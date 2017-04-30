Photon Control's (POCEF) CEO Scott Edmonds on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Photon Control Inc. (OTC:POCEF) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Neil McDonnell - Chairman

Scott Edmonds - President & CEO

Gerald Adams - CFO

Analysts

Amr Ezzat - Echelon Partners

Joining us for today's call are Photon Control's CEO, Scott Edmonds; Board Chair, Neil McDonnell; and CFO, Gerald Adams.

Certain statements made by management on today's call constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

I would like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay via link available on the Investor Relations Section of the company's website at www.photon-control.com.

Neil McDonnell

Good morning, everybody I'm Neil McDonnell, I'm the Chair of Photon Control and I'd like to take this opportunity to welcome everyone and thank you for joining our call today.

Before we get into the financial results, as well as the operational highlights from the quarter and year, I'd like to take a moment to discuss some of the recent developments at Photon Control. As many of you know, we recently made some significant changes to our organization that not only strengthen our management team and board but also better positions Photon Control for success in 2017 and the years ahead.

I'll begin with the personal view of Photon Control. I was excited to be asked to join the board in 2016 along with Michael Torok and Ronan McGrath and in January 2017 was pleased to be appointed Board Chair. This was done to separate the roles of Chair and CEO consistent with overall corporate governance best practices and that of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The three new directors were committed to reinvigorating our Board of Directors, building a strong management team and improving overall corporate governance and finding a commercial resolution to the R&D litigation.

With respect to the board, two directors, Dr. Bob Growe [ph] and Dr. Joseph Litner who had served on Photon Control's Board for more than 10 years resigned in March to make way for the appointment of two new highly qualified directors. I would like to take this time to actually thank both, Bob and Joe, for their considerable efforts in helping Photon Control grow to the company that it is today.

The first new board appointment that we made was with Charles Chuck, whom we call affectionately, Cargile, who is a proven business leader and Director in the photonics industry. Chuck is the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Board of Directors of Sunworks, and previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Newport Corp which is a manufacturer of photonics equipment that was acquired by MKS Instruments in 2016. Chuck enhances not just our industry business operations and governance strengths but also brings the depth of knowledge and a long-term strategic view of the photonics industry to our cohort.

Concurrent with Chuck's appointment we appointed Scott Edmonds as the Director and also as our new Chief Executive Officer. Scott has had a 30-year career with a unique blend of operational, strategic and financial leadership roles in both, large and small companies in Canada, Europe and Asia; serving most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Webtech Wireless. In 2014, Scott was recognized as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Pacific region. As a proven CEO and an experienced business manager, the board is confident that he is the right leader to build the management team and company as we scale Photon Control to our next level of growth.

In addition to strengthening our board, we bolstered our management team with two industry veterans; Paul Hellebrekers as the new position of Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Yuri Sikorski to the new position of Vice President, Solutions Engineer. Paul has over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor and capital equipment design industry, leading hardware and software development for complex electro-optics systems including optical photo lithography, nano imprints, laser direct braid and electron beam systems, serving most recently as Senior Vice President of Product Engineering and Operations at Canon Nanotechnologies.

Dr. Sikorski, a semiconductor equipment industry leader and thought leader for that matter, brings extensive background in optical measurement and control technologies, engineering technology leadership as well as academic research in photonics with a semiconductor, medical and industrial applications. Dr. Sikorski was previously the Senior Director of Engineering at MKS Industries, formerly, Newport Corporation. Under Scott's leadership and direction, Paul and Yuri will be instrumental in growing Photon Control by continually delivering high quality and innovative products and focusing on our most valued and -- sorry, focusing most on our valued and expanding customer base.

