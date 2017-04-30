Trumponomic Hopes Hit Hard Reality

Review & Update

Two weeks ago, I wrote an article entitled “Oversold Bounce Or Return Of The Bull,” wherein I laid out the probabilities of a short-term rally due to the oversold condition that existed at that time.

Then, this past Tuesday, I updated that analysis with “Return Of The Bull…For Now,” as the expected rally in stocks, and reversal in bonds, took shape. (Also, review that post for individual sector and major market analysis.)

With this background, we can review the markets through the close on Friday and make some assessments of risk versus reward, and ultimately positioning, heading into next week.

Last week, the expected market rally on Monday and Tuesday was strong enough to push the S&P 500 out of its previous corrective downtrend. That’s the good news.

The not so good news is the market failed to obtain new highs and, as noted two weeks ago, has tripped the first signal as shown below. This “warning signal” as we discussed then, keeps a potential lid on stock prices for now particularly since it was registered from such high levels. More importantly, we are closing in on a secondary “sell signal,” also from an extremely high level, which would also suggest further price weakness and would raise caution levels higher.

If the markets can continue to rally next week, and push to new highs, then both of those signals will reverse. The problem is the reversal from high levels historically has only been short-lived before a more significant decline took place as shown in the chart below.

As I noted last weekend:

“With portfolios already hedged, as we added a lot of bond and interest rate sensitive holdings back in January, there is no action to take currently. This is why, for now, it is only an ‘alert’ that something more important is developing.”

The daily chart below shows that much of the oversold condition that existed two weeks ago has now been resolved. While not overbought as of yet, notice previous two red blocks were associated with short-term topping processes, there is currently not a tremendous amount of “fuel” left for a continued advance.

With the market on a short-term “buy signal,” deference should be given to the probability of a further market advance heading into May. With earnings season in full swing, there is a very likely probability that stocks can sustain their bullish bias for now.

However, despite the “bullish exuberance” over the past few days, it should be noted the markets remain in a broader “topping pattern” since the beginning of March with internal measures remaining very weak. The chart below shows the previous “topping patterns” over the last couple of years and currently. Previously, these topping patterns have resolved themselves by correcting. Sure, this time could certainly be different, but the deterioration in the internals should be paid attention to.

Furthermore, both the ratio and number of stocks above their respective 50 and 200 day moving averages has also remained weak.

Importantly, I am not suggesting the markets are about to enter the next great “bear market phase,” but I am suggesting that upside is likely rather limited at the current time so maintaining reduce risk exposure, and higher than normal levels of cash, may be advisable in the near term.

This is particularly the case as we head into typical summer weakness as noted last week by Nautilus Research.

With the understanding the markets are currently on an intermediate term sell signal and returning back to an overbought condition in the short-term, the current rally should likely be used for portfolio repositioning and rebalancing. However, such a statement does NOT mean “cashing out” of the market as the bull market trend remains intact. Maintain, appropriate portfolio “risk” exposure for now, but cash raised from rebalancing should remain on the sidelines until a better risk/reward opportunity presents itself.

From Last Week:

PORTFOLIO ACTION GUIDELINES “Given this is only a “warning signal” currently, any RALLY in the next week should be used to take some action within portfolios. The following list provides some basic guidelines. Trimming back winning positions to original portfolio weights: Investment Rule: Let Winners Run

Sell positions that simply are not working (if the position was not working in a rising market, it likely won’t in a declining market.) Investment Rule: Cut Losers Short

Hold the cash raised from these activities until the next buying opportunity occurs. Investment Rule: Buy Low These actions will temporarily reduce portfolio risk and raise cash levels which either provides a “hedge” against a subsequent downturn OR cash to buy better-performing assets if conditions improve. For now, the market remains in a bullish trend. Outside of small tweaks and close monitoring, nothing has occurred, yet, which would warrant more drastic movements within the allocation model. Caution, nothing more, is advised for now.”

