IBM's Price Is Going In The Wrong Direction

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) recently reported Q1 2017 results, beating earnings but slightly missing revenue estimates. What's more, the company's Q1 revenue of $18.2 billion had dropped by roughly 2% from Q1 2016. This revenue decrease was one of the large contributors to the company's 5% price drop after the report.

However, the company has continued its transition from legacy business segments into its growing strategic imperatives of cloud and analytics segments. During the past 12 months these segments brought in $33.6 billion, about 42% of IBM's revenue over the period. Cloud revenue alone during Q1, $3.5 billion, was an increase of 35% year over year. Strategic imperative revenues during the same period also grew by 13%. The company has been doing well in growing its strategic imperative revenue, but unfortunately this strong performance has been somewhat masked by the shrinking revenue from legacy business segments. The net effect has been IBM's revenue slowly shrinking even while individual segments are growing. I've written on some of IBM's segments previously, hopefully this piece will give some added perspective on valuation of the company. The company is now trading at around $160/share, which is below my fair value estimate of $184/share. Although I'm not buying right now, if the company heads down below $150/share I would consider it to be a good price to buy. Until then, I'm content to collect the company's 3.7% dividend.

Only recently, IBM reached a 52-week high of $182.79. However, the recent price declines make me wonder if the market has missed its mark on IBM. Continued declines would bring about a good purchasing opportunity. My projected fair value estimates were found from a discounted cash flow. An interactive model is provided here.

Over the course of 10 years, IBM's legacy business might continue declining while the strategic imperatives will expand. The legacy decline rate of 10% was selected based on the decline rate of the past several years. A strategic imperative growth rate of 13% was selected, which is a bit lower than growth rates from the previous several years. After several years, the strategic imperative segment will be more mature and the growth rate will shrink a bit.

Source: Author's Projections.

This combined revenue projection indicated that IBM's revenue might continue its year over year declining trend into 2017, however the trend could reverse in 2018 and beyond. EBITDA margins over the past 5 years averaged roughly 24% of revenue, accordingly EBITDA in projections were estimated to stabilize over the next few years at 24%, and eventually rise to 25% as the company efficiently incorporates more of its future transformations. Capex and R&D have been roughly 9% of revenue based on the past 5 years, and are estimated remain around 9% of revenue throughout the projection. Depreciation and amortization (D&A) over the past 5 years were around 5.5%, the rate used in future projections. Net working capital, NWC, as a percentage of revenue over the past 5 years has been roughly 6.5% of revenue, which was used in projections. To find FCF (free cash flow), D&A was subtracted from EBITDA to obtain EBIT estimates. Taxes (set at 15% of revenue based on historical average) were subtracted from EBIT to obtain NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). NOPAT was adjusted by subtracting R&D/capex and NWC investment, then adding D&A back in to obtain FCF.

WACC, weighted average cost of capital, was estimated from adjusted betas of other comparable companies. Low and high estimates of un-levered beta were used, combined with estimates of debt and equity % of capital (found from comparison to peers). The estimated tax rate for IBM was used to find re-levered beta. The re-levered beta estimates were used as multipliers for market risk premium (5.5%). This adjusted risk premium was fine-tuned further by combination with the risk-free rate (4%), and again adjusted to account for IBM's risk (considered here to be low since IBM is a fairly stable company and well-established with a long history). Historical EBIT/interest expense ratios were averaged, with IBM's interest rate coverage indicating a low default spread (estimated 0.8%), which was combined with the risk-free rate to bring the company's implied cost of debt. The cost of debt was adjusted according to IBM's tax rate, bringing the estimated after-tax cost of debt. Finally a high and low estimate of WACC was a found by scaling costs of equity and debt by the estimated equity and debt percentages of capital respectively, and summing. The midrange of the estimates was selected, 9.7%. A range of discount rates was found by adjusting the selected WACC by 100 basis point increments downward.

Discounting periods were found using the mid-year convention, and were used in combination with the range of discount rates to form an array of present value scaling factors. This scaling array was combined with the FCF estimates for each year to obtain present values, which were summed to bring a net value. A range of perpetuity growth rates was estimated, from stagnation to the rate of inflation since IBM is a mature company. These growth rates were used in conjunction with the terminal FCF, discount factor, and discount rate to form a terminal value estimate. This present value of the terminal value was combined with the present value of cash flows to find enterprise value estimates. To these enterprise values were added cash and equivalents, and other investments, while debt was subtracted, giving a value of the common equity. This value was divided by IBM's shares outstanding (roughly 950 million) to give a range of implied stock prices. This was done for each discount rate and growth rate, supplying a range of value estimates. The midrange estimate for IBM's value is $178.66 with over 10% upside at the current share price. My target price is a bit higher, $184.97, which would be about 15% above the current price.

Final Thoughts

IBM has fallen from 52-week highs since the market hasn't yet fully accepted the company's turnaround efforts. However, it appears likely that IBM's efforts will bring about the desired revenue growth within the next couple years. At the same time, the company's cash flow generation will likely remain robust, which supports the current 3.7% yield (now $6.00/share annually). IBM's fair value ranges from $123.42 to potentially as high as $322.0, from downside of 23% to upside of 100%. The company's risk-reward profile appears favorable, and my price target is $184.97. It might take the market a while to see IBM's potential, and if prices head down under $150 once more, I'll continue accumulating this safe company with a generous dividend yield.

