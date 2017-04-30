Many investors are understandably conflicted. On one hand, they want to have a meaningful exposure to the U.S. stock market. After all, it seems to go up no matter what happens, good or bad, on any given trading day. On the other hand, they may also be just as reluctant to own stocks given that the underlying fundamentals are less than attractive at the current time with persistently sluggish economic growth and valuations near historical highs. Moreover, they see a Federal Reserve that is now tightening monetary policy, which historically leads down a road to an eventual sustained market correction that could conceivably start at any time. Wanting to own stocks, but not wanting to buy the peak of the second longest bull market in history, what can an investor do to satisfy both hands?

Bear Proofing Your Stock Portfolio

Stock investors are inevitably exposed to the downside risks of the broader market. One could own the best stock in the world with killer fundamentals, but if the broader stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) is going down -40% or more, this best stock in the world may very well get dragged down along with it at least to some degree.

But whether your stocks are pulled down more than the market, just as much as the market, less than the market, or are even able to squeeze out a gain while the market is falling over an extended period of time will largely depend on the individual stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) with which you choose to populate your portfolio.

So how is an investor to know whether the stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) that they own today will provide them with the downside protection of holding up relatively better if and when the broader market goes into its next tailspin to the downside? Considering data focused on price volatility such as beta and standard deviation is certainly useful. So too is focusing specifically on how individual stocks have performed during periods of broader market stress.

The Bear Proofing Process

Wondering how the stocks in your portfolio might hold up during the next bear market, at least during the early stages when you still have time to do something about it and take evasive actions if necessary?

One worthwhile view would be to examine how your stocks held up the last time the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:IVV) fell into a correction for any sustained length of time. The most recent example would be the period from May 2015 to February 2016 when stocks dropped by roughly -13% peak to trough over two drawdown phases.

Beginning at the sector level, we see that stocks in deep cyclical industries such as energy, materials, and industrials stand to get hit worst.

Of course, just because the sector itself is highly sensitive to the market, does not mean that investors cannot find stocks within these sectors that can still provide downside protection. But it's not as simple as focusing on quality. Instead, additional considerations are required.

Consider stocks like Boeing (NYSE:BA) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) for example. These are high quality stocks and Dow components in the cyclical industrial space. But despite their size and quality, they not only struggled during this corrective period but meaningfully underperformed the S&P 500 Index during this corrective phase.

Put simply, Boeing and United Technologies are great companies - I've owned them both over the years - but they are not great bear proofing material for your stock portfolio. On the other hand, a lesser known company like Rollins (NYSE:ROL) has a long track record of outperformance if not outright gains during market corrections.

Instead, the best bear proofing names not surprisingly come from the more defensive market segments. Consider the performance of both consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) during the last sustained market correction. While they were down in spots along the way, both sectors were higher by +2% to +6% by the time the broader market was finishing down more than -12%.

Of course, it's not just about picking the right defensive sectors, but selecting the best suited stocks in these sectors in order to achieve the best bear proofing. For example, one might own a food stock like Mead Johnson Nutrition (NYSE:MJN) or a big utility like Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and think that they have good bear proofing downside protection, only to come to find that they are tracking the market to the downside for much of the ride or falling by twice as much.

Instead, by exploring through these sectors, one can find the food stocks like Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and the utilities like Southern Company (NYSE:SO) that have the ability to hold steady if not rise strongly during periods of broader market weakness. These are not only quality names with low betas and historical price volatility, but they are also stocks that have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to hold their ground if not post solid gains long after a correction or a full blown bear market has gotten underway.

Bottom Line

A focus on bear proofing enables investors to have a decent serving of their stock market cake and eat it too. Taking the additional steps of evaluating your current and prospective stock portfolio holdings to determine how well they are suited to perform during extended broader stock market corrections both by evaluating their fundamental quality and risk characteristics as well as how they have performed during sustained corrections in the past can go a long way in successfully building a portfolio that can participate as the broader market continues to rise but also provide downside risk protection once the inevitable next bear market finally arrives.

This does not mean that an investor can become complacent when owning these bear proofing names, for just because a stock has been bear proofed in the past does not mean it may be set to do it again in the future. Moreover, just because a stock can hold up well and even strongly rise through a correction or the early stages of a bear market does not mean that they will necessarily be able to keep it up forever. For if the bear market is deep and long enough, even the bear proofed names are likely to eventually succumb to the downside.

But by focusing on bear proofing your stock portfolio, investors will likely also give themselves the time to still be able to still lock in gains and adjust during the early stages of any future bear market while the non-bear proofed stocks are already fast tracking their way to the downside.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy