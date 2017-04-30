Petropavlovsk's (PPLKF) CEO Pavel Maslovskiy on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petropavlovsk PLC (OTC:PPLKF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Hambro - Chairman

Pavel Maslovskiy - CEO

Andrey Maruta - CFO

Analysts

James Bell - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tim Huff - Canaccord

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Petropavlovsk Q1 Conference Call. My name is Danielle, and I'll be the operator on your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to hand over to the team to begin today's call.

Peter Hambro

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Peter Hambro, I'm Chairman of Petropavlovsk. Thank you so much for dialing in for our Q1 call today. And for me, of course, it's a really great pleasure to be able to introduce a quarter where the results are really encouraging. Today, with me here in London, I've got Pavel Maslovskiy, my good friend and our Chief Executive; Andrey Maruta, our Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the Executive team here to answer questions.

I thought I'd be the first one to ask a question, and then once you've heard from Pavel and from Andrey we'll open the Q&A to you. So I'm going to start with one to you Pavel. So what is your take -- your highlights from the results and Q1?

Pavel Maslovskiy

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you, Peter. Before I'm briefing you on my view on Q1, I would like to outline regarding the results or full-year results, that though mother nature wasn't very helpful to us and the severe floods reduced our flow-down and reduced our production, but I believe that we achieved a serious success having cost below 700 or 660 with the grade processing 0.9 grams. So that means that the grade-adjusted costs are one of the best in the industry. And the accordingly the margin, and accordingly the EBITDA we achieved, and accordingly the ratios of our debt-to-EBITDA became much stronger.

Q1 results are, as you can see, they're quite self-explanatory, a very strong start, and now the main task of the management is to bring this forward to maintain these results all through the year. Except [indiscernible] operations, as you know, we are dealing with strategic issues for the company, and first of all, finalizing construction of [indiscernible]. So, I am very happy to report that this program is on budget, and even below budget, but on schedule. So at the moment, we are doing the most important operations of welding the [indiscernible] from stainless steel. We very soon will start piping. So, all our schedules allowed us to believe that we will start commissioning in summer of 2018 on water, and then ramping up through the end of the 2018, and beginning of 2019. Quite important though at the moment, not a big impact in our production schedule is the development of underground operations.

We are pretty much happy with how it goes. We reported that there was slight delay on mobilization of our contractor on Malomir, but the way they are working now makes us to believe that they will catch up with schedule, and we will start producing and treating ore from both underground operations of Pioneer and Malomir in the second half of 2017. Also, there are very encouraging, if not to say exciting, exploration results around our operations in Albyn and Pioneer. But we decided to come back to the market describing these results later in May -- maybe through the end of May when we will have more details to report. So that's the major events of our operations. And Peter?

Peter Hambro

Thank you very much, Pavel. That's most encouraging. Andrey, maybe you'd like to say a few words about the financials before we open the questions up to the audience.

Andrey Maruta

Yes, indeed. Thank you, Peter. Petropavlovsk, at last we tend to profitability in 2016, and reported a healthy profit to $30 million. Despite low production and somewhat lower sales which resulted in somewhat lower revenue, $5.41 million [ph], this lower sales lead [ph] by higher average realized gold price of $1,222. As guided previously, below $700, and still did the level of $660 per ounce or 12% lower than in 2015, with all-in sustaining costs at 107.

Our EBITDA stood at the level of $200 million, increased by 16% versus last year. As a result of higher profitability from our operations and much smaller [indiscernible], the group reported profit of $27 million versus $142 million of losses in 2015.

Profit from Petropavlovsk common operations [indiscernible] of $32 million; losses of $191 million in 2016. The group continued accumulating cash, and improved leverage ratio. It stood at three-to-one for the results in 2016. So in brief, these are the highlights.

Peter Hambro

Thank you very much, Andrey. I think from both of those the main takeaway is the fantastic grade-adjusted costs that we have achieved. When you consider that our grades that we've been mining are in sub one-gram-per-ton, and to have the margins that we've managed to achieve this year I think is exemplary.

So, ladies and gentlemen, well that's enough from us. Maybe you'd like to ask us some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Peter. [Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from the line of James Bell of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. James, please go ahead.

James Bell

Yes, good morning. Just two questions from me. Firstly, your Q1 production is obviously run-rating well above the top end of your full-year guidance. Can you maybe talk us through what you're thinking in terms of sequentiality on the production volumes? And secondly, in terms of the new undergrounds, what are the milestones or points where you think you'll have passed the point of maximum risk, and when can we expect those?

