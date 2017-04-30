PCM's (PCMI) CEO Frank Khulusi on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017, 16:30 ET

Executives

Brett Maas - Hayden IR

Frank Khulusi - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO

Robert Miley - President

Brandon LaVerne - CFO, CAO, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary

Analysts

William Gibson - Roth Capital Partners

Kara Anderson - B. Riley & Co.

Bill Dawkins - Burleson Dawkins, Inc.

Jeff Feinberg - Fienberg Investments

Operator

Welcome to the first quarter 2017 PCM, Inc. earnings conference call. My name is Andrew and I will be your coordinator for today. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Brett Maas of Hayden IR. Please go ahead, sir.

Brett Maas

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today to discuss PCM's first quarter 2017 earnings. Joining me the call today are Frank Khulusi, PCM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jay Miley, President; and Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer.

Following the prepared comments, we'll open the call for your questions and instructions will be given at the time. At this time, I'd like to refer to the Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. During this conference call, management may discuss projections, information or expectations about the company's products or markets or otherwise makes statements about the future, where statements are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now I'd like to turn the call to Frank Khulusi. Frank, the floor is yours.

Frank Khulusi

Thank you, Brett. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. After a stellar record selling year in 2016, we have posted another solid quarter which is a great start to 2017. Our most notable achievements for the quarter were our strong double-digit gross profit growth of 11% which was generated on an organic basis. A stellar gross margin of 14.9% which exceeded the high-end of our guidance of 13.75% to 14.25%. And an organic revenue growth rate of 9%, one adjusted for $19 million in sales which were not included in our consolidated results because they were made pursuant to contracts which were transferred as previously disclosed to a company in which we now hold the 49% passive equity interest.

Furthermore, despite significant investments we're making in our inside field sales and event technologies solution teams, we grew our adjusted EPS by 30% and delivered $0.26 in adjusted EPS, exceeding the high-end of our guidance by $0.02. PCM's successfully executing our strategy of cross-selling increasingly sophisticated solutions to a large and loyal customer base, enabling us to expand margins and profitability faster than revenues. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our President, Jay Miley, for some more specific details on the quarter. Jay?

Robert Miley

Thank you Frank. Our teams executed well during the quarter, delivering record revenues for PCM at gross margin that are healthier than ever. I'm especially pleased that each of our segments, commercial, Public Sector and Canada grew their gross profit by 10%, 15% and 22%, respectively. We continue to invest heavily in areas of strategic focus, including multiple areas within our advanced solutions business and our inside and field sales teams.

Our North American sales headcount grew from year-end by 64 account executives or 6% from 1,139 to 1,203 at March 31, 2017. We believe these investments will enhance our strategic objectives and further improve our performance throughout the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

From a category perspective, the breakdown is as follows, our networking category grew 18%, representing 8% of gross billed revenues; delivered services grew 14%, representing 7% of gross billed revenues; notebook and tabs grew 10%, representing 21% of gross billed revenues; and manufacturer services and warranties grew 32%, representing 6% of gross billed revenues. We saw a decline in software of 14%, representing 24% of gross billed revenues with the decline primarily due to a reduction in software sales from a single state customer.

I'll now turn the call over to Brandon LaVerne, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2016 results in detail. Brandon?

Brandon LaVerne

Thanks, Jay. Detailed information about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures are provided in current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC earlier today and also available on our website. As I review the results for the quarter, all comparisons will be relative to the first quarter of 2016, unless otherwise noted. In addition, our financial results for 2017 no longer consolidate the financial results of sales made under some customer contracts we purchased in the En Pointe acquisition which we had been required by our customers to transfer to partners which qualify for certification as minority or women-owned businesses under their supplier diversity policies.

We have transferred this contracts to a partner in which we hold a 49% passive equity interest and we have accounted for our investments in this entity using the equity method of accounting beginning in 2017. Throughout these remarks, I will refer to this entity as a non-controlled entity, our NCE.

Our consolidated net sales were $524.4 million in Q1 2017 compared to $498 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of $26.4 million or 5%. This increase was primarily driven by strong organic growth predominantly in our commercial business. These net sales do not include $19 million of net sales made under contracts transferred to the NCE. Had these revenues continued to be consolidated in our results as they were last year, our net sales would have grown 9% to $543.4 million.

