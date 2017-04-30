Boohoo.com PLC (BHOOY) Mahmud Abdullah Kamani on Preliminary Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boohoo.com PLC ADR (OTCPK:BHOOY) Preliminary Results Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Mahmud Abdullah Kamani

Thanks everyone for coming and that’s all I have got to here, I don’t really – I am not very good at this and don’t like this, but thanks for coming and really thanks to everyone at Boohoo and the group. We’ve had a great year and great results. We are now – the journey is begun and we are on this journey and we are still babies at this. It’s a g great year, great results. But I assure there is a lot to do in business. You always got bump in the road, so you know, we working hard and we promise to try and deliver and we’ll do everything we can. Our commitment to the business I hope nobody will doubt, we are 1 million percent, I am on last month standing, I promise you.

But it’s moving fast and our job is to do what we can to keep it going. But you know, we are very happy and very proud of what we’ve achieved, but we do understand there is a lot more to do and I’ll leave it to the professionals now. Thanks you.

Neil James Catto

Thanks, Mahmud. And good morning, everyone. So we are doing things a little bit differently this - for these results than we have them previously. So I'm going to take you through the financial results for the year and then Carol is going to talk about some really significant developments in the business in a bit more detail and then I’ll resume to talk about guidance and outlook at that point as I think it's going to make a lot more sense after Carol's presentation.

So moving swiftly along, here is the income statement for the year. So we’re really pleased to report that our revenues grew 51% to just short of £295 million. So that’s a great result and we’ve seen real momentum build throughout the year and that's been as a result of a number of factors, the outcome on to in more detail as we go through the presentation.

But generally though our approach is been to focus on improving our customer proposition in terms of product offering, delivery service, quality of the clothes were selling, price and promotions to give us a competitive advantage in our key markets, gain market share and enable us to leverage our costs as we grow.

So you can see from the results that this approach is working incredibly well. Our gross profit margin has decreased by 320 basis points, mainly from those investments I’ve just mentioned, and we are seeing growth accelerate through the year we've also seen that cost leverage coming through and our operating profits have increased by 101%, more than double to just over £30 million and our adjusted EBITDA has increased by 90% to £35.6 million and that's an EBITDA margin of 12.1% or 250 basis points on last year's 9.6%.

So all in all, a fantastic set of results that we're very proud to report and particularly as we've continued to make those investments in the customer proposition all through the year and that will stand is in good stead in this new financial year and beyond.

The only other thing to point out on this slide is that the other income line which relates entirely to PrettyLittleThing, £3.5 million of that relates to income received from PrettyLittleThing in exchange for services provided before the acquisition.

Boohoo is going to continue to charge for those services, but as they are now going forward into company charges they won’t appear in the group income statement in future periods, the other £1.4 million on that line was a one-off gain that occurred on exercising the option to acquire PrettyLittleThing, I am going to refer to PrettyLittleThing as PLT from now on because it is a bit snappier.

So moving on to look at our sales by brand and geographical segment. This slide reflects segmental analysis, as we make the transition to a multi-brand company. Carol is going to talk in more detail later about the multi-brand approach. But this slide shows how we will be reporting sales in the future.

Primarily we’ll be breaking down the sales for each period by brands and you can see that of that £294.6 million sales for the year PrettyLittleThing contributed £11.2 million, and that's in the period after the acquisition. So most of January and February was on January 3 the acquisition was affected.

Boohoo have seen really strong organic growth and its sales were £283 million, up 45% year-on-year, most encouragingly that growth accelerated through the year with growth in the first half of the year 40$ accelerating to 49% in the second half of the year.

So I am pleased to say that PLT is continued to form exceptionally well and the brand is really striking a chord with young female customers for the two-month period from acquisitions to the end of the year PLT sales grew tremendously to £11.2 million over the full financial year, including the 10 months before we acquired it, that revenue was £55.3 million.

Geographically we’ve seen strong growth in all segments, Boohoo – in Boohoo UK retail sales have been consistently growing at around the 30% year-on-year level and our overall growth was boosted by PLTs contribution in January and February. So that's been really pleasing to see consistently high growth in our main market for Boohoo as a brand and for the company as a whole.

Sales in Europe have also been really encouraging, the foreign currency headwinds we saw last year have become tailwinds this year, and we've invested that benefit in the customer proposition and seen an acceleration in growth and increase momentum as built throughout the year.

We've adopted a similar approach in the USA and seen exceptional results. As you can see, achieving sales of £40 million and strong triple digit growth in the second half of the year. We've also seen a great performance in the rest the world region where sales were up 43% year-on-year.

So now I'd like to talk a little bit more about the cost base. You can see here, we’ve seen a nice trend from the first half of fiscal year ‘16 of consistent leverage on the cost base. Most notably marketing costs as a percentage of sales have been much lower. We’ve become smarter in our marketing approach using more social media platforms and working with influencers to help grow our brand recognition.

