Oceaneering International: Entry Opportunity Into This Undervalued Oil Service Stalwart

In this in-depth survey, we point out that the bell-tolling on deepwater E&P is premature, and that a recovery of the sector is imminent.

Oceaneering has managed to establish a sustainable competitive advantage, dominating multiple niches in offshore oil service, defense and space, even though its focus on deepwater gave investors the jitters lately.

1. Introduction

Selling jeans and pickaxes to gold miners has been a lasting piece of business wisdom gleaned from the California Gold Rush. Levi Strauss and Samuel Brannan attained great fortune not by mining, but by selling to miners essential supplies - tents, clothes, shovels, wheelbarrows and so on. The mundane service provided to the miners, in aggregate, turned out to deliver a far better return on capital than glamorous gold finding.

In a sense, the oil companies of today are just like the gold miners of yester-years. It has become a cliché that oil businesses are capital intensive. But the money they spend has to go somewhere; the spendthrift of oilmen turns out to be a godsend for adjacent sector of the industry, including oil service firms supplying products and services to the upstream players.

The role played by service firms in the oil value chain is similar to that by Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in ore mining. Just because miners produce commodities like iron ore does not mean Caterpillar is a commodity-type business. Likewise, offerings of oil service firms do not have to be undifferentiated products and services, just because their customers, or upstream oil companies, churn out the ultimate commodity - crude oil. As a matter of fact, a whole spectrum of capital intensity exist in the oil service companies, ranging from the extremely capital-light Wood MacKenzie of Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK), to the extremely capital-intensive Transocean (NYSE: RIG). In the meantime, the oil service operations are sheltered from relentless rivalry by so-called moats that measure from wide as in Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) to none as in Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL).

Just like in any other industries, competitive edge in the oil service sector is derived from economy of scale, niche domination, intellectual property, product differentiation, switching cost, and brand name among others. However, hyper-cyclicity is the bane of the oil industry. Performance of oil service companies tends to fluctuate wildly, in response to the cyclical ebb and flow of the industry. This reality requires us to transcend short-term oscillations of fundamentals and assess business performance in a time horizon preferably longer than an oil cycle. If empirical evidence indicates the presence of better-than-costs-of-capital rate of return, higher-than-peers profitability and down-cycle resilience, some sort of competitive advantage must exist. If an investor is able to confirm the integrity of such a competitive edge during industry recession, he stands to reap ample gains by taking advantage of the rough ride from trench to height.

The Houston, Texas-headquartered Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is worth a look in such a light. The company had been revered as a wide-moated member of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Oil Service Index in the halcyon days of high oil prices [e.g., here; note 1], until the crisis hit. Once a Wall Street darling, the company in two short years became a pariah. In spite of its apparent robust free cash flow and strong balance sheet, the stock has been ensnared by sheer pessimism. This riches to rags fall piqued our interest. We as contrarians would like to find out whether Oceaneering is truly facing a terminal fall as its stock price seems to suggest [Fig. 1]. After an investigation which threw us between appearance and substance, conventional wisdom and real truth, we now submit to our readers what comes out of it - an investment thesis.

As usual, we present as an attachment file the operational and financial data dating back to 1994, which we have compiled based on press releases, quarterly updates and annual reports of the company. The attachment file also contains a list of historical acquisitions by the firm dating back to 1982.

Fig. 1. Stock chart of Oceaneering International. Source: Modified from barchart.com.

2. The company

Oceaneering International, Inc. is organized into two segments:

the Oilfield business, which includes the divisions of remotely operated vehicles [ROVs], subsea products, subsea projects and asset integrity, all serving the offshore oil and gas industry [Fig. 2];

Advanced Technologies, i.e., all other services and products serving the defense, aerospace and commercial theme park industries.

The company supplies products, such ROVs for deepwater petroleum E&P, umbilicals and other hardware for offshore oilfield development, and robotics for space program and amusement parks. It also provides services including offshore drilling support and inland environmental inspection. The company may appear small, but in each of the individual niches it serves it has impeccable reputation as industry leader in the industry circle.



Fig. 2. Oceaneering provides diversified services and products in all phases of the offshore oilfield life cycle. ROV, Remotely Operated Vehicles; SSP, Subsea Products; SP, Subsea Projects; AI, Asset Integrity. Source: Oceaneering presentation, February 2017.



