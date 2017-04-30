Draghi's Cloud Has A Silver Lining

The Eurozone could do with some tangible signs and debate over economic growth to defeat Populism at the polls this year. The ECB could also do with some tangible signs of success to justify its existence and behavior. The approaching cloud associated with the end of QE from the ECB may therefore have a silver lining.

The last report suggested that "Eurozone Populism wins even as it loses." The French first round Presidential election result recently provided the classic example of this epigram. As Marine Le Pen pulled back to joint first place with Emmanuel Macron in the polls before the vote the latter was forced to embrace the Populism of the former. In an attempt to grab headlines and votes, Macron opined that the German trade surplus is harmful to the EU economy. The move was a direct lift of a key Le Pen message. This move may have been calculated to strip votes away from Le Pen, however in practice it may have had the opposite effect. By stealing her message, in fact Macron has made it even more respectable and hence her party electable. Le Pen then showed tenacity by adopting Macron's tactic, by embracing his middle ground; through the step of resigning from leading her party and thus symbolically moving away from its Far Right position. France now faces the prospect of voting for two individuals who lead movements, rather than parties with critical mass in the lower house of parliament that actually governs the country.

An earlier report in this series noted the democratic problem for France if Emanuel Macron wins the presidential vote. Macron has no party to true party govern, but only a movement. Similarly, Marine Le Pen's party does not command enough support in the parliament to govern. Both will therefore have to reach out to the hated existing Socialist and Gaullist parties that were rejected in the first vote. France will thus be led by demagogues, but may still have to be governed by the hated politicians who have created this lurch towards demagoguery. This will not sit well with voters, even though they have enabled such an outcome. Such a political structure seems impractical and thus unsustainable over the long term.

As with President Trump's administration, the new French president will no doubt have to U-turn and break many campaign promises if he/she proves to be unwilling/incapable of "draining the swamp" in the French Assembly that voters detest. "Draining the swamp" in Brussels is totally out of the question and beyond the capabilities of a new French government. In addition, even assuming that Macron is victorious he will now have to provide significant room for Le Pen and her followers in his broad-church government to unite the nation post-election.

It was suggested that France will become victim to some kind of weak coalition status, that will not sit well with voters when they ultimately realize who is governing them and how they are being governed. Pundits and investors have not truly started to understand and discount this political outcome as the presidential race may be appear to have only two runners but several winners in fact.

ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco offered a cautionary warning about conditions in France surrounding the election outcome. Whilst mandated to provide emergency liquidity, he made it clear that the ECB is not mandated to do anything about the widening French yield spread over Germany. The ECB would therefore not act to support the French bond market in the event of a Le Pen victory. This signals that a "Frexit", should it actually occur would be every bit as Hard as the Brexit; and probably harder since France would be leaving the Euro currency zone in addition to the EU. A "Frexit" would therefore be far more painful for the Eurozone than the Brexit. Whilst the probability of this has now fallen, since the first round Macron victory, the impact should it occur will now be even larger.

The last report presaged the upcoming process to allegedly resolve the Italian banking system's non-performing loan (NPL) problem. It was suggested that this will be an exercise in which the Italian banks and government run rings around the EU and the ECB, in order to achieve a solution that is optimal for Italy and sub-optimal for the Eurozone in general by not fully dealing with the issue. Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco recently began this maneuver, with his opening gambit that there is in no fact no urgency for the Italian banks to realize losses by selling their bad debts. It is still not clear if the banks will at least mark the positions to market realistically. One assumes not, based on Visco's statement that the envisaged mark-to-market will only create unrealised losses of about 10 Billion Euros. As noted in the last report, the ECB has compromised itself and played into Italy's hands by already opining that all the banks are solvent. There is therefore no need to provide any realistic loan valuation position marks that would challenge this blanket ECB assessment.

Governor Visco however introduced a discordant note into the tone of proceedings, when he then conceded that the majority of the banking system's problems have come about as a consequence of fraudulent practice by the banks. The Italian NPL issue is thus one of criminal fraud. Following his guidance therefore the banks have 10 Billion Euros in fraudulent loans which cannot be sold because they are criminal assets that have no economic value. How this fraud eluded ECB supervisors is another matter.

Perhaps in view of Visco's confession, Tobias Adrian the Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) added another discordant commentary to frame the Italian Banking NPL issue. In his opinion, the matter needs resolving swiftly in order to prevent a crisis spreading. More worryingly, he seemed to be very dissatisfied with the due process being followed by the Italian regulators. He identified a flaw in the process, by which the banks that are too small for the ECB to regulate because they are not deemed to be systemically important should in fact have their balance sheets examined. Since the Italian banking sector is made up of many small banks, their aggregate size when added together may present a systemic critical mass that has slipped off the ECB's monitor screen. The aggregate value of their combined NPL's may then be something of great significance which is thus far being ignored or deliberately suppressed.