Investments in the customer proposition I’ve also meant that we've been able to acquire customers more economically and customers are ordering more items more frequently, which meant that we've achieved our great sales growth with a 10% lower spend on marketing.

Distribution costs have increased, but less so compared to revenue growth and that's encouraging, especially given our growing international revenue. We’re seeing good leverage as we scale, held by modest improvement in carriage rates. Other administrative costs have also reduced slightly as a percentage of sales, although we plan to continue to invest for growth in the future.

So, turning to our KPIs now, so going forward, we’re going to be reporting separate KPIs for each brand. So let's start with Boohoo, you can see here we've seen a steady improvement throughout the year across all of our KPIs. Our investments in price and promotion have helped improve all of those engagement metrics and we’re seeing strong conversion rates, increased order frequency, higher average order values and higher numbers of active customers. So we’re really pleased that we’ve now have over 5 million active customers, and that's up almost 30% on last year.

So more customers ordering more frequently and spending more on each order shows that we’re really engaged, they are really engaged and appreciating those improvements in the proposition.

If you look at PLTs KPIs you can see here they have a really healthy customer base and it's growing extremely fast and that tells you the brand is striking a chord with its young fashion audience and I think you'll agree that those KPIs are extremely impressive for a relatively young brand still in its infancy of building its awareness.

So moving on to talk about cash flow. This slide shows our operating cash flow for the year ended 29th - 28th of February 2017, strong profit margins and our negative networking capital cycle mean that once again we’ve seen a strong conversion of our profits into cash and our operations have generated enough cash to finance not only our capital expenditure programs, but also our acquisitions of Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing. So the capital expenditure figure there of £30.7 million, includes the consideration of $20 million or £16.1 million relating to the acquisition of Nasty Gal.

Excluding that our CapEx for the year was £14.6 million, which was below the guidance that we've given of around about £16 million. So that's all I want say about the results now, I’d like to hand over to Carol and that she's going to talk about those significant developments in the business and then I'll come back and go through what that means in terms of outlook for the business and guidance for the new year. Thanks.

Carol Mary Kane

Good morning, everybody. So I am going to start this morning just by talking a little about the past and how we got where we are. So back in 2006, we’ve come a long way in just 10 short years. We had our first website just a few android styles and literally that’s what we start with just one site and we’ve got 21 websites across four brands and 35,000 styles, so its quite an achievement in 10 years.

So hipping to Nasty Gal [ph] 7 million customers in 200 territories around the world. You know, in throughout our journey it’s always about learning, it’s about improving our customer offering. Our operations, our working practices and adopting new technologies, with all of the stuff to improve our efficiency and our customer experience. And in recent months we made two acquisitions which you know about, so PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal, they are both great brands, high level of brand awareness and huge level of engagement.

So in such a short space of time we’ve gone from being Boohoo the single brand to the group of brands and what we plan to do is all of those brands have got now benefit from operating and sourcing expertise.

So that’s how it looks today, the group. So here we have it. Boohoo and boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal. So Boohoo brands are at use end of the market, so that’s something that we will share, they all have that in common, but they all have quite unique brand identities, I am hoping that I’ll come across throughout the presentation, there is a little bit of merchandise here in the room to help show you where we’re all at currently.

But just on Boohoo, so many of you in the room are familiar with Boohoo, I’ve start up here for now three years, so I’ve been talking the same talk and its centred around inclusivity and positivity, huge and wide offering of merchandise and we talk about all our types of customers, so our girls and guys they all want the latest fashion, incredible prices.

We talked about a lot of our launches and the successes behind some of the incremental sales we’re seeing with the success of our Plus, Petite, lingerie ranges. Our recent move just last year into kids wear and more recently into maternity and the launch just one year ago of our dedicated BoohooMAN website looking for make customers now.

But we’re also aiming to increase - while increasing offering, I think it’s very, very important to note that we need to remain relevant, now you’ll hear me talk about relevance and we have done for last three years and I keep hopping on because being a great fashion brand means you always have to remain relevant. And when you remain relevant to the customer they will stay with you and they will grow with you and you’ll see that coming through in with male and all the KPIs, levels of frequencies.

But we need to remain true with being relevant with our proposition to always be acquiring at the new sense of market that feels that comes in, all the €16, €24 is keep bringing more and more women.

So on PrettyLittleThing, I am going to do what Neil’s doing, shorten it to PLT because it’s a bit snappier to use your words. Our €16, €24 of PLT I describe them as being addictive to fashion they are always seeking the latest looks for less and they are so heavily influenced by social media. She looks to celebrity for a style and her inspiration and she always looking to take that latest catwalk trend, all emulator celebrities like Sloke [ph] that she now have posed that on Instagram. She lives for dressing up, going out and buying something new for the weekend and she is open to trying out daring styles and she has a strong selfie game, those you have a selfie game in the room you know, what I am talking about.