Fig. 3. Oceaneering owned ROVs at year-ends. Source: Author's chart based on Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports.

Its industry leading market position was not attained until the company led by then CEO John R. Huff, on the cusp of emerging deepwater E&P, had launched a $450-million, five-year capital improvement plan beginning 1997, in order to overhaul its asset base and refocus its offshore oil and gas business on deepwater projects and subsea completions. Beginning 1998, it started to design and build, in-house, work-class ROVs to accelerate fleet expansion; aided by purchase of a total of 55 ROVs from peers, it came forth as the dominant player in the ROV market with a 30% fleet share and 80% market share [Fig. 3; see attachment]. It entered the lucrative field of umbilicals manufacturing first by acquiring Multiflex, and then by expansion, and became the number one provider of subsea hydraulic and electro-hydraulic thermoplastic umbilicals. It assembled a fleet of multiservice vessels to facilitate subsea projects, which cross-sell its ROVs and umbilicals. It established the Advanced Technologies subsidiary by merging two purchased suppliers for the space and non-oil deepwater markets, winding up to be the exclusive choice of contractor in some mission-critical defense and space programs.

The five-year capital improvement plan transformed the company into a dominant player in a number of areas, including ROVs, umbilicals, and certain space and non-oil deepwater programs. By 2004, the company reported $40 million net profit on $780 million of sales, which approximately doubled those of 1996, the last year before the launch of the five-year revamp.

Oceaneering has been a shrewd acquirer over the years [see Attachment]. For example, the 1992 and 1993 purchase of Eastport International and ILC Dover, respectively, laid a foundation for Advanced Technologies, a division which is largely recession-proof. The company continued to acquire businesses in 2015 [C & C Technologies] and 2016 [Blue Ocean Technologies], further diversifying its portfolio of offerings.

3. The competitive advantage

What is the core competency of Oceaneering? According to Huff, "Oceaneering is fundamentally a 'technical problem solver in harsh environments worldwide'; therefore, we can use the common synergy of a mechanical engineering knowledge base, firmly rooted in operational expertise, to create future solution sets for complex customer needs in a variety of niche markets."

Here lies the critical source of its edge: to be the dominating player in a series of niches, each defensible on its own while all connected to the common core competency of the corporation. By being the largest player in each of these small niches, it also enjoys economy of scale in research and development, manufacturing and marketing. Its mechanical engineering know-how and operational expertise enable it to build a strong brand name; while in the meantime good reputation earned in one niche spills over to benefit adjacent fields, thus benefiting the entire corporation. In the oil industry, service items costing only a miniscule fraction of the billion-dollar project can be mission critical, so brand name built on the back of years of high quality services is highly valued. In the defense and space service area, Oceaneering even retains some exclusive privileges to conduct contract work for the U.S. Navy and NASA. These all help establish a rival-beating sustainable competitive advantage.

3.1. Niche domination

Take the ROVs subsidiary, which contributes a quarter of the overall sales of the company. As of 2016, the company controlled 28% of world ROV fleet, and 53% of market share, both being at least twice the size of the runner-up rival [see here]. Competitors in the ROV area include Subsea 7 (OTCPK: SUBCY), Fugro (OTCPK: FURGF), Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE: HLX), and minor participants TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI), DOF Subsea (OSE: DOF), Saipam (BIT: SPM), etc. Competition for ROV services historically has been based on availability and deployability of equipment, quality of service and price, which necessitate maintenance of a large fleet with ubiquitous presence in key geographical sub-markets, continuous technological innovation and retaining skilled crew, all of which give Oceaneering, by far the largest ROV owner, an edge over its rivals.

The industry recession gave Oceaneering a breather to retire outdated ROVs and replenish fleet with new ones. It added 16 new ROVs and retired 36 old ones in 2015, and added 6 ROVs and retired 41 in 2016. As of end-2016, Oceaneering still owned the largest fleet in the world with 280 work-class ROVs [Fig. 3], or 28% of worldwide work-class ROVs. As the industry leader, it had an estimated 53% of market share in ROV drill support [Fig. 4]. Thanks to oil price crash over the last two years, revenue per day on hire reversed an uptrend since 2009, while fleet utilization contracted from around 80% down to 53% [Fig. 5]. Decreased levels of equipment utilization and day rate weakness during oil recessions have long been an unfortunate reality for oil service providers, which tended to spare no companies, even such stalwarts as Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB), CoreLab or Oceaneering.

