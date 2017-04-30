Composites Are Driving Power Of Boeing 777X Efficiency

The Boeing (BA) 777X is Boeing’s answer to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) that tried to threaten the Boeing 777-300ER with its Airbus A350 product. Boeing, building on the commercial success of the Boeing 777-300ER, brought the 777X. For Boeing, it was not a question whether this Boeing 777X would hit the market, but more of a ‘when?’-question. With Boeing being forced to reduce the rates of the current Boeing 777 family, I think it can be said that the timing of the Boeing 777X was not optimal but there is also something to say about this.

Source: www.boeing.com

The Boeing 777X should burn about 20% less per seat compared to the Boeing 777-300ER. In a previous article, I already had a look at the interior arrangement for the Boeing 777-9. In this article, I want to have a look at what drives efficiency for the Boeing 777X in comparison to the Boeing 777-300ER.

Wings

The wing is the main provider of lifting capability for the aircraft and its efficiency significantly adds to the aircraft’s overall aerodynamic efficiency. To provide more lift, the Boeing 777-9 will feature bigger wings and the use of CFRP will allow for a more advanced wing design leading to a higher lift-to-drag coefficient.

Source: http://www.seattletimes.com

The CFRP wings will be produced at Boeing’s dedicated wing center and should be a driving factor in the improvement in fuel efficiency for the Boeing 777-9. The wings on the Boeing 777-9 will likely be 12% more efficient than the wings on the Boeing 777-300ER. Additionally, the CFRP wings only have 60 percent of the weight of Aluminum alloys, giving it superior specific properties. To obtain the same tensile strength less material is required. So, a benefit of CFRP is that it not only allows for more advanced designs but also allows for weight to be saved. A clear drawback of the use of composite materials is that it is an expensive source material compared to aluminum alloys. So waste should be kept to a minimum and where possible the use of other materials should be considered.

Engines

Source: www.geaviation.com

While the wing provides the aerodynamic efficiency required for the targeted fuel burn reduction, the propulsion systems should provide the remainder.

The Boeing 777X will be powered by GE9X turbofans. The turbofans feature a fan that is 6 inches bigger than the GE90-115B that power the Boeing 777-300ER. This increases the bypass ratio of the turbofans, which drives the fuel efficiency of the propulsion system, from 9 to 10. The GE9X has an overall pressure ratio of 60, allowing for more heat energy to be converted to jet speed resulting in less energy being ‘wasted’.

General Electric (GE) was able to develop this propulsion system by leveraging its knowledge from the GEnx used on the Dreamliner and the CFM LEAP powering the narrow body aircraft of Boeing, Airbus and COMAC with the GE90-115B. A few examples are the use of advanced materials such as ceramic matrix composites as used on the LEAP and the use of high efficiency turbofan blades as used on the GEnx.

This all should help the GE9X to be lighter than the GE90-115B and be 10% more efficient.

Weight

Another driver to fuel efficiency is the weight of an aircraft. The empty weight of the Boeing 777-9 is expected to be 188,241 kg compared to 167,829 kg for the Boeing 777-300ER. So the Boeing 777-9 will weigh about 12.5% more than the Boeing 777-300ER. This increase primarily reflects the 2.9 meter stretch of the fuselage, but is somewhat counteracted by the use of the CFRP wing and use of composites on the turbofans and is a clear demonstration on why the use of the costlier composites is sometimes desired over the use of aluminum.

Table 1: Weight normalization for the Boeing 777-300ER and -9

It needs to be pointed out that the Boeing 777-9 will carry more passengers, so a higher empty weight is to be expected. We can normalize the empty weight figures by dividing the empty weight by the number of passengers. For the Boeing 777-300ER this number is 396 passengers in typical 2-class configuration and 414 for the Boeing 777-9. If we then proceed and divide the OEW by the number of passengers we get an empty weight per seat of 422.4 kg for the -300ER and 454.7 kg for the -9 as shown in Table 1. What can be seen is that the Boeing 777-9 will be 7.6% heavier on a per seat basis, which can be explained by the fact that the aircraft structure not only needs to be reinforced to carry more passengers, but it needs to be reinforced to carry more passengers over a bigger distance carrying 9% more fuel.

What should be considered is that many airlines use the Boeing 777-300ER with less seats (around 360 seats), which would put the weight per seat 465 kg, 2% higher than on the 777-9. This is where airlines should make the correct choice for product segmentation and configuration. Naturally, jet makers would like to put as many passengers in the aircraft in order to be able to present lower weight per seat figures, while airlines would like to put as many passengers in the aircraft to maximize revenues and profits.

The figures can be bent both ways, but given that most airlines (there will exceptions) configure their aircraft with less seats than advertised by the jet maker I do think that the weight per seat will be slightly higher for the Boeing 777-9.

Conclusion

The Boeing 777X is a worthy successor of the Boeing 777-300ER with the most important efficiency parameters being driven using composites and advanced composites. Boeing should be able to sell its 777X to Boeing 777-300ER customers. With an installed base of 722 units plus roughly 100 more units on order for the -300ER, Boeing seems to be positioned well for a market that will see strong growth in the coming 2 decades.

The Boeing 777X might be somewhat late to the market given the production gap that Boeing has been mitigating by bringing down the production rates, but given the use of relatively new technologies GE had to see the in-service behavior of the GEnx engine and the performance of the LEAP engine series, before implementing these novelties to the GE9X.

While Boeing did not want to disturb the sales success of the -300ER by introducing the 777X, part of the reason for a later product launch in my view is that GE and Boeing had to wait for novel technologies and applications to mature. Parallel development of the GE9X and CFM LEAP would introduce an unwanted risk to GE and Boeing that could not only be costly but could also result in a delayed service entry.

Important to note here is that lessons learned from the Boeing 787 program and engine development are also being used for the Boeing 777X, which means that Boeing is implementing the costly lessons it learned on the Dreamliner program on other programs.