But I think really importantly is our PLT piece of language its turn us all throughout the side and that it is a differential from Boohoo. They will be using words across all their marketing channels, some of you in the room will know what I am talking about and some of you think Carols lost the pot. But its words like, Flay, Killer, which is killer dresses, Fire, I don’t know really is but that similarity, at on plight, means you just got it, you just got it right. So yes, fun brand with some great merchandise over there and I think really when it comes to going out fashion they absolutely are killing it.

Then Nasty Gal, I love this brand, it always looks fair, you know, parallels Boohoo and it’s launched – I think that was also 2006. Iconic and rooted and vintage style it’s inspired by the path because its where it came from in terms of its vintage offering, its living in the moment and bringing style into the future.

So those of you who want a brief look on where Nasty Gal’s come from, just download the Netflix, go about start it, launched on Friday, I’ll give you a bit of background, but I am wearing Nasty Gal’s today, so for those – she doesn’t only get that rocky style but I am now the LA lady, welcome to steal it after you look, £75 what I can say, its a great buy.

So our customer at Nasty Gal she is confident, she is capable, she is stylish, she has a strong calibre, she's brave, informed, and she's not afraid to mix up all the new, so she is not afraid of taking a bit of old vintage and mixing it up with something new, something new from the latest trend and she is certainly our cooler customer, she is a little bit older, probably in the 20 something, I think in 30s. And just go with the hours, polish punk or two glam together down. So with them I am hoping we’ll be able to describe those better in the video we’re just about to show you here, I’ll do that now. So that leads really quite nicely into our vision.

So you’ve seen and hopefully I’ve managed to articulate the different brands we now have, with a unique personalities, but we all share a single vision. We aim to lead the fashion e-commerce market, it’s that simple, that’s where within a position on top and that’s where we think we are position ourselves.

So we’re going to do this, just hold eyes here, so insight, so that’s about understanding what matters to our customers and using our analytics to create our personalize shopping experience.

Investment is for growth and our new and existing countries, innovation staying ahead of the fashion cure being relevant across the brand with our in-house design collections and driving brand awareness through our creative marketing campaigns, using influences and bloggers across all our marketing channels and integration, so after the two acquisitions we just made with focusing on solid platform our apps and our distribution centers to further our growth.

So we talked a lot- a lot about insight before, but we really do use our insight to understand what matters to our customers, so across all of the brands our customers are looking for unbeatable fashion choice, a fast delivery and I think what’s becoming really even more important than is the fantastic service that’s required in the e-commerce industry.

So by sharing all our services and operations across all our brands we benefit from the scale as we grow, while leveraging the scale so we can provide and even better service, so really at this point that we’re using analytic and insight to give all of our customers across all the brands a much better service.

And I think it’s important to understand at the same time that our brands remain separate in their identities. So to ensure this we have three separate creative teams, we’re not pooling any of our creative, our marketing campaigns, they are all working very independently of each other. And this will help to broaden our customer appeal, extend our reach and make sure that our brand keep their strong identify going forward.

So over the last year investment, obviously evidently from the numbers has help to drive strong growth in our international markets and really our overseas sales taken us from just over 30% in 2016 to almost 40% last year.

So this has helped by our investment in price and promotions here in the UK and abroad, but it’s also about our delivery options, giving customers more choice, working with our carriers and getting faster services into all our territories. And however, I think one thing that comes through loud and clear in Neil’s presentation is obviously our approach to investments.

We do take our time to understand each market out where we’re in and we talked about focus in the past. But that’s about really about understanding the market before we deploy any marketing spend. So a little on Boohoo, strong UK presence which we all know, growing well, very well internationally, all helped along by our investments on marketing.

You may remember I talked about our pop up stores in LA and New York from the last set of results and all the collaborations where we've been working with celebrities and designers and Boohoo on the road college campus tour, so just in the past day we took to the road again.

We started in Miami on our Boohoo path for spring break, as showcasing all our festival collections, so our girls and guys and just ended just the other week in Palm Springs and LA and we did all hot spots in between, so that’s really about talking our product direct in the USA, direct to customers, rather than using traditional advertising.

So we’ve – launches of our collections, so this spring we debuted our bridal and bridal dresses, as well as our men’s tailoring range for you gentlemen in the room, we know have season pants and stuff for all of you guys that you can buy on BoohooMAN.

So w launched all that, it’s gone really well actually and we launched our debuted all that to the press and this summer we have – we’re very excited because just in a few weeks time we are launching a premium collection for Boohoo which will stretch our price points.

So on PLT, establishing themselves very well indeed in the UK and they are really at the start of their intentional journey. They are already working a lot with global influencers, which I’ll move on to just a while and LA based celebs. The latest collaboration launched just a couple weeks ago with an LA celeb called Stacy, now this is a collection for curvy girls called Shape and they’ve also being showcasing their collections to Katella with whole list of celebs, great – about just a great audience, I am not going to list them all, there is too many, but selective Kyle Jeremy, Golden Bobby, Sophia McKeever and so on, there is a whole list of them. The main names that you recognize, but trust me they have the top tier following on social and our audience, our customers know that they are.