And finally, I'm pleased to report that we recently closed our transaction with Photon Control research and development or Photon Control R&D and have settled all outstanding legal disputes stemming from this litigation. As part of the transaction, Photon Control reaffirmed its ownership of all intellectual property products, trademarks, and other assets that were previously under dispute. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Photon Control R&D employees who are the creators of much of the Company's intellectual property to the Photon Control family. This transaction reduced our royalty rate that was previously paid to R&D to 4.25% for the next five years as a percentage of certain annual revenues from the 10% and 25% over 10 years that had existed under previous agreements. I would like to take this time to thank Michael Weston, Chris Weston, and David Dueck for their contributions in building Photon Control to the company that it is today.

With the completion of this transaction, Photon Control has removed the last of the lingering distractions that have impeded our ability to focus exclusively on our business. Simply put, we are focused on extending and expanding our relationships with our customers in key semiconductor and oil and gas markets as key strategies to drive Photon Control's growth. To our support of investors, our Board, Scott and his new leadership team along with our dedicated employees operating as one unified company will accomplish great things in the future.

I'd like now to introduce and pass the call over to Scott Edmonds who is our new Chief Executive Officer. Scott?

Scott Edmonds

Thank you Neil, and good morning to everyone. First, let me tell you all how pleased I am to be given the opportunity to lead the extraordinary group of people we have here at Photon Control. From the first moment I heard about this company, I was impressed by the business and its financial results. So when I was contacted by the opportunity here I was thrilled to have the chance to get engaged, not least of all because I'm at my best helping businesses and people succeed, I love growing people and teams, and I'm powering them to do their best and exceed their own expectations with their customers. I think that's the best way to give us continued financial results.

In the past four weeks, I have seen firsthand the passion, expertise, and dedication to the company and the dedication to our customers of the entire Photon team, including our recently added engineering expertise from Photon R&D, we all share the same vision of putting the customer first in order to succeed. I say bravo to every one of them, particularly for operating this business while there are lot of distractions available -- available to set them off-track in the past year. Internally we call that collectively the excitement and everyone's thrilled that the excitement is over. Secondly, it would be remiss where I not to acknowledge the long hours and hard work put in by myself, now fellow Board Directors, Neil, Ronan, and Mike. Chuck and I are very fortunate to have the three of them on the cohort with us just as the rest of us are lucky to have Chuck joining us as proven this past week with our first series of board meeting.

I'd also like to thank the Directors for introducing me to Paul Hellebrekers, our new Chief Operating Officer whose deep industry and management experience is already making a difference since his arrival in Canada to commence full-time work on Monday of this week. And Dr. Yuri Sikorski, a thought leader on optical sensors in photonics like Paul is a fine executive, and the three of us share management and operational philosophies on methods, some of which we have already put into place. Our staff is responding well to these new ideas and the direction and vision we're giving them and we are already amping up our internal communication processes and methods to ensure we are able to exceed our customer's expectations.

On the topic of our customers, I believe that Photon Control is at that critical stage that all small companies that aspire to greatness must pass through. By this I mean that we now have critical mass and relative stability on revenue but we have to build the internal infrastructure to more efficiently and effectively meet the needs of our existing customers and to build the capacity to grow not just with them growing our relationship more deeply and more broadly but to expand our customer base and product portfolio.

In the past few weeks I've had the chance to meet or talk to our key customers and they like me and I'm sure all of you were extremely relieved that all of the excitement is over and most of all they are thrilled that we've integrated the R&D group and taken on all of the staff who now form our engineering group working under Yuri. Since then our customers have met Yuri and Paul who are not -- who are now deeply engaged with all customer issues and attending our regularly scheduled calls with their customers and leading matrix formed combined teams of expertise within the company to address any issues that may come up from time to time.

Another key part of strengthening the organization for growth involves completing our move to our new facility in Richmond. As some of you are aware, we are well underway and we expect to have the whole process completed as soon as next week. In fact, everyone will be inside the building on May 1, may be a little crowded the first few days until we get sorted out but we're going to be there all together. Our new facility at state-of-the-art research and development capabilities, a custom design production area that has the ability to double our production capacity and to gain greater efficiencies as we ramp up. In fact our new larger, more modern and clean room was certified just last week by the Standards Association that signs off on such things. And we're on-track to receive our manufacturing certification and we have customers arriving in May for their own certification of the facility and we're working hard to be ready for them. Once we have that certification and our production line is up and ready and running efficiently, we will be able to start shipping to the customers from the new facility. Until then, we will continue shipping from the buffer stock we've built up in anticipation of the move based on our look at forward-looking demand.

