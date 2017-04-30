Euro - Start To Accumulate

In my March article "U.S. Dollar, time to short?", I suggested caution. Strong dollar sentiment combined with drivers for that strong dollar being priced in and some technicals gave me the impression that a multi-year reversal was possible. Still early in the process so no hurry was needed, but it was prudent to take note and to prepare. The first round of the French presidential elections had a significant impact on the markets, so now is a good time to review where we are.

Exaggeration

In the previous article, I indicated that most of the bullish drivers for the dollar were priced in. I have the impression that the market is coming to its senses. Where three interest rate hikes from the Fed were priced in for this year, the market now is more mixed. It's undecided between one and two more interest rate hikes. This is, however, compensated by the belief that the Fed will start rolling off the balance sheet by the end of the year.



Two tweets

A lot of the Trump rally was motivated by the stimulating effect of the pro-business policies of Trump. Investors more and more come to the realization that these policies need time to be implemented and there is no certainty that they will pass congress unscathed. With regard to the tax reform outline published Wednesday, I heard a pundit say 'the size of two tweets', indicating that it still needs a lot of work. Also, the mixed response to these outlines indicate that the tax reform is by no means a done deal yet.

First round

With four candidates at around 20% in the opinion polls and a fair number of undecided voters, the outcome of the first round was highly uncertain. When it became clear that Le Pen and Macron went through to the second round and the horror scenario of Le Pen and Melenchon was out of the way, the financial market reacted with relief. The dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) weakened, the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) strengthened, and the stock markets (SPY, EZU) at both sides of the ocean broke resistance.

Certainty

Many people consider a win of Macron in the second round a near certainty. Some contrarians, however, point out that Macron is weakening while Le Pen is strengthening in the latest opinion polls. Though this may be true, and I think Le Pen made a few very strong moves, in my opinion, it's just noise. Macron has still a strong lead and Le Pen is, to many French, still an unacceptable candidate.

The future

With a Macron win, popular opinion is that the danger for a break up of the euro zone is out of the way and that good economic policies will come out of his presidency. It is certainly true that a major short-term risk factor for a break up of the euro zone is out of the way. That said, longer term, there are still plenty of problems with the EU. Political reforms are needed to improve the legislative process and increase involvement and support of the populace. Though I believe that Macron stands for good policies, I believe that after his election, lots of execution risks will remain. Without a large traditional party behind him, he may have trouble getting his policies through parliament. I'm not convinced that the parliamentary elections in June will solve this issue. Apart from the legislative process, in the past, reforms he proposed have resulted in massive protests and strikes.

The Charts

In March, I noticed that there was a divergence in the last major tops and a first short-term lower top seemed to be developing. Since March, a short-term downtrend has developed. The first round of the French presidential elections caused a significant move. In the euro futures chart below, we see the opposite happen. In this chart, Monday's price movement caused the longer term trend to be broken. In the dollar index, the break is less convincing as daily and weekly charts don't agree. The broken trend line indicates that also on a longer time frame the trend starts to turn.



Take away

The market develops in line with the prognoses of a longer term trend reversal. In the shorter time frame, accumulation of short dollar/long euro positions is prudent. More defensive, longer term traders may want some more confirmation before accumulating positions, but it's prudent to at least close long dollar/short euro positions and move to a dollar neutral portfolio.

Currency exposure can be obtained directly by trading the currencies (FXE, UUP). Personally, I prefer a more indirect approach by positioning in dollar/euro sensitive positions. At this moment, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), gold miners (GDX, GDXJ) and European stocks have my preference. A more conservative approach may be German government bonds (NYSEARCA:GGOV). For those that believe that Macron will be able to execute on his reform plans, French stocks (NYSEARCA:EWQ) may also be very attractive.