So Nasty Gal, born in California, in San Fran all those years ago, so most of the sales of that have previously taken place on Nasty Gal and today as we’ve just acquired it or in the US. But it’s hard, some global brand awareness, which is great advantage, ranges quite a brand, but we’re really excited to be taken this iconic brand to new territories. So we’ve start launching as we do, as we build up the stock. You may have seen some of the London underground posts just in recent weeks and just last week we launched on MTV with our indents.

So to summarize on investment, we’re already shipping to 200 territories and continue to improve our customer proposition. There is a clear opportunity for further growth, not just here in the UK but certainly internationally for all our brands.

So innovation for us, it’s all about bringing our content to life, now that’s across all the brands, all campaign and all the channels. So I’ve given you little sneak peek and what you saw within that video was part of the Nasty Gal campaign, which was Nasty Gal do better, I tried quite a while, a lipstick on there and things.

So social media for us probably now becoming the most important channel and it’s certainly the growing channel for us. Our customers are going to sleep and waking up with a smartphones, spending approximately one half and hours on average a day across Facebook and Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. I had to give myself a little wake-up call when I found myself doing seven hours a day on Instagram and I hadn’t realize that, she's fell into this average, but maybe I am pushing up a little bit. But certainly when you work in fashion girl is a brand.

So Boohoo’s Instagram’s followers, you know, massive growth, playing a huge part in our brands social following. We’re now at 4.4 million followers on Instagram. I think its really important and note, Nasty Gal coming from a much smaller base and a much smaller cost company at the moment, had a huge following a 2.3, so that’s something too really encouraging going forward. And just said, with all the influences I talk about, in the past year we've been working with Jordyn Woods, Quincy Brown, Scott Thomas, Chantel Jeffrey’s, Kylie Jenner. Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie and so that’s handful of them, there is tons more. But most recently we just been working with Stella Hudgens, she is a babe of Katrala really, younger sister Viennese Hudgens. And we’re launching a collaboration with here in the next couple of weeks, so watch out for that.

So just a little bit more on innovation, as it says, more and more mobile that’s what we’re doing, so our Boohoo app now lie for over 12 months, had a great response. Our download they just keep growing and its going to get even better. We’re just going in recent changes in the coming weeks where we’ll have the native check out and a higher level of personalization. PLT, launched out September and doing really well and we've got apps progress for Nasty Gal and boohooMAN.

So two acquisitions increase succession and we have made excellent progress in integrating the new brand. The Nasty Gal website and this was probably shows, tells you a lot about to think as a group for agility and speed. We only had two hours downtime from the old previous and switching off and us switching on our website. So that was quite an achievement from all our teams.

But this happened just two weeks after the deal was done, so we were up and running within two weeks of actually in – getting the judge in the US saying, yes, we are now are Nasty Gal into actually launching it. So we launched this with 400 styles and few weeks on, we’re only few weeks and have to remind myself, because it feels like a life time. We got a thousand styles and that’s just going to grow and grow as we scale up and get more stock in the business.

So – but as we continue to grow our teams, we are fortunate when we did the PLT acquisition, now they came along with already a great management team, speak highly of them and a very talented team of buyers and designers and marketers. So that was great. So that one to be kind of running business as usual. We’d already done a piece of integration way before the acquisition on the warehouse.

And we’ve hired a whole new management team for Nasty Gal, Terry Pickter ph a few the guys who were responsible for the brand, he’d already been through the life of the company as well, so that's fantastic. So you’re already aware we’ve from a warehouse perspective got everything now shipped out to [indiscernible] our brands, that’s our Boohoo a pretty lower thing and on Nasty Gal, so we’re leveraging all of that.

And just on the warehouse, we've been successful in acquiring further planning commission to build another extension, that’s on a piece of adjacent land and building work for that will start in the coming months.

On supply chain, we’re working with our suppliers and sharing our compliance and procedures, they are all in good shape and our ethical policies are in good shape and on IT, we’ve successfully recap from Boohoo US, our European website and the plan is to re-platform all our websites this coming year. So there is a lot to do. And the other thing just on IT that we’ve now introduced live chat for our customers.

So just to finish up, this chart really just show. just how far we’ve come you’ll see this, this March 14 day we floated on there in the right. So when we floated a single website back in March 14, we had 1.9% share of the closing in apparel and accessories market and we were on six. Others in this period, the last three year period have diluted that we’ve grown our share to 2.5%.

I think what’s astonishing as PLT doing an excellent job because not only gaining share, just founded back in 2012 where it was even in the top 100 and the fact the data we put out shows here it was on 173, so in that three year period going from a 173 to 10th place, its quite remarkable.

I think what’s really exciting now and it comes back how I started this presentation today, when you add our brands together it takes our total share to 4.2%, which is really ranking us in third place and that’s the before you counted all the ad traffic that we've got coming in on top of that, which doesn’t get shown up on the hit wise chart. So encouraging while its early days for Nasty Gal just to tie neutral base on the top there it gives an indication of the groups potential and now you can see how I start into dominate fashion, e-commerce.