Pavel Maslovskiy

Well, regarding the first part of your question, as I said, management looks to maintain these results in the coming quarters. Though we are cautious in our forecast -- specifically because of underground operations, they are at the moment working well. But that we are still on excavations of getting all the underground operations to get to the ore. So the milestone which you are talking about, or I would put as a milestone, is the process of mining the ore underground. And as you possibly know, the most specific is the level of dilution which you will achieve, because we have confidence, as a result we have technical confidence that we will do this, but the key issue of underground mining as well as mining from open feeds [ph] when you have reasonably thin ore bodies is that the dilution.

So that's the reason why we're cautious. So we need to -- the operations we put in our internal budgeting and internal forecast reasonably conservative dilution figures. I mean achieving at the beginning of operations, the dilution will be higher than average for industry. But that we need to check how we will deal with this. So this is the main aspect of underground operation, we believe [technical difficulty] a milestone.

James Bell

Okay. And just to sort of clarify, so when do you think you're going to be more confident in changing that? When can we expect, for example, first commercial production or first ore going through the mill from the undergrounds this year?

Pavel Maslovskiy

Beginning of second quarter, oh sorry, it's second-half of the year, beginning of third quarter. We are looking to start mining ore in Pioneer. But also, if you are talking about reviewing our production forecast, very important, but we will definitely -- we will thoroughly look at it through the end of the first-half, because it's not only the risk if we will maintain the success of our open pit operations. That means the risk of some dilution or bigger dilution that we're estimating. So underground operations will be mitigated, and we'll be more certain and more happy to raise our forecast in comparison what it is now.

James Bell

Okay, thanks. And then one more, if I may, just on sustaining CapEx, can we expect to similar level at 2016 across your operations, your legacy operations?

Pavel Maslovskiy

Yes, they're usually roughly similar, though they are varying from year to year because it's a sustaining CapEx, and to a big extent depends on the performance of equipment, and sometimes that happens that unpredictably you need to spend some extra money on sustaining CapEx, but it's still plus/minus 10% of the average.

James Bell

Okay, thanks.

Operator

The next question today comes from the line of Tim Huff of Canaccord. Tim, please go ahead.

Tim Huff

Yes, good morning. Just a couple of questions, the first one on costs, back in 2016, the numbers you reported yesterday, the cash cost below $700 announced were much stronger than we anticipated. So forecasts, it -- well, your EBITDA came in about $20 million stronger than we anticipated. Similarly, you put out yesterday a net debt realistic target, I guess, of about 550, which if you really hit all your production targets you think you might be able to reach by the end of fiscal '17. That also is about $20 million ahead of your forecast. Just wondering, as we're four months into the year, and you've just reported some very strong first quarter volumes, is it fair to assume to cost controls so far this year has been maintained, in that given what you just said about progression into underground and dilution as you start ramping up in the second-half being a risk. Is your assumption that you can actually maintain that cost control all the way through the first-half of this year, and then you may see a risk?

Pavel Maslovskiy

Well, [indiscernible] cost control is not just results of 2016. If you look at the graph, starting with previous years and [indiscernible] we were implementing a lot of cost control measures, and steadily year-from-year we were reducing our costs. And absolute cost and grade-adjusted cost here were reduced. And that's continuation of this year. Of course there is an impact of, say, inflation or exchange rate, which is above our control. But from point of view what we can control, we continue to implement these different measures to further reduce unit cost, and accordingly the costs per ounce.

Tim Huff

That is helpful, thanks. And then the second question I had on the announcements that you've had out yesterday as well, you gave a short IRC update which I took as fairly positive. About a month ago, when you gave us the update on your intentions to potentially retire the debt guarantee at some point in the future. We had viewed it as a potential for early 2018. But yesterday, I think both the capacity utilization rates that you were talking about, as well as it being positive cash flow in the first quarter; I guess it's seeming as a much greater likelihood. Are you guys more confident you'll be able to do that by '18, or possibly earlier at this point in time?

Pavel Maslovskiy

Well, it's very difficult to speculate on the timeframe of this. The only thing I can say, that we are taking this very seriously, and working in that direction. But how successful we will be, will be a bit of speculation on our side, I believe…

Peter Hambro

I think [indiscernible] if you remember is that we only own 31% of the company, and specifically, we have an agreement with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that we're not involved in its management in any way. And so the negotiations between IRC and its bankers are done by IRC, and not by us. We have told IRC that it would be wonderful to get that guarantee off, and if they could find some way of refinancing themselves that didn't involved that guarantee, that would be perfect. And so that's the [indiscernible] aspiration that we expressed to them, and they are fully aware of it.

Tim Huff

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We do have a question from the line of [indiscernible]. Michael, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I was wondering whether you could quickly run me through the tweaks to the plant. I'm trying to understand whether the kind of relief gold from the circuit is a one-off benefit, and how much of that came in Q1, and how much is still to come. Or are there ongoing benefits to recovery from kind of cleaning up the process water. Could you just give us a little bit more detail on that piece?