Fig. 4. Oceaneering ROV market share. Source: upper, Author's chart based on Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports, data being incomplete; lower, Oceaneering presentation, February 2017.

Fig. 5. Revenue per day on hire and fleet utilization. Source: upper, Oceaneering presentation, February 2017; middle and lower, Author's chart based on Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports.

3.2. A franchise-like business

Oceaneering has been known for high quality services and products for years. However, only in the last ten years did it earn more than the cost of capital, as illustrated in the 22-year evolution of ROIC versus WACC [Fig. 6]. Prior to 2005, the ROICs fluctuated in a range around an unspectacular 8.5+/-2.3%, which does not surprise us at all because during this time numerous offshore service firms had engaged in fierce dogfight, all attempting to control a larger piece of the nascent deepwater market. Against this backdrop, as discussed earlier, Oceaneering launched a five-year capital improvement plan to revamp itself. Upon the completion of this plan, the company was able to return at ROICs of 15.5+/-2.2% for the next nine years, which far exceeded the average WACC of 10.8%. As Greenwald et al. pointed out, the defining character of a franchise-type, as opposed to commodity-type, business is that protected from profit-eroding competition by barriers to entry, the firm is able to earn more than its cost of capital. It follows that Oceaneering, from 2006 onward, has been a rare kind of business whose high profitability is shielded from excessive competition by moat, and has been enjoying appreciable sustainable competitive advantage. The collapse of ROIC in the past two years is a universal phenomenon in the notoriously hyper-cyclical oil industry, which is inevitable even for a strong operation like Oceaneering.

Fig. 6. ROIC vs. WACC for Oceaneering, 1994-2016. Source: Author's chart based on calculation using data compiled from Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports.

Our DuPont Analysis confirms the presence of high return on equity beginning 2006 [Table 1]. This is mainly controlled by escalating net profit margin during this time, while impact of asset turnover and financial leverage appears to be minor, with the former in a gentle downtrend and the latter constrained to a narrow range around 2 [Fig. 7].

Table 1. DuPont analysis of Oceaneering, 1993-2016. Source: Author's calculation based on data compiled from Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports.

Fig. 7. Profit margin, asset turnover and equity multiplier of Oceaneering. Source: author's chart based on data compiled from Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports.

4. Why the stock price underperformance

Recently, deepwater-related stocks in general, and OII in particular, continued to be sold off as most other oil stocks get a foothold. We think this is mainly driven by investors' gloomy outlook regarding the deepwater oil industry.

4.1. What has been causing continuous melancholic sentiment as to Oceaneering?

A multitude of followers of offshore oil industry appear to be gripped by fear of a terminal decline of deepwater E&P. Is that so? The answer is no, according to evidence grounded in empirical observation of the oil industry.

As a recent Wood Mackenzie report revealed, global deepwater project costs have dropped over 20% since the start of oil price crash, and may fall further. Decreasing costs of oil production include two parts, one related to structural efficiency improvement, the other linked to expenses payable to oil services contractors, with the former being permanent gains and the latter set to disappear as oil industry recovery continues apace. Decreasing deepwater project costs are in large part due to leaner development principles and improved well designs, which are permanent efficiency gains unlikely to disappear as oil service day rates rebound. Angus Rodger said it well, "This is not just a result of cheaper rig day rates. Of far greater impact are the steps the industry in the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere have taken to re-evaluate project designs and improve well performance. We are now seeing scaled-down projects emerge with less wells, more subsea tie-backs, and reduced facilities and capacities, and this all translates into lower break-evens." Based on this observation, he believes that "We are at last beginning to see the first signs of recovery in deepwater, driven primarily by cost reduction and portfolio high-grading." Sure enough, there are already three major deepwater projects approved so far in the year, i.e., Mad Dog-II and Kaikias in Gulf of Mexico and Leviathan in the Mediterranean off Israel, with more sanctions to come.

4.2. Is shale oil killing deepwater E&P?

Some people think that deepwater oil industry will be replaced by rising onshore shale oil on the back of falling costs of unconventional oil production [Covert]. This has to be taken with a grain of salt.

Per an IMF report, the crude oil cost structure, which is largely determined by immutable factors such as the type of oil and petroleum provinces rather than service expenses including rig day rates, dictates that offshore oil from shelf and deepwater, though perhaps not from ultra deepwater, will be playing more significant role than shale oil [Fig. 8].