So just to summarise, it has been a busy 12 months. We have achieved a lot. We’ve got loads more to do, but we’re very excited about the future and I am going to hand you back to Neil who is going to tell you how we’re going to do it.

Neil James Catto

Thanks, Carol. So I just like to call of that into context now, everything that we’ve talked about so far and what does that mean for what we’re expecting going forward and in particular for the financial year that we just started.

So in terms of sales, group revenue, we’ve got a more complex picture now and that we've got multiple brands growing at different rates in different stages of development and with very different presences internationally. So I'd like to talk about what we’re expecting for the current financial year.

Firstly, Boohoo, we’re guiding as we've done in the past for revenue growth of 25% year-on-year. So far this year, trading has been brisk, I'll say and we see in the momentum in the business continue, but its very early days in the year and we've got some big investments to make, including the re-platforming of - continued re-platforming of our websites on 20 new platform.

So as far as PLT is concerned, PLT continues to form fantastically well. So we’re raising the guidance for PLT and we now expect growth rates of around 35%. Now that's relative to last year's full-year sales of £55.3 million.

Nasty Gal is a little bit different because it's very early days, you’ve seen from Carol's presentation what a great opportunity Nasty Gal represents, but like I sad it's incredibly early days for us to be making big predictions on that. We talked about this before, but we knew we were acquiring the brand and customer lists in mid-February and then, and we knew the transition was to take place on 28th of February.

So we had two weeks to establish the supply chain, establish a website, a new websites and integrate the brand into our IT infrastructure and the logistics infrastructure. So we were really pleased to be able to say that process went as well as we possibly could of hoped and the website was only down for a couple of hours in the transition and that was in the middle of the night in the US, which is the key market for Nasty Gal at the moment. Say so we felt like that was a fantastic result four our first ever integration.

It’s difficult to say based on current run rate how sales are going to develop, but we’re seeing good increases in sales day on day, week on week and now month-on-month that were in the second month. So we’re continuing to build the Nasty Gal product range and beginning our marketing campaigns and now we that we have that 's going to restore this great brand to its former glory and also make a profitable contribution.

Our guidance say is that the balance of the growth we’re expecting will come from Nasty Gal. So if you do the math that would suggest annual sales of around £12 million to £15 million, but everything we've seen so far suggest that this is a great opportunity for us. So taking all of that into account, we are guiding the sales for the group to be up year-on-year with a rate approaching 50%.

As far as CapEx is concerned, we’re carrying on with our plans to increase our distribution capacity in Burnley by building the second facility which is adjacent to the extended warehouse. So the guidance on this slide reflects this plan and it's basically the same as our previous guidance.

However, with our increase growth prospects with the addition of PLT and Nasty Gal, we’re also reviewing options for the future, looking out further the next three or five years. So those options are many and varied at the moments and but it does include the things that we’re looking at, the possible relocation of PLT or a new site in the UK as well as that’s going to support the growth of that the group for the medium and long-term. So we’ll keep you updated as to what progress we're making with our plans on the future updates.

So bringing all of that together, our guidance for this year is 50% revenue growth, so that's an upgrade to the current expectations out there in the market. We've got new brands joining the group, a lot of investments to make in continuing to improve our IT infrastructure and build capacity for distribution and also to build the awareness of our newer brands.

So, in order to give ourselves ahead to make those investments than we’d expect the group EBITDA margins to be around 10% level. So that's double-digit margin and that's consistency with the medium term guidance that we've given and we're continuing to give.

We just talked about the CapEx guidance is £34 million for the year. But as we look to the future and that could be some additional plans to build extra capacity to support even further growth.

So, in summary, I think there is three key points to take away today, firstly, its been a really exciting year for us and we produced some great results that we’re really proud of, but we don't want to be complacent and we want to bear in mind that we’re still - just still at the start of the journey and there's a lot to do.

Secondly, and to that end, we are really pleased with the progress that we've made in becoming a multi-brand business in quite a short space of time. And so that transition symbols run really makes for an exciting future.

And thirdly, to make the - make sure that we can do justice to that exciting future, what we've done in the last year and what we're going to continue to do is make those investments in our customer proposition and in our infrastructure, in our IT systems and distributions to underpin the future growth.

So that's it I think and with that I’d like to open it up for any questions that you have. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Morning. [indiscernible] Investor. And just going back to the warehousing piece, you just really talked about the UK there, just wondering if is any thoughts on international sites because if you think about the growth rate you see, you could easily have, for example, £100 hundred business in the US in next 12 to 18 months?

And secondly, just thinking about - critical thinking, kind of how we might grow the business from here. Could you see that following a similar strategy to Boohoo in terms of turning down some the marketing and investing more in carriage and delivery promotions, just in terms of on other leaders you might have to grow on that?

And third question, just in terms of any comments on customer overlap between dream PLT and Boohoo?

