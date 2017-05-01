Procter & Gamble: Will Efforts To Reverse 3 Years Of Revenue Declines Succeed?

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), a global consumer product innovator and marketing giant, has been undergoing a transformation to counteract its struggle to grow revenues in an environment of global economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar. The company's shares sold off after its fiscal third-quarter 2017 earnings exceeded analyst estimates while its revenues were below estimates. (Importantly, PG's revenue results fell for the thirteenth consecutive quarter.) The company's CEO, when commenting on the company's latest quarterly results, noted that the quarterly "macro environment was characterized by a slowdown in market growth, continued geopolitical disruptions and foreign exchange challenges." Despite such downbeat characterization, the CEO also commented that the company remains "on track to deliver [its] objectives on the top line, on the bottom line." Removing the effects of adverse currency effects, acquisitions and divestitures, organic total company revenues increased 1 percent. Organic revenues increased in 4 of PG's divisions with the exception of organic revenues decreasing in the grooming division due to lower volume and decreased pricing in shaving products. The company's continued efforts to stem revenue declines and jumpstart revenue growth follow its transformative activities that included reducing its product portfolio by dozens of unprofitable brands while also engaging in $10 billion in cost reduction efforts over a five year period.

The specifics of PG's latest quarterly results showed it recording adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, a 12 percent increase from the year-ago quarter. The company's revenues were $15.605 billion, a 1 percent decrease due to global political environment uncertainty, market weakness and adverse currency effects. Specific business division organic revenue results saw the: 1) health care division sales increase 6 percent; 2) beauty segment, fabric and home care, and baby, feminine and family care divisions record a 1 percent sales increase; and 3) grooming division sales decrease 6 percent. PG's core gross margins decreased to 50.5 percent due to productivity cost savings that were more than offset by an adverse geographic and product mix. (The company has been engaged in significant cost cuts to decrease spending across all areas like supply chain, research & development, marketing and overhead.) The company maintained its organic sales growth projection of 2 percent to 3 percent for fiscal 2017. The company also continued to expect its core earnings per share growth to be in the mid-single digit range. In addition, PG increased its outlook for adjusted free cash flow productivity to about 95 percent for the year. While PG and its competitors faced challenging macro economic conditions in the latest quarter, PG's specific sales growth in its product categories decelerated significantly in the quarter.

According to the company, multiple factors contributed to such decelerating sales growth such as delayed tax returns, higher gas prices, bad weather, and a likely drawdown of at-home inventory. (Developing markets, however, recorded about 4 percent sales growth for the third quarter.) In addition to adverse market conditions, PG's organic sales growth continued to be impacted by its efforts to strengthen and streamline product offerings in its remaining 10 product categories. With such adverse conditions in mind, the company did indicate that its latest quarterly results would be its weakest quarter for the remainder of the current fiscal year. For the third straight quarter, PG's sales growth continued to be fueled by volume growth. Online organic sales increased 30 percent, significantly exceeding offline sales and now representing 5 percent of its total business. As noted above, earnings per share increased 12 percent despite core gross margins decreasing as productivity savings were more than offset by adverse effects from product mix, commodity pricing and product reinvestments. While the company acknowledges it is not immune from an "unprecedented" amount of geopolitical disruption and uncertainty, it emphasized that it is aggressively driving cost savings to mitigate the impacts of such multiple adversities. PG is also protecting its investments in its businesses to maintain and accelerate organic sales growth in a sustainable, market constructive, and value accretive way.

PG indicated that in the near term that the external challenges it faces (including slow market growth, geopolitical/economic instability, the strong U.S. dollar, increasing commodity costs and retail trade transformation) will linger. In the face of such challenges, the company is engaged in several strategic moves that include: 1) enhancing product and package superiority; 2) emphasizing excellence of execution; 3) focusing on cost and cash productivity; and 4) ensuring organizational design, culture and accountability. PG sees such strategic efforts as necessary in a slow growth environment to grow markets and market share. To achieve positive outcomes, category growth, increased household penetration, strong share positions and winning sales and profit growth in this difficult environment, PG understands that it must combine a foundation of irresistibly superior product and packaging experiences with superior execution in advertising, sampling and in-store fundamentals with winning value equations. To accomplish such higher standards more consistently, the company acknowledges it will need to invest in improved product formulations, packaging, sales coverage, advertising sampling, upstream R&D and consumer and customer value. A significant portion of such investments will be funded by PG's $7 billion of identified cost saving opportunities in cost of goods sold. Although the company has made progress to date, it admits it has much work to do.