Volumetrically, shale oil accounts for no more than 10% of world total oil reserves [EIA]. In the long run, it is hardly able to move the needles on countering the massive force of natural oil production decline. Offshore oil will have to play a major part in meeting growing global demand [Fig. 9]. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) anticipates world deepwater oil production to grow 150% between 2010 and 2040, with deepwater contributions to rise from 6% to 12%.

Fig. 8. Cost structure of crude oil. Source: Orezki.

Fig. 9. Offshore oil is projected to contribute 29% of incremental barrels. Source: Oceaneering presentation, February 2017.

It must be pointed out that the so-called falling costs of shale oil are in large part a transient effect of decimated day rate of land rigs during the oil recession. As more oil companies raise Capex budget on onshore unconventional oil, land rig day rates will be driven up. Consequently, costs of shale oil production will spiral up, narrowing and eventually eradicating its cost advantage over, if there is any, deepwater oil, unless the industry makes great leap in horizontal drilling and fracturing, two rather mature techniques. As this self-fed loop of shale oil cost increase goes on, costs of deepwater development is dropping as Wood MacKenzie study indicates.

People tend to forget that the edge of shale over deepwater oil is on lighter capital needs rather than on lower unit costs. Lower capital intensity is the primary driver for the independents to pivot toward less capital-demanding onshore shale play and leave costly deepwater projects to the majors, thus changing the customer composition for offshore oil service firms. Statistics of Wood Mackenzie indicates that over 70% of the 45 pre-FID deepwater projects targeting sanction over the next few years are being operated by the six majors [Exxon Mobil, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), BP (NYSE:BP), TOTAL (NYSE:TOT), and ENI (NYSE:E)] plus Statoil (NYSE:STO) and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR). This concentrated group may even ends up heightening the barriers to entry for aspirant interlopers who have neither trusted brand reputation nor client relationships going back for years. Companies like Exxon Mobil simply would not risk allowing some un-established ROV owners to try hand on a mission-critical task for their billion dollar project. Another consequence of shale oil production is that the lower sunk costs for shale production relative to conventional oil and the shorter lag between the first investment and first oil may have pushed the oil market toward shorter oil price cycles. But none of these toll the bell for deepwater E&P.

4.3. When the oil industry will be out of the woods?

Industry insiders rely on two indicators to gauge the deepwater market, namely, floating rig count and subsea tree completions [see here]. Some sources forecast a possible 25% decline in 2017 for floating rig demand, following softness since 2014 [Fig. 10]. Subsea tree installations are more encouraging. After having fallen from the peak of 349 in 2014, via 308-306 in 2015-2016, to 200 this year, they are projected to rebound 13.5% to 227 by 2018 [Fig. 11]. That may mean that a bottom in the ROV market is being nurtured before the end of this year. This forecast is concurred by consultancy Douglas-Westwood in its widely-read report "World ROV Operations Market Forecast 2015-2019." Therein it reckons that ROV spending will bottom in 2017 before recovering continuously at an overall CAGR of 4.3% for the rest of the decade, with global fleet projected to expand from 983 in 2014 to 1,176 by 2019.



Fig. 10. Worldwide floating rigs contracted and percentage carrying Oceaneering ROVs. Source: Author's chart based on Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports, data as reported being incomplete.

Fig. 11. Global subsea tree on stream (upper), as compared with historical trend (lower). Source: upper, Oceaneering presentation, February 2017; lower, modified from Infield presentation.

4.4. Moat largely intact

Witnessing the profitability of Oceaneering to have been ravaged over the last couple of years, an investor cannot but ask: has its competitive advantage been impaired by the industry recession?

From the above discussion, oil industry insiders are generally much more optimistic about the future of deepwater E&P than the prevailing sentiment of the stock market. Industry experts normally agree that deepwater E&P is most likely going to stay, although how long it may take for the industry to return to previous boom may be up for debate. Leaner development principles and efficient well designs may mean less work for the service sector as a whole; fewer deepwater operators could lead to fewer deepwater projects to progress to sanction. However, the remaining operators are surely deep-pocketed customers, who favor the highest quality service providers such as Oceaneering. Lastly, post-Macondo-disaster regulatory changes, such as API Standard 53, have introduced new requirements for ROV blow-out preventer intervention in the Gulf of Mexico market. This will further stoke need for technological advance, including a new generation of heavy-duty WROV systems [here], which gives technically more capable firms an edge, which again bodes well for Oceaneering. Thus, pessimism concerning its future seems largely unwarranted.

