texas ratio compared to a national peer group of banks. As most in this audience know, Texas ratio measures restructured non-accrual loans plus foreclosed real estate as a percentage of total equity capital and loan losses and the allowance for loan losses. We have maintained this long-term performance relative to peers due to an intentional focus on lower risk segments of our core real estate business and strict adherence to credit and underwriting standards, as well as by the quality of our borrowers and their projects.

Turning to Page 6, you will note that net charge-offs for the quarter increased 3 basis points to 7 basis points of total loans or $300,000 from the fourth quarter of 2016. Not shown on this chart, our allowance for loan and lease losses stayed consistent with the fourth quarter at 0.93% of total loans, which is more than 4x the amount of non-performers. At the end of the first quarter, our real estate portfolio represented 76.9% of total loans. If you turn to Page 7, you will see a pie chart showing the diversity of this portfolio. Consistent with Franklin Synergy’s long-term operating philosophy, preponderance of these loans are related to residential real estate with 19.8% of the portfolio in residential closed in one-to-four family, 10% in home equity lines of credit, and 30.1% in construction, which is fundamentally residential. Only 3% of our loan portfolio is in acquisition and development loans, which of course is historically the riskiest category. Even our commercial real estate lending, which is 35.8% of our real estate portfolio is focused on less risky sectors of the market with very little exposure to large income producing projects that generally carry the greatest risk. That would be things like hotels, motels and apartment complexes.

Turning to growth on Page 8, you will see the total loans at quarter end of 36.8% or $528 million, compared with the first quarter of last year. That’s a consistent pace on an annualized sequential basis also. This growth rate is slightly ahead of the 25% to 30% range we continue to expect overall in 2017 and simply resulted from high quality continuing demand driven by the robust economic activity that continues in this Middle Tennessee market.

If you will move to Page 9, we provide a comparable quarter loan growth by type, demonstrating a significant growth in most categories with the largest percentage increases in owner occupied commercial real estate and residential one-to-four family. Again, this demonstrates our commitment to focus our resources on the lower risk segments of real estate. We are also pleased with the 44% growth year-over-year in commercial lending, which includes loans to the healthcare industry of approximately $160 million or just 8% of total loans. The other $287 million in the commercial total has no specific industry concentration.

Moving to the liability side of the balance sheet on Page 10, we highlighted the growth and change in our mix of deposits over the past five quarters. Because of our servicing capabilities, we have been able to attract the deposit operating accounts, which are reflected in interest bearing checking, as well as short-term time deposits of large governmental entities. Let’s turn to profitability on Page 11, which illustrates an incremental quarter-over-quarter decline in our net interest margin. This is due to continuing changes in our balance sheet mix as well as changes in the yield curve. Yield on earning assets slipped 2 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, due in part to changes in our mix of earning assets as the capital leverage program increased the size of our investment portfolio relative to loans. As our loan growth continues, we will fund the additional demand in part by reducing the size of the investment portfolio, changing the mix again. In addition, loan yields decreased 1 basis point from quarter-to-quarter and funding costs increased 7 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The funding costs increased a bit as a result of the change in mix and modest lengthening of maturity in anticipation of further rate increases in 2017 and forward.

If you move to Page 12, we have detailed the 29.9% increase in year-over-year non-interest income. Reversing the situation we experienced last quarter, the most significant element of this improvement was the $700,000 increase in the valuation of our held for sale mortgage loans as a result of a decline in mortgage rates late in the first quarter of 2017. The valuation adjustment was complemented by a 34.3% growth in mortgage production for the quarter versus prior year despite a seasonal decline in production sequentially. Other fee income sources performed as we expected.

As shown on Page 13, first quarter non-interest operating expense increased 20.7% year-over-year and this was in spite of an 84% increase in our FDIC assessment expense. That increase in assessment expense was caused by a significant change in the calculation methodology effective third quarter for banks our size. Salaries and benefits increased 23.3% for the quarter, reflecting the investment in talent that Richard spoke about, both in customer facing and support functions, more overtime pay as we completed an upgrade to a new core operating system and higher volume driven mortgage banking commissions. Despite these increases in costs, we continued to benefit from revenue driven economies of scale and focused expense management, resulting in a record efficiency ratio of just 51.63%, an improvement of 128 basis points year-over-year and 292 basis points on a sequential quarter basis.

With that, thank you again for being with us this morning. And I will now turn the call back to Richard.

Richard Herrington

Thank you, Sarah and Myers. Let me close by reiterating that our results for the last two quarters show clearly that despite the demands and distraction of upgrading and reinventing our infrastructure, our team has maintained their focus on serving our customers, which has resulted in our continued momentum to build a very special bank. Our colleagues are truly the heart and soul of this company and they drive our success. Our investment during this period is ultimately giving this innovative and entrepreneurial team the best tools we can to enable them to do their jobs. We have recognized their hard work and thank them for their professionalism. They are the foundation of our confidence in the company’s long-term growth potential.

With that, thank you for being with us this morning. Operator, we are open – now ready to open and answer questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Tyler Stafford from Stephens Incorporated. Please go ahead with your question.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, good morning guys.

Richard Herrington

Good morning.

Tyler Stafford

Congratulations on a nice quarter. I wanted to start on credit and Richard and maybe more so for Myers, we have obviously seen some healthcare issues this quarter from some other banks, I just wanted to get your – take your temperature on your healthcare portfolio, what are you seeing there from a trend perspective, how do you feel about the health of that healthcare portfolio?

Myers Jones

Tyler, good morning, we have not seen any evidence of any deterioration within that segment of the portfolio. As you know, that sector is categorized by lengthy loan agreements requiring very frequent updates and financial information and substantial loan covenants and operational covenants. We have not seen those covenants being broken, any strain on those. We have not actually been a real seeker of what I would term higher risk and higher yield relationships. I’d rather argue about loan yields with Richard than credit issues. So, I will say one of the things that we have done since day one is we have assigned a higher reserve to those credits not because we anticipated a higher level of loan losses or because we were actually looking at increasing our risk profile, but because of our real no history in that sector. So at the end of Q1, our reserve on that segment of the portfolio was 1.48%.

Richard Herrington

Tyler, I would just add that there is some parallel in our perspective with CRE lending and healthcare lending. Those are broad terms that have a significant variance of risk within the categories. As Myers has pointed out, within the healthcare industry, we have been extremely careful, methodical. We hold them to a fairly higher standard than perhaps some of the other banks may do, but we think this is important for us. We want to be in healthcare lending, because Nashville was the healthcare capital of the country, but we want to do it with appropriate level of risk.

Tyler Stafford

Myers, can you give us anymore color on the makeup of that healthcare book? Just for example what are – how large are a few of your larger credits? How many loans are within that book? How much of those healthcare credits are dependent on reimbursements?

Myers Jones

A number of them, Tyler, are dependent on reimbursements, but we look for the reimbursement sources that have less reimbursement risk as far as clawbacks go. If you look at the sectors, our top 10 healthcare relationships would provide 75% of the total that Sarah mentioned earlier of $160 million. So, we have very what I would say limited number of customers in that sector. So, they are fairly sizable. If you look at it, we have got some post-acute care nursing providers, a nuclear pharmacy, neuro-monitoring company, dialysis company, two, three hospital operators, a vet organization and some medical device companies. So, if that gives you any flavor for what – the healthcare industry that we are serving.

Richard Herrington

The largest commitment to any one healthcare borrower at this time is $17 million. To put that in perspective, our legal lending limit is close to $45 million, $46 million. So while we are making larger loans, we feel like that size of the loans we are making are compatible with our capital and our risk profile.

Myers Jones

And Tyler, we talked about healthcare a great deal and it’s certainly been a part of our diversification of the portfolio. But as Sarah mentioned, if you look at, it represents approximately 8% of the outstanding loan volume at the end of Q1.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, very good. And just to be clear, you did say that the specific reserve to the healthcare portfolio is $148 million?

Myers Jones

Yes.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. Yes. I think I missed a couple of the details about the composition of the non-accrual, that $4.1 million. Myers, can you go over that again and just the expectations for resolution on those?

Myers Jones

One was a residential property, Tyler that was a problem loan at the end of Q4. It is now in the ORE portfolio at the end of Q1. It’s a single-family residence, detached and it has been placed on the market late in March and it is a very highly desirable area of Nashville is where the property is located and we think it will be highly marketable. I don’t anticipate any loss in it. The other is a single asset commercial type property. We are the senior lender in that credit. There are some junior positions in that credit. And currently, the borrower has a contract to sell the facility. And again, we think that, that one will be retired without any loss.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. And maybe just the last one for me, shifting over to expenses, just given that the conversion for the new core processing system is done and the investments you have made, should there be some expenses that can now – that had been running pretty heavy that can now fall out going forward now that the conversion is completed?

