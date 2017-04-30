Buy Exxon Mobil On Strong Execution

I've said at least a few times that my 'litmus test' for upstream oil companies in 2017 is their ability to fund operations from cash flow. If that company pays a dividend, they'll have to fund that from cash flow as well. With the persistent increase in crude production from the US, it's hard to imagine much price improvement in Brent Crude.

The price of crude has been long off its 2014 highs for a long time. I don't see that ending, and so every upstream company is going to have to be able to operate at this price paradigm. It's no longer viable for crude oil prices to save outdated business models.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has come through on this in a big way in 1Q 2017. This comes as no big surprise, but it does show that Exxon is going to continue operating in a sustainable way in current circumstances. Many oil companies have pledged intent to be cash flow neutral in 2017, Exxon is one company that has been able to deliver. Even better, shares are near a 52-week low. This article takes a look at Exxon's latest quarter, and what investors can expect in 2017.

Solid cash flow

Last quarter Exxon generated $8.2 billion in cash flow from operations. Capital expenditure including exploration was $4.5 billion, leaving $3.7 billion, and shareholder distributions were $3.1 billion, leaving $600 million in free cash flow after dividends.

Unsurprisingly, earnings were quite good versus the same quarter last year because crude oil prices have nearly doubled since then. Perhaps more encouraging is that upstream volumes were flat despite a continuous drop in capital expenditure over the last couple of years.

There are a lot of reasons to think that things are going to get better for Exxon. There are currently 18 projects under construction: 6 upstream projects, 8 downstream, and 4 chemical projects. Of those, most will be done this year, including the Hebron, Upper Zakum and Odoptu upstream projects.

Going forward, I expect Exxon to kick up its capital expenditure for the rest of the year. I say this because management has a "flexible" capital expenditure program of $22 billion for 2017. With just $4.5 billion in capex this quarter, Exxon is a bit behind its midpoint capex expectation, so I would not be surprised to see spending ramp up next quarter.

CEO Jeffrey Woodbury was asked a direct question about lower than expected capex, and his response was that $22 billion was still the guidance, but that Exxon has "done a remarkable job" in capital efficiency. Last year Exxon's capital expenditure was down materially versus guidance, and that may well happen this year as well. Still, I expect a ramp-up in activity in the Permian basin, and that will likely drive capex higher in the coming quarters.

Valuation and conclusion

I do expect Exxon to increase its capital expenditure in coming quarters, and in those quarters the company may outspend its cash flow when the dividend is included. Even still, if there is a difference I do not expect it to be by much. Also, I fully expect that projects completed this year will generate substantial cash flow, and that will help the company grow production and sustain itself financially in 2018 and beyond.

Despite all this good news, Exxon continues to bounce along its 52-week low. Shares now yield now almost 3.8%. As long as that dividend is sustainable (as I've demonstrated, it is), then I will continue to recommend Exxon as a buy. I also expect Exxon to continue to nominally increase its dividend as it did last quarter.

Exxon is an oil company that has proven itself to be more-or-less able to sustain itself with Brent in the low $50s. Over the last year Exxon has acquired substantially more than it has disposed of. Exxon remains one of those companies that will do very well if crude oil prices return to the $60s or so, but until then it will pay you nicely to wait. I continue to believe that is a winning proposition.

If you're interested in Exxon Mobil, feel free to follow me on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long the stock and will continue to provide update articles when doing so is material and relevant.