Neil James Catto

Okay. So on the warehousing side of things, UK international, other then, I mean, I like to say, we’re building a piece of business in the US, but we're building it on a fantastic product range, nearly 30,000 styles and we think we’re going to be able to do that best in there certainly in the short and medium term, shipping everything from one distribution center and our services are getting faster and better to the US, so its actually quite quick even relative to the competitors who are locally in the US.

So while that’s - these are the options that we’re reviewing at the moments, it's more likely that we’re going to keep shipping from the UK, we’ll try to improve our return service with the international presence, if you like, but that that's kind of where we are at the moment.

And PLT, and growing the business from here, its still quite early days with PLT. So it's got a higher spend on marketing as a percentage of sales of building awareness and doing it – that you always we’ve seen from the numbers. So that's going to continue now, but again, it's going to be a – I think as they get more mature it will be similar with Boohoo that we’ll be investing in that proposition, as we do now and leveraging that marketing spend and obviously if you got even higher sales than your marketing cost of percentage come down.

So we may see something similar in the future, but they are definitely continuing to invest in marketing at the moment as well. So it’s more of a of medium term thing that you’re talking about there.

Unidentified Analyst

Customer overlap?

Neil James Catto

I mean, and if you look at the overlap in a few different ways, this is definitely an overlap, but we don't want to talk too much about it, because you then go how many customers are spending, what with each brand as well. So it can get a bit confusing. If you think about of the number of PLT customers who are Boohoo customers, it's a reasonable percentage and if you think of Boohoo customers who - the other overlap where the number of PLT customers who are also Boohoo customers is essentially Boohoo customers, that’s quite small really.

So there's definitely an overlap because we are in the same space, but it’s surprising how people spend on different things with the different brands as well.

John Stevenson

John Stevenson from Peel Hunt. Couple of questions as well please. Can you talk about, how we should think about kind of the balance of the customer proposition next year. so are we going to see more price investment, I know you talked about the premium range coming, how does that stack versus the difference out in that marketing and just the free delivery from how is it going to be more the same maybe to grow or shape of where the investment comes into the P&L?

Second question just on re-platforming, maybe give little bit more information in terms of what is going to happen the disruption risk and what you – how you plan to mitigate that and finally the investment piece overseas, medium-term aspirations is 10% EBITDA margin. How does that stack with sort of your own platform, the tech investment needs that you’re going to need to make going forward?

Mahmud Abdullah Kamani

I’d like to say no comment, but Neil over to you.

Neil James Catto

So yes, the balance of the customer proposition, I think we’re going to see similar things to this year, slightly different and that you’ve got currency impact will start to get a bit more of a currency benefit on the margin, but again we’re going to keep investing that in price and proposition internationally in particular. So we’re expecting a similar, but probably we could see quite a lot of investment pricing internationally this year shouldn’t be at the same level as that, but we will continue really.

I mean, and the other thing to say on this is that we look at these things every day and look at what investments to make. So it's difficult to say exactly what’s going to happen. So we will make investments where we get those benefits of increased in our growth and leveraging our costs. But we do want to always have the ability to make those investments and that’s why we guide the 10% group margin.

And the premium range, I am not sure that's going to impact that whole picture too much...

Carol Mary Kane

Its only – we’re starting with a couple of pages online really to look at and – that will push our price points up, again, that we’ll be testing that, see if that works for us. I don’t think it’s significantly – shift to need in terms of our average selling price.

Neil James Catto

And then the re-re-platforming that's been going on now for I guess, six or eight months and we’ve been replacing forming some countries onto the new platform and then we’re just going to be continuing with the approaches, its worked really well so far, conversion rates as you’ve seen in the KPIs are well and I think that’s been one of the factors. So its just going to continue that process, it’s not a big bang change, just a migrating as and when we're ready and able to do so with the minimum of disruption that’s been the approach. So we’re just going to continue doing that.

John Stevenson

When will the UK get across?

Neil James Catto

We’ve not got a fixed date on as I say, we’ll look at the right time, as we go, we will be ready to do it and then we can act pretty quickly on that one when we feel like the right time to do it.

And then the 10% EBITDA margin, I wouldn’t describe it as an aspiration, it's a realistic level of guidance to give us that headroom to make those investments that we made and that's consistent with everything else. Whether I answer that question or not?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. [indiscernible] Just a quick question on the marketing spend. If you look at on an absolute basis obviously, you've reduced it last year. I was just wondering if you can give a bit more color on the marketing. I mean, you leverage the social influencing...

Neil James Catto

No, we won’t give you more color on it, no.

Carol Mary Kane

There is a few things that affect that percentage, one is just be the channel...

Neil James Catto

No really seems to me anymore.

Carol Mary Kane

Once the channel shift and that’s why you know, I talk about influences and bloggers and just the effective way to get a huge audience for a little spend. So there is a few of the factors, I think its important to probably note frequency, it’s obviously is affecting that as well. We’re getting more and more customers coming back to us, so that’s leveraging the marketing spend and the other leverage is the average basket going on an upward.