Richard Herrington

Yes, there will be some, Tyler. The biggest expense has been the effort and focus of not only the management team, but the employees here on making a successful conversion or migration. We will see some additional economies of scale as we move forward. Our estimate is we spent about a total of $600,000 over the last two quarters getting ready for the conversion, getting – upgrading our regulatory systems, upgrading our management systems and we will begin to see that come back to us in the form of better operating cost in the next couple of quarters.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. Very good. Congratulations guys. Thanks again.

Richard Herrington

Thanks, Tyler.

And our next question comes from Laurie Hunsicker from Compass Point. Please go ahead with your question.

Laurie Hunsicker

Yes. Hey, good morning.

Richard Herrington

Good morning.

Laurie Hunsicker

Just to follow-up on the expenses, so are you suggesting that as we look forward to next quarter, that some of that $600,000 you spent over the last two quarters will actually come down?

Richard Herrington

Some of it will come down. For example, as Sarah mentioned, a lot of that was over time during the conversion. Some of it was consulting fees that we used to help us get through these periods. So, we will see some reduction in that expense.

Laurie Hunsicker

And so, if you were to quantify it, maybe $300,000 of it comes off or $400,000?

Richard Herrington

Yes, I think $300,000 is a reasonable number.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. Thanks. And then how should we think about margin? I realized there is a big flux here. Can you help us directionally think about that? I mean, I know, normally your 1Q is higher you have the leverage program, tremendous growth. I mean, how should we be thinking about margin?

Richard Herrington

The first quarter was down and three reasons. Number one was the seasonality of our local government deposits. They reached their highpoint in February and began to fall significantly thereafter. The second factor was the execution of our capital leverage program. We added approximately $325 million of lower yield, lower risk investments to leverage our capital. The third factor was that we did see some increase in cost of funds coming from the rising interest rates. Specifically, local government deposits were tied to the 90-day treasury rate and that rate jumped up in the fourth quarter and the 90-day delay gets us into the first quarter. So, we did see our margins fall during the first quarter. Historically, the second quarter has tended to be flat to down. We think that’s a possibility. The third and fourth quarter should trend back up. The biggest factor driving is what Sarah mentioned is the fact that we will be taking the cash flow from our investment portfolio and reinvesting it in higher yielding loan growth. We also will see some benefit in the second, third and fourth quarters from the increasing interest rates, specialty prime rate. Many of our loans have a floor and we are now beginning to move rates above that floor. So, we will see some additional increase in our margin. So, long explanation, basically what we see is relatively flat this quarter and a pickup in third and fourth quarters. Also…

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then just to clarify, outside of your leverage program in that – I understand typically 1Q is your highest margin quarter. Is that correct, typically?

Richard Herrington

No, it is hard to answer that, because we have had so many different things going. And typically, the first quarter is moderate, the second quarter is down and third and fourth quarter, tend to trend back up. Again, the first quarter was down primarily because of the leverage program. If you took that out, our margins would have been up in the first quarter.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, that’s helpful. And then as we think about tax rate, what is that looking like as you mentioned in your tax planning strategy? Should we be thinking about still a 32% rate for this year or is it slightly better, 31%, 32%?

Sarah Meyerrose

Yes. Laurie this is Sarah, I think if you are in the 31% range, that’s going to be very close to where we are, so not a great deal of change. We will just continue to work with it.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. And then on your loan growth, which was tremendous, how should we be thinking about that for the duration of the year?

Richard Herrington

Let me first answer that and then we will let Myers to add some flavor to it. Laurie, we continued to be very surprised by the strength of our loan demand and we are talking about not marginal credits. We are talking about very good credits. We just continue to see a lot of good borrowers wanting to work with our bank. We think at some point in time, the growth will slowdown because just as the law of large numbers, this year we were thinking that we would see on an annual basis 25% of 30%. That’s probably still reasonable. But the encouraging thing though is that we are seeing just high quality credits and they are not all real estate and especially they are not all CRE.

Myers Jones

Laurie, this is Myers. We still see a very strong loan pipeline in the first quarter actually with the loan growth that you see reported. We participated somewhere between $10 million and $15 million in loan volume. So those were larger credits that we were managing the segmentation of our portfolio. So we still see a very strong loan demand in the Nashville MSA, which is where we basically loan.

Laurie Hunsicker

That’s great. And Myers, do you have the actual corresponding dollar amount on non-accruals, in other words what your CRE non-accruals were your resi, your construction and your C&I, consumer, do you have those numbers?

Myers Jones

I don’t have them in front of me, Laurie. I will be glad to look those up and call you back.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, that’s great. And then Richard, just one last question, obviously you provided color around upgrading your compliance and risk management, which is great, but can you take us a little bit deeper in terms of where you now stand with the regulators on those issues?