Breaking sales down by segment. Our commercial segment sales increased 6% to $408.5 million and represented 78% of our consolidated net sales. This increase was mostly driven by the growth in sales across our small and medium sized businesses and our enterprise organizations which resulted from investments we've been making in our advanced solutions.

Commercial net sales for the first quarter of 2017, does not include the $19 million of net sales made under contracts transferred to the NCE. Including the sales made by the NCE, commercial net sales would have grown by 11%.

Sales in the Public Sector segment decreased 7% to $67.3 million and represented 13% of our consolidated net sales. This decrease was driven primarily by a reduction in spend from a large customer and the state and local government and educational institution portion of our business which led business decline by 17%, partially offset by an increase in our federal business net sales of 15%.

Canada net sales increased 18% to $48.7 million for the first quarter of 2017, representing 9% of consolidated net sales. The increase in sales in Canada was a result of increased sales of services and products as well as small amount on sales resulting from the Stratiform acquisition completed in December 2015.

Our top partners by billed revenues in the first quarter of 2017 were Microsoft, HP Inc., Dell, Cisco, Apple, Lenovo and HP Enterprise. Collectively, these top 7 partners represented approximately 6% -- 60% of gross billed revenues.

Turning to our account executive headcount, year-over-year we increased our average account executive headcount from 1,009 in the first quarter of 2016 to 1,194 in the first quarter of 2017. Our Commercial segment headcount grew by 17% to 897, our public sector headcount grew by 24% to 201 and our Canadian segment headcount grew by 9% to 89 during the quarter -- during the first quarter of 2017.

Consolidated gross profit was $78.2 million, an 11% increase over the last year, due to an increase of sales and associated margin expansion. Consolidated gross profit margin was 14.9% in the first quarter of 2017, up from 14.1% in the same period last year and was our fifth consecutive a quarter over 14%. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to a shift in sales mix driven by an increase in higher-margin sales in each of our segments, an increase in sales to advanced solutions, increased vendor consideration related to such advanced solution sales and increase in our higher margin commercial and Canadian segments as a percentage of consolidated net sales.

Further, our gross margin benefited from the transfer of sales contracts to the NCE which typically have lower margins.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $73.7 million or 14.1% of net sales in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $68.8 million or 13.8% of net sales in the year-ago quarter. The increase in consolidated SG&A expenses was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in personnel costs which are primarily related to the investments we made in our U.S. field sales, inside sales and advanced solutions businesses, a $1 million of increase in third party services and increases in credit card-related fees and travel and entertainment expenses.

We generated operating profit of $4.5 million, a 194% increase over the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings shared was $0.30 compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. Q1 2017 EPS benefited from a discrete tax benefit of $2.3 million during the quarter.

We now expect that annual effective tax rate to be approximately 35.6%. However, due to the potential changes in mix and domestic and international business and different tax rates, combined with the adoption of ASU 2016-09 in the first quarter of 2017 and other factors, we expect our effective tax rate going forward to be more volatile.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was $9.6 million, a 26% increase over last year. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.26 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $0.20 in the first quarter of 2016.

On the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $7.8 million at March 31, 2017, compared to $7.2 million at December 31, 2016. Accounts receivable, net of allowances, at March 31, 2017, were $354.3 million, a decrease of $4.6 million over the end of last year. Inventory as of March 31, 2017 were $66.4 million, a decrease of $14.5 million from last year. Accounts payable at March 31, 2017 were $241.5 million, a decrease of $35 million from the end of last year.

Outstanding borrowings under our line of credit increased by $13.2 million to $120.6 million at March 31, 2017, compared to year-end. Total notes payable, including $4.6 million of notes payable related to assets held for sale in connection with our Irvine property, increased by $1.9 million to $36.4 million at March 31, 2017, compared to the end of last year.

Taking a look at cash flow for a moment. Cash used in operations for the 3 months ended March 31, 2017, was $13.5 million compared to cash provided by operations in $44.1 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2016. The use of operating cash flow in the first three months of 2017 was primarily the result of reduction in AP partially offset by a reduction in inventories plus our net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization. Cash flow used in investing activities during the 3 months ended March 31, 2017, totaled $6 million compared to $1.4 million in the 3 months ended December 31, 2016.