So if you look at the KPIs, there is a few levers that are pushing that marketing spend down as a percentage of sales.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have the title X on TV for instance, just to really get a feel of the change in dynamics, not so much for yourself but the way the markets move in as a whole?

Carol Mary Kane

We’ve had a slightly different approach, well we’ll be more seasonal in our spend, it hasn’t been a constant spend that’s on. There is a level of spend that’s on all of time in the UK for Boohoo and then we ramp it up and turn it down, at different times of the year. But certainly it’s not the channel for all our overseas, so TV is more relevant to the UK then it is to the rest of the world.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I think that’s sufficient color.

Simon Bowler

Morning. It’s Simon Bowler, Exane. And couple of questions from myself. First one on PrettyLittleThing, and just thinking of the items of basket there it looks to be quite a bit low within Boohoo, and I was wondering whether you think that’s kind of maturity phase of the brand or whether its thing about the products and offer that means customers will shelf more about way? And also then PrettyLittleThing, like coverage all the value outstrips, items per basket quite bit was that a mix function or prices going up or what changes was that was in PrettyLittleThing there.

And then with regards to the currency in here has obviously little different moving pieces with hedges growing up and so on so forth and [indiscernible] the kind of currency translation benefits to your revenues this year.

Neil James Catto

Okay. I think you’re absolutely right on the PrettyLittleThing bucket size, it’s more of a maturity thing. They have got slightly higher average selling price at the moment as well. So lower items in the basket, but is buildings definitely and we've seen that with the Boohoo, as well over time.

The other thing compared to Boohoo the basket size and we have some higher basket size internationally, and the proportion of that mix internationally isn't as high as Boohoo. So there is a lot of different fact in that, but I think overall, yes, it will - it probably increases as we begin to growth.

And I the think the average order and growth outstripping the growth in baskets size, I think that's what we were asking. It’s a similar relationship. We’ve actually seen that in Boohoo little bit as well. The average order values grew. I've seen a similar thing in PrettyLittleThing and they have even though they still got a low, relatively light to Boohoo international mix have grown there, international mix during the period. So that's helped to bring up the average order value.

And then, so currency for the year ahead and again, I think our hedging policy generally is we are quite well in smoothing all the volatility that we've seen. So we’ve not seen a massive an impact of foreign currency fluctuations in the year that we just gone, we had some input costs and increases, obviously, because some of what we buy is in currency, those have been offset by gains on the sales side and that's kind of we reinvested those gains in a bit - quite a bit more as well.

And going forward, we’ll see something similar, but if they currency tailwind gets better just the way our hedge position, even of course that depends on how the market rates move which we - none of us know what's going to happen. But we do know what's going to happen with our hedge rates that those are going to improve over the 12 months which will give us about 60 basis points impacts on margin, all other things being equal, but we’re still and saying that we’re going to keep investing in price and proposition. So we’ll be reinvesting that in a bit more as well.

Simon Bowler

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s Dan Hemming [ph] from Citi. Three questions. First of all, can you give the rationale for raising the debt to finance the Nasty Gal acquisition, then just regarding growth of distribution through third parties is that continued in line with sales this year on is the plan to do that with your new brands as well?

And then finally, just going back to the guidance, the 10% medium-term guidance, does that assume the 12% margin for Boohoo that you’ve previously guided to fill this year? Thanks.

Neil James Catto

Thanks. And so the rationale for the Nasty Gal that was then we know that we've got a lot of and investments to make as a result of then about all the growth that we’re seeing and with the new brands coming in, including Nasty Gal. So we’ve raised the debt just to maintain our cash reserves and you'll see that our on net cash position is being maintained that we’ve actually increased our cash balances, but net cash has been maintained and we want to be in that position where we can make investments in - capital investments in warehousing or IT take whenever we want to. So that that was the overall rationale for the Nasty Gal there. And obviously as I said very low risk, at the decent rates on that. So, it seemed like a good thing to do is finance that transaction partially, it with $15 million of the $20 million.

The third party sales, I think what I’d say on that is, is that we’re definitely focusing on quality platforms for Boohoo and then PLT does have a wholesale element to its business or third-party business and yes, I think that the new brands there is no reason why we wouldn't adopt a similar approach with all of our brands to be able to build awareness and help reach new you customers. And that's been working well with our third-party business generally and then - but its still a small part of the business less than between 4% and 5% of sales, but we’re happy with the way it's going and we will just continue to build it like that.

It's a bit lumpier than obviously the retail sales, but we just think it's using quality platforms to help reach the customers that we might have not don't and offer the products to them is a good way forward.

And then the 10% medium-term guidance is, does it factor in higher margin for Boohoo? This year it does and because we've got PLT, which I think we’ve talked about being lower margin at the moment, EBITDA and Nasty Gal where in its previous incarnation was making significant losses. We're hoping that we’re going to be able to minimize any dense on our margin, but it is obviously kind of breakeven, an investment this year, but – so it will bring down the overall margin, even though it's a small percentage of the sales. So yes, if you work that out there is a higher margin factored in there in Boohoo books.

