Ready To Buy The Dip On Facebook?

This event may be the opportunity you are looking for and there are a few ways to capitalize on it.

Discussion about Facebook among my readers has centered on buying the dip and when the opportunity might come around.

In my article on Facebook (FB) last week I ended it by confidently saying buy any large dips which may come about. The comment section of the article had a solid theme. Many of my readers wished they had bought more last dip or had another opportunity to buy. Today I'm here to tell you there may be an opportunity and it could be as soon as this week.

Many of you know I'm not a trader - I buy shares for the long-term unless something fundamental changes or I realize my thesis had incorrect premises. However, it doesn't mean you can't be smart about an entry point into a stock you plan on holding for awhile.

Last week Facebook had quite the rally, tacking on over 4.5% in just five days. While this may seem small in the larger 30% year-to-date gain, it's an acceleration of Facebook's recent gains.

Notice there hasn't been any marked, decisive dip in the stock to really capitalize on all year - even with Q4 earnings at the beginning of February. But, with Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) reporting good earnings and subsequently rallying into the end of last week, Facebook caught some of the FANG sympathy and rallied into the end of the week as well.

This is setting the stock up to sell on the news - the earnings news - on Wednesday. But this isn't some kind of hunch and being bullish doesn't mean I expect Facebook to go on a streak and never have a down day. With strong fundamentals and decent earnings, Facebook has still sold off the following day and even the following week after earnings.

If you're looking for an opportunity to buy I want you to be ready for it.

Facebook hasn't rallied steadily into earnings since April of 2015 where it reported earnings on April 22nd after the close. Earnings on the top line missed (the only time going back to 2013's Q4 report) while the bottom line just cleared expectations. The stock subsequently sold off in the days that followed.

The difference is I don't expect Facebook to miss on earnings this time but still the rally before earnings doesn't set the stock up to run much after earnings even if earnings are out of the park and guidance is impressive. I don't expect this quarter to be extraordinary but I do foresee an above expectations report. However, it will be hard pressed to rally even further than it has. The upside versus downside is likely in favor of the downside, but only momentarily. This is your window of opportunity. Facebook will then resume its strong upward trend as it heads further into the current quarter.

As far as a short-term price target, I expect shares to test the 20-day moving average again as it has nicely all year. It has acted as strong support and by the time we hit earnings it will be closer to $143. Barring any kind of catastrophic report shares shouldn't test the 50-day moving average, which is closer to $140. And for good measure, the RSI has reached overbought territory, meaning there is likely to be a dip in the near future.

Now, this doesn't mean Facebook won't continue its impressive rally and keep the momentum going further - it's possible it does. The difference in this situation is you are looking to start or add to your position on a dip. For those looking to add this means you win in either scenario; if the stock dips, you buy more, if the stock rallies further, your current position increases. For those looking to add it's more of a decision of buying before earnings versus after earnings. My entire point is the likelihood is after earnings will provide a better entry point.

The alternative is to sell out-of-the-money puts. Either you keep the premium if it continues to rally or you are put the shares at the dip (strike) of your choosing. Either way you accomplish a win considering your bullish stance.

If you are looking for a new, long-term entry into Facebook after earnings but wound up buying before I wouldn't be terribly concerned. Facebook's trailing P/E will be 38.6 based on a $1.16 EPS in Q1. You won't be overpaying for your shares if your horizon is more than a year or more out. Facebook's yearly growth will come in well above the 23.6% consensus as estimates have risen 5% in the last 90 days alone for 2017 and will continue to be revised upward as Facebook delivers great earnings.

The question now becomes: are you ready to buy the dip?

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.