Pavel Maslovskiy

Our golden circuit [ph] is a normal event, but it's always the specifics of the technology, and specific of resin technology. And as you probably know, we implemented and -- some years ago absolutely new resin called Purolite [ph], designed actually in this country, invented in this country. And we got significant gains from point of view of capital and operational expenditures which this resin provides in comparison with the previous one and traditional for Soviet Union. But [indiscernible] with or some of the deposits, specifically Pioneer, we allocated the effect that resin is robbing gold, and these kinds of resin is robbing gold, and not delivering it through the normal operation. And there has -- should be extra measures to reduce the golden circuit, which we started implementing. And one of this, you're absolutely right is, cleaning the sales [ph] water, because we have a closed circle of water circulation, and also treating resin with acid to release the gold.

So it's not just a spike which we achieved, it's designed -- it's a result of, I would say, two years of experiment how we can reduce golden circuit. And now it's implemented, and we are getting the results, so will be stable results, which we'll enjoy all through the year. But that's how it works. But meanwhile, because we have this situation we decided that it will be much more fair to report on the basis of gold [indiscernible] because that will take away the confusion of how much gold we mined or how much gold was sold or what is the production. So we're now reporting in terms of absolutely sellable production items that we're having.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. So just to be clear, there's therefore an ongoing recovery benefit on the back of this?

Pavel Maslovskiy

Well, it is positive. I don't think -- I can't say that it is dramatic for the first quarter. It's very easy, though we didn't provide you with the number, but out of the table if you multiply the amount of ore processed, and then multiply it by the grade and by the recovery rate these three operations [ph] will bring you to the result how much gold we put on the plant from there, from the piece [ph], and then deduct it from 818, which we received in [indiscernible] that will be what we got out of the circuit extra.

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We do have a follow-up question from the line of Tim Huff of Canaccord. Tim, please go ahead.

Tim Huff

Yes, just one follow-up question. In the production report today, you've mentioned that Malomir, you experienced minor delays on contracted mobilization. I was just wondering if there were any minor impacts from that delay, whether they were slightly higher costs than you were expecting or even excluding costs, whether it was a delay of just time, either weeks or possibly as much as a month. I've noticed that you've kept your commissioning stable at the second half of the year, so I didn't expect it to be a major impact, but I thought I'd see if I can get any color around that.

Pavel Maslovskiy

Well, the reason of the delay was the slow mobilization, so just brining the equipment on site and some problems with some parts of the equipment, their compressor run out of -- I mean, was broken, but that happens. But that's bad news. The good news, that what we are now -- our observation how they are working, and we have different contractors on Pioneer and Malomir. And actually there the speed of the excavating is higher than the team working on Pioneer. So we have all reasons to believe that they will catch up. And actually, even if they will still maintain this delay in our internal budget, this wasn't meaning that we will get and mine the ore just at the end of the year. That's why we are mentioning second-half. So they will definitely -- the access to the ore will be delayed, but the way they are performing now makes us pretty much confident that they can mine all their budgeted ore in 2017.

Tim Huff

That's great. Thank you.

Operator

And our final question today is a follow-up question from the line of James Bell from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. James, please go ahead.

James Bell

Yes, just wondering if you can remind us on the staging around the hedging of the 547,000 ounces, and if you could also talk about if there is a plan or potentially some additional hedging coming in full-year '17? Thanks.

Andrey Maruta

Thank you for the question. It is Andrey. So, a part of the [indiscernible] industry structuring has obligation to have 600,000 ounces hedged over the course of three years, [indiscernible] years, '17, '18, '19. This obligation was felt in its entirety. As of now, we have 547,000 ounces, so over the same period of time, three years, that's roughly

1253. As you can see that's, for this year, it's roughly 40%-ish of production hedged. Currently, there is no intention, buy anyway it is a commercial matter. And it depends on the views of the management. Maybe Peter, if you want to say…

Peter Hambro

Yes, I think that with this relatively large amount of gold being produced every year, we wouldn't want to be like Gordon Brown [ph] who announced that he was going to sell [indiscernible] gold before he sold it, which was not a very clever thing to do. And so announcing our hedging plans in advance is not something that we would want to do.

James Bell

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Operator

Peter that was our final registered question, so let me hand back to you.

Peter Hambro

Fine. Well, thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, for taking the trouble to dial in. I hope we've answered your questions. They were particularly good questions. And I think the interest and depth of the questions that we're getting shows that there is far more interest in the company than there has been in a long while, and for that I'm very grateful. So thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in joining the Petropavlovsk Q1 conference call…

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.