And overall, we want to get away from breaking down the EBITDA margin by brands so much because it's going to be difficult to set out data for some of the cost going forward. So going forward we’re going to recall contribution at the brand level and then – and not break down some of the shared costs.

And then the 10% medium-term guidance is a level that looks realistic for the group. We know what we're capable of generating margin wise, but we want to make that - keep having the headroom to the make those investments to accelerate the growth and hopefully then that will come through increased leverage.

François Halconruy

Hello. François Halconruy from Morgan Stanley. I have one follow-up on the third party businesses and wholesale, so now you have a bit of experience and including Amazon [ph] that you launched last year. How you think about marketplace versus how you sell, I mean, is there any sort of important lessons that you've learned so far on one versus the other, that’s question number one.

Question number two is on the UK where you've launched over the last year or so BoohooMAN, Kids, a bit more in terms of maternity wear, lingerie and so on. So - and also the extended of the sizes. Can you talk a bit about the cold women’s wear, evolution in terms of sales over there? And so, in other words, out of the 33% growth in UK at Boohoo how much was contributed from the extension in ranges and categories, please?

Neil James Catto

Marketplace versus wholesaler, we've got experience with both models play the part. We are on some marketplaces, it’s fairly minor in compared to the third-party business that we do wholesale. Wholesale is quite well with the platforms and we’ve much of the bulk of the business were doing third-party. But it really just depends on the commercial situations as we move in and then so we don't necessarily have a preference, either way we just look at each platform on its own merits. And so that's marketplace versus wholesale...

Carol Mary Kane

I could talk about – we don’t breakout the mix of growth on each area. I can give you some comfort in that women’s wear cold product, it’s a regular size, and it’s seen fantastic growth alongside all of the other areas. And we’re at a stage now where our plus and petite we’re starting to – its becoming sizeably enough that we’re actually thinking about is as our cold product as it sits, as a brand of inclusivity to all our customers, but we don’t breakout the sales growth on each area.

Adam Cochrane

Hi. It’s Adam Cochrane, UBS. You talked about speed of delivery to the customer becoming more important to them, how is that sort of balanced against cost of delivery. So, what proportion of your sales are now effectively free delivery versus pay for – and is that something you're constantly examining when you talk about your investment into the brand and the service, is the delivery charge in the proposition part of that placement?

Neil James Catto

Yes. It’s definitely a balance and we actually change our offering in our promotions quite a lot. So we are constantly looking at that and so I can't really say how much is free and how much is then paid for because it changes quite regularly and a lot might be paid for it, if we are doing a really great price on express delivery and then that could change depending on what promotions are going on.

We've seen that people are - will pay for delivery and if they getting a great deal on the products and is the overall proposition that matters and the overall you can you can – could see in lots of different ways, but the customers want a really good deal at the end of the day. So I think that's probably all we need to say about that.

Adam Cochrane

How much do you take in delivery receipts...

Neil James Catto

We don’t actually disclose that. So again we got to look at our revenues as one overall pop from the proposition that we’re offering.

Adam Cochrane

Thanks for your help.

Unidentified Analyst

With the addition of the different brands, a fair bit of product extension, should we - can you just give us some flavour as to how easy it's been for you to increase the number of supplies into the supply chain. And clearly some with very different skill sets. If that changes the geographical exposure and in particular lead times, and if we look at your working capital historically versus in the future, if we should maybe expect any different way to with regards to what capital investment and cash investment in lead times et cetera?

Carol Mary Kane

Okay. So I’ll answer the first part.

Neil James Catto

Yes.

Carol Mary Kane

So Boohoo has established in its supply chain and has been for many years, right, it’s born out of the supply chain as a company. And obviously throughout PrettyLittleThing’s history it has some comments seeing in terms of territory and some other, so that’s already established, an extension of whole set of factories and definitely UK and in China, in India and so on, that Boohoo does, so we’ve already expanded that.

For Nasty Gal, we are setting up in the supply chain, some of the proposition will take a little bit more of sure to UK, but we are looking to underpin some of that with some UK manufacturing as well. So it’s a case of just rolling out more and more.

There is – its difficult one to answer because its not that comes in natural to us, is yes, we just go out and find some new factories and that’s what we do because we have a team who are constantly looking at new sources, who are out in the field looking at new factories and I think I’ve spoken about this before, we test lots of different factories and we put everybody on a – I know what you’re taking program to get them all through that part of our compliance. So there is lots of new factories out, we’re picking up all of the time.

But we’re also looking to look out and you know, other wholesalers, who can bring their expertise into the business and open up another new factory. So I think for Boohoo, the thing that quite hold us and Nasty Gal is the company that’s getting a different supply chain from the one it previously had which is largely based out of LA.

Neil James Catto

So on the capital, is the capital investment is going to change from this? Our approach isn’t going to change, its going to be the same. I mean, the changes in capital investment are going to be because of you know, we’re growing so fast I think and then in terms of where the supply chain is, its still broadly the same as Carol said, so no major impact there.