Investing activities includes a $3.1 million purchase of a building in Illinois plus leasehold improvements and investments in our IT infrastructure.

At this point, I'll turn the call back over to Frank for some closing remarks. Frank?

Frank Khulusi

Thank you, Brandon. Today, we also had a major announcement regarding our launch of operations into the United Kingdom for the first time. PCM UK will be our hub for the U.K. and the rest of Europe. Many of our North American customers are increasingly global with needs for us to deliver to the European operations cutting edge IT solutions with the same high level of service they have grown accustomed to from us in North America. We also believe that there are significant potential opportunities for customers based in the U.K. and across the European Union. We believe now is the right timing for us to pursue this market and launched our U.K. operations accordingly.

We spent a great deal of time during the quarter setting up the operations, hiring a Managing Director and various other real leadership roles to ensure the success of this international expansion. And we expect to have our grant opening event next week on May 2. We remain focused on the North American markets as we continue to believe there is a strong opportunity for PCM to grow across the continent. I believe we can also achieve success in the United Kingdom and further increase the value to our customers and shareholders.

We could have chosen to make an acquisition of significant size and significant cost in the U.K. I believe we can get much better results with an exponentially lower price tag doing it organically, with perhaps some tuck-in acquisitions over time.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, we expect adjusted EPS which excludes the U.K. investment, in the range of $0.44 to $0.49, on net sales of $580 million to $600 million which continues to exclude sales under the transferred customer contracts, I previously referenced. For the year, we continue to believe we will deliver net sales of $2.34 billion to $2.38 million and adjusted EPS of $2.00 to $2.15 per share, with adjusted EPS ramping sequentially for each of the quarters of this year.

We're also raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 13.75% to 14.25% to a range of 14% to 14.5% for each of the remaining quarters in 2017.

Further, our current plan is to spend approximately $4 million launching our U.K. business in 2017, with some offset generated by incremental revenue and gross profit. And believe that our U.K. operations will be profitable and accretive in 2018.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Andrew, you may now open the call for questions, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of William Gibson from Roth Capital Partners.

William Gibson

What was the discrete tax benefit? Could you explain that to me? What was that from?

Brandon LaVerne

Sure. This is Brandon. The new guidance under the ASU suggests that excess tax benefits received by the company above and beyond the original expense recorded in the period of expense long ago is now to be recorded as a credit to the income tax provision, as opposed to used to be a credit into APIC. This guidance came in play on January 1, this year.

William Gibson

Okay. Thank you. And then did Stratiform play a role in entering the U.K. at all or was that, I know that's Canadian, but I'm trying to understand.

Frank Khulusi

No, that did not.

William Gibson

No.

Frank Khulusi

No, that did not, that did not. What we talked about played the role, we believe that's a significant opportunity around both our global customers that frankly, want us to have a presence in Europe and need us to have a presence in Europe, as well as opportunities within the U.K. market and that of Europe as well. With respect to Stratiform we plan on from day 1 in the U.K. emphasizing the kind of services and technology and capability that we're infilling via the Stratiform effort in the United States and Canada as well. But this was not the driver behind our decision.

William Gibson

Okay, thank you. And then one follow-up on the entry into the U.K. With Brexit, it seems wouldn't you be setting up dual in Europe and the U.K. or how are you going to be affected by Brexit?

Frank Khulusi

Most of the opportunities in the U.K. and with some for the Rest of Europe. And there remains to be seen what contracts will be struck between the U.K. and the rest of Europe. And we have plans around that anyways to still drive those sales outside the U.K. into rest of Europe. We have multiple things that were able to do to still effectuate those sales. But make no mistake about it, most of the effort is around the U.K. market itself which is from a regulation and ease of doing -- of transacting and also, the level of the market itself, is the closest to the North American market.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Kara Anderson with B. Riley & Co.

Kara Anderson

Getting back to the decision to enter the U.K. just sort of thinking about sort of the revenue -- initial revenue opportunities there. Are you seeing that largely -- or expecting that largely to come from, I guess, existing customers with global operations or do you think that there is an opportunity to obtain new customers in that market on the onset?

