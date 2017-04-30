Scientific Beta Factor Report: Q1 2017

The Global X research team has updated the Scientific Beta Factor Report for Q1 2017 analyzing the performance and characteristics of factors in the US and international markets. The full Factor Report can be read here.

United States: Momentum Returns

In 2016, Momentum was the biggest laggard, returning just 5.03% over the course of the year vs. 11.96% for the S&P 500. In Q1 2017, however, Momentum reversed course and was the best performing factor with returns of 7.05% vs. 6.07% for the S&P 500. Size, Low Volatility, and Value each underperformed during the quarter.

International

In the international arena, factors demonstrated strong results in Europe and Japan during the quarter, but lagged behind in the Asia ex-Japan region.

In Europe, each of the four factors discussed above outperformed the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index. The best performer was the Momentum factor, generating 182 basis points (bps) of outperformance over the benchmark index’s 7.63% return. The Size factor followed with 179 bps of outperformance, Low Volatility outperformed by 63 bps, and Value by 20 bps.

In Japan, the benchmark MSCI Japan Index returned 4.49%, and was outperformed slightly by Size (34 bps), Value (31 bps), and Momentum (6 bps). Low Volatility was the only underperformer, falling short of the benchmark by 59 bps.

The benchmark MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index rallied 11.76% in Q1, but each of the four factors lagged behind. Value underperformed by 26 bps, Low Volatility and Momentum each underperformed by 102 bps, and the Size factor lagged by 259 bps.

