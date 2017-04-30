3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 30, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a digest dedicated to exploring the current world of biosciences in industry and latest news. Today, we're focused squarely in hematology and oncology, where so much has been happening it'll make your head spin.

JNJ's myeloma drug ratchets upward in Europe

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) CD38 monoclonal antibody daratumumab made a splash when it was given accelerated approval for heavily treated multiple myeloma in 2015. Last year's approval as a combination therapy with standard proteasome inhibition and immunomodulation in the US set a new watermark for combinatorial approaches that don't use chemotherapy.

Recently, JNJ followed this news with an announcement that they've received supplemental approval for daratumumab given in combination with either lenalidomide/dexamethasone or bortezomib/dexamethasone for patients who have received at least one prior therapy. This approval, like the US approval in November 2016, was based on the results of POLLUX and CASTOR, phase 3 trials that showed adding daratumumab to either combination could reduce the risk of progression or death.

Looking forward: JNJ's entry into the treatment of multiple myeloma presents an interesting different look for management, which has focused largely on the development of new proteasome inhibitors and immunomodulatory drugs (the list has grown and now includes bortezomib, carfilzomib, ixazomib, thalidomide, lenalidomide, and pomalidomide). But a second thread in this line has been the development of monoclonal antibodies like elotuzumab and daratumumab, which present interesting alternative treatment strategies. This supplemental approval definitely moves JNJ's plan forward, and it would appear that this will represent a significant ratcheting up of the standard of care for patients with previously treated myeloma.

Novartis finally lands the approval for its AML drug

Treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is typically rather grim, as patients often do not have a good prognosis, especially if they are not candidates for high-dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation. The molecular subset of FLT3-mutated AML presents an even more damning case, as this mutation can make the disease more aggressive and resilient to chemotherapy.

Thus, research efforts have focused on the development of targeted therapies that can put the brakes on FLT3 in particular. To date, this strategy has not yielded significant breakthroughs, as hoped from watershed successes like Gleevec in CML. However, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has been at the forefront of this approach with midostaurin, a kinase inhibitor that blocks numerous molecules, including FLT3.

Recently, NVS announced that they have received approval for midostaurin to treat newly diagnosed FLT3-positive AML, as well as three types of systemic mastocytosis, a non-malignant buildup of mast cells in certain organs in the body.

Looking forward: The development of FLT3 inhibitors has proceeded more slowly than a lot of researchers had hoped. Many of the first generation drugs simply did not hold up to clinical investigation, and midostaurin was one of the few that showed promise. The approval of this first specific treatment for FLT3-positive AML gives new hope to patients, especially those who are too frail to undergo intensive chemotherapy, which has historically been the best treatment option in terms of efficacy. Hopefully we'll learn more about the next generation of these molecules, as well, now that the concept of FLT3 inhibition in the standard of care has been established.

Surprise! ALK inhibition suddenly is quite crowded

Inhibitors of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) are critical treatment options for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring ALK aberrations, with approved options including crizotinib and the recent emergence of second-generation molecules like ceritinib and alectinib.

If you've been reading my stuff for a while, you know that I had a lot of confidence in Ariad Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ARIA) entry into this field: brigatinib. Since ARIA was bought out by Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY), it has been anticipated that this agent would come to represent an important lynchpin in the $5 billion purchase.

Well, it looks like it's now starting to pay off. Brigatinib has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of crizotinib-treated NSCLC, based on the results of the ALTA study, which showed that brigatinib could provide disease control in patients who had failed prior crizotinib.

Looking forward: Approval is not a huge shock, given the promising findings of the clinical trials we've seen so far. It remains to be seen exactly where brigatinib will settle in, since we've seen approval of other second-generation inhibitors in earlier treatment lines. Potentially, it could fit in as an option when patients are likely to fail on alectinib or ceritinib, perhaps based on the presence of resistance mutations. One thing is certain, though: patients cannot have too many options. Though I will confess that I think the timing is uncanny, given the breakthrough therapy designation garnered by lorlatinib very recently. When it rains, it pours!