PG has the second highest after-tax profit margins in the consumer products industry. The company's product category gross margins are higher than its competition by an average of about five points. It also has similar advantages in overhead costs. PG has further advantages in below the line costs as it borrows at some of the most favorable rates in the industry and it has a tax rate that is among the lowest in its industry. The company is also committed to hiring, keeping, and growing the right personnel in the right places, dedicated to product categories to drive better results. We should note that PG's ongoing efforts to drive improved and more consistent revenue/earnings growth follows its recent divestiture of many of its non-core, less profitable brands to focus on its dominant, most profitable brands. Subsequent to multiple business and product line divestitures, PG now focuses on 65 core brands. The company's retained core brands are leaders in their industry category or segment, about 20 with sales of $1 billion to $10 billion, about 15 with sales of $0.5 billion to $1 billion and the remainder with strong brand equities in sales of $100-500 million. Such remaining core brands also account for about 90 percent of company sales and over 95 percent of its profit. With the majority of PG's transformational efforts behind it, and we believe that the company will benefit from more focused brand spending, and, therefore, an improved ability to more effectively recognize and respond to changing consumer trends.

While PG will continue to face competition along many of its product lines from branded and private-label products, the company supports its multiple billion-dollar iconic brands with its expertise of innovation, marketing and promotion to fend off and stand up to such competition. In addition, the company's research and development capabilities enable it to launch new products and to extend product lines so as to adapt to changing consumer tastes. We see a value-oriented investment in PG's shares as a cornerstone in a more conservative portion of any investor's long-term portfolio. While we recognize the adversities that PG faces, we also recognize that it is an iconic global consumer innovator, manufacturer and marketer of convenient, effective and value-added products that consumers want and trust. A company such as PG has too many levers to pull to achieve more consistent revenue/earnings growth in the intermediate and long term. The only question, then, for a potential PG investor is at what price they should consider buying PG's shares for a long-term hold, and we refer them to our price range noted below for the suggested buying range.

Our View

With overall markets at record highs, a stock such as PG with its slowing dividend growth may seem unattractive to investors. To us, however, stocks in the category of PG (consumer product companies) should serve as a more conservative income-producing cornerstone of any overall portfolio. As noted above, PG has indicated that multiple factors have contributed to its decelerating sales growth such as delayed tax returns, higher gas prices, bad weather, and a likely drawdown of at-home inventory. Big picture adversities also adversely affecting the company include an environment of global economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar. As noted above, the company is concluding its transformation towards its best-selling and most profitable core brands, with an overall goal of driving more consistent revenue/earnings growth over the long term. Such efforts to reshape the company's product portfolio, however, adversely affect its near-term sales and profits. PG's additional multi-billion dollar cost reduction efforts will also allow it to reinvest cost savings in product innovation and advertising, to drive revenue/earnings growth. With the majority of product divestitures behind it, the company is engaged in several strategic moves: 1) enhancing product and package superiority; 2) emphasizing excellence of execution; 3) focusing on cost and cash productivity; and 4) ensuring organizational design, culture and accountability. (We recommend investors read the transcript from the latest earnings call to review the impressive and highly detailed and impressive step-by-step efforts the company is taking to revive revenue/earnings growth.)

The current price-to-earnings ratio for PG is about 16.60, and the shares yield 3.10 percent. The company's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 22.75 based on fiscal year 2017 earnings estimates of $3.84, and about 21.00 based on fiscal year 2018 earnings estimates of $4.11. We should note that estimates for each year have fallen slightly over the past three months. We believe investors with a long-term horizon should purchase shares in a price range of $74.00 to 78.00 (on a price-to-earnings ratio range of 18.00 to 19.00 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates) during the next overall market sell-off, and reinvest the dividend until the company's transformation begins to show positive results. Over the long term we strongly believe that PG - an expert innovative product developer, marketer and seller of multiple iconic billion-dollar brands - will succeed with its strategy of revive revenue/earnings growth to reward shareholders for years to come with share price appreciation, improved dividend increases and share repurchases.

(Click "Follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on PG and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.