As Neil mentioned earlier, our board and our company are dedicated to hearing to a higher standard of corporate governance. And while this will be an iterative process, I'd like to draw your attention to some changes we've made already. Readers of our SEDAR filings this morning will note a new, more standard form of MD&A this quarter. In addition, we've made some policy changes with stricter rules around the timing of trading blackouts and are making other improvements throughout the organization for governance. Clearly, given the timing of the release posting to SEDAR this morning, we need to work a little bit more on being efficient getting that statements on SEDAR and we will do that and I think you'll see continuous improvement when our Q1 results come out.

Among the many things that attracted me to Photon when I first heard about the company was the company's solid financial profile and track record of delivering growth and doing so profitably. 2016 marked another period of strong financial performance for the company despite facing the challenges and distractions that are well documented. The results illustrate the opportunity ahead for our customers and shareholders. And with Photon Control now a single-unified entity with a strong new board, experience proven management, and a dedicated passionate staff, we are more than capable of achieving our shared goal of delivering the best-in-class solutions to existing and new customer along with customer service that is the envy of our peers.

I'm now going to pass things over to Gerald to describe our financial results in more detail before we come back for Q&A. Gerald?

Gerald Adams

Thank you, Scott. Our total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 55% to $9 million. Our fiscal 2016 revenue grew 17% to a record $32.2 million. These increases in revenue were primarily due to robust market conditions persisting in the semiconductor industry.

Fourth quarter 2016 gross margin increased 48% to $4.3 million or gross margin percentage of 47.6% of revenue for 2016 which fell against the prior year by 2.5 percentage points. For the year, gross margin grew 11% to $16.2 million, our gross margin for 2016 percentage was 50.4% of total revenue which was a drop of 2.5 percentage points from the prior year consistent with the quarterly drop. These decreases in gross margin were primarily due to the increase in customer incentive, indirect manufacturing cost to support great production output, and an increase in lower margin sales of oil and gas products. Offsetting these additional expenses for production efficiencies gained from producing higher volume of certain product lines.

Our total operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $2.3 million, up $1.2 million from the prior year. For the full year of 2016 our operating expenses were $6.8 million or 21% of total revenue. This was an increase from $4.1 million or 15% of total revenue reported in 2015. The increase in OpEx was largely due to onetime costs related to the R&D litigation and temporary increases in executive compensation and consulting costs, as well as higher spending on research and development for new and existing products.

Our net earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $2.4 million which was up from $2.1 million in Q4 of last year. The increase in net earnings before taxes was primarily due to higher revenues but offset by the fact that many of the non-onetime litigation related expenses occurred in prior quarters. For fiscal 2016 our net earnings before taxes totaled $9.4 million compared to $12.2 million in 2015. The decrease in net earnings before taxes was primarily attributed to the atypical $900,000 spending on R&D litigation in 2016. As well in the prior year of 2015 there was a $1.7 million foreign exchange gain which was reflected in 2016. Our corporate taxes for fiscal 2016 were $2.9 million, including $60,000 of deferred tax expense; this compares to $3 million in corporate taxes including $1.8 million deferred tax asset. The reduction taxes in 2016 was attributable to the decrease in net income.

Our net earnings and total comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $1.4 million or $0.01 per diluted share compared to $1.7 million or $0.01 per diluted share in Q4 of last year. For the full year 2016, our net earnings and total comprehensive income totaled $6.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share. This compares to $9.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share reported in 2015. The decrease in net earnings and total comprehensive income was due to the factors I mentioned previously.