For an investor, it is probably more pragmatic to view the oil cycle as given and take advantage of it, e.g., by backing up the truck at maximum point of pain while paring down positions as the multitudes start to anticipate perpetually high oil prices. For the most part, stock picking in the oil patch is not about selecting an cycle-resistant outlier; instead, it is about finding resilient franchise-like businesses by examining how a business conduct itself before, during and after the crisis. To this end, we notice the following as to Oceaneering:

The company has maintained a strong book judging by its current ratios and quick ratios. It fared better than the 15 components in the Philadelphia Oil Service Index [OSX] on average, and particularly Subsea 7 and Fugro, its two largest competitors [Table 2].

It has ample liquidity [Larson]. As of end-2016, it held $450 million of cash, over $300 million of which resided in the U.S; it had $500 million of undrawn revolving credit facility, 90% of which will not expire until October 2021; and it generated some $228 million of free cash flow. These funds are sufficient to cover its obligations, including the first $30 million tranche of debt, which will mature in October 2018; around $200 million of current obligations in 2017, less than $100 million in the next year [Fig. 12]; the $90-120 million of organic capital expenditure budget for 2017; the $0.15 per share, 2.33%-yielding quarterly cash dividends, and possible stock repurchases.

The company said that it was prepared to make acquisitions that can augment its service or product offerings. Huff, who stays as Chairman of Board, once said, "While I don't deny a rising tide lifts all boats, our philosophy is not to tie up someplace and wait for a rising tide to float us to prosperity." As a matter of fact, it already acquired C & C Technologies and Blue Ocean Technologies over the last two years.

Lastly, customers continue to grant it contracts. On February 13, 2017, Mærsk Supply Service A/S awarded a long-term contract for Oceaneering to install eight work-class ROVs onboard six Mærsk newbuilt vessels scheduled for delivery through 2017. On April 6, 2017, Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC) contracted it to supply a 4,500 feet-long, dynamic and static electro-hydraulic steel tube control umbilical, and associated hardware, for the Constellation subsea tieback in the Gulf of Mexico.

Table 2. Financial ratios of Oceaneering, in comparison with peers. Source: upper, author's calculation based on data compiled from Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports; lower, calculated from data gathered from gurufocus.



Fig. 12. Current and long-term obligations of Oceaneering. Source: Oceaneering 10-K and annual report for 2016.

5. Asymmetric risk-return profile

To err on the safe side, we try to assume as little as possible in our valuation. Following Greenwald et al., financial data of varying levels of reliability lead to estimates of net asset value [NAV], earnings power value [EPV] and growth value.

5.1. Net asset value

The net asset value of Oceaneering can be estimated under liquidation or as going concern. Were Oceaneering to be liquidated, goodwill would be of zero value. However, it is pointless to estimate the liquidation value on a going concern like Oceaneering.

Let us have a closer look at goodwill on its book, which amounts to $444 million as of end-2016. It consists of intangibles in form of trade name [e.g. Multiflex], patents and other intellectual properties, and customer relationships. It arose each time when Oceaneering went shopping for a unique market position [e.g., Sonsub for North Sea access; C&C Technologies for ocean-bottom mapping], technological know-how [e.g., Multiflex for umbilicals], or special client relationships [e.g., Steadfast Marine for ties with the U.S. Navy; Eastport and ILC Dover for contracting relationships with defense and NASA], for details see Attachment. Oceaneering is known to be good at cutting shrewd deals under conditions of industry distress; recall the 1994 purchase of Multiflex, 2015 acquisition of C&C, and 2016 take-over of Blue Ocean Technologies. So we do not expect its goodwill to be composed primarily of mindless over-payments. Oceaneering amortizes goodwill with a weighted average remaining life of nine years, but its brand name, patents and client relationships under effective management may even appreciate, which seems to be the case in Multiflex whose brand influence increased significantly from 1994 to 2016. Oceaneering is also granted permit to render services for the U.S. Navy and NASA, a privilege impossible for any new entrant to reproduce. Thus, in the case of Oceaneering, goodwill has substantial economic value.