Frank Khulusi

Both. Both and those revenue assumptions are not in our -- in the forecast that we gave out at the startup. We obviously are not going to forecast revenue with a lot of detail, because until we actually go after that revenue we're not going to be able to ascertain exactly what that is. So we excluded that revenue from our guidance and also and the spend number that we put around the U.K., this assumes no revenue. This is the actual SG&A expense and obviously the expense will be offset somehow by whatever revenue and gross margin we're going to generate and gross profit we're going to generate from those incremental sales.

Kara Anderson

So the -- you're saying the $4 million you're expecting to spend to launch the business, that's not in your guidance and neither is any revenue or gross profit, so the guidance today for 2017 is strictly ex U.K.?

Frank Khulusi

Yes, correct. Because we have yet to launch the business and when we do launch the business, we know what we're committing to spend, there's going to be revenue and gross profit that offsets that. And as we start developing a run rate for that business, will start being able to forecast it more accurately.

Kara Anderson

Great. And then, can you update us on where you stand with regards to the new Rio Rancho -- hiring at Rio Rancho and the retention with TigerDirect sales reps?

Frank Khulusi

So we're very pleased with our ability to hire and retain salespeople at Rio Rancho office and astutely you realized that this is one of a few sales centers for us including the sales centers that we acquired with the Tiger acquisition which is now by the way, PCM, so we don't refer to that as Tiger anymore. And we have also been pleased with our retention of the Tiger reps which kind of puts with and follow the same pattern as we have for our legacy operations as well.

With respect to Rio Rancho, obviously, it's a new center for us, so that remains to be seen what the long term profile in that area is like, but we're also investing and hiring in our other key locations, for example, we're moving one of our locations that's currently near Atlanta, closer to Atlanta and combining it with some advanced technologies capabilities and we're pretty excited about what the opportunity in that sales center holds for us for the long term.

Kara Anderson

And then, I'm sorry, if I missed it, but what is behind the particular strong performance in gross margin and sort of, I guess, your expectations for that to continue for the remainder of the year?

Robert Miley

Yes. Kara, so this is Jay. The gross margin rate improvement is really caused by 4 things. It was caused by the increase in higher margin sales in each of our segments, it was also -- within that -- included in that, is increased sales of advanced solution categories themselves. We had incremental -- increased vendor considerations related to the advanced solution sales and last, but not least, an increase in our higher-margin commercial and Canadian segments. So those 2 segments made up the larger mix of the business in Q1.

Frank Khulusi

And we're -- a very strong bottom line is that, we have -- we're really seeing a lot of positive results out of our focus on advanced solutions and advanced technologies and we have more there for the future that we're going to be talk about in the months and quarters ahead that we're very excited about. So that's -- that was one of the key contributors. And as a result of this, new margin profile, we're able to raise our gross margin guidance by 25 basis points to 14% to 14.5%.

Kara Anderson

And then I will finish I guess more of a broad question. Can you talk about the cloud? How are you seeing it impact your business today and going forward as many companies choose the cloud versus on-premise solutions?

Robert Miley

Yes, Kara, we actually see the opportunity with the cloud a large opportunity for us. As you know, we have our own data centers that we have invested in our own PCM cloud. We also are working with key vendor partners to help migrate customers from legacy on-prem solutions into cloud environments and we see that -- quite frankly, a large consulting opportunity on that front. And it's one of the main drivers behind our acquisition of Stratiform in Canada. And you will be seeing us bring some of that capabilities, as Frank alluded to, to the U.S. business and we already in process of doing that, as well as over time to other markets. Frank I don't know if you want to add anything.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Bill Dawkins with Burleson Dawkins Inc.

Bill Dawkins

Frank, I was going to comment as well on your all's gross margin performance. That's good. Hey, I wanted to touch on the U.K. thing. How long have you been thinking about getting into the U.K.?