Now turning to our balance sheet; at then the fourth quarter we had $32.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, this was up $6.3 million or 24% compared to the $26.2 million at the end of Q4 2015. Our order backlog which we defined as the value of sales orders already fulfilled or to be fulfilled in the upcoming 12-month period increased 57% at quarter end to a record $8.8 million from $5.6 million at the end of Q4 2015.

This completes my financial summary. I will now turn the call back to our new CEO, Scott Edmonds. Scott?

Scott Edmonds

Amr Ezzat

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. So you reported a backlog of $8.8 million as of December 31 but I don't believe you disclosed an updated figure. I'm not sure if you could know or if you're able to share one with us now but perhaps you can give us an update on current market conditions, we've seen a lot of strong results from the semi-cap players, perhaps you could discuss the piece of your current business activity.

Scott Edmonds

Sure. We're seeing an improved backlog from last quarter. We debated publishing the current number. You're right, the semi industry is growing; if you look at some of the big players, they are publishing big numbers on their guidance which is very good. Our own backlog number is up, it's -- you know, in the order of $10 million-ish. We're not sure, we're examining that because we want to make sure none of that relates to a buildup of inventory buyer customers in anticipation of our move. We've built up inventory based on that backlog number but until we get a better handle on exactly what event we thought with this quarter, just new management, new board just arriving, the move going on; we would defer publishing the number.

Amr Ezzat

Understood.

Scott Edmonds

So it's on order but nice improvement.

Amr Ezzat

Yes. That's great to hear. Then perhaps you could speak to -- I mean you mentioned in your prepared remarks that discussions are going well with clients with the past few weeks but I'm just looking to get specific commentary on business developments I guess. You know, like you guys have had management teams and other distractions, are your discussions with clients suggesting that you're being designed into new product cycle or are you guys seeing like resistance from them; how are these discussions evolving?

Scott Edmonds

I mean that's a great question and it's one of the first ones I asked. So -- yes, you know, the leadership was obviously distracted but as I said in my remarks, the people here are very resilient and they just kept going on and doing what they do best, which is serving our customers. With the removal of the litigation and with it an injunction against sharing any customer information, as soon as that barrier came down -- the free flow of information recommends and that I think was the most important thing for our customers; but they were being served well, they could talk about things with our now engineering group, and our people -- but there wasn't a lot of cross-communication, so we're -- we haven't seen any change of no communication we're getting from our prospects and our existing customers, and now it's being shared freely across the organization, everyone feels much better about that.

Amr Ezzat

Great, that's good to hear. Then maybe just moving on financials; I'm just wondering -- and I know you're really -- I'm with the MD&A but I didn't have time to look at it fully. But perhaps you could give us like high level commentary on how your Q4 financials would look like on a pro forma basis with the R&D transaction matured at the start of Q4, so you reported $2.4 million in pretax earnings; and I'm just looking to get a sense at what this $2.4 million number would be -- had that transaction insured?

Scott Edmonds

Yes. You know, the numbers -- I wish I had a simple answer for you. What we did is compare the cost of having the engineering -- we now call them engineering, not research and development; having all the engineering stopped and that was versus continuing under the old agreement with both on R&D. Obviously, the royalty rate coming down I think our average last quarter was on the order of 6.8% and for the quarter 5.8%, those were up 3%, 5% respectively, from prior those will come down to quarter at max, not all of the products we sell are subject to royalties so the overall royalty expense will be lower than that. And then just on a peer apples-to-apples basis, including the royalty savings, we're looking at about a 9% drop in cost engineering. No -- yes, but a 9% drop in the cost of engineering for the last four quarters; having the engineering group internally versus externally perspective just under $0.5 million. Is that helpful?

Amr Ezzat

It is but I might speak to you guys offline when I go through the MD&A. Maybe if we could -- yes, if we could move on to the one-time expenses; I'm obviously assuming that you still have some in Q1 and perhaps a little in Q2. Any chance you could quantify how much impact we would have over the next couple quarters?