In order to placate the growing skepticism from within the EU about the sincerity of Italy, to deal with the bailout its banking sector without further bending the Stability Pact guidelines on budget deficits, the Italian Finance Ministry offered a consolation plan to cut its budget deficit more than initially forecast. Since these new deficit cutting initiatives devolve in the large part around efforts to curb tax evasion and to improve the efficiency of tax collection, rather than spending cuts per se, Italy can also show that it is sincerely committed to avoiding the same kind of legerdemain associated with the previous criminal frauds in the banking sector. The optics of the situation play well, but the devil will be in the successful execution of these reform initiatives. It should be noted that public sector spending will not be cut back seriously, in the new spending reforms, so that the underlying risk to the budget deficit remains significant.

So far Spain has evaded close scrutiny, throughout the unfolding Italian bank non-performing loan issue to date. This has led to the assumption that there are no problems there, which would be far from the truth. Simmering gently is the story that the Spanish national accounts are a total fiction, that has been accepted as accurate by Eurostat in order to keep a lid on something else that would destabilize the Eurozone. Allegedly Spain has been in significant breach of the Stability Pact guidelines for some time; and this has been tolerated by Eurostat. Recently, this simmering pan started to boil as a number of Spanish economists wrote for a second time to Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem demanding that he officially investigate the situation.

The last report suggested that the sleight of hand being operated, to call the Italian state bailout of its banks not a state bailout, would be used as a template and model to bail out the whole Eurozone banking sector. This sleight of hand was also noted to be conditional upon the blind eye being turned by the ECB's banking supervisors and therefore the complicit creation of moral hazard. Given the intended rolling back of Dodd Frank by President Trump, one can confidently assume that the Eurozone will be emboldened to water down its oversight of the banking system even further to remain globally competitive. Given also that Britain post Brexit will be doing its own watering down, in order to attract financial services companies to London and to sustain what is left of the financial market that remains post-Brexit, one can also expect the Eurozone to respond in kind especially based on a Hard Brexit outcome. A global race to the bottom in banking regulation, is thus ongoing that is sowing the seeds of the next financial crisis.

Further progress has now been made in the Eurozone, to confirm the suggestion that indeed moral hazard is official policy and that the Italian banking not-bailout state bailout model will be applied. Andrea Enria, head of the European Banking Authority, recently told EU lawmakers that precautionary recapitalization could be used to "deal promptly and decisively with the significant legacy of asset-quality problems in the European banking sector, which remains a drag on the EU economy." Precautionary recapitalization is a euphemism and code for what was fondly referred to as "the Italian Job" in relation to the moral hazard based state bailout model in the last report.

Further supporting evidence then came from Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem's latest comments on how the Eurozone intends to wash its dirty bailout linen at home rather than in the global domain. Dijsselbloem renewed his call for the creation of a European IMF. If and when created, this EMF can apply Eurozone best practice aka Moral Hazard rather than global best practice to the subject of national accounting and economic policy. This would also mark a further breach and roll back of the collective global governance and standards that have been set up to ensure that another repeat of the 2008 crisis does not occur.

One line of investigation being followed in this series of reports, is based on the thesis that the posturing of both sides involved in the Brexit negotiations will guarantee a Hard Brexit outcome. This outcome could then become the catalyst from which a global breakdown in trading relations devolves. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney recently opined this thesis, for the purposes of concentrating the minds of all involved in seeking an enlightened outcome that does not degenerate into global trade protectionism. Evidently, Carney sees this outcome as an elevated probability and wishes to avoid it; or at least intends to exonerate himself for warning about it if and when it comes.

Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap UK general election does not lower the elevated probability of a Hard Brexit outcome. The risk is that she may elevate it further, by invoking harder attitudes domestically whilst inflaming the attitudes of the EU negotiators. If anything, all she has done is avoid the ignominy of holding a general election after a sub-optimal Brexit negotiation outcome that would have been viewed as a referendum on her poor handling the situation. The Tory Party clearly comes before the nation in her political calculations. Self-preservation instincts, rather than the cry for national unity that she averred, seem uppermost in her calculated tactical seeking of a general election victory to strengthen her hand with the EU.

