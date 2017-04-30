Kinder Morgan: Buy The Drop

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is a buy. While the pipeline operator is expected to maintain its stable dividend payout in 2017, chances are that the energy company will start to grow its dividend again in 2018. Further, Kinder Morgan's shares are everything but expensive, making the latest drop a good opportunity to gobble up some shares on the cheap. Kinder Morgan as an investment lends itself to investors accentuating income as well as growth.

The election of Donald J. Trump as the 45th U.S. president has been a powerful catalyst for stocks. Investors piled into equities after the real estate billionaire got elected as the next U.S. president in November, driving stock indices to new all-time highs. While a lot of dividend stocks now appear to be overvalued (I think most high-yield income stocks are overvalued by at least 10 percent, and are way overbought, too), some dividend paying stocks haven't done nearly as well.

One company that has lagged the broader market and failed to move higher is pipeline operator Kinder Morgan, whose shares have largely traded between $20-$23 in the last year. Year-to-date, for instance, Kinder Morgan's shares have delivered a negative price return of 0.39 percent, making an investment in the energy company unsatisfactory.

Source: StockCharts.com

That said, though, there is a good chance that the energy company will resume dividend growth in 2018, and the latest drop towards the lower end of Kinder Morgan's trading range is a good opportunity in my opinion to gobble up some shares on the cheap.

Buy The Drop

Kinder Morgan declared a stable $0.125/share cash dividend in April, which was not that surprising. The energy company has paid the same quarterly cash dividend of $0.125/share ever since it slashed its payout from $0.51/share in December 2015. Kinder Morgan has guided for a stable dividend of $0.50/share in 2017.

However, the company could start to grow its dividend again beginning in the 1st quarter of 2018 if Kinder Morgan's financial results are stable enough. In any case, the April drop in Kinder Morgan's share price makes it possible for investors to buy into the energy company at a very affordable valuation. Kinder Morgan said that it expects distributable cash flow of ~$4.46 billion in 2017, which translates into distributable cash flow of $1.99/share. Since Kinder Morgan's shares change hands for $20.63 at the time of writing, a piece of Kinder Morgan's business costs investors only ~10.4x 2017e DCF. Kinder Morgan's reasonable valuation and realistic prospects for income growth make it a buy at today's price point.

Your Takeaway

Kinder Morgan's reward-to-risk ratio looks good. Whether investors want to buy for income, dividend growth, or capital upside, Kinder Morgan has a lot to offer. Shares cheap, selling for less than eleven times this year's estimated distributable cash flow while the announcement of a higher cash dividend in 2018 could be a strong catalyst for Kinder Morgan. An investment in KMI throws off a dividend of 2.42 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.