Scott Edmonds

Yes, it -- you will see in our MD&A in the liquidity note we've included sort of unusual table for Q4 MD&A and we will try to lay out the financial statement impact and the cash impact of the three events; so the R&D settlement, there is a financial statement impact, money bowed, the acquisition of inventory of property and equipment, and dispose this liabilities, and then we've also disclosed the corporate changes being the board changes that Neil referred to and the litigation with the R&D settlement.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. So that's that $2.7 million or $2.8 million number for fiscal 2017?

Scott Edmonds

Yes. And that's -- you will see the cost of new facilities, so we try to address the balance sheet effect and the cash effect of the two events and then we've also put in the cash that was planned, you know, we estimate will be the final cash outlay on the new facility.

Amr Ezzat

Yes. No, that's great to hear. Then I mean you touched on the move, so this is happening I guess as we speak. And you mentioned that you need to get recertified by some clients before you can be fully up and running. I'm just wondering how much time will it take, you know, like -- I assume you don't have a straight answer here like -- what do you guys anticipate into like recertification? Then how much stock did you guys build up for that transition period?

Scott Edmonds

Well, I hear three questions. One is the certification by our customer starts next month. We'll have all our modeling on Monday in the new facility. The certification process that comes from them, they do a site visit, they've been receiving and will continue to receive a lot of documentation, they have to prepare a report, go through their own internal processes. So if all goes well it could be the next month or the month after but we have stock -- we believe adequate stock in the right mix to get us well beyond the end of next quarter.

Amr Ezzat

Okay, that's good to hear. Then -- you know, the past I guess like MD&A's discussed and new OEM customers that was still in ramp-up mode; I'm just wondering how much of your sales like in Q4 related to that new OEM customer and when should we expect the full ramp-up of this customer?

Scott Edmonds

Sure. Not much, as soon as possible. And I don't mean to beat this issue so I just want to remind everyone that the timeline from this industry from first opportunity to prototype the product to production to revenue is a little bit longer than some other industries. We're well on-track, we haven't lost any traction with that potential customer or any other but you know, we're working pretty hard. And I'll have more information as we have significant milestones with them to get us -- once we start getting some backlog from them, we'll let you know.

Amr Ezzat

Great. Maybe the last question is for both you and Neil. I guess like you guys have put together a solid management team, just wondering if there are still any gaps you are looking to fill? Then the last question would be on your cash balance that's continuing to grow, what are the priorities in terms of capital allocation?

Neil McDonnell

So let me -- this is Neil, Amr, let me take that. When we began this process and looked at it, we really wanted to see how we would build out a complete management team. We think we've addressed a number of the significant gaps that we had in place, clearly one that we're looking at doing is how we can actually augment our sales activity and who we bring in at a leadership level on sales to work with Scott or under Scott to actually help drive this business forward. And that I think is one of the priority things that we're looking at being able to do.

Second question in terms of the -- you know, the cash and what we have in place with it, it's a great question. We spend quite a bit of time on our board meetings this week trying to evaluate strategically where we want to go and look at how we could find complementary technologies and products that would actually be of relevance and used to our customers and fit that in with the rest of our current business. So we started that process, we're going to think about how we do that and how we can execute on that part of the plan on it but that's something that the board is actually spending a fair bit of time actually contemplating.

And we'll continue to do so as we work through the balance of this year and clearly that involves a lot of in-depth conversations with our customers and understanding from them, some of things that they are interested in doing and what they like to be involved in as well.

Amr Ezzat

Great. Many thanks, I'll pass the line.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to answer my question. My question is more pertinent to macro environment risk; I'm not sure that you have something that is affecting you but South Korea being a major player in the semiconductor industry, or how exposed is Photon Control or is customer-based suppliers to a new pertinent risk in the region or is that something that worries you at all?