Despite the polls predicting otherwise, a reduced Conservative electoral majority after the election and pre-Brexit talks, is a distinct probability based on all the misgivings and second guessings about the original Brexit vote that have occurred since the referendum. The fact that May has gambled with her opposition in disarray is a signal of desperation, as much as it is a rationally expected decision. The election comes as a surprise to all but her inner circle, so it must be seen as a gamble.

The EU response to May's calling of an election nudged things further towards a Hard Brexit outcome. The EU Brexit negotiating team revised the bloc's draft negotiating guidelines, adding harder language on issues including the safeguarding of citizens' rights and Britain's potential financial dues. Finland's Finance Minister Petteri Orpo fiercely summarized the EU's intentions and capabilities, to make the Brexit terms so harsh that no remaining nation would consider leaving the bloc. EU President Antonio Tajani then inflamed matters further, when he appeared to interfere in the British electoral process by advertising that the nation would be welcomed back with open arms if a pro-Remain Government was to be elected in the general election.

The German Bundestag then ratcheted up the pressure by legislating that it must also have a say on the final Brexit deal. This was swiftly followed by Angela Merkel framing the issue as a Hard Brexit for her own election campaign purposes, by saying that some in Britain are delusional if they expect an outcome that is favourable for them.

Despite all the political uncertainty, there is a school of thought that sees through the gloom to a day when the ECB can follow the Fed in unwinding QE. A split within the ECB ranks over the timing of the ending of QE was highlighted in the last report; with the call for its ending being driven primarily by Germany. More recently the schism has spread to the Executive Board member level of ECB policy governance. Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, now sees the healthy Eurozone economy being immune from the political headwinds globally and within Europe. His view is not shared by his colleague Peter Praet, who still sees the risks tilted to the downside. Speaking for the Governing Council, Ardo Hansson warned that its position has not shifted; and will only shift in favour of QE exit if there is even more data to justify such a decision. This is also the view of Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who believes that pragmatism dictates that the stimulus remains in place until the Eurozone economy and inflation are stronger.

ECB President Mario Draghi traditionally tries to get the last say on this matter. Unfortunately, his most recent last say created more questions than it answered; although this may be deliberate on Draghi's part. In his view, the inflation data will remain subdued which precludes any change in policy for now, but his rhetoric about the near-term future is now much cloudier than before.

Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny's take on the debate, over the scaling back of Quantitative Easing, shifted the debate forward in time from 2017. In his view this year's QE timetable will remain in place, leaving the possibility of scaling it back in 2018. To support his, case he opined that global policy uncertainty in the shadow cast by Donald Trump also warrants caution when it comes to withdrawing monetary stimulus. Mirroring Nowotny's pivoting on QE withdrawal, sentiment is also building a consensus that this may occur sooner rather than later especially if the European elections do not deliver Populist upsets. The ECB's latest decision to leave its macro-insurance policy in place, as signaled at the beginning of the year, did little to curb the enthusiasm of those who anticipate the end of sooner rather than later. To change this view, inflation must fall further and/or the Eurozone election and Trump political threat must diminish in their magnitude.

Mario Draghi was unable or even unwilling to draw a line under the dissent over the ending of and exit from QE in his latest press conference after policy was left unchanged. His language, accommodating and acknowledging the strength of the economic recovery, will provide fertile ground for dispute and discord between the two factions within the ECB in the public domain. Draghi is a pragmatist, from the MIT School of economic pragmatism. The current economic recovery and the amplification of its strength is therefore something that he can use to his advantage. The picture of economic health helps to undermine the Populist and hence anti-ECB spirit that has infected the Eurozone in this election calendar year. Draghi may therefore be willing to concede ground, to those who wish to end the monetary stimulus, because politically he can frame this as a success of the Eurozone and ECB monetary policy. He fully understands that, since the global backdrop is still so weak, the ECB will not be required to radically restrict monetary policy in any case.

If the Eurozone economy is so strong, one would be justified in asking why the banking system needs to be bailed out by Eurozone taxpayers enabled by the ECB. Presumably if the economy were so strong as Draghi accepts, bank loans would not be distressed and banks would be lending freely. They would certainly not need state bailouts! There is a classic case of cognitive dissonance here, that Draghi has swiftly framed for his own purpose. He has cleverly focused attention on his pointing finger; and viewers have assumed that it is pointing at economic growth. Said finger also points viewers away from what is going on in the banking sector bailout process. Once the Eurozone elections have passed, assuming that Populism loses, Draghi will then wiggle his finger and apply words which point to the weakness in the banking sector requiring him to remain accommodative. Based on the current docile perceptions of observers, he will have no problem doing this. His success is however conditional upon Populism's demise; which is why he is so happy to talk about economic growth at this point in time.