The net asset value for a going concern is simply the reproduction value of the assets and liabilities on its book. According to our estimate as detailed in note 2, the reproduction value of Oceaneering comes to $1.37 billion, or $13.9 per share. Please note, an acquirer of the entire operation will need to pay a control premium above the intrinsic value, of which the reproduction value is only a part, so the intrinsic value should be considerably greater than this estimate of NAV.

5.2. Earnings power value

To arrive at EPV, we suppose that the company will expand at a pace equivalent to the inflation rate of 2.5% going forward, regardless of the miraculous growth rate it had clocked during the previous cyclical uptrend from 1998 through 2014 [Fig. 13]. Capital has been deployed not only to maintain operability of assets and but also to drive growth through organic expansion or business acquisition [Greenwald et al.; Fig. 14]; the growth portion of Capex must be added back to free cash flow [FCF] before EPV can be calculated. To this end, we made a reasonable assumption [see note 3] that depreciation and amortization [D&A] approximate the maintenance Capex.

The EPVs are estimated for adjusted FCF at the 2016 trench, the average point, and the 2015 high of the 1998-2016 oil cycle, with the latter to be used as a reference data point [Fig. 15; Table 3]. The $17.8-19.1 per share EPV at cycle average is under the surmise that, entirely ensnared in oil cyclicity, Oceaneering is completely devoid of self-initiated business growth, which is extremely conservative, hence the per-share intrinsic value of the company is supposed to be far greater than $17.8-19.1 at any rate. The per-share net EPV at cycle trench in 2016 amount to $32.3-34.6, which is our base-case estimate.

Fig. 13. Free cash flow of Oceaneering, 1993 - 2016. Source: author's chart based on data compiled from Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports.

Fig. 14. D&A versus 3-year moving average of Capex, including business acquisitions, for Oceaneering. Source: author's chart based on data compiled from Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports.

Fig. 15. Free cash flow adjusted for ex-maintenance Capex. Source: author's chart based on data compiled from Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports.

Table 3. Earnings power value estimates at 2016 WACC of 11.27% and at 2008-2016 average WACC of 10.74%. Source: author's calculation based on data compiled from Oceaneering financial releases and annual reports.

5.3. Growth value

Because growth value involves assumption as to future growth, it is inevitably more uncertain. Let us just suppose Oceaneering will grow at half the rate it clocked during the previous oil cycle for a decade before a terminal growth at 3% kicks in. Various estimates of net growth value as given in note 4 range from $45 to $95 per share depending on growth rate and WACC. We select $49.8 per share as the base case.

5.4. Value of franchise and its implications

There is an appreciable difference between the estimated net EPV and NAV, which comes to $18.4 per share. According to Greenwald et al., this variance reflects the so-called "value of franchise" of the company, which constitutes the barriers to entry to protect it from profit-eroding competition. Value of franchise can be seen as a numeric representation of various forms of competitive edges that the company has amassed until this day, including its dominant, or in certain areas even monopolistic, market position in a series of niches, engineering know-how and operational expertise, superb brand reputation, and extremely strong relationship with clients, as we have discussed above.

As of April 27, 2017, Oceaneering traded hands at a level below its net EPV. The stock is marked down by 18% from the net EPV. Discount on EPV is generally considered a form of high quality margin of safety [Greenwald et al.], because the growth-sourced portion of intrinsic value is being given away as a free gift. Buyer of OII at the current price can expect a return of 22% through reversion to intrinsic value, and approximately 88% if the estimated growth value is included.

5.5. The downside risk

It is quite rare, from our experience, for a moated business to be sold at 18% discount relative to its EPV. For Oceaneering to get to this undervalued level, we have a number of co-conspiring factors to thank for: the unprecedented oil recession, false bell-tolling on deepwater oil industry, and all the attention that onshore shale play is getting. We have taken advantage of the recent selling to initiate a small position on OII, looking to add to it at in the near future.