Neil McDonnell

Let me tell you that macro level and Scott can get it from more of a business level. It is a great question and included you can read the newspapers today without seeing some element of concern, shall we say in the Korean Peninsula -- I guess this is some of the specific issues that all the rhetoric has toned down but you also see it in other places around the world. Our customers -- you know, who we sell to are also quite mindful of that, they have a number of redundant configurations and also opportunities to safeguard against that one including manufacturing locations and things of that nature. So we think to the best extent possible, we've been able to mitigate that risk and our customer has been able to mitigate that risk. But you never know a dramatic attack will clearly change a lot of things in place now but we don't see that as a material or eminent risk to the business as we go through today.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much for answering. As we speak today, do you -- does Photon Control have any contingent plan in case of the -- not likely but possible crisis in South Korea?

Scott Edmonds

Well, I'd like to say – good question. Specifically, we -- the ramifications of something happening on the Korean Peninsula certainly wouldn't be isolated to Korea alone. That said, you know, we do have business in South Korea and we have customers and I think if you outweigh the opportunity to grow our business versus the risk of continuing to do so, you would skew more towards a growing it. We don't have a significant portion of our revenue coming from that market. But right now we see risk everywhere across the business, we always do; and we'll continue to address it. We have safety stock, we have good relationships, we're in contact with people but if something were to happen beyond our control we would respond appropriately.

Neil McDonnell

Yes, just to finish up on that point -- from a board level on it, a risk and enterprise risk management is a really big part of our governance process, and new governance process that we put in place. Ronan McGrath is the Chair of our Audit Committee, he is quite adamant about making sure that we -- you know, this is a process that we initiated earlier on this year, we're making sure that we go through when we look and assess all the risks that faced the enterprise and we do as best as possible to mitigate and deal with that. So it's part of the audit committee charter now and it's also part of what we have at our board and board meetings as the fulsome discussion of the types of enterprise risks and what we need to do to make sure that the company is working in the right direction.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, gentlemen.

Neil McDonnell

Alright, next question please?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. My question is more in terms of ensuring that we achieve the same kind of profitability and tightness as compared to just expanding the expenses even though I know we have to grow and we have to spend money to grow. But the question I have is, with the new people brought in, what is the headcount we have right now?

Scott Edmonds

Well, with the acquisition of the -- of all of the R&D people it grew obviously this past quarter and then we added some people. So overall, we're approaching 100 as of today and that doesn't mean we've gone from about 81 or so at the end of the year to increase our OpEx by 25% because the majority of those people we were already paying. I can say that the new executive management team on an annualized run rate basis is not all incremental, the previous CEO had pay-by-day consulting contract that absorbs the majority of the cost when that's taken off of the income statement or replaced by the executives that we've added. But we are in need of additional leadership in the organization and others; I'm very, very mindful of spending -- I tend to throw nickels around like they are manhole covers and my first week meeting with my new board; I -- it was made very obvious to me that they throw quarters around like they are manhole covers. So we're going to be very conscientious [ph] about what we do and how we spend our cash. We want to make sure that we get the best return-on-investment for the cash we generate. For instance we believe and continue to believe it was best to pay for the spread out of our tenant improvements in our new facility rather than finance them through the landlord; that gives us a better ROI. So we're taking a very disciplined financial approach to all of our decisions.

Neil McDonnell

And let me add to that as well, Tony. From a board perspective we're quite -- I will say focused, adamant about cost control and margin improvement. Last year was an abnormal year for all the different structures that were in place and litigation that were ongoing and two separate organizations trying to operate as one company. We believe we've got a great opportunity to grow the business but at the same time the focus is making sure that we're tight on cost control and have given that mandate to Scott to make sure that we right-size everything in the organization the way that we need to, and make sure we've got the right people in the right places, and make sure that we have a conscious focus on cost control and margin improvement, and we're going to continue to do that even as we grow the business.

Unidentified Analyst

Then basically the litigation and the requisition cost and all of those things are taken care off or is that all going into Q1?

