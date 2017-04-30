Gruma's (GMKYY) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gruma SAB de CV (OTC:GMKYY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Raul Cavazos - CFO

Analysts

Isabella Simonato - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Lauren Torres - UBS

Felipe Ucros - Scotiabank

Luis Miranda - Santander

Luca Cipiccia - Goldman Sachs

Alex Robarts - Citibank

Pedro Leduc - JPMorgan

Alvaro Garcia - BTG Pactual

Operator

Welcome to Gruma's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to our host Mr. Raul Cavazos, Gruma's Chief Financial Officer, please go ahead sir.

Raul Cavazos

Thank you. Good morning everyone. We are pleased to tell you that as expected, this year got off to a good start with volume growth in all of our subsidiaries other than in Central America. In terms of financial results, our presence in markets outside Mexico has allowed us to benefit from the peso depreciation experienced during 2016 and beginning of 2017. Sales volume rose 3% led principally by GIMSA, Europe, and the U.S. while net sales and EBITDA improved 12% and 9% respectively.

Our net comprehensive financing cost was MXN452 million mainly affected by a mark-to-market loss in GIMSA related to FX hedging on corn procurements as the pesos has appreciated recently. Income taxes reflected a positive effect as Gruma Holding used tax loss carry-forwards while receiving dividends from Gruma U.S.A. There was an additional benefit because this dividend payment was made at the peak exchange rate during the quarter. As a result, the effective tax rate for this quarter was 25%. Net majority income was MXN1.3 billion or 1% higher as better performance of Gruma U.S.A driven by the strength of the dollar and that reduction in taxes was mostly offset by the mark-to-market FX hedging losses at GIMSA.

In terms of our financial structure, we reduced our debt by $41 million in connection with the use of cash balances that were applied to crop equipment. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 0.9 times. During April, we also refinanced debt maturing in 2017 and 2018 through $400 million long-term facility obtained at a lower interest rate. The new facility was issued with two tranches. One is a five years credit for $150 million at LIBOR plus 100 basis points. The second tranche is a five-year committed revolving facility for $250 million, also LIBOR plus 100 basis points. The initial drawdown of this revolver was for $66 million with the remaining $184 million committed and available. This refinancing allows Gruma to combine most of its debt to long-term maturity that eliminates liquidity hedges.

Now let's talk about the results of our main subsidiaries. At Gruma U.S.A, our volume increased 2%. Corn flour sales volume increased 2% while the tortilla business rose 2% driven by both channels, that is retail and food service. Net sales increased 2% at the same pace as volume growth reflecting the combination of lower corn flour prices due to lower corn costs and higher prices at the tortilla business due to better mix. EBITDA decreased 2% and EBITDA margin declined slightly to 16.4% from 17% resulting from cost and expenses related to the new plant in Dallas and additional expenses from higher fuel and interCompany shipments. Also, during the quarter, we faced some mark-to-market corn hedges losses.

At GIMSA, sales volume rose 3% as better customer service has facilitated new account openings. Also, GIMSA has increased its sales to our U.S. operations. Net sales grew 14% due mainly to sales volume growth and price increases implemented during 2016 to reflect higher input costs. EBITDA increased 5% in connection with income arising from the sales of the Mission brand to Gruma Holding. EBITDA margin declined to 16.1% from 17.4% due primarily to the increase in the cost of corn.

At Gruma Europe, sales volume rose 14% especially because last year, the Italian mill suspended operations for technical upgrades. Also, tortilla business showed volume growth. Net sales increased 4% resulting from sales volume growth, partially offset by the weakness of the British pound. EBITDA declined 40% and EBITDA margin fell to 3.7% due to expenses arising from the new tortilla plant in Russia as well as the strengthening of retail sales department and in controlling areas. At Gruma Centroamerica, sales volume fell 1% due mainly to lower corn flour sales to the United Nations World Food Programme in Honduras. Net sales increased 7% driven by the peso weakness effect. EBITDA decreased 17% due to higher distribution expenses as part of our effort to have more direct contact with customers particularly in Honduras. EBITDA margin declined to 8%. On the other subsidiaries and eliminations line, EBITDA rose to MXN313 million resulting mostly from the peso weakness effect at Gruma U.S.A. Also Gruma Asia-Oceania and technology division contribute to this improvement.