We determine that it is prudent to build up the position in OII over time. This is because we anticipate a capitulation to play out over the next few quarters. Even the company itself guided Wall Street toward further revenue and profit deterioration for the rest of 2017 before resumption of growth in the next year, a forecast mirrored by analysts projection as illustrated in Fig. 16. As announced on April 27, 2017, Oceaneering's 1Q2017 revenue came to $446.3 million, a year-over-year fall of 26.7%, on which it lost $7.5 million, a $3.5 million improvement over the last quarter. Continued weakness in offshore as such has also been confirmed by Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHI) in its 1Q2017 results announced on April 25, 2017. We believe that, over the next few quarters, upon learning disappointing quarterly results, a group of shareholders who have barely held out against selling so far may become disillusioned with the stock and decide to sell to stop the excruciating pain. If this happens as expected, a stampede will result in a stock price plunge. This downside risk is a disguised opportunity for the prepared investors, who can finally back up the truck.



Fig. 16. Past and future EPS of Oceaneering. Source: simplywall.st.

We expect such a plummet to be short-lived, as the management has indicated that they may start another episode of stock buyback at the right prices. Over the last ten years, the company was able to reduce shares outstanding at an average pace of 1.24% per year [Fig. 17].

Fig. 17. Shares outstanding, Oceaneering. Source: wolframalpha.com.

6. Conclusion

Notwithstanding the challenging industry conditions, Oceaneering has kept its sustainable competitive advantage largely intact. The decreased profitability may prove to be a transient phenomenon that ensnares all participants in the oil industry, weak and strong, and should not be the viewed as grounds for calling the demise of either Oceaneering or the deepwater oil industry. A return to growth is expected for 2018, thus making the rest of 2017 a window of entry.

Our valuation not only confirms the presence of a sizable franchise value accorded by barriers to entry, but also indicates the existence of an 18% margin of safety in the current stock price. An investor who goes long today stands to earn a 22% return from a reversion to earnings power value, or 88% from growth. He will have plenty of opportunities to build up a position in OII at low price levels in this year, and should be prepared to back up the truck when a stockholder capitulation occurs as further disappointing news streams in over the next few quarters.

Notes

1. Components of Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index. Source: Author's compilation; market cap from Seeking Alpha as of April 21, 2017.

2. Conservative reproduction cost of Oceaneering. 2016 data are based on annual report of the company. In reproducing line items, we referenced explanation of the data, which can be found here, and other than erring on the conservative side we followed the general principles as in Greenwald et al.

For accounts receivable, allowances had already been considered for doubtful accounts by the company. But because Oceaneering does not generally require collateral from customers, we assume a 85% realization rate.

For inventory, we adopt a 90% realization rate. The company valued it at lower of cost or market and did regularly periodic write-downs. During 2016, it recorded inventory write-downs totaling $30.5 million for excess inventory of $25.2 million in its ROV segment and $5.3 million in the Subsea Products segment. In 2015, it recorded inventory write-downs totaling $26.0 million, including $15.7 million attributable to ROV components, which were determined not to be used as a result of the deterioration in market conditions, and $10.3 million in the Subsea Products segment, primarily as a result of suspension of manufacturing of subsea blowout preventer control systems.

For property and equipment [P&E] and long-lived intangible assets, we assign a 100% realization rate, because we consider the company's practice of eight-year straight-line depreciation for ROVs, 3 to 20 years for marine vessels and diving equipment, and 3 to 25 years for buildings, improvements and other equipment to be adequate. Real estate value may even appreciate. ROVs' useful life seem to be longer during industry boom years, as evidenced by mass ROV retirement over the past two years.

Goodwill, the long-lived intangible assets, primarily arose in connection with business acquisitions, and include trade names, intellectual property and customer relationships. Goodwill is being amortized with a weighted average remaining life of approximately nine years, e.g., amortization expense on intangible assets was $10.2 million, $7.8 million and $6.6 million in 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively. We assume a 100% realization rate, because firstly Oceaneering as prudent and shrewd acquirer tended to transact major acquisitions in large discount during industry downturns, and secondly we think goodwill carries a real economic value in the case of Oceaneering, which may even appreciate thanks to effective management of brand names and client relationships.

3. Depreciation and amortization [D&A] versus Capex for the individual business segments, as compared with D&A in relation to Capex plus business acquisitions for the entire operation, are shown below. During oil industry boom times, Capex tended to be much higher than D&A. However, the company markedly reduced Capex to levels even below D&A during industry crisis. This led to Capex enveloping D&A both on the upper and lower sides. It is, therefore, reasonable to assume that the D&A approximate the maintenance Capex necessary to restore operating assets to the level as it was, and that a fairly large component of the Capex went to drive growth.

4. Growth value estimated at various growth rates and WACCs.