Neil McDonnell

As I said earlier, there is -- in the liquidity note in the MD&A there is a comprehensive table that describes financial statement impact, the balance sheet and income statement impact of all three projects if you will. And then both, income statement and cash, most of the cash has gone out in Q1 or well in Q2 because of the timing. And most of the financial statement impact is in Q1 because the R&D transaction closed April 14, it's in Q2 but the corporate changes are mostly in Q1. And then the cash on the tenant -- on the set out is both Q1 and Q2, maybe a little straggler into Q3

Unidentified Analyst

Now in terms of Mr. Wilks and in terms of Yuri and Mr. Hellebrekers, how will that all work considering the institutional memory of Mr. Wilks and the new people with hope -- hopefully some new approaches and some new ideas in terms of looking at the Newport annual report in the past and seeing the wide -- rest of products that Newport was into; is any of that as a hope for us?

Scott Edmonds

Well, first of all, I can't comment on individual personnel. Todd is working with Yuri and Paul and I; we're engaged with them, he is part of our customer calls and that's really all I'll say about an employee who is not in the leadership group. And we are looking at opportunities that we can exploit, not rapidly but responsibly and that's fit with our overall strength in delivering to customers. So I can't really comment as whether we're going to be following the footsteps of anyone else, we're going to do what we believe we can be most successful at, where we have strategic advantages, and that is evolving; there is lots of ideas internally and they are getting well informed now with some external expertise we've got.

A methodology set up for leadership group to get together, both on-site and off-site and town hall meetings in large and small groups with every single staff member here each month and quarter; so that's where we're going to get our best ideas from and concluding from the Board of Directors, other external resources and we'll deliver on them.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a slight add-on to your last statement, three pipeline that R&D may have been working on the road in the past little while; is there anything that could be fruitful for us there?

Scott Edmonds

Yes. And that's all I'll say about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Scott Edmonds

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning everyone, thank you for taking my questions. I have two questions. My first question is I just wanted to understand what is the revenue in which you bill your customers -- what is the currency in which you bill your customer? I presumed it was U.S. dollars but I just want to get confirmation.

Scott Edmonds

All of our revenue is U.S. dollars. So there is a difference between the benefit of strengthening U.S. dollar which is positive for our revenue and -- but then we take a foreign exchange sense because we have a lot of assets on the balance sheet; or let's swing the other way, so you get a benefit on the top and a negative on the bottom or you get a negative on the top and then benefit on the bottom.

Unidentified Analyst

That's right, fair enough. Thank you very much. My next question is, I just wanted to understand is there a risk that some of the certifications may not go through with respect to your new facility and that could cause potential delays in wrapping up your production at the new facility?

Scott Edmonds

There are always risks when you need your customers to agree to something new. We're an engineering company, our customers are engineering company, there are plans and process of schedules and checklists and branches on the Gantt Charts, and a lot of people are dedicated to meeting these days; so we believe that we will pass certification. We've got some schedule, we know when they're coming, we know what they're asking for, we know what we need to do but there is risk. However, if it's delayed we believe we have sufficient stock to continue shipping to them from of our buffer inventory. So we do get certified but it's not a sure thing, just like anything else in life.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Earlier on in the call you said you have enough sufficient stock to take you through next quarter; I just wanted a clarification, did you mean Q2 or did you mean Q3?

Scott Edmonds

No. To the end of Q2 and into Q3 which we believe we have sufficient to meet the needs allowing for what you just talked about. We haven't [indiscernible] but we believe we have adequate proper stock.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, fair enough. And my final question is, I'm just wondering if there was any plans to give any sort of revenue or EBITDA guidance on a go-forward basis, maybe not this quarter but even maybe starting next quarter?

Scott Edmonds

We're discussing it at the board level.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thank you so much.

Scott Edmonds

Okay, thank you.

Scott Edmonds

Thank you, operator and thank you everyone for joining us on today's call. I especially want to thank our employees, partners, investors for their continued support, and most of all, our customers. We've got a great group of people, a great opportunity, we operate in a vast expanding market; we have high quality products, a rich pipeline of opportunities and a new and empowered leadership team with a very supportive board. We look forward to updating you on how we're doing on our next call. Back to you, operator.