Our capital expenditure totaled $58 million. Capital expenditures were allocated mostly to the tortilla plants in Texas and Russia and to a lesser extent, the tortilla plants in Florida, Monterrey, and Malaysia and the corn flour plants in Indiana and Central Mexico. This concludes our remarks this morning. So at this point, we will turn the call to the operator for the Q&A session. Inidka, can you help us please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Sure. We will now begin the question and answer session. As a reminder if you have a question please press star followed by one on your touchtone phone. If you would like to withdraw your question please press, star followed by two. If you're using a speaker equipment you will need to lift your handset before making a selection.

The first question comes from Isabel Simonato with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Isabella Simonato

I have two questions. First of all in the U.S., you mentioning you released a couple of items that affected margins that in my view could be considered as one-offs like the labor hire, temporary labor hire or the depreciation because of the transition of the plants. If we exclude those effects, is it possible to estimate how much the EBITDA margin would have been for the quarter and in that same subject, what do you expect in terms of margin expansion for the U.S. in the year. This will be my first question. And second, if you could provide any update regarding your dividend policy, if we can expect an increase in payout this year. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Yes, well, regarding the first question, we are talking about $2 million, our $2 million on insurance expenses which could be something about 20 basis points to 30 basis points maybe and what we can do or what we can tell you about the margins for Gruma Corp in 2017, we are in the same outlook as what we discussed last conference call, we are expecting to improve our EBITDA margins for the full-year. That's going to be reflecting throughout the next quarter and we are expecting for the full-year as we guided last conference, we are expecting something about 40 basis points, 50 basis points in Gruma Corp for the whole year.

The other question you asked update in the dividends, excuse me, our dividends and let me tell you that we are expecting to increase a little bit this payout ratio. Actually, the Company will have the Annual Shareholders Meeting tomorrow and we will propose a dividend payment and that will be announced maybe tomorrow at noon Monterrey time, but we are expecting to increase a little bit that.

Isabella Simonato

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Lauren Torres with UBS. Please go ahead.

Lauren Torres

I'm sorry, I don't know if I just heard you correctly on your answer to your questions on U.S. margins, did you (technical difficulty) a round number, an improvement in EBITDA margin this year was about 50 basis points, is that what you said?

Raul Cavazos

Yes, Lauren, hi, good morning. Yes, I'm not replying what we disclosed during the last conference call, for the full-year in Gruma Corp, we are expecting the margin expansion by about 20 basis points compared with 2016 for the full-year.

Lauren Torres

Okay and then, can I ask, as far as I guess in U.S., we heard about these corn hedging losses, can you give us some view or outlook for this year as you see your corn exposure and your hedging, whether it be the U.S. or Mexico, how do you, how should we think about that for this year?

Raul Cavazos

Yes. Since the fall, let me tell you that those hedges were taken in last February. If you remember, at that time, the momentum for the peso in the market was bad. Everybody was expecting even a higher issuance rate, even higher than MXN32. Then with the adjustment of the exchange rate to low-20s, the Company make a decision to hedge the corn purchases that will be placed in June and July here in Mexico that represent about $350 million, that's why we enter into these hedges. Of course, we didn't anticipate this additional adjustment on the Mexican peso, but keep in mind that the Company, once we enter into a commitment to pay the corn in Mexico as I mentioned -- some amount of dollars to push those corn that we will use while we want to do just avoid any kind of volatility and that's why we hedge.

For rest of the year -- and of course those maturities or those hedges will mature mostly in between June and July of this year. For rest of the year, we need to wait until ASERCA opens a new window or the window for the new corn harvest. That will take place maybe during December and in January of 2018, that will take place maybe during next September and then at that time according to the exchange rate and volatility et cetera, we will make a decision. We have not any decision at this point in time, we are reviewing the whole process, but at this point in time we cannot assure you what will be the position of the Company on that, it will depend on the markets, but if it was the case, maybe we can enter into kind of a general hedge by the end of the year, but again it will depend on what will be the market conditions for the peso at that time.

