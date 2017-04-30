28 Dividend Increases: April 24-28, 2017 (Part 2: Non-Financials)

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. This past week, 28 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including three of the stocks I own.

Part 1 of this article covered stocks in the Financial sector. Part 2 covers the non-Financials. The following table presents a summary of these stocks.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

LM is a publicly owned asset management holding company with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, and several other countries. The company provides investment management and related services to institutional and individual clients, company-sponsored mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles through its wholly owned subsidiaries. LM was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Recently, LM increased its quarterly dividend to 28¢ per share, an increase of 27.27% over the prior dividend of 22¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 9, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on July 10.

• Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, AIMC designs, produces and markets mechanical power transmission components. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. AIMC was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc, and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013.

Recently, AIMC increased its quarterly dividend from 15¢ per share to 17¢ per share, an increase of 13.33%. The dividend is payable on July 6 to shareholders of record on June 16.

• Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

AVY is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The company's pressure-sensitive materials are sold to label printers and converters that convert the materials into labels and other products through embossing, printing, stamping and die-cutting. It also sells pressure-sensitive materials in converted form as tapes and reflective sheeting. AVY was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California

Recently, the board of directors of AVY declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 9.76%. The dividend is payable on June 21 to shareholders of record on June 7.

• Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH)

MEOH is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, and Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers. MEOH was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

On Thursday, April 27, MEOH increased its quarterly dividend to 30¢ per share, an increase of 9.09%. The dividend is payable June 30, with an ex-dividend date of June 14.

• International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Armonk, New York, IBM is an information technology company engaged in the development and manufacturing of advanced computer systems, software, storage systems and microelectronics. The company creates business value for clients and solves business problems through integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes.

On April 25, the company declared a dividend of $1.50 per share. The new dividend represents a 7.14% increase. The new dividend is payable on June 10 to shareholders of record on May 10. The ex-dividend date will be May 8.

• Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR)

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, POR is a vertically integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. POR generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share, an increase of 6.25% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable July 17, with an ex-dividend date of June 22.

• Xilinx, Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX)

XLNX is a technology company that designs, develops and markets complete programmable logic solutions, including advanced integrated circuits (ICs) and three-dimensional ICs. XLNX also offers programmable platforms, design tools, development boards, kits and configuration products, and engineering services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

XLNX will pay a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share, an increase of 6.06% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 16.

• UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

UGI is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities, distributes propane both domestically and internationally, manages midstream energy and electric generation assets, and engages in energy marketing in the mid-Atlantic region. UGI was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The company announced a quarterly dividend increase of 5.26% to 25¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is June 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 1 to shareholders of record on June 15.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Founded in 1886 and based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, JNJ has grown into one of the largest companies in the world, employing 128,000 people across 275 operating companies. JNJ is a leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries. The company distributes its products to the general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals.

Recently, JNJ increased its quarterly dividend by 5.00% to 84¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 13 to shareholders of record on May 30. The ex-dividend date is May 25.

• WW Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

With 2014 sales of $10 billion, GWW is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating supplies and other related products and services. The company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions primarily in the United States and Canada, but also has a presence in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 4.92% to $1.28 per share. The new dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 8. The ex-dividend date will be May 4.

• EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, EQM operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It provides natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users.

The board of directors of EQM has declared a quarterly distribution of 89¢ per unit. The new distribution is 4.71% above the prior distribution of 85¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on May 15 to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 5.

• MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

Formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPLX is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company is engaged in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids, and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. MPLX was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio.

On April 26, the company declared a distribution of 54¢ per unit. The new distribution represents a 3.85% increase. The new distribution is payable on May 15 to unitholders of record on May 8, with an ex-dividend date of May 4.

• Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM)

XOM is the world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas company. Founded in 1882 and based in Irving, TX, XOM is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production, petroleum products refining and marketing, chemicals manufacture, and other energy-related businesses. Approximately 83% of Exxon's earnings come from its operations outside the United States.

Recently, the board of directors of XOM declared a quarterly dividend of 77¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 2.67%. The dividend is payable on June 9 to shareholders of record on May 12. XOM will trade ex-dividend on May 10.

• Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP)

Founded in 2004 and based in Dallas, Texas, HEP provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. The company owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

Recently, HEP increased its quarterly distribution to 62¢ per unit, an increase of 2.06% over the prior distribution of 60.75¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on May 15 to unitholders of record on May 8.

• Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products, primarily in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The company's business consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets. DLK was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Recently, DKL increased its quarterly distribution to 69¢ per unit, an increase of 1.47% over the prior distribution of 68¢ per unit. The ex-dividend date is May 3 and the distribution will be paid on May 12 to unitholders of record on May 5.

• AmeriGas Partners LP (NYSE:APU)

APU is a publicly traded MLP (master limited partnership) and the largest U.S. propane distributor, serving approximately two million customers in all 50 states from over 2,000 distribution locations. In addition to distributing propane, APU also sells, installs and services propane appliances, including heating systems. APU was founded in 1994 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

On Monday, April 24, APU increased its quarterly distribution to 95¢ per unit, an increase of 1.06%. All unitholders of record on May 10 can expect the distribution to be paid on May 18.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, all Dividend Champions: UGI, GWW, and JNJ.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The adjusted earnings growth rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

UGI has a track record of 29 years of consecutive dividend increases:

UGI's price line is well above the stock's normal P/E ratio line (in blue) and the primary valuation line (in orange), so the stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in UGI in January 2007 would have returned a respectable 11.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

GWW's dividend increase streak is 45 years. The stock as an A+ Credit Rating and a solid 5-year DGR of nearly 14%.

GWW's price line is between the stock's normal P/E ratio line and the primary valuation line, so the stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in GWW in January 2007 would have returned a respectable 11.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Finally, JNJ is not only a Dividend Champion but also a Dividend King. The company has a stellar track record of 54 years of higher dividend payments and an S&P Credit Rating of AAA!

The stock is trading above its normal P/E ratio line and the primary valuation line, so JNJ is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in JNJ in January 2007 would have returned 8.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.