Richard Herrington

We feel – Laurie, that we are making very good progress. We are getting positive feedback from regulators in understanding that we are investing heavily into risk management systems that meet their guidelines. I think beyond that, I can’t say much other than the fact that we feel comfortable with the progress we are making and I think our regulatory team feels like we are making progress.

Laurie Hunsicker

Can you share with us when you are next going to be reviewed?

Richard Herrington

Yes, our safety and soundness exam is scheduled first week of September, to begin in the first week of September.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then just one last question, regarding Civic, how should we be thinking about the timing on that, I realize it’s somewhat hinged on this, but how should we be thinking about that?

Richard Herrington

Our basic thought is we are shooting to get it done by the end of the year. We are hopeful we can do it quicker, but I think for planning purposes, we are just thinking about the end of the year.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. Thanks. I will leave it there.

Myers Jones

Laurie, this is Myers again. I have found some numbers. Hopefully, this will answer your question regarding the non-performing loans to total loan ratios. From March of 2016, it was 0.21 – excuse me, it was 0.12. And June, it was 0.1, September was 0.1, December was 0.35 and we are down to 0.21 at the end of Q1 ‘17.

Laurie Hunsicker

I am sorry do you have actual dollar amounts that go with the various loan categories?

Myers Jones

No, I don’t have that…

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. I will follow-up with you offline. Yes.

Myers Jones

Well, it’s a very limited number, so.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. No, I appreciate it. Your credit is very high. So thank you.

Our next question comes from Peyton Green from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead with your question.

Peyton Green

Yes. Good morning. So Myers, I think you referenced that the pipeline was quite strong, how would you expect to manage loan volumes going forward with more participations out. And then I guess from a characterization perspective, is the pipeline stronger than it was a quarter ago or six months ago, maybe give us an idea of what you are seeing economically in the market?

Myers Jones

Well, we still see a very strong economy locally [indiscernible]. I would assess it’s certainly not less strong. I would say it’s equal to. It’s maybe slightly stronger than what we saw before. The market continues to be robust. We are I guess always looking for what’s going on in the market from an out of territory provider. The Nashville Business Journal just ran an article that was, as of the end of Q1, that there are $2.8 billion of construction projects going on in the core area of Nashville. There are 28 cranes on-site and I guess that equates to about $100 million per crane. But to give you kind of a flavor of where we are, we have one project in that total. $11.5 million is what we have committed. And I will tell you that the majority of that $2.8 billion is being provided by out of territory lenders. So, it’s a very active market, but we are always watching for any change.

Peyton Green

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Winston Evans [ph]. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Richard, good morning.

Richard Herrington

Hi Winston.

Unidentified Analyst

On your improvements with your systems and the investments you have made, your net interest margin has improved, how low can this efficiency – I misspoke, not your net interest margin, your efficiency ratio has improved, how low can this efficiency ratio reasonably expected to go with your new systems?

Richard Herrington

Winston, it’s a good question. It’s a balancing act. The two biggest determinants of profitability are net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. We could improve our net interest margin by opening more branches, which would deteriorate our efficiency ratio. What we are seeing in the banking industry today is banks are closing branches. In the month of March, there were almost 100 net closure of branches in the country as banks begin to find ways to enhance their efficiency. So we are constantly aware of the trade-off between the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. We will open additional branches in the future so that we can improve our net interest margin, but we don’t want to overshadow the efficiency ratio as we do that. Our target on efficiency ratio is somewhere in the 50% range. I think that gives us a lot of capabilities to open a couple of branches without significantly impacting. One of the – I am wandering off, but one of the interesting statistics in the Nashville MSA deposit market share, which the FDIC measures once a year in June, we rank sixth in MSA in deposit market share. Interestingly enough, we are number two when it comes to average deposits per branch. And we feel like that demonstrates our commitment to efficiency and commitment to doing as much as we can with these few branches. Again, the banking community as a whole is moving away from branches, which will benefit the efficiency ratio, but I think we have been a leader in that particular strategy.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And one final question, something like 80% of your loans are real estate related, why are we so committed to real estate lending, what’s the philosophy there?

Myers Jones

Well, this is Myers, Winston. I like the secondary source of repayment of real estate. It’s something that the borrower can’t sell without coming by me. And dependent on the segment of real estate, I think there is always some value. Now, we try to finance the real estate that’s closer to cash and income producing, but we actually went below I think 77% real estate concentrated at the end of Q1. I told Richard my kind of threshold of pain is 75% real estate concentration. Richard I think would feel okay, it’s 70%. But I think we will always be a real estate bank. It provides I think a strong income source in this market. Real estate is one of the driving forces from a lending perspective. And again, it provides what I think is a very good secondary source of repayment.