Trumponomics Hit Hard Realities

Since the election, consumer confidence has surged to historically high levels as shown in the chart below which is a composite of both Conference Board and University Of Michigan consumer confidence levels. Not surprisingly, stock prices track the trend of consumer confidence historically.

Also, not surprisingly, investor confidence has also surged just as sharply since the election along with the rise in asset prices. Over the last couple of decades, the International Center for Finance at Yale University has regularly surveyed both individual and institutional investors and asked them about their views of the market. As you can see, investors have gotten extremely bullish about potential future “positive” returns from the market over the next year, whereas just one year ago not so much.

I have combined both the individual and institutional surveys into a composite index for a little better clarity.

Interestingly, despite the surge in confidence, the economy has failed to pick up traction. While the general consensus has been the “hard” economic data will surge to catch up with “booming” confidence, such is yet to be the case. Such was the message delivered Friday in the Q1-Gross Domestic Product report which showed an initial estimate of just 0.7% growth. The biggest issue with the report was the sharp slide in Personal Consumption Expenditures which comprises roughly 70% of overall economic growth which fell to just 0.23% on an annualized basis.

In other words, while consumers are extremely ebullient in their “hopes,” they are not acting that way.

You will notice, however, while the weakness in the Q1 PCE was apparent, it is also not an anomaly. We have seen these slides in the past which usually pick up in Q2 as the businesses begin a “restocking cycle” for the summer. The difference this time, unlike the last, is the marked rise in consumer credit delinquency rates, decline in auto sales and decreases in lending activity.

Here is the point. While there is much “hope” that “Trumponomics” will create the economic lift needed to spur further economic growth, it is critically important to remember economic cycles DO have a life span to them. While monetary and fiscal policies do impact these cycles, one must also consider the point within the current cycle when those policies are implemented.

Lastly, and most importantly, as I wrote previously is “Records Are Records For A Reason:”

“Record levels” of anything are records for a reason. It is where the point where previous limits were reached. Therefore, when a ‘record level’ is reached, it is NOT THE BEGINNING, but rather an indication of the MATURITY of a cycle. While the media has focused on employment, record stock market levels, etc. as a sign of an ongoing economic recovery, history suggests caution.”

At the end of last year, based on the “hopes” of the new Administration policies, the Economic Cycle Research Institute’s (ECRI) Weekly Leading Index (WLI) spiked to a peak not seen since 2007.

It was a record.

This was important because there is a historically close correlation between the ECRI WLI and GDP as shown in the chart below. I have also included the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) which is a very broad measure of economic activity consisting of roughly 85 subcomponents.

There have only been 3-other periods since 1985 where the WLI achieve levels as witnessed at the end of 2017. The difference, however, was that GDP and the CFNAI were growing at substantially stronger rates than currently seen. As I wrote at the end of December when the WLI was at 11.9:

“The significant divergence between the WLI and CFNAI measures are concerning as such divergences have tended to correct themselves over the next several months with the WLI correcting back towards the CFNAI.”

As expected then, the WLI has now fallen to just 5.9 as of the last update along with the decline in GDP and weakness in the CFNAI. Importantly, notice the overall TREND of the economic data is weaker, versus stronger, which has also been a hallmark of a “late stage” economic cycle.

The importance to investors is that recessionary spats in the economy lead to rather sharp price reversions as future growth expectations are ratcheted lower. Historically, the average “mean reverting” event has been roughly 30%.

While I am not suggesting a “recession” is about to start tomorrow, I am stating that “recessions are a fact of every economic cycle.”

For every economic recovery there is a recession and for every “bull market” there is a “bear market.”

These are the fact of life. While “timing” is always key, “ignoring” the fundamental factors has repeatedly proved dangerous to investors over time.

As I noted last week – “This Time Is Not Different.”

Hoping it will be has been costly in the past.

As investors “our goal” is to make money during the first half of the full market cycle, however, “our job” is to ensure that we keep it during the second half.

With investors now the most “exuberant” about the stock market since the turn of the century, it is worth reviewing what happened the last time that such a record was set.

Records are records for a reason.

See you next week.