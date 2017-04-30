This 'To' Target Date Fund Serves A Lifetime, And Is The Most Prudent

In yesterday's Seeking Alpha, Dale Roberts asks What If A Retiree Went All To Cash And Bonds? Dale advocates a portfolio that is very safe during the "Risk Zone" that spans the 5-to-10 years before and after we retire, and explains how sequence of return risk can ruin our retirement years. Beyond this transition from working life to retirement, Dale recommends increases in equity allocation. Dale is not alone in this recommendation. In 2013, Dr Wade Pfau and Michael Kitces wrote Reducing Retirement Risk with a Rising Equity Glidepath. And last year I wrote The Three Stages Of Individual Investing Are Like A Journey Into Space: Retirement Orbits Are Unique And Personal There is only one target date fund glide path that currently follows these recommendations. The patented Safe Landing Glide Path™ is followed by the SMART Target Date Fund Index.

Note that this is a "To" target date fund because the definition of "To" is "reaches its lowest equity allocation at the target date." Note also that this glide path has a low Morningstar rating but a high Prudence rating, as described in Morningstar Ratings Of Target Date Funds Are Obsolete.

Target date funds are still in their infancy, effectively launching in 2006 with the Pension Protection Act. Look for more innovations and improvements in the future. For example, we believe the "one-size-fits-all" limitation will be removed soon with a new clever implementation framework. Stay tuned