Operator

The next question is from Felipe Ucros with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Felipe Ucros

Let me first just follow-up a little bit on Lauren's call, cause the sound is sort of muffled, so it's hard to hear, but from what I understand, the commodity hedging -- the hedging losses came from FX more than wheat or corn hedging, is that correct? And then my second question is regarding implied prices, it seems that when I model back the volumes number that you guys give us, it seems like the implied price in the U.S. is falling and it actually has fallen for four quarters in a row and the last quarter was somewhat abrupt, it was about a 5% implied fallen prices and this is sort of contrary to what we have been expecting with the SKU rationalization. So I wanted to touch a bit on that, if you could explain a little bit what you saw on that area? Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Sure, well talking about the first question and relating what will be the -- what are related to those hedges, this is for exchange rate, right, but I just want to clarify the processing rate is basically related with the corn purchases in Mexico. Keep in mind that in Mexico all the corn we purchase, even domestic or imported is denominated in U.S. dollars. Then when the Company participates with ASERCA making a registration for some amount of purchases. And I want to recall you that the summer corn harvest in Mexico is the most important one, we are purchasing about 1.3 million tons of corn that imply a huge amount of dollars and that's why even we are talking about exchange rate. This exchange rate is related with the corn purchases here in Mexico, that's basically what I can tell you.

Your second question about the prices, maybe it is going to be a little bit higher, -- a little bit lower and just keep in mind that particularly in the U.S., we have lower cost of corn, we decreased prices significantly, okay, and then maybe a little bit the improvement that we have in the tortilla businesses because of the mix and because of the new launches, launching new product launch throughout the first quarter, maybe avoid a little bit that, but it was basically related with the tortilla business, a very, very small reduction. From now on, we are focusing in our more value-added products in Gruma Corp. We already launched a new product globally [indiscernible] and we are expecting also those products will be with higher prices and will allow us just to increase the average prices for Gruma Corp for rest of the year.

Felipe Ucros

Got it, understand, very clear and if I can do one follow-up question, you guys have been posting very impressive SG&A efficiency gains throughout last year. SG&A as a percentage of sales have been falling and you were establishing a pretty good record on that, but it seems that this quarter about half of those gains were given back. Can you explain how much of that you think is recurring versus how much are the one-offs? And what we should expect for the rest of the year?

Raul Cavazos

We explained that in last quarter because we have during the fourth quarter something about $15 million was not recurring, it benefits in our SG&A in Gruma Corp that was related to some insurance payments and were related also with some kind of reserves, as well as some launching in the process during the fourth quarter of 2016 as well as changes in the schematics of tortilla, tortilla chips that we were investing some amount of money and those were basically about 50% or even more were one-time benefit. Then as you can see for the rest of the year, it will be something above that, but keep in mind that also gain during the fourth quarter, we make the adjustment in terms of this expenses and maybe it will be a little bit higher or a little bit lower depends about the performance throughout the year in terms of these kind of things such as work comps, insurance policies et cetera but again maybe during the second and third quarters in the same place we already have that we are showing during this press call.

Felipe Ucros

Okay, so we can expect something stable in comparison to this first quarter, correct?

Raul Cavazos

That is exactly right.

Felipe Ucros

Okay, thank you.

Raul Cavazos

And maybe during the fourth quarter, it will be a little bit lower, could be.

Felipe Ucros

Okay, understand, once you don't have the reserve issues, okay.

Operator

The next question is from Luis Miranda with Santander. Please go ahead.

Luis Miranda

A couple of questions, the first one is in Mexico, first you mentioned your statement recovery of more volume sold from Mexico to the U.S., and when we take a look at the volume in the quarter, how relevant is the volume going to the U.S., it's 1 percentage point or it's less than that and also in terms of pricing, are you foreseeing that you require additional prices considering your medium-term outlook for grains in Mexico and there will be something in the U.S.?

Raul Cavazos

Yes, Luis, first of all, talking about the amount we export to the U.S., we are basically talking something about 10,000 tons per month of corn flour to the U.S. from Mexicali. That means something about 5% to 6% of the total sales of GIMSA. It's not a huge amount, but you remember, we increased the provision capacity with a new production unit of corn flour in our Mexicali plant and this production unit is basically oriented to support our second mill in the U.S. and that is going to be maybe in the same path throughout the year.

