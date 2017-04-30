Airbus February Order And Delivery Report: Silence Before The Storm?

In 2016, I covered orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) with monthly reports. In 2017, I will continue this coverage as it gives somewhat of an idea of current performance as well as an ability for the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that the order inflow is in an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will have a look at the orders and deliveries for the month March. The February report can be found here.

Source: www.airbus.com

Orders

Figure 1: Orders March 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In February, Airbus booked no orders and had to add a few cancellations leaving the European jet maker with quite a miserable monthly report. In March, order inflow picked up a bit with 22 orders:

An undisclosed customer ordered 3 Airbus A319ceo aircraft.

AerCap (AER) added an order for 1 Airbus A320neo.

China Aircraft Leasing Group added 2 Airbus A320ceo aircraft to Airbus’s order book and some days later also placed an order for 4 more aircraft of the same type.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) ordered 2 Airbus A320ceo aircraft.

What is important to note here is that Airbus was only able to sell some of its most discounted jets and it received only 1 order for the Airbus A320neo family in March.

Airbus received 8 cancellations in March. Two of these cancellations can be attributed to Spirit Airlines converting an order for 2 neo aircraft to ceo jets. CALC did the same but for 6 jets.

In terms of ordered units March order inflow increased by 8 units year-over-year, but this year in March order inflow was solely focused on the A320 family. In the first 3 months of 2017, Airbus booked 26 orders and received 20 cancellations leaving the jet maker with 6 net orders. In 2016, Airbus booked 32 orders in the first 3 months and received 22 cancellations leaving the jet maker with 10 net orders. So the first 3 months were naturally weak for Airbus and it remains to be seen whether this is weakness that can be connected to demand or to Airbus saving up order announcements, centering order announcements on the Paris Air Show later this year.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries March 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Airbus delivered 688 aircraft, marking a record production year for the European jet maker. Year-over-year production grew by 8%. For 2017, Airbus aims to deliver more than 720 aircraft, which signals another record-breaking year for the jet maker

In March, Airbus delivered 62 aircraft divided between 15 wide bodies and 47 narrow bodies:

Airbus delivered 7 A350 aircraft, slightly below the averaged expected number 6-7 deliveries.

Six Airbus A330 aircraft were delivered, which is in line with expectations.

Two Airbus A380 aircraft were delivered, one to Etihad and one to Emirates.

A total of 47 A320 aircraft was delivered, which is below the average expected number of deliveries.

With 12 Airbus A320neo deliveries, we might be seeing the first signs of the A320 output gaining traction again.

What counts for Airbus to a major extent is that its production output peaks as we move toward the end of the year. This means that in the first half of the year output tends to trail the average required deliveries.

Year-over-year deliveries increased by 11 units, primarily driven by higher Airbus A350 deliveries.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2017, Airbus expects the book-to-bill ratio to fall below 1. In March, Airbus booked 22 and delivered 62 aircraft, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 0.35. For the year, the gross book-to-bill is .19.

Vueling

Source: airbus.com

In this month’s spotlight, we have Vueling. Vueling is a Spanish low-cost carrier that commenced operations in 2004 and is part owned by International Airlines Group, the group that also owns Iberia and British Airways.

The airline currently serves 163 destinations from its hubs in Barcelona and Rome with an extensive network in the Europe and North Africa.

Being a low-cost carrier, Vueling aims to operate only a few aircraft types to keep costs low. Since inception, the airline has been a loyal customer and currently operates 5 A319s, 95 A320s and 13 A321s. The airlines also has unfilled orders for the Airbus A320neo (47), A319 (1) and Airbus A321ceo (2).

Conclusion

So far 2017 has not deviated a lot for Airbus. Net orders stand at 6 units versus 10 unit in the first 3 months last year. While it seems that Airbus is having a bad start, if we compare the year-to-date figures from this year to that from 2016, Airbus’s first 3 months in 2017 are comparable to those in 2016.

One thing that will hold for 2017 as much as it did for 2016 is that it will be another tough year on the aircraft market where wide-body aircraft orders will be under pressure.

For Airbus, 2017 likely will be a year with a book to bill ratio below one which is something the jet maker has not experienced since 2009.

One of the main targets this year will be a smooth ramp up in Airbus A350 production and ramping up the number of Airbus A320neo deliveries.