Richard Herrington

Just to add, the Nashville Chamber tells us that 100 people move into the Nashville MSA daily, 7 days a week. That creates a tremendous need for housing both single-family housing and multifamily housing and we think that’s a good place for us to be from a strategic perspective. To follow-up Myers’ comment, one of the things we always learn in banking is that bad things happen to good borrowers. But if you have that secondary source of repayment, it gives us the ability to deal with problem loans without taking any losses or without taking significant losses. So, we are committed to real estate. We think it’s the right place to be. And as Myers says, it’s primarily because of the secondary source of repayment.

Unidentified Analyst

Driving around town, I would have to ask one question. Is 100 people over 7 days all? It seems like it’s a lot more. But I am just almost joking, but I wonder if it’s really not more?

Sarah Meyerrose

It’s actually 100 people everyday.

Unidentified Analyst

Golly.

Sarah Meyerrose

And Winston, they spent the first 90 days they are here, they spend the first 90 days they are here just driving around on the road.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I believe it. Thank you.

Richard Herrington

Thank you, Winston.

Our next question comes from Daniel Cardenas from Raymond James. Please go ahead with your question.

Daniel Cardenas

Hey, good morning guys.

Richard Herrington

Good morning, Daniel.

Daniel Cardenas

I apologize. I had to join the call late. But if you could remind me and I have looked at a lot of numbers here lately, so I don’t have all the numbers at my fingertips, but could you remind me if you guys participate in national syndicated credits on the healthcare side?

Myers Jones

We do. We have several so-called SNC credits, Dan, out of that sector.

Daniel Cardenas

And how much does that represent of your healthcare portfolio?

Myers Jones

I’d say it’s probably 40% of that sector would be included in a SNC review.

Daniel Cardenas

Alright. And maybe some thoughts on growing that portfolio going forward just kind of given what appears to be maybe the sector showing some signs of weakness here? I mean, how are you guys looking at it and what’s kind of the growth expectation on that portfolio going forward?

Myers Jones

When we added the healthcare team, I think our projection was they would provide somewhere between $225 million and $250 million within their first 2 years of being here. They were responsible for, at the end of Q1, $246 million. Now, not all of that was healthcare, some of that is other commercial relationships that they had had in the past. So as Sarah pointed out earlier, the healthcare portion of that portfolio or what they were responsible for was about $160 million. So, I think we will see some continued growth out of that portfolio, but we have found that, that is a pretty fluid number. The healthcare group tends to have a lot of mergers and acquisitions. We have had probably three fairly sizable credits during the first 2 years that the borrower that we were financing was acquired and the buyer’s financing was obtained elsewhere. So, we have had some pretty substantial pay-downs in the first 24 months that we were here.

Daniel Cardenas

Okay. But you are not getting more conservative on the sector just given some issues that we have seen pop up here in the last few quarters.

Myers Jones

I would say we have always been conservative on this sector. And again, we don’t want to provide a venture capital risk or take a venture capital risk for a lending relationship. So, we have avoided some of the higher yield opportunities. And I would say that’s a collective approach. Not only is it the credit committee, but also the individuals within the healthcare team, they are not out there looking for a higher risk, higher return type relationship.

Richard Herrington

And Dan, if it is a SNC type loan, we do our evaluation independent of the bigger bank, so we are going to look at it using our own credit standards, although it may come from a bigger bank or syndicate. We are still going to do our independent appraisal and we have turned down several of these, because they didn’t meet our credit criteria.

Myers Jones

And Dan, with a limited number of customers, we still provide two analysts for that group and a large part of what they do is not only the original underwriting, but the monitoring of that credit once it’s booked. So even though there maybe a lead bank outside our bank, we still do our own internal monitoring as far as covenants are concerned.

Daniel Cardenas

Alright. And maybe some color as to what are some of the predictive indicators that you guys are looking at as you monitor the healthcare portfolio?

Myers Jones

Well, the operational covenants, we have seen very few breaches in those. The covenant breaches that we have seen here are involved primarily with the timely production of financials. Apparently, accountants are very busy, so we have seen some slippage in the required delivery of updated financials. And I would say that slippage has been of a very short-term nature, but we have seen several requests for a covenant breach short-term in the delivery of those financials.

Daniel Cardenas

Okay, that’s it for me. Nice quarter. Congrats guys.

Myers Jones

Thanks.