Frank Khulusi

Well, we've been very public and open about our expansion, our international expansion plans. We were not in Canada before last year. And we went into Canada very rapidly and if you look at our results for this past quarter, you can see that we've done a wonderful job of growing on an organic basis in the Canadian market and generating some very positive results. And we've seen that this strategy has paid out exactly what we originally anticipated which is that it is accruing toward the benefit of an overall image that's important with our global customers as well as abilities that we did not have before. And we believe that the U.K. expansion is a continuation of that. So nothing new there, except we're being methodical about our approach and wanted to make sure that our Canada assumptions played out before went into additional markets.

Bill Dawkins

Competitively speaking, other than Insight and CDW, are there any other big players in the U.K.?

Frank Khulusi

There are local players, there are other players in the U.K. market. We believe that opportunities though are there for us to be there sort of with our customer base and our offering which includes kind of unique offerings as well.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jeff Feinberg with Fienberg Investments.

Jeff Feinberg

Just a question, trying to understand, I was little confused in terms of what, if anything, from the U.K. investment is in the guidance, are there either any revenues or any of the $4 million of expenses included in the annual guidance or Q2 guidance?

Frank Khulusi

There are no revenues, no expenses, no gross profit, none of that is included in the guidance as it -- the operation hasn't started and has not sold a single dollar yet. So as time goes on, we will be giving more color on this. And the $4 million is a gross SG&A number, so offsetting that will be whatever gross profit is generated by the which will reduce that number.

Jeff Feinberg

Understood. So then, if I'm understanding correctly, the only change thus far is you're raising, as a result of Q1, your gross margin guidance, albeit conservatively, below the level you had in Q1, but you haven't changed your earnings guidance, just to be conservative, if I 'm understanding what has occurred?

Frank Khulusi

That is correct.

Jeff Feinberg

Okay. And the only other question last year when I look at the seasonality of your gross margin, Q1 was 14.1% and the year ended being basically 14.2%, this year Q1 was 14.9%, is there any fundamental business reasons that you would expect seasonality to change with gross margin? Or maybe just conservatism?

Frank Khulusi

No, I mean we tend to be conservative with our gross margin expectations, projections, because we don't actually manage the business driving total gross margin. If you're going to do that, it means you have to turn away business, we have big customers that want us to do certain deals with them, et cetera, we're not going to say no and send them to the competition. So we at the end of the day, are going to do whatever business and whatever mix comes our way, we just continue to do the things that over time are going to drive of our gross margin up.

We do believe this is what you are leading to, is there upside to our gross margin? We do believe that there is upside, as you can see, even though we're a leader from a gross margin perspective, when it comes to publicly reporting competitors of ours that are full service providers and full portfolio providers like we're, but even though we're one of the leaders, the largest is well North of where we're and that creates upside for us in this regard. And then secondly, with respect to the competitor that I just focused on narrow product lines and advanced technologies and there are some public company competitors you can track in this regard, they also have a higher gross margin.

So even though our gross margins are higher than most people that are basically direct competitors with our full service portfolio but where we're going and one of the reasons we're so focused on advanced solutions is that they do carry higher margins and with that I think it creates upside for us over the midterm and long term.

Jeff Feinberg

Wonderful, agreed. And one final thought when you talk about versus the competitors, maybe just talk a little bit, your EBITDA margin on a trailing 12-month basis, it's about 2.5%. Where's the potential for the company long term?

Frank Khulusi

It depends what your definition of long term is, but there are no fundamental reasons why over the long term we can't drive our operating margins north this closer to what our larger competitors are at, assuming that they stay where they are at and as we gain size. So I mean, what we're driving to at this point is rather than drive to a particular operating margin, we're just trying to drive the motions and the things that we need to do that we believe are going to drive value over the long term by generating higher gross margin sales, most stickiness with customers, more repeat buying and we believe that operating margin will follow as a result. And we believe definitely there is an opportunity for significant expansion in our operating margin over the long term.

Jeff Feinberg

And where are those competitors that you benchmark against, so I can understand how you are thinking about the opportunity?

Frank Khulusi

I'm not going to name them, but you know who they are. I mean there are people in advanced technologies that are niche players and there are also the larger competitors in our space.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions at this time. So with that said, I would like to turn the conference back over to Frank Khulusi for closing remarks.

Frank Khulusi

Thank you for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to updating you, again, on our progress in the coming quarters. Until then, goodbye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.