In terms of prices in Mexico, for GIMSA in the next month, what we need to do just to wait until next June in order to see if let's say the exchange rate or corn prices will be higher or not and it will depend on that and then maybe beginning June or middle June, we must make a decision about if we will increase prices or not. At this point in time, we've seen that we don't need to increase prices for corn but it will depend again according to the cost of the corn and the final cost of the corn that we will process to mills during the second half of the year. We need to wait [Technical Difficulty].

Luis Miranda

And with regards to the U.S., when we take a look at the SKU rationalization process, would it be fair to say that it's over now and with the new introductions with organic products that you're launching, we are basically in a process now where the SKU is relatively stable or you have net additions? And if you could give us some color on this 2% volume growth in the food service channel. Do you think it's sustainable or even are you seeing some acceleration that we are -- if we could see some better growth rates in second and third quarter? Thanks.

Raul Cavazos

Well, let me tell you, talking about the SKU rationalization program, we are ready there, but this is not, let's say, we cannot say that in the future, we don't want to eliminate some of kind of SKU of course, this is going to be on a volume basis, but most of that was already finished and it was already implemented and as you said we really have no problem launching in the U.S. that will allow us to improve -- to source and improve margin because of the prices of the disposal better and have more value added for us than not so modest. Now, in terms of sales of the food service sector, we are growing in terms of food service, we are improving—important clients because also they are improving sales, but it will be maybe a growth in marginal terms, most of that growth will come from retail channel, which is basically more profitable for us, we are focusing on that.

Operator

The next question is from Luca Cipiccia with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Luca Cipiccia

Just a quick follow-up. I heard your comments earlier about the guidance for profitability in the U.S. I was hoping maybe you can give us an update on that front in terms of margin expectations at a consolidated level for the year. Following the first quarter, what are you -- whether you're expecting, we saw some pressure on the investments in some of the other international markets. So maybe if you can just refresh your expectation for the year overall and similarly again any comment on expected tax rate for the year would be helpful. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Luca, well as I said, I just want to confirm the same guidance we gave you during the last quarter. What we are expecting is growing in terms of volume for -- I'm talking about Gruma Corp, we are expecting about 2% volume growth for the full year and of course taking into consideration 52 weeks. Keep in mind that last year, we had 53 weeks in the year, which means an additional week in the fourth quarter 2016, but now taking into consideration 52 weeks, we're expecting a volume growth of 2%. In terms of sales Gruma Corp, it will be basically flat. In terms of EBITDA, we are expecting an improvement of 50 basis points.

Then, if we talk about the consolidated figures, we are expecting something about maybe a little bit higher, maybe 20 basis points to 40 basis points higher the EBITDA or it is going to be in between maybe flat and 20 basis points. It is important to tell you that, keep in mind that we will start up a new plant in Dallas, we will start up a new plant in Russia, we will start up a new production unit in Indiana, we will maybe start up another plant in Mexico where we are building this plant as we speak and then we will show some improvement in Malaysia that we just start last November. This is an important challenge but for this year, we are expecting to be basically flat, something between flat and 10 basis points to 20 basis points on a consolidated basis improvement for the full-year. The second question, do you have a second question, please Luca?

Luca Cipiccia

No, it was just some direction on the effective tax rate you're expecting given some of initiatives you've done in the past and whether there is any update there?

Raul Cavazos

Yes, let me tell you that, I want to keep our 30% effective tax rate for the full-year or even a little bit lower, but I'm talking of something between 29% to 30%, but if the trading of the peso against the dollar remains in the same level, maybe it is going to be a little bit lower, something between maybe 26% or something above that, but we are taking advantage of this dividend payment made by Gruma Corp. We are benefiting the Grumab consolidated because of that, but just to be a little bit conservative, I want to justify that 30%, 29% for the full year with some improvements in terms of -- if the exchange rate keep on the same level, the current level

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question is from Alex Robarts with Citibank. Please go ahead.

Alex Robarts

Two questions as well. One on the U.S. and other on cash flow dividends. I guess -- I definitely appreciate the Gruma Corp guidance of 2% volume growth this year and we have been hearing from you guys talk about a general category growth with tortillas in the United States around 3%. Could you talk a little bit about what you saw in the tortilla category in the first quarter, competitive pressures or new growth opportunities? And when we think about this year and I guess at this point, I'm talking about volume, what do you think is a reasonable expectation for tortilla category growth this year? It seems that the food service data that we see actually is pointing to a kind of a positive pickup. I'm wondering if that is something that you think about as being a factor as you think about the category and the growth prospects this year?

Raul Cavazos

Yes, well, Alex, let me they tell you that according to Nielsen they are saying that the peer category in the U.S., we're talking about 43%, according to Nielsen, and it's going down, excuse me, they are expecting that it's going to be down. What we are doing—

Alex Robarts

I'm sorry, what was the number? I'm sorry, it's a little bit—

Raul Cavazos

It will be basically flat, basically flat, but this is with the quarterly information we already have from Nielsen and Nielsen is reviewing the measurement process, because they will find kind of issues or kind of mistakes in the national model that they are using and they are reviewing. You can talk with this guy directly just to have kind of verification about the model, but in general terms, the Nielsen is saying that the tortilla category for the year will be basically flat in terms of volumes. What we are expecting is to grow 2% which means we will increase our market share in most of the markets we are participating. This is in terms of volumes, in terms of dollars, we are expecting to grow something about maybe 4% or something about it in terms of -- for tortilla particularly. And then, that means that we are growing higher in the category according to Nielsen.

Alex Robarts

Okay, very interesting, but the food service versus retail, you're kind of seeing both—

Raul Cavazos

It's going to be a little bit higher food service but most importantly, it will be for the retail--

Alex Robarts

Okay, now listen, that's very helpful. Thank you, and the second question on cash flow and dividends, I mean you have been telling us that cap ex will moderate this year versus last year, you certainly don't have to pay anything to ADM again, and so with this strong growth that we're seeing in free cash flow this year, might it be or is it fair to assume that you guys are reviewing the dividend payout policy at Gruma, I understand that, I guess there will be a shareholders meeting and I understand that one of the votes could be around the dividend. Could you talk to us about how, what the thinking is right now at the Company as far as the dividend payout -- how are you looking to return some value to shareholders in that way?

Raul Cavazos

Yes, sure, let me tell you that we are expecting to increase our ratio. We cannot tell you at this point in time how much. We need to wait till tomorrow. But we are desperate, tomorrow we will announce. There are no dividend for this exercise and you are very welcome to the shareholders meeting of course.

Alex Robarts

Okay, now fair enough.

Raul Cavazos

We cannot share even the amount what we will propose to the shareholders meeting, but all I can tell you is that [indiscernible].

Alex Robarts

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Pedro Leduc with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Pedro Leduc

A quick one on Europe. We saw volumes recovering strongly, gross margins roughly stable versus last year, but EBITDA fell quite a bit, EBIT close to zero or negative on the SG&A, which you explained here in the release. Could you tell us maybe how we should think about this one going forward this year. Do you expect it to go back up or is there any way that you can maybe user pricing, we understand the British pound doesn't help too much but any color around Europe would be appreciated? Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Let me you tell you Pedro that in Europe, we face several issues in the production side in our Coventry plant, which is the largest plant we have in Europe. We've been working really very hard, of course. We are working together with the personnel of the plant there. We [indiscernible] from the U.S., he was to ensure that everything will be basically in our benchmark, we are improving and that was one of the reasons we have a reduction and maybe because of the lack of productivity or reduction of productivity in the current plan.

We are now experiencing improvements and we are expecting to improve even more and that was also at this plant. That is one. We are expecting to improve the results for the let's say the tortilla division in the European operations throughout the year. Also, we were affected because of this point bank, we are basically duplicating a couple of possibilities in Russia. We are working with all plant and basically we are starting up a new plant in Russia. We have several duplicated position that we will eliminate once we start [indiscernible] from next June or July. Also, does it allow us to be more efficient on that, the improvements on sales, some weight is coming from Russia. Russia is doing very well in terms of margins and growing. And also we are also promoting in [indiscernible]. We have a better profitability than the others. And this is also is happening in Spain.

Spain actually was the main driver for growth in terms of volumes through this quarter and also we are promoting importantly our vision and we are expecting to improve the margins for the European operations for the full year. In terms of volumes in the [indiscernible], it was basically because we shut down the plant last year during the first quarter, actually until April, because we were improving the technology with new equipment, which is better, more efficient, a higher capacity et cetera and that is why you also saw important volumes in Hungary.

However, keep in mind that this is a little bit lower margin than [indiscernible], for the full-year and these going to be a challenge, but we can certify again the guidance we gave you last conference call, which means that for the European operation, we are basically expecting about 2% growth in volumes, consolidated volume of 2%, particularly in the tortilla side, we are expecting tortilla in relative terms, we are expecting to grow by about 4.5% in terms of EBITDA. Again, we are expecting to be flat compared with 2016, which means something about 6% or 7% EBITDA margin, again that is going to be a challenge, but we are focusing on that and we are in the right path to get this back.

Operator

The next question is from Alvaro Garcia with BTG. Please go ahead.

Alvaro Garcia

I have two questions today. First, sort of on expansion cap ex looking forward as the Dallas plant comes on stream later this year, I was wondering, it might be too early to tell, but if there is any sort of relevant expansion cap ex slated for 2018 and if you'd expect maybe cap ex to pick up or maybe come down again sequentially into 2018 is my first question. And my second question is on GIMSA. Apart from whatever effect we might see from the corn hedges in June and July given that the level you took there, which is natural course of business in my opinion, would you expect the peso to remain around these levels, any sort of expansion in margins at GIMSA heading into the second half of the year. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

In terms of cap ex for 2018, it is too early to talk about it, but maybe it could be a little bit lower since we already will have enough production capacity on European operations, as well as in the U.S. Maybe we will take into consideration a smaller investment as I say with -- to our new plant maybe in some of the regions that we are growing in a very good way in the U.S. but it will be -- now it is currently it is not in the pipeline, but we have seen an important growth, particularly in the Midwest area of the States and this could be something that we can do, but not at this point in time. We have enough production capacity in Mexico. With the opening of the Maseca plant, we will have enough production capacity in Mexico with the plant that we have in Demana, Monterrey and we will set up that [indiscernible] and we will have everyone we will have in operation, but maybe it is going to be a little bit lower but, this is too easy to tell you something about it, but you are making some kind of model, you can take into consideration a little bit lower amount for 2018 than in 2016.

In terms of hedges of GIMSA, what we can expect at this point in time is to [indiscernible] maybe if Mr. Trump decides to tweet again that he would be out of the NAFTA agreement, that would pressure the peso, if we start negotiations, throughout the negotiations, I am sure that it will be kind of volatility because he will be in the news going out to the market about the process et cetera. Then, that is why at this point in time, we could not assure, but let me tell you as we already take the hit on the exchange rate in the first quarter, most of the cost of this hedges are already [indiscernible] as mark-to-market. It will be maybe finally we kind of check the losses depending on how the exchange rate but yesterday we saw MXN19.30 per $1. Currently, we are about MXN19.1 value for this conference call, we were talking about MXN19.10, early in the morning, we were talking about MXN18.95 because a new tweet that he will -- the White House announcement that they will benefit and they will change their negotiation of the NAFTA agreement.

This is quite upsetting, that is why our policy and as you said, this is part of the normal course of business. We enter into this kind of hedges, but what I can tell you is that if the exchange rate remains at the same level where we are, we will have kind of benefit in the comprehensive financing cost because we will try a little bit the amount we will charge. We will have a lower cost of corn, okay. Then gross operating and net margin, well, we are expecting to improve those margins for the rest of the year if we have [indiscernible].

Operator

We do not have any more questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Cavazos for any closing remarks.

Raul Cavazos

Well, once again, thank you very much for joining us today in this conference and please feel free to call us if you have any kind of questions to Elio, Lilia and myself, we would be available to try to answer any kind of question you may have. Thank you very much and have a nice day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes Gruma's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

