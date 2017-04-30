West Bancorporation's (WTBA) CEO Dave Nelson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 28, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executive

Brad Winterbottom - President

Dave Nelson - CEO

Doug Gulling - CFO

Marie Roberts - Chief Accounting Officer

Harlee Olafson - Chief Risk Officer

Analyst

Andrew Liesch - Sandler O’Neill

Operator

Doug Gulling

Thank you, Andrea, and welcome, good morning. We appreciate you joining us this morning. With me are, Brad Winterbottom, West Bank President; Dave Nelson, our CEO; Marie Roberts, our Chief Accounting Officer; and Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer.

I’d like to turn it over to Dave Nelson to start.

Dave Nelson

Thank you, Doug, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We appreciate both your interest and support in our company. We had a record first quarter which is now our 11th consecutive record quarter and we are off to a very good start for the year. Our good growth continues with exceptional credit quality. All appears to be well at West Bank.

Our Board declared an increase to our quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share, which represents the highest quarterly dividend ever paid by our company. This dividend will be payable, May 24, to shareholders of record as of May 10. We now have record earnings and record dividends.

I’d like to turn the call over to Brad Winterbottom, our Bank President to discuss more details.

Brad Winterbottom

Thanks Dave. The loan balances increased from roughly 1.4 billion to 1.45 billion for the first quarter. Our commercial C&I fees of this, I would say that we have picked up a handful of really nice relationships over the last few months and those new relationships are kind of replacing a couple of long-time customers that ended up selling to private equity companies and so we have lost a couple of customers as well.

Our construction in land development and that’s mostly construction activity has increased for the first quarter. I think the mild winter kept the construction companies busy, and we’ve had advances on construction notes and I would anticipate that number to continue to increase probably through the fall as we have about a couple of handful of very large construction projects that are in midstream.

I will also tell you that we anticipate converting those to term bases at the end of construction, so that will be amortizing probably by the end of the year. Our commercial real estate numbers have also increased, but those would be primarily some owner occupied transactions that have taken place. But in all three markets we’ve seen growth. Our pipeline is full, we’re pleased with the pipeline and with that we are chasing a lot of deposits to help fund this growth and I’m pleased to report that that progress is doing very well also.

Those would be my comments. I’ll turn it over to Harlee to talk about assets quality and any might have a few more comments about Rochester and Iowa City markets.

Harlee Olafson

Thanks Brad. I’ll brief here on our credit quality since it is very good. One statistic is that for both year-end ’15, year-end ’16 and the first quarter of ’17 we have been in a net recovery position in both years and first quarter. Our watch list is at a historically low level. Past dues this last quarter in our portfolio of $1.450 billion were a total $70,000 over 30 days past due. So I think both of those were barely over 30 days past due in our current.

We have no yield, we a have possession ending. So the credit trends are very good and appear to be sustainable and strong. Rochester and Iowa City both have good pipelines. In fact combined have over $100 million in our commercial pipelines right now between the two. Rochester Bank is open for business. The new bank is up and running, it looks real nice, and I think it’s getting strong results right now. They are working very diligently to continue to sell through our commercial customers; they are personal banking services and having good results doing that.

And on a combined basis we continue to implement proper pricing and fees to properly support our products and services that we are providing. The increase in short-term rates has changed our cost a bid on our savings products, but is also increasing on our lines of credit the earnings there. So with that I’d turn it back over to Doug.

Doug Gulling

Thanks Harlee. Just to have one follow-up comment, just to comment on the provision. As you noticed we did not take provision for loan loss this quarter, but as I mentioned we’ve been in a recovery mode really for quite some time. And in the first quarter we had net recoveries of $315,000 and so when we analyze the allowance at the end of the quarter, we felt that was appropriate increase in the allowance to cover the loan growth for the first quarter, so we did not add anymore into allowance. With that, we’ll stop and ask if there are any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Andrew Liesch

Just a question on the securities book, looks like its holding pretty close to this 260 million or so. Is that kind of the level that you want to manage it to going forward, or do you look at it as a percentage of assets?

Doug Gulling

I think we looked at it more just an absolute number. It would probably won’t’ drop much lower than it is right now.

Andrew Liesch

So if it stays around here and you get the loan growth coming on presumably improved growing asset mix, better loan yield, maybe offset by some higher funding costs and you could see the margin move up from this 348 level, does that seem reasonable?

Doug Gulling

Well, that’s possible. I guess I wouldn’t expect it to move significantly from where it is right now, but I think your points are valid.

Andrew Liesch

And then just curious what tax rate we should be using to forecast? Is it going to bounce back to the normal level this quarter?

Doug Gulling

Congress won’t do anything this quarter, will they?

Andrew Liesch

No I was thinking related to stock based compensation.

Doug Gulling

I think we’re talking around 32%.

Andrew Liesch

Thanks where I’m at.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s Sam Calstrom just checking in, and I don’t have a question, just want to tell you, keep up the good work, it’s nice to watch from a distance and nice to know that I’ve got a little in the game. Thanks again.

Doug Gulling

Well, just like to thank you again for joining us this morning, and again we appreciate your interest in our company. And we will do this again at the end of July. So thank you.

