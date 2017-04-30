Top 10 S&P SmallCap 600 'Safer' Dividend Dogs Led By Capstead Mortgage By Yield, And Tailored Brands By Upside, In April

Analyst one year targets revealed that ten highest yield "safer" dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks might accumulate 64.74% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Little dogs ruled the S&P SmallCap 600 Index in April.

Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" S&P SmallCap 600 Index list from 84 to 70 by eliminating 14 stocks that reported negative returns.

Besides safety margin, S&P SmallCap 600 Index dividend dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/21/17 to verify their financial prowess.

42 of 84 S&P SmallCap 600 Index top-yield dividend stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/21/17. Thus, those 42 were "safer" for dividends.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Ten of Eleven Sectors Bring "Safer" Dividends to The S&P SmallCap 600 Index

Ten Morningstar sectors of eleven are represented by the 42 "Safer" members of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. They showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of April 21.

The "safer" dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index sector representation broke out as follows: Real Estate (5); Financial Services (16); Communication Services (2); Consumer Cyclical (7); Technology (2); Consumer Defensive (2); Industrials (3); Basic Materials (2); Energy (1); Utilities (1); Healthcare (0).

The first six industries listed above made the top ten 'safer' dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index team by yield.

42 of 84 S&P SmallCap 600 Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 constituents of S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 42 of 84 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out fourteen with sagging price returns.

Financial guarantees however are easily re-considered by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio send a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Brokers Predict A 8.77% 1 yr. Average Upside and 11.94% Net Gain For Top 20 April "Safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Stocks

Top dogs on the S&P SmallCap 600 "safer" Dividend list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 21, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 5.45% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the S&P SmallCap 600 dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 7.8% in the coming year.

Notice the S&P SmallCap 600 'safer' dividend dogs show price within $200 of the vector for dividends derived from a $1k investment in each. Should those coordinates intersect, an overbought condition will occur, similar to the present overpriced condition of the S&P500 Aristocrats and Dow dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Brokers Augur Top Ten "Safer" S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Stocks to Net 5.08% to 73.65% Gains To April, 2018

Four of the ten top "safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Tailored Brands (TLRD) netted $736.52 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) netted $416.73 based on mean target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

General Cable (BGC) netted $198.82 based on estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 145% more than the market as a whole.

Innophos Holdings (IPHS) netted $198.04, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Archrock (AROC) netted $174.98 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 233% greater than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (SWM) netted $167.20 based on a median target estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) netted $126.16 based on estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

B&G Foods (BGS) netted $120.24, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from nine analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 96% less than the market as a whole.

Oritani Financial (ORIT) netted $53.75 based on a mean target estimate from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) netted $50.84 based on a median target price set by four analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 22.43% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (5): (Bear Alerts) Brokers Projected Two S&P SmallCap 600 "Safer" Dividend Dogs To Average A 4.7% Loss By April, 2018

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Greenhill & Co (MDP) projected a loss of $34.39 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Capstead Mortgage (CMO) projected a loss of $59.93 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 4.71% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two "safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Revealed Plentiful Bargains From Lowest Priced 5 of Top 10 Top Yielding "Safe" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index Stocks

Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 firms with the biggest yields April 21 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (6) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600, Will Deliver 23.07% VS. (7) 14.01% Net Gains from All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 64.74% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced "safer" S&P SmallCap 600, Tailored Brands (TLRD) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 73.65% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index dogs as of April 21 were: Black Box (BBOX); Capstead Mortgage (CMO); Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH); Maiden Holdings (MHLD); Tailored Brands, with prices ranging from $9.95 to $12.65.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index dogs as of April 21 were: Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA); Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL); Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP); Greenhill & Co (GHL); B&G Foods (BGS), with prices ranging from $20.73 to $42.50. The little S&P SmallCap 600 Index dogs show